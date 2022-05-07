The Treasury should give back some of its windfall profits from energy taxes.

The biggest winner from sky high oil and gas prices is the government. Half the pump price you pay is duty and VAT. The VAT has surged as oil prices rose. If your petrol came from North Sea Oil the government has also taken another slug of tax from the oil producer, charged as a windfall profits tax at double the standard corporation tax.
Those who shout for a windfall profits tax on oil companies to give back to consumers should demand such a hand back from the government instead as they are ripping you off for driving and home heating with their taxes. BP made an overall loss of a colossal $20 bn in the first quarter. Yes the company made more on selling petrol but it had to write off its huge investment in Russia. In 2020 thanks to lockdown the group also lost $20bn for the year as a whole. Labour did not suggest then giving them a subsidy or tax rebate to help them out.
I have tried before to get the oil companies to put the government take on the pump and show it is many times the oil companies profit. They did not want to do so. That is a pity as it leaves some motorists thinking the bulk of the high price is extra profit when the bulk of the high price is a government tax rip off. No government is about to stop these taxes on petrol so they could at least give some of their windfall back to consumers as tax cuts on other taxes.
If the U.K. gets a reputation for still higher and erratic taxes it will put off investment and make it more difficult to increase domestic supply. Surely the best answer to our struggles is more home output?
Yes the wholly unnecessary and devastatingly damaging covid response has to be paid for ….by us!
Sir John, this is goes far deeper than you are willing to admit.
We have, as LL would put it, “Spend and piss down the drain.” government. Massive waste due to incompetence, corruption, fraud and the in ability to control spending. To cover for this taxes must be raised, money printed, and interest rates raised. One area that is going to affect prices but has not been covered, is Red Diesel. The government has further restricted those who can use this. It does not affect me personally but, it will affect us all as various trades will have to pass on the increase in costs to the consumer. Another tax grab and another hit to the individual pocket.
Again, Sir John these are government websites and is, IMO on topic so should be allowed.
On the second link I would like to direct readers attention to, “Policy objective”.
Correct.
We need more politicians to expose the parasitism of the now British Socialist State that now exists for its own benefit and those who work within it and enjoy its considerable and secure privileges. Meanwhile, the private sector is again portrayed as exploiting and vampirish profiteers by Neo-Marxist gangsters.
Without the wealth creating private sector the UK sinks into the decrepit public sector abyss of waste, lethargy and dependency which of course is how Labour and the Marxist thugs would like events to be.
Windfall taxes are an act of Socialist propaganda seeking to portray the private sector as exploiting profiteers. Well, I suspect most on here know who the real profiteers and abusers of events are and it ain’t BP, Shell, Tesco, Aldi etc etc
The Treasury etc. Stop blaming them. It’s more fundamental than that. Anyone in business knows that they are driven by their vision and then mission statement.
Your party has neither. You did have but then a woeful leader with zero values/honesty trashed them.
Start at the top and everything will trickle down.
Incidentally congratulations to Boris/Truss etc. The EU has almost won with a United Ireland ever closer. You must be very proud.
U thought the government had made it illegal to show the tax component in fuel at the pumps.
Please correct me if I’m wrong. After all it’s private business running forecourts so they would be happy to oblige.
This rip off compensates for the loss of EV revenue. Expect it to rise in the future.
Indeed. Doubtless we will get tax cuts and promises of tax cuts for tax to death Sunak just before the next election probably to be in May 2024. These to be withdrawn and reversed either by manifesto ratting Tories or by Labour/SNP/Libdim/Plaid/Greens…
Perhaps there should have been a windfall tax on the pharmaceutical company excess profits from vaccines, or from the PPE companies excess profits from supplying dodgy equipment? Who decides the oil companies are the bad guys?
Yes inflation is the Governments best friend, it automatically increases tax receipts, and lowers the the value of past borrowed money, for the rest of us who are either on a fixed income, some form of Benefits, or have to rely upon wage increases, it’s a nightmare.
Fuel duty has been a flat rate of just under 60p/litre for years. Never mind half of the cost of a litre now being tax, when it was £1.20/litre, 2/3rds of the price was tax.
I gather from press reports that Johnson’s government has ‘given’ Ukraine £500 million worth of aid to help with its war with Russia. We have not provided loan arrangements for this assistance, perhaps because much of the military hardware was old stuff we were going to have to junk anyway, so at least we have saved on disposal costs. But we are now going to have to spend a lot on replacing that military equipment, so I wonder if the government can really afford to give back windfall tax revenues gained from soaring energy prices. I agree it would be the right thing to do, but if the country is to be put on a war footing as Johnson apparently intends, it probably isn’t realistic.
But but Uncle Rishi gave us 5p of a litre of petrol (temporarily) Even if the nasty oil companies didn’t actually pass it on ………………………
Oh and by the way; I’ve been calling for the removal of the EU tax known as VAT from our domestic energy bills since we left the EU.