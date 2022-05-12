Time to restore GB/Northern Ireland trade

The BBC and other media swamp us with the EU view on the Protocol. Most of the interviewers clearly have not read the document. If they had they would be asking the EU
1 Why have the completely alienated the Unionist community leading to the breakdown of the Assembly Executive? This breaks the Protocol’s support for the Good Friday Agreement.
2. Why do they presume to place controls and obstacles in the way of GB to NI trade when the Protocol expressly supports the integrity of the UK’s internal market?
3. Why did they sign up to the Protocol under the Withdrawal Agreement which under EU law was not allowed to tackle the post Brexit relationship? Why did they help create Article 13.8 which recognised the potential need to change or abolish the Protocol?
4. Article 16 expressly allows U.K. unilateral action where there has been damage to the community and or economy of NI, as the Unionists demonstrate there has.
5. Clause 38 of the Withdrawal Act which gives legal force to the Agreement in the U.K. expressly allows the U.K. Parliament to override the Agreement where necessary. If it had not quite a few Conservative MPs who want a sovereign U.K. would not have voted for it.
6. Article 186 of the Withdrawal Agreement requires good faith by both parties. The EU has not shown this in relation to the guarantees in the document to respect U.K. sovereignty and internal market
It is absurd that U.K. supermarkets cannot ship items to NI as easily as to any place in GB. It is completely wrong that the EU can stop the U.K. cutting VAT in NI. It is outrageous that the EU pushes through huge amounts of new law that has to be applied in NI when they have no say in its making. The government must act. There are several ways of doing so legally. It is the EU which is failing to uphold the Protocol.
Protocol. “The Good Friday Agreement…should be protected in all its parts”
“shall use best endeavours to facilitate the trade between NI and other parts of the U.K.”
“should impact as little as possible on the everyday life of communities”
“The importance of maintaining the integral place of NI in the UKs internal market”
etc
May 12, 2022
Exactly.
Allister Heath today:- “Brexit Britain can defeat Brussels’s vicious attempt at trade war blackmail
The EU is seeking to use the Protocol to punish the UK. We should fight back with hardcore capitalism”
Alas not much chance of this with Boris and Sunak who are clearly nothing remotely like hardcore capitalists, more like wet, green crap pushing, tax, borrow, inflate and regulate to death socialists.
May 12, 2022
Can anyone imagine Churchill or Thatcher putting up with the NI Protocol?
May 12, 2022
I can’t. They would have agreed it in the first place. Boris and Truss did
May 12, 2022
They would not have been so daft as to advocate leaving Thatcher’s creation, the Single Market.
So no…
Reply The single was not Thatchers creation and alleged to have been completed under John Major when I was the U.K. Single market Minister. I spent much of my time trying to stop or water down undesirable regulation proposed to increase EU power.
May 12, 2022
That’s the point. No chance of the U.K. responding like that so those advocating a hardline approach need to explain how we will deal with the EU’s retaliatory measures.
May 12, 2022
By ignoring them, Richard!
We dont NEED anything from the eu, we can trade with countries which are trustworthy.
May 12, 2022
You have it bass akward, the EU got it’s retaliation in ahead of time aided and abetted by it’s supporters in the civil service and government, they are the ones who have still to justify and defend their hardline EU approach.
Hardline approacheds could have been avoided all round but for the EU and acolytes who have sought to punish the UK from the very start.
May 12, 2022
+ spot on!
May 12, 2022
Yes it seems they are caught between nicey nicey socialism and sucking up to the EU, and actually having to take a stand on the principles they were voted in on. Alamo approaches.
May 12, 2022
It seems the economic illiterate socialist Sunak is planning to go ahead with an idiotic windfall tax on oil companies – so as to deter investment in new production and push up oil prices even further one assumes. More sensible would be to kill all subsidies for renewables as they have had extra profits from higher prices too.
BP has had to write off ~ $25.5 billion holding in Rosneft too.
May 12, 2022
Good morning.
If the NI Protocol is so bad why did we sign it ? Why did we negotiate such loose terms as, ‘best endeavours’ which means really nothing as it allows to the EU to set the standard of its own actions, and block any UK action. The wording in that document is too loose and ambiguous leading to wide interpretation.
The UK fudged this and is now paying for it as the economy tanks and the popularity of both its leader and the government falls.
