Public views of net zero

If someone believes the most pressing issue facing the planet is excess carbon dioxide, and if they believe each one of us and every country has to do more to prevent “climate disaster” you would expect them to vote Green, the one party who put this issue above others. They demand much more is done immediately to bring about these changes and criticise the other parties programmes which allow continuing use of fossil fuels without the restrictions and tight shut down timetables the Greens would like.
In the 2019 General election in the U.K. just 2.7% of voters voted Green. In last week’s local elections the Greens were in seventh place in numbers of Councillors elected.
You would also expect those who want rapid action for fear of disaster to rip out their gas boilers and scrap or sell their petrol or diesel cars. Again, it is a tiny minority that has taken both these steps.
When I ask constituents for their views the overwhelming majority accept that CO 2 is a greenhouse gas. They are not sufficiently persuaded of the urgency to make a sacrifice to get rid of the car or find the big sum to replace the boiler. Some argue that all the time India and China carry on expanding their coal based systems world CO 2 will rise whatever we do. A minority do not believe man made CO 2 will do the damage envisaged, or it may be offset by less sun intensity or water vapour and cloud changes or other variables. Many await better technology answers and cheaper and better products to help them eliminate their own CO 2. Today many see the price and availability of gas and oil as more pressing issues that concern them.
Just this week we have had a new uk made high efficiency gas boiler heating an indirect water/heating system.
The plumber recommended keeping the gravity system as he expects power cuts in the coming years. At least we have a store of hot and cold water.
In August I will be purchasing a petrol car.
That is what I think of net zero.
I will also be denying you my vote until you stop this lunacy.
BTW, it’s not a minority who don’t believe in CO2 being responsible for anything to do with climate. The vast majority think it’s a scam for tax purposes.
+1
Of course it is a SCAM. It’s the only way they can bleed more money from us and into the coffers of their donors and mates legally.
No, a majority didn’t believe that it was possible to make ships from metal once either.
Ian
That is what I’ve been reading others have done or will do.
My son is having gas central heating fitted to his flat tomorrow, because can’t sell it without!
Good morning.
Many people want to be ‘Green’ and kind to the environment. Nothing wrong with that. The problem is, whilst they are happy to do their bit, it must come at either very low, or zero cost to them. The government is right to make this an important issue, however, to what extent it goes forward is a matter of some debate. And it is here that I have a problem. So far we really have only one side of this debate, the Climate Change fanatics (and they are fanatics) and the Net Zero Zealots. All other arguments are either suppressed or marginalised with even the most basic common sense arguments ignored or ridiculed.
When CO2 was first being mooted as a Greenhouse Gas I looked at what percentage of the atmosphere it made up. I, at the time, thought that CO2 was the third most popular gas in the atmosphere, but I was wrong. To my surprise, not only was is not the third most popular gas, it also made up such as small amount that I thought; “Hmmm. There is something fishy going on here ?” In short, I became better informed and more sceptical. Things just did not make sense.
My point is this. People simply do not have ALL the facts to make an informed and reasonable decision. And government clearly has not done due diligence on this matter and has, without mandate, embarked on a course that is very destructive to mine and to other people’s lives. The so called ‘science’ is not settled, far from it. Ice core samples from glaciers from Greenland have proved that there has been far higher levels of CO2 in our atmosphere than now and no one has or will discuss what caused the last Ice Age.
Like many things I believe this SCAM is being used as cover more more nefarious purposes.
Plus 100, Mark B
Good morning
The electorate don’t have a say. Their views are simply irrelevant. Their role is to finance their own subjugation through the payment of taxes to a political organisation that has embraced authoritarianism
This brutal, fascist politics that we are seeing comes from above and appears to encompass all areas of human existence including environment, consumption, identity, mind, psychology, voice and the very nature of being
John and his party accept the climate change narrative. They are at one with the views of Extinction Rebellion
Agreed, Dom. Someone believing in net zero can happily vote Conservative, given how keen this government is on implementing it. And don’t let anyone tell you it’s a national not not a local issue, For example in Wokingham Agenda 2030 is very much a local issue, promoted by a Conservative councillor with responsibility for ‘greening’ the borough in various ways. No need to vote Green with people like that already in power. True, the Tories have lost their majority here, but that won’t change the green agenda, as the LibDems are bent on the same pointless and expensive ‘carbon neutral’ policy objectives.
Your last sentence, absolutely spot on as wind farm subsidies cost me ‘£200’ per year for 8% production. Your cabinet colleagues are akin to an all powerful brainwashed sect unable and unwilling to see the reality and prepared to spout the lies of those they worship, starting with their ‘Shaman’ Boris.
And in other news I see Gove desperately trying to avoid criticising said Boris, is blaming your electoral disaster on failing to solve the housing crisis.
He needs to get out more. For me, and everyone I speak to, it is Johnson why I voted against you and his lies/broken promises.
If housing was an issue to vote against you, it would because of your obsession with ruining the Countryside in an already crowded south east and failure to deal with vast numbers of illegals pushing up demand.
The public view of NetZero s that the GreenParty have persuaded politicians there is imminent ice age, sorry global warming, sorry climate change, sorry climate emergency.
University Researchers have rebranded their Grant Application of jollies to Antarctica more often than Political Party relaunches.
Supposing there is a problem with CO2.
Who has caused it?
Not us.
We just did as we were told.
And now, yet again the “government” wants to upend our lives.
Who profited from the factories and mines and wars?
Who has obliterated our countryside with houses and overfilled our roads with cars?
Not us guv!!
It wouldn’t surprise me if the civil service are deliberately awarding uk government contracts overseas using net zero as an excuse. Good grief, we do not even print our own passports anymore. And the government allow it.
Disgraceful.
2.7% of electors voted green. You need look no further Sir John, Joe Public is not convinced. Climate Change, Net Zero, Global Warming, all a gigantic scam and perhaps you should ask how virtually all parliamentarians have been taken in. But we are taxed beyond all reason to pay for a scam.
CO2. .04% of the atmosphere, a minor trace gas. As they say in the US, go figure.