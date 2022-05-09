Change the Protocol

I did not vote for the final Agreement with the EU for three reasons. The first was all my experience of the EU taught me if you do sign an Agreement with them they ceaselessly try to enforce it selectively and in a biased way against you. It behaves badly to all its neighbours and tries to boss them as if they were member colonies of the project. Secondly I thought the NI Protocol a mistake . Thirdly I wanted to end all EU say over our fish. On fish and the Protocol the government tried to assure MPs these were provisional or transitory arrangements which would be changed. The Protocol contains a clause to allow alteration and the fishing agreement was transitional.
As I expected the EU has sought to use the Protocol as a battering ram against our U.K. Union or as a device to keep the whole U.K. prisoner of the single market and its rules. The EU always sides with the nationalists in Northern Ireland and with the Republic of Ireland as an EU member state in a way which continuously undermines the Good Friday Agreement. That peace settlement in NI requires the consent of both the nationalist and the Unionist communities in NI to any political development or decision. The EU claims to want to uphold that Agreement yet does everything in its power and some things beyond its legal authority to alienate the Unionist community and split it from the U.K.
Unionists now refuse to form and work in a devolved government at Stormont all the time the EU interprets the Protocol in a one sided way to throttle GB/NI trade. The EU’s bigoted inflexibility, refusing to agree that GB/NI trade should not face any internal barriers crossing the Irish Sea has damaged business in NI and made Unionists feel cut off from the rest of the U.K.
The Secretary of State for NI and the PM must now legislate in the U.K. to make clear that GB/NI trade will be governed as England/Wales or London/Liverpool trade is governed, in accordance with those statements in the Protocol to respect our internal market. The U.K. legislation should include making it an offence to seek to pass on any goods traded under the GB/NI provisions to the EU to uphold their main requirement in the Protocol. This will be enforced by the U.K. as we currently enforce anti smuggling measures.
Exactly right.
The time for action on the NIP is long overdue. This incompetent government has to show it can do something or be replaced.
We have to get NI out of the single market. Nothing else will solve the problem as it would leave the EU able to cause trouble at no cost to itself. All history shows that is a recipe for the creating perpetual strife. This government has to solve this problem decisively or be replaced. And it has to do it now.
Correct, that aspect is often forgotten. Attention is concentrated on the checks on all the goods coming into Northern Ireland from Great Britain but all the goods produced in the province must also conform to EU Single Market standards, lest some of them are taken across the border, and therefore every individual and business must potentially be subject to EU checks. That is because the protocol demands EU checks on goods imported into the province from outside, when the focus should be on the goods exported to the Republic. The EU and the Irish government only have a legitimate interest in what comes into their territory across the land border, not in what comes into or is produced in or circulates in Northern Ireland.
Can someone tell me in one sentence what the Protocol is ?
I and the rest of the Plebs have not the faintest.
Yes, it is an absurd agreement based on an absurd premise adopted by the Irish government that “any checks or controls anywhere on the island would constitute a hard border” and therefore could provoke a resurgence of Irish republican terrorism, but in reality designed to gradually split Northern Ireland off from the UK.
It’s a device to keep the UK aligned with EU single market rules hence Tricky can’t remove VAT on fuel because he would need Brussels permission for NI.
May wanted this to apply to the whole of the UK thus keeping us permanently in the EU.
The civil Serpents still want this so it won’t be repealed.
Of course it’s correct, it’s been correct for at least 6 months, but has Bunter and his bunch done anything about it? How many times has the NI secretary threatened to use the dreaded Article, and then done nothing.
If Bunter does get off his arse and DO something about it, I’ll ‘eat my hat’!
Hear, hear but I fear we have reached a point of no return and that momentum now rests with SF-IRA and their determined push towards reunification. At that point, GB will be surrounded on all sides by EU member states.
Trump was an Anglophile, Biden-Obama Anglophobes. The latter now back in power collaborating with the EU will be full square behind Sinn Fein’s push towards a UI.
One could argue that Johnson will do what is expected of him by Washington and Brussels. He isn’t going to upset the apple cart for to preserve UK integrity or for the unionist community.
It seems those who pursued the path of thuggery and intimidation have been rewarded while those who sought a democratic and collaborative agenda punished but as we have seen with BLM and other terror groups, the Socialist political State will exploit any agenda for gain
Good morning.
I am remined of the old saying; “Act in haste, repent at leisure.”
Getting BREXIT done simply meant getting it off the table. The HoC and other parties worked tirelessly to either stop BREXIT or to water it down. After the EU Parliament elections where the Tories got trounced and Theresa May MP had to resign, suddenly for many MP’s it became real – The people wanted OUT of the EU !
I mentioned here long before the final agreement the problems we might face over the NI / RoI border. It was one reason why I prefered the EEA Agreement but many here, including our kind host, did not want that. It is old ground and there is no point in going over it, but we are now in a position where we are still not satisfied with what has been done.
Compare all that to when India left. It took two years and they are now an independent country. That is not to say they do not have their problems but, I am amazed when I compare to the both the manner (no if’s or but’s) in which they left, and the speed. For them, LEAVE really meant LEAVE. But then, they had politicians who believed in themselves, the people and the future of an independent country.
It is high time our political class and Establishment drew inspiration from one of our former colonies by showing the EU that we are no loneger a colony of them !
This is a message that I have sent in the direction of Boris Johnson:
“Prime Minister:
If you meant what you said about “one United Kingdom” in the debate on the Queen’s speech last year [1], then you will ensure that this year Her speech includes words such as:
“My Government will explore an alternative to the Northern Ireland protocol to protect the integrity of the European Union Single Market without undermining the economic and territorial integrity of the United Kingdom.”
With the first hopefully uncontentious step being the passage of the laws designed to protect the EU Single Market contemplated in paragraphs 43 and 62 of the Command Paper issued last July and bearing your signature [2].
No doubt by now it will be obvious to you that it would be a mistake to expect the EU to either agree to significant changes to the protocol or to consider any alternative arrangement, so the only answer is to go ahead and do it.
Dr D R Cooper
[1] https://hansard.parliament.uk/commons/2021-05-11/debates/A73F9E62-E76C-4188-9742-E84C55ACC435/DebateOnTheAddress#
“Everything we do will be done as one United Kingdom, combining the genius of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland – joined together by blood and family tradition and history in the most successful political, economic and social union the world has ever known.”
[2] https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1008451/CCS207_CCS0721914902-005_Northern_Ireland_Protocol_Web_Accessible__1_.pdf
43: “We also stand ready to bring in new legislation to deter anyone in Northern Ireland looking to export to Ireland goods which do not meet EU standards or to evade these enforcement processes.”
62: “Once again we are also ready to put in place legislation to provide for penalties for UK traders seeking to place non-compliant goods on the EU market.”
Many of us here will be wanting firm action from your spineless PM. My guess is that the words of Truss in the run-up to the elections were nothing but spin. The loyal people of Northern Ireland deserve better.
May 9, 2022
There are three upcoming decisions that will define whether there is any point voting Conservative in the next general election: 1) the NI Protocol 2) fracking 3) permission for the Cumbria coking coal mine. Does anyone have any confidence that the right decision on each of these will be made by the government?
May 9, 2022
Meanwhile, in the midst of a cost of living crisis, Johnson finds another £1.3 Bn to send to Ukraine. Clearly determined to lose the next GE.
May 9, 2022
Get on with it !
May 9, 2022
Quite correct and this is exactly how the situation should be handled.
But, we have the most courage free PM since Cameron, and Brandon Lewis, another left over from the disastrous years of May government and EU aperatchik. It looks like an uphill struggle.