If the solution to the UK/NI problem is in the governments grasp, then why has is not taken it ?
May 12, 2022
May with her botched early election and Labour, Libdims, the SNP the very many Benn Act Traitors especially the appalling Tory ones and the highly political supreme court left such an appalling mess behind them Boris had little choice. The treaty however has escape mechanisms where the EU are abusing it – as they clearly are doing.
May 12, 2022
@ LifeLogic – well said!
May 12, 2022
With an 80 seat majority you cannot fall back on the excuse that it is still the fault of Mrs. May.
Johnson is a careerist and will do whatever is necessary to further his own interests. If that means taking care not to upset President Biden or Davos globalists then so be it.
May 12, 2022
With an 80 seat majority you can still get sabotaged – as we saw over the Internal Market Bill which was the first attempt to undo the damage done under the duress of the Benn Burt Surrender Act. And as we will see over the Rwandan project and any legislation to bring back national autonomy over the matter of illegal immigration. There are still prigs in the Conservative Parliamentary Party who mind more about what their counterparts abroad think than about what their constituents think, as we saw, for another example, over Foreign Aid. The ruling class on the Mainland is treacherous to its most loyal subjects. The Americans and Continentals get at them and call them colonialist about N Ireland, and they are too wet to stand up to them and teach them a history lesson or two. And they are too thick to understand that if they let NI go, they will lose Scotland and Wales. Would any of the foreign governments they are in awe of be so insouciant about holding on to part of their countries? The NI Office appears to be stuffed full of republicans but it is really just that they regard it all as too much trouble and want to get shot of it. They are a shameful and a rotten lot, living up to their French nickname of Perfidious Albion.
May 12, 2022
Re the first part, they accepted a flawed doc as we now see to get the bigger deal through. As for the second agree totally.it is now the political situation in NI focussing their minds. Without that Boris thought he could do his usual BS approach laced with meaningless threats and it would go away.
May 12, 2022
Bluster bluster bluster is Bozo s approach
Now we have a genuine problem we will be able to judge him on his response.
I’m not optimistic.
May 12, 2022
+Exactly
I wouldn’t be remotely surprised if they had wanted this delaying muddle.
They can order us about and cause us great harm but will not whisper a tiny “Boo” to any other goose.
May 12, 2022
Mark B,
True. We have endless talk of measures to resolve the situation but no action.
Buying time and foolishly hoping that eventually we learn to put up with it.
May 12, 2022
Mark B, Well said. The logic is clear, Bunter and Frost both knew the problems it was going to cause but signed it anyway. That’s Bunter’s style; he’s a gambler, so long as it’s someone else’s problem to sort out when it goes bad.
To get anything out of the EU, there must be something in it for them, either they lose something more valuable or gain something. So which route for us? My guess is Bunter will bend-over, and then claim success, to the cost of all of us.
May 12, 2022
The NI protocol had to be signed, as it was, because the remainers were fighting so hard to use our own laws to break the law, to stop us from leaving the EU…they’d have succeeded.
The NI protocol is twofold… 1) to leave a back door into the UK to make rejoining easier, 2) makes a reunited Ireland more likely.
That’s my understanding of the situation.
But the situation could have been resolved by triggering article 16. The legalities of this were and are valid to do so.
May 12, 2022
Well Said Sharon!
I am dismayed by the number of commentators in this debate with short and/or selective memories. As Lord Frost told Nigel Farage on GB News yesterday (I paraphrase) as soon as the Benn Act was given Royal Assent the atmosphere of negotiations with the EU changed.
The EU must have been jubilant at the prospect of forcing the UK into a deal of their liking.
My recommendation, for what it is worth, is to invoke Art 16 now to rectify the situation and then dig in for the battle with the antidemocratic upper house over the legislative changes. Prepare to use the Parliament Act if necessary and draft a Reform Bill for that troublesome House of Peers.
May 12, 2022
Exactly Sharon, why all the talk and no action— cowardice i believe!
May 12, 2022
They do nothing because they don’t care about NI. They will compass land and sea to preserve the England-Scotland Union, but are quite prepared to cut NI loose.
How odd, the part of the UK where they defend their citizenship with the most zeal, others conspire to take it from them.
Anti-UK rhetoric is popular in the MSM, so the government thinks it’s cool to go along with it.
May 12, 2022
Struggling to post… will try again.
