No surprises in Queens speech

There were no surprises in the Queen’s speech. I spoke in the debate and will post the transcript soon.
The Speech did not expressly pledge to legislate to sort out the EU’s damaging and unreasonable interpretation of the Northern Ireland Protocol. Stories in the press suggest the government may however be about to act on this. The EU shows no wish to back off to save the Belfast Agreement and rescue an Assembly government. It is vital the government acts now, as the Lords will try to delay and block such a law. The government needs to leave time to use the Parliament Act if the Lords decide again to oppose the democratic will of the U.K. and side with the EU.
May 11, 2022
Correct it is vital to act now on this.
May 11, 2022
I cannot get very interested in the Queens Speech. It is just talk. What is delivered is what counts.
As for ‘stories in the press’ we have had plenty of them. Often they seem designed to head off further unrest.
May 11, 2022
Quite right. Boris always promises big when in trouble but never delivers anything. How many illegal immigrants have been sent to Rwanda? None. What actions has he taken to resile from the Protocol? None. How many RR SMRs have been ordered? None. The man is a useless, stupid, cowardly traitor. I’m still waiting for those 54 letters!
May 11, 2022
All of the problems are down to brexit and the obscurantist minority DUP’s intransigence and dishonour.
May 11, 2022
wet and windy today – damn Brexit.
May 11, 2022
The Queen’s speech is pointless exercise for any strategic planning of the government. It has become another ceremonial sham of no meaning or bearing on what might happen. No right minded person would or could believe Johnson. He is incapable of telling the truth. Wasn’t there a film based on someone perpetually lying?
May 11, 2022
Bur they won’t. Bozo doesn’t want to upset Brussels. He’s not really a brexit lover.
He’ll probably go down in history as the man who lost Northern Ireland. I’m not so sure Dublin would be pleased having the anchor that NI really is or if a referendum could be won by the nationalist.
May 11, 2022
Good morning,
If you surmise correctly, I suppose my hat and digestion are safe.
More likely, Ms. Truss is being encouraged to get tough with ‘new legislation’ to remove/modify the Protocol only to have the carpet removed from under her at an opportune time by Bnnter Boris, to eliminate Truss from contention. Does she not see that?
PS, Good speech, at least you get the need for growth and how to get it. Bunter and Sunak appear not to want to do it.
May 11, 2022
Politics has become a dismal race to pass as many pointless laws as possible
The great clash of ideas has been replaced with the utopian belief that MPs can solve all of life’s problems
Philip Johnston in the Telegraph today.
In fact a bloated inept state sector, daft laws & regulations, rigged markets (housing, energy, schools, universities, planning, healthcare…) are the main causes of these problems.
May 11, 2022
+many
Gosh! He is so right!
Why won’t they just leave us alone?
May 11, 2022
I know that you hate the public sector, but might I remind posters here that it is the private sector of commerce and enterprise which wants immigration, since a global jobs market is far more to their cash advantage than a national one?
And those people come ready-skilled.
This is the government of commerce and enterprise, it tells us too.
May 11, 2022
Parts of the private sector that is owned by foreign companies NLH?
Are you quoting the CBI they don’t represent UK SMEs at all.
Like the big abattoirs, that want the government to subsidise their workers because they want all the profit to flow out of the UK.
May 11, 2022
Do you ever ask yourself why so many allegedly ready-skilled immigrants wish to come to the UK?
Or why can’t they get jobs at home if they are intelligent and educated?
Or what is the matter with so many other countries that their governments are even more incompetent and certainly far more corrupt than the UK’s, thus driving out their own citizens?
May 11, 2022
NLH. Nobody knows if the illegals have any skills until we are lumbered with them.
May 11, 2022
Government that does best, acts least
Obama was a fine President when he could pass no legislation.
May 11, 2022
Good morning.
Should the HoL oppose any attempt to impose UK sovereignty on NI can this be construed as treason ? This is a serious question.
I did not watch the Queen’s Speech, apart from a few seconds on YT. Even in those few seconds, apart from the obvious, something was missing – The magic of the occasion. Such has been the debasement of our institutions and ceremonies, or is it me just getting old.
I doubt, like me, few will care what this government promises as nothing it ever says it seems to carry out.
You’ve got less than two years.
May 11, 2022
+many
The dodgy powers only see crime where they want to.
Our national broadcasting company was delightedly trumpeting the changes to tradition.
Whereas ….did you see that other nation celebrating?
No wonder it is so hated and must be destroyed!
May 11, 2022
Two years, then what? Are people going to vote for Labour with their wooden leader?
Two years, then Conservatives returned to power with a smaller majority on a low turnout.
May 11, 2022
Or a minority government that would put a cracker up their abuse to get some really conservative policies under way.