The NI protocol had to be signed, as it was, because the remainers were fighting so hard to use our own laws to break the law, to stop us from leaving the EU…they’d have succeeded.
The NI protocol is twofold… 1) to leave a back door into the UK to make rejoining easier, 2) makes a reunited Ireland more likely.
That’s my understanding of the situation.
But the situation could have been resolved by triggering article 16. The legalities of this were and are valid to do so.
May 12, 2022
You have got one heck of a short memory Mark B.
We were in the third year, post referendum, with the Remainers led by PM May gathering strength to destroy Brexit and Boris rescued it in 4 months and got it across the line in the January. It never could be perfect but Boris was not unreasonable in expecting that the EU would have some degree of ”good faith”. Clearly they haven’t and we have every right to replace the protocol.
We have had two years of delay in implementation because of the unexpected pandemic which Boris and his team got us through remarkably well and now we can gain the benefit of the Brexit advantages.
One cannot comprehend the utter mess we would have been in should we have been led by either May or Starmer for these last 3 years
May 12, 2022
Your last sentence is the best question to date ref NIP
May 12, 2022
The Tory party is not on our side but on the side of itself standing firmly with Biden, the EU, the BBC and Labour
May 12, 2022
Spot on. The Tory Party has abandoned Disraeli’s genius at bringing the nationalist working class onboard and is trying to win over Gladstone’s upper middle class wannabe socialists. An electoral disaster in the making.
May 12, 2022
The EU attempts to control nations outside its jurisdiction for its own purposes.
We are a sovereign nation, free to do as we choose.
May 12, 2022
All good questions, Sir John. João Vale de Almeida currently serves as the Ambassador of the European Union to the United Kingdom. Perhaps someone should put them to him.
May 12, 2022
Truthful answer…
“Because we have always wanted to split up the U.K.
Much easier to rule and suppress small units of humanity.”
May 12, 2022
Why not wait for the US Envoy for Northern Ireland, which is in the making now. It was a US envoy which brokered the Good Friday Agreement in 1998. Even though, at that time, it was against the wishes of the DUP.
May 12, 2022
We don’t need another outside force to meddle in our country thanks One other is one too many.
May 12, 2022
A reason why not is that failed president Biden has let the post remain unfilled for sixteen months, the last envoy having resigned on 7th., January 2021. Such negligence is surely a reflection of how important the U.S.A. regards the post of envoy.
May 12, 2022
We need to keep the yanks out of our business as they are destroying all they touch these days
May 12, 2022
Yes, there is complete alienation of the Unionist community. This does not come from the EU, it comes from YOUR government which signed the Protocol even though Unionists in Northern Ireland protested that it would put trade barriers between Northern Ireland and Great Britain. The Protocol is terrible but it is 100% Boris’s Protocol
May 12, 2022
A Protocol soooo dreadful that every single Tory MP in the House of Commons voted for it in January 2020
May 12, 2022
Remember the default position was WTO if the NIP/WA wasn’t achieved….and they wouldn’t implement something that the people voted for ! By hook or crook they had to get the NIP across the line….democracy be damned – brexit be damned
May 12, 2022
@ Len Peel – or the protocol has such wide and effective escape clauses to be used in the face of (expected) Evil Empire mischief that voting for it was an easy expedience.
May 12, 2022
The surest way to cause a toddler an even bigger tantrum is to give them exactly that for which they screamed in the first.
May 12, 2022
So your point 5 says the UK can sign a treaty and then just change it later, as suits it without bothering to talk to the other party. So presumably the EU (and any other country the UK has an agreement with) can do the same? It can just change the terms of the agreement as suits it, and the UK has to accept that. You really think that?
May 12, 2022
A country, company or person can’t be held to a treaty that they don’t wish to be part of. If a treaty fails to satisfy the mutual goals of each party or fails in its mutual benefits, that treaty becomes untenable and should be dissolved.
May 12, 2022
Great, so I just tell my bank I’ve decided I’m not going to pay back my mortgage anymore?
May 12, 2022
It is perfectly normal to abrogate treaties which are not functioning. Countries do it all the time.
May 12, 2022
If what you say was true you would have a point, but there have been endless discussions about it and the EU does what it always has where the UK is concerned and says ‘No’. Time now for action. EU stonewalling must be ended and our market reinstated. They have been warned, even if they are intentionally deaf to it and just read the newspapers. We will see whether Bodger Johnson actually has the cojones or will settle for another fudge.
May 12, 2022
@ Davir: A Treaty is just an agreement between two governments. It is not handed down by God on a tablet of stone. Of course a sovereign government can change its policy and revoke a previous agreement, either in whole or in part. If it couldn’t it would not be sovereign!
May 12, 2022
@Davir
If the other side breaks a treaty, you have every right to do the same. The EU has broken the treaty by interfering in trade within the UK.
May 12, 2022
The BBC and other pro-EU mainstream media are not asking these questions because they are using the Protocol – which Johnson should NEVER have signed – as a stick to beat him with.
But Sir John knows that because he refused to support the cowardly deal with the EU because of it.
The only question now is “does Johnson have the guts to scrap it.” And I very much doubt he has. It is so much easier and more satisfying to posture about protecting Ukraine’s Sovereignty and borders than the Sovereignty and borders of the UK.
May 12, 2022
Then why did Boris sign it off?
May 12, 2022
According to Lord Frost on Monday, they knew what they were doing but needed to get the bigger part, the actual leaving of the EU done. Refusing would have collapsed the whole thing and we would still be in the EU. They have ample grounds for withdrawing, due to the unreasonable behaviour of the EU. They could have made it work, but were more intent on punishing the UK for having the temerity to leave their paradise.
May 12, 2022
Trade war is staring us – I fear thr EU will close the Channel ports- everything for import export will have to go through Felixstowe in containers – we will finally have taken back control
May 12, 2022
If they do that then they will be the net lovers. Ireland will lose it’s land bridge and the EU will find itself awash with perishable goods. I’m sure Ostend and other ports would be happy to oblige.
May 12, 2022
Never played poker?
The EU economy is tanking even faster than ours, particularly in Germany which is dependent on Russian gas and oil.
A trade war damages both sides; but one side may well be damaged more than the other.
May 12, 2022
Indeed. A trade war with the EU is exactly what this country needs. Our government would finally wake from its trance of EU dependency and would have to get this country growing food, producing its own energy and making its own goods. I am praying for a trade war. We won’t get one, though. EU leaders might try it fit economic reality will slap them down hard.
May 12, 2022
As far as I can see, the protocol probably had enough safeguards built into it as long as both parties entered into it in good faith. Unfortunately the EU is totally lacking in good faith and has deliberately exploited the agreement to make life as difficult as possible for the UK, aided by their Remainder friends in the UK and the idiot occupying the White House.
May 12, 2022
+1 Chris, the EU have no intentions of acting in good faith, but Boris is an EU appeaser so I doubt he’ll manage anything worthwhile. He’ll probably get some change and we’ll end up worse off because he has given the EU some other power over us, but he’ll claim it as a victory.
May 12, 2022
Boris is a betrayer. He has had plenty of time to protect NI and the rest of the UK but he has backed down many many times and failed the promises he has made in the HoC to act to restore sovereignty.
He will fail again in the need for courageous decisions and think his fancy debating society words are enough.
May 12, 2022
Exactly. The EU need do nothing as they know full well Boris is not batting for the UK, like so many of our politicians.
May 12, 2022
I suspect most commentators on here are puzzled as to why most members of your party (realising you didn’t) voted this through in the first place. Now we’re wondering why the government don’t just ignore the thing – we’re being too kind to the other side to even announce that we’re discounting this daft idea that we can’t move goods freely within the country if we want to. We clearly can and should do.
May 12, 2022
It’s a test of this government’s resolve to protect the interests of its citizens and the sovereignty of our state. Why is there no apetite to exercise its powers? I know things don’t work this way, but wouldn’t it be nice if we at least got some explanation for their inaction?
May 12, 2022
Agreed. If you listen to Irish State Radio news they are all excited at the prospect of a United Ireland.
May 12, 2022
Sure, and why shouldn’t they be? It would be nice for Ireland to get back to how it was before the bloody English invaded it.
May 12, 2022
The EU’s intransigence is because they are backed by Biden. Had Trump won again it would all have been sorted by now.
Our PM needs to spend a week or more in the US to meet with Biden, meet with as many politicians and make as many TV appearances as is possible. All over the USA.