Bozo is to the left of Blair.
May 11, 2022
Dave Andrews,
Two years, then no Conservative majority.
Labour and Lib Dem coalition government is a possibility, though both those parties will initially deny it.
May 11, 2022
Definitely no surprises. Just further confirmation that this government like the vast majority of world governments are still strictly aligned to the thoughts and motives of Chairwoman Greta and all the spin offs that entails.
May 11, 2022
Le Canard Enchaine, 11/05/2022 has it on its cover: ‘God save Johnson’: Stanley Johnson, the PM’s father will get the French citizenship on 18th May.
The office in charge (DACS, Direction des Affaires Civiles et du Sceau, part of Ministry of Justice) reports ‘The request is anchored in a sincere will to reconnect with his French family past, to find a EU citizenship, and symbolically take a view opposite to Brexit’s’.
I wonder what his son will think of it.
So many interesting information in LCE and Private Eye.
May 11, 2022
One has to question how attached to Brexit Boris actually is or ever really was. He has not done very much to take advantage of the (sort of) Brexit that has been delivered so far. He still seems addicted to every more unreliable energy, large bloated socialist government, daft HS2 projects and the mirroring of the endless, EU style, over regulation of everything.
May 11, 2022
Johnson was interested in Brexit as a means to become Prime Minister. Now that is achieved he wants little to do with it.
Instead we get Net Zero and the Great Reset in which he also has little interest, but which he believes will help him advance further after he leaves politics.
May 11, 2022
The Johnsons have a rich history of being contrarians.
Much like Opposition parties the difficulty with being a contrarian is delivering concrete solutions when given the opportunity. As Stanley Johnson’s son is finding out.
May 11, 2022
The Queen’s speech did not say anything about the Protocol- wise thing to do – the Royals plan on being here long long after the Tory party has disintegrated. And so Boris is going to take on the might of the EU and the American Administration over NI – well good luck with that
May 11, 2022
“… the flawed underlying Brexiter trade theory means that ‘Saturnian Brexit’ will make life harder for those who voted for it believing that the EU – rather than austerity – was to blame for their grievances. Instead of the unicorns they were promised, all they got are white elephants and an uphill struggle to recover the living standards they had as EU citizens. The local elections, this week, however, show that this Brexit effect has not quite reached the people who voted for it yet.” (Dr Gerhard Schnyder: Loughborough University London)
May 11, 2022
I don’t understand what point you’re trying to make – why should a father and son have the same political views ?
May 11, 2022
NLH prefers Labour Roy, they very much keep politics within the family, half of those in or that had power are related the Milibands, the Benns, the Prescotts, the Kinnocks, the Eagles; there are many more. Their unions give preference to hire the relatives and friends of others in the service. This is how they keep their little fiefdoms.
May 11, 2022
I just hope BoJo leaves to join him as well!
May 11, 2022
The EU and Washington have been allowed to outflank a deceitful and compliant Tory PM who has no love NI anyway. In effect, Biden, Johnson and Macron all share the same platform ie a hatred for sovereignty and self-governance
A Tory PM who says one thing in public while doing the opposite when no one is watching.
What an inconvenience Brexit has been for the Tory party. Bloody democracy and freedom of expression have become such a problem for the British political class. It makes you wonder why they didn’t abolish it those things decades ago
May 11, 2022
+many
They didn’t abolish them because THEY invented them as tools of mass manipulation and control.
As to Brexit. Did anything actually happen?
I see that Macron is “inviting” Johnson into some new European straightjacket.
As if we weren’t already in lockstep…..
May 11, 2022
+1 DOM
May 11, 2022
Never mind, they have plenty of other socialist draconian ideas up their sleeves in this Queen’s speech. Like catching second home owners between renting to tenants with no possibility to use s21 evictions or paying double Council tax. It really is Corbyn on steroids, and will have extremely adverse consequences for private sector housing availability.
May 11, 2022
+1
Removal of property rights.
Either because of their mass immigration policy or facilitated by it.
As in…”Oh sorry we need to requisition your house. Others need it.”
It’s being done in Ireland too.
And where does it end?
The “Number of Rooms Inspector”??
May 11, 2022
Work in progress Dom. Chinese virus gave them a huge boost how to make public compliant and censor anyone who dares speak out. No mention by JR over censorship bill in the speech, aka on line harm bill to enforce censorship.
May 11, 2022
What’s the point of worrying about these larger issues when the govt. is intent on building over our country?
What will we have left by the time these vandals have finished?
Nothing.
May 11, 2022
Boris doesn’t do detail…he also doesn’t do the big-picture thing….he does what he’s told
May 11, 2022
Imagine that neither the UK nor the Republic of Ireland were currently EU members and ROI wanted to join. In those circumstances, what conditions would the UK accept regarding Northern Ireland? I suggest none. The UK is in the same position now that we have left the EU, so why accept continued EU control of part of the UK?
May 11, 2022
I certainly wasn’t surprised that there was no Government proposal to reform (or better still, abolish) the unelected, unaccountable, undemocratic, unrepresentative and massively out-of-touch House of Frauds.
So the conclusion has to be that they WANT the Upper Chamber to have the ability to overturn the Will of the people, as expressed in both a Referendum and several General Elections now.
Watch what they do …… and don’t bother listening to what they say.
There is a Parliament Petition for the Government not to sign any proposed Pandemic Treaty unless they are first given permission in a Referendum. 31,700 signatures and counting …… but we must get as many signatures as possible. Please sign:
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/614335
Reply There is no Manifesto mandate for Lords reform, no agreed model for reform and a Lords which would dig in against reform.
May 11, 2022
Reply to reply.
How convenient for the Government.
Where there’s a Will …….. and THAT’s the problem. (It didn’t stop Blair).
May 11, 2022
Donna , it should be renamed the House of Blairites as they are mostly lefty Labourites he put there!
May 11, 2022
well we could relocate a ‘Lords’ to some remote location – no trains, no ‘A’ roads, no hotels.
That might limit the attendance a bit?
May 11, 2022
There is a solution to a rebellious HoL
The train connection from Diss to London is reliable, I am sound on the Protocol, defence, energy and agriculture. I stand ready to serve my country. (insert smiley here)
JF
May 11, 2022
Boris will betray Northern Ireland and the people there who are loyal to the UK, and in particular those whose family members and friends have been murdered defending it. But Boris doesn’t care, he has no feelings along those lines.
His only feelings concern subjects where he can get personal publicity and gain, so he goes off on another awayday.
He has his next international political position in his sights before his failures here get to his doorstep.
May 11, 2022
May standing up to stop us moving standard goods and food about within our own country without checks and bureaucracy was an appalling sight. Doesn’t she understand the meaning of taking back control?
May 11, 2022
38 Bills. Huffery and puffery?
I look forward to hearing in a believable explanation how any of them will improve our every day lives.
At present ‘we don’t believe you’ still pertains.
May 11, 2022
Levelling Up Secretary Gove suggested that while we could cut VAT we NEVER would as it’s a universal tool; ‘a Duke would get the same savings as a Pleb’ Sky News Kay Burley Interview today
May 11, 2022
…. Stories in the press……
This comment plus your many tweets suggest Conservative MPs are as much in the dark about and have as much influence on government policy as the rest of us. Not so much strong government but more akin to a Politburo.
May 11, 2022
Yes, I was thinking the same thing. If I were a Tory MP I would find it intolerable to be treated like a mushroom in this way by my own party leader – ie. kept in the dark and fed bullsh*t. I thought Boris had agreed to work more cooperatively with the backbenchers. Another broken promise!
May 11, 2022
Please be aware that it is not possible for the UK to legislate to “sort out” the interpretation of the Northern Ireland Protocol. Any such legislation has no effect whatsoever on the Protocol. What the Protocol means is up to the ECJ – as the UK freely agreed in Boris’s oven ready deal. Time for you people who “got Brexit done” to face up to what you did
reply The ECJ only has a power if U.K. legislation allows it
May 11, 2022
John Smith is right. John Redwood is wrong. The Protocol is an international Treaty freely agreed between the EU and the UK (it is the oven ready deal). The Protocol keeps Northern Ireland under EU rules and under the supervision of the ECJ. End of story. If UK legislation goes against this, then that UK legislation is a breach international law, and it has not one iota of effect on the rules agreed in the Protocol
Reply If you read it you would understand the EU is not implementing it
May 11, 2022
I’ve seen worrying reports that the proposed Bill of Rights and the Online Harms Bill could lead to much more power for Government (and it’s agencies) to ban what it deems is misinformation or harmful information , as well as curtail protests.
Most people would sigh with relief if Extinction Rebellion are stopped from blocking the M25, but what about protests against pandemic policy, going to war, erosion of civil liberties, etc?
May 11, 2022
We have already seen double standards applied to protests. Some are allowed to cause severe hardship by blocking ambulances, to vandalise with impunity and attack the police and their horses, while others are imprisoned for comparably minor offences (eg. peeing in public). No wonder trust in the police and the justice system is at an all time low.
May 11, 2022
Sir John, How do you assess the EU’s threat of a trade war in retaliation for such a move – how possible or likely is this and what damage would it do to the U.K.? What defence would we have against such a move?