He needs to explain to the American people the story of how we held a referendum to regain our sovereignty and thus be able to make our own laws and policies and how the N.I. protocol came about because a PM, Parliament (including the Speaker) and judiciary tried undemocratically to reverse the result.
The American people should understand the desire for independence and our PM would be very good at this task.
May 12, 2022
A letter sent to the Belfast News Letter:
“It will no doubt seem paradoxical, and possibly even perverse, to suggest that the route to restoring the integrity of the UK internal market starts with UK legislation to protect the integrity of the EU Single Market.
But it should be recalled that this nonsense started with the claim that there was no way to prevent goods that the EU found unacceptable crossing an open land border from Northern Ireland into the Irish Republic.
So, the Brussels and Dublin line runs, there is no alternative to the protocol, with not only all goods entering Northern Ireland subject to EU checks and controls but also all goods produced within the province.
Show there is a workable alternative and the case for the protocol collapses; and that demonstration must start with passage of the UK laws to protect the EU Single Market envisaged in the Command Paper.”
May 12, 2022
You ask why the EU behaves in this way. It’s because they are bullies and have to ensure that Brexit is a failure so that no other member state leaves. This government is weak and always backs down, so of course the EU pushes their advantage. We also have a judiciary and media that constantly side with the EU. The Withdrawal Agreement only seems to benefit EU countries, like yourself I would never have signed such a one-sided expensive agreement. Boris should have torn it up but he just wanted to get Brexit done at any cost. JRM keeps talking about good faith. When will our politicians learn that the EU doesn’t do good faith? The only way to treat a bully is fight back and fight back hard. The EU is weak at the moment. Take advantage of this and stop pouring our money into defending the likes of Sweden and Finland who aren’t even NATO members. Start looking after the British people for once instead of pretending to be a global superpower. Have the local election results taught you nothing?
May 12, 2022
+ many. Far too sensible and too helpful for the UK to be considered. Appeasement always leads to more demands, especially when applied to the EU.
May 12, 2022
Quite right Sir John, but you have been saying “The government must act” for the last two years and nothing has happened. Can’t you see that Boris doesn’t give a damn what you, or the rest of the ERG, think. If you want *him* to act then YOU must act. As I have said many times, the ERG must tell him that they are sending in a letter a day until the Protocol is revoked. Boris Johnson only understands THREATS.
May 12, 2022
Sir J.R
Interesting perspective and some valid and less valid points
But to blame the EU for the break down in the NI executive is s bit steep
The DUP is using as s cover for their own political agenda and for making the mistake of believing Boris and his Irish sea solution
May 12, 2022
If the British government don’t take action to repeal the NIP this week then they will never take it. There can be no more “72-hours extra” or other foot dragging now. Even if the EU agrees a new serious negotiating mandate the DUP should not form an executive or Stormont legislature until those negotiations reach a solution acceptable to them. Otherwise it will be like Tony Blair’s agreement for the EU to discuss CAP reform which never resulted in any actual change.
Only if the U.K. unilaterally repeals the NIP and introduces a “red lane” in Belfast port where vehicles must drive direct to the Dublin motorway then Stormont can reconvene until such time (likely never) when Ireland and Brussels decide themselves if checks are really needed when those vehicles get into the Republic. Only when they have to perform the checks themselves will they ever decide they are not needed.
May 12, 2022
I wonder how you’d feel if Ireland had invaded England in the past, but Cornwall, being full of Celts, stayed as part of The United Ireland and there was a hard border between Devon and Cornwall.
May 12, 2022
May 12, 2022
May 12, 2022
The EU agenda is not the preservation of the GFA, it is to cause maximum friction within the UK Union as a vindIctive punishment for the UK having the temerity to leave the EU.
No amount of talking will change their position, we must cancel the NIP using all the legal means provided and leave the EU to take whatever further vindictive steps they have in mind. Remember they still expect to sell us Mercedes and Renault cars and much else besides. Time to show some bottle.
May 12, 2022
Perhaps its time that Nigel returned – might make Boris realise that he has to act rather than talk.
May 12, 2022
The Facts4eu website reminds us and illustrates yet another absurdity in its piece of 11th May regarding N I fishing boats and the landing of their catches etc., Just something else festering & needing to be sorted out, only presently being alleviated by the government’s, opposed by EU, grace period. ( ” N I Fishing boats would be foreigners in their own ports were it not for the UK’s action” )