May 11, 2022
Firstly, the Protocol is an entirely separate agreement to the TCA, which regulates trade. So if the EU impose trade restrictions it would be THEM who would be acting in breach of our bilateral agreements.
And in any case it is very simple to forestall any such repercussions by simply announcing beforehand that if the EU take any retaliatory action we will instantly ban ALL EU fishing boats from British waters. They would certainly want to avoid that.
May 11, 2022
A large delegation needs to visit the PM to insist on action this day to repeal the Northern Ireland protocol. Endless prevarication is equivalent to self-deterring against Putin in that it just encourages bad behaviour from Brussels.
May 11, 2022
FJ, not much point when the PM is off to Sweden and Finland. It’s so much more exciting to get involved in a European war scenario with countries that are in the EU than to sort out the mundane problems of the UK.
May 11, 2022
Sir John, may I draw your attention to an article on the front page of today’s Financial Times, which describes our veterinary surgeons’ concerns about our government and DEFRA delaying by 18 months the introduction of checks on imported EU animals and animal products. It appears that diseased Romanian pigs are the current main concern; also that, as our vets are no longer in the EU vets’ briefing loop, a diseased German cow was only intercepted by luck, because it was injured in transit.
May 11, 2022
Walt. What you say is extremely concerning. Farmers are having a tough enough time as it is without any more imported problems
May 11, 2022
It has occurred to me that although in reality what we need are “alternative arrangements” to protect the EU Single Market, which once proven in practice could replace the obnoxious elements in the NI protocol which are notionally intended to fulfil that purpose, it would be better to present that proposal in a rather different way, maybe as “auxiliary” or “ancillary” protection of the EU Single Market. In the end the best I came up with was a “backup system of export controls” designed to catch non-compliant goods which had slipped through one of the two parallel nets of a) EU checks and controls on all imports into Northern Ireland and b) EU checks and controls on all individuals and businesses in the province. Surely the Irish government and the EU, and their supporters in this country, most especially in Parliament, could not reasonably object to a proposal for enhanced protection of the precious Single Market of the magnificent EU to which they are all so utterly devoted. I would be happy to receive any other suggestions for the best way to present this proposal, preferably before I drop a line to the Irish Prime Minister just to check that they would not mind terribly if the UK passed additional UK laws for that purpose. They would be UK laws to be applied only in UK territory and always well away from the UK’s side of the land border with the Republic, that border which is generally recognised as an international border but one which Irish politicians like to pretend does not exist and which they insist should never be allowed to “re-emerge”.
May 11, 2022
Denis, it’s over. The Protocol is agreed, Boris agreed it. The EU is not making any more concessions
May 11, 2022
I think the EU alone will decide how its single market will be operated and protected; plus, where its international frontiers will be, not some pompous arrogant Brexit treaty breakers
May 11, 2022
Lords who support the EU may have good intent. Those of them who persistently place the interests of the EU above those of the UK, our elected representatives and the will of our people should be removed.
Paying and enabling such anti-UK activists to delay, hamper and obstruct Britain & Northern Ireland from operating efficiently, safely and peacefully is folly. Repeat offenders should be disciplined or banned.
The EU often presents a nuisance of its own. Freedom enables our means to prevent it restricting us in the way it did before.
May 11, 2022
The fact the NI protocol issue wasn’t in the speech indicates it won’t be addressed – Truss will talk tough and float some idea or other and then the Lords and legal establishment will intervene and it will all get delayed and watered down and in the end nothing will happen.
Same for Patel’s announcement that the first illegal immigrants will “be told” soon that they are going to Rwanda. It is certain that come the next election not a single one will be actually IN Rwanda.
In both cases Boris will just say “we tried” even though I imagine he’ll be secretly happy he failed.
May 11, 2022
RG,
Agreed.
May 11, 2022
It’s all a waste of everyone’s time. We’ll be lucky if a small percentage of what is proposed gets done. Even then it will be the trivial crap tgat makes no difference to anyone whike the really important stuff gets overlooked. We’ve been here for the last 12 years.
May 11, 2022
+1
May 11, 2022
You can not have a united kingdom inside a one world government, it does not woork, you should know that.
May 11, 2022
Correct me if I am wrong, Sir John, but aren’t treaties a matter of royal prerogative? The government does not need parliamentary approval to make or end treaties.
If House of Lords approval IS required then this just reinforces the need as I have said before, to appoint 100 new Lords who can be completely relied upon.
But I think the real problem is Boris the Traitor, who is unwilling to stand up for Britain and the British people.
May 11, 2022
Actions speak louder than words. Now that Johnson’s actions have betrayed him he has no chance of a second term. But he must not be allowed to destroy the reputations of those he may see as competitors. It’s the voters choice as to who is PM, not another politician.