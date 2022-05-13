Home ownership and house prices

House prices have risen a lot in recent years for a variety of reasons. Demand has been strong, with the country needing to provide for around 300,000 extra people every year thanks to the past free movement of the EU and UK immigration policy. Supply has been limited by a lack of capacity amongst the major housebuilders, a shortage of skilled trades and a country which has lost too much production capacity for building materials. The money policy going for ultra low official rates of interest and relatively low rates for mortgages has enabled a substantial number of people to afford and pay ever higher prices for property. The multiple of incomes of the typical mortgage for a first time buyer has soared, but mortgage interest payments in relation to income have not changed much as the lower rates have so far offset much of the house price increase.
Some say a shortage of planning permissions has kept building land in short supply, yet many Councils report large numbers of unbuilt out plots and leading housebuilders pride themselves in holding substantial land banks. It is of course true that having a restrictive set of laws over how someone can use the land they own will over time mean higher plot prices for building, but there is no appetite to go over to a system where anyone with land can build what they like. Their decisions do have substantial implications for the need for free infrastructure like roads, schools and surgeries where the public sector has to provide and offer some guidance on plans.
It would be a good idea to use the new controls over migration to limit numbers of economic migrants more. We do need to review the provision of building capacity, making it more attractive to people to undertake relevant training. Whilst the provision of cement and bricks, tiles and roof trusses is a matter for the private sector, the government could do more on its energy, mining, quarrying and forestry policies to assist in providing more domestic capacity for the main supplies needed for building.
May 13, 2022
Good morning.
Our kind host is quite right to point out some of the causes of high house prices, but I think we also need to remind ourselves that MASS IMMIGRATION is a direct cause of government policy. We also need to remind ourselves of other government policies which are contributing to higher prices.
https://www.gov.uk/affordable-home-ownership-schemes
Property developers see that with more and more people wanting to buy or rent and a government keen to underpin the property market, they are clearly releasing just enough stock to keep the Ponzi Scheme running. Much like the oil and gas companies not wanting to drill for more oil. Just make it scarce enough to keep the price constantly high ie Throttling down supply just below demand, but not too low as to kill off the market.
People are being turned into both debt and cash cows and just simply work and earn money for others to take leaving little for them to enjoy or leave to loved ones when they are gone.
Of course, the rich use farmland as a means to avoid inheritance tax whilst the ‘little people’ have to.
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/agricultural-relief-on-inheritance-tax#:~:text=You%20can%20pass%20on%20some,growing%20crops
All government websites, Sir John 😉
May 13, 2022
Many thanks for putting this up so quickly, Sir John. And it being Friday the 13th and all that 😉
May 13, 2022
The Nationwide house price chart for regions matches the charts showing increased population and immigration. Add near zero interest rates since the banking crash and we have an unprecedented house price inflation. Now that younger people can no longer afford to buy and small private landlords are being squeezed out, banks and pension companies are building to rent, with government approval. This is in accordance with the WEF agenda. Tenants will own nothing and be happy. The Conservative Party is no longer for the individual or private ownership.
May 13, 2022
+many
Oh but the heart-wrenching destruction of the once countryside.
Yet the rich’s multi million enclaves remain exactly as ever…green and unspoiled.
Too expensive for people to move home to but carefully cleansed, preserved and nurtured over the past few decades for exclusive use.
And when the elite get hold of our villages they recreate the very life they happily destroyed.
Mayfairs, craft fairs, Summer Fêtes, artisan shops….how nice for them!
May 13, 2022
In order to reduce immigration, you need to tackle one cause of it – skills shortage.
If only the country produced more engineers from its universities, rather than social studies.
Shortage of lorry drivers when the EU ones went home, shortage of farmworkers for the same reason. We posted a vacancy for an electronic engineer recently, and all but one of the applicants was foreign. So how do we fill the post?
You’re a mug if you do any training, because all you do is supply staff to other businesses that don’t bother.
May 13, 2022
But the torrent of social studies graduates feeds the government’s insatiable need for apparatchiks!
May 13, 2022
What I fail to understand is we’re Importing 300,000 plus annually but we have staff shortage in every sector.
We were told there were 3 million EU citizens but 6 million applied for the right to reside. Where are they.
We are currently on holiday on the south coast and all the hotel staff are British, 5 years ago they were mainly EU nationals.
Are they all back home on benefits.
Something doesn’t add up.
May 13, 2022
I agree, an unsolved mystery. Hotels cutting out breakfasts and keeping the pandemic thing of not touching rooms running, yet unskilled immigration running wild. Record numbers of students with record debt desperate to work in the weekends and vacations? Where are they?
May 13, 2022
It would also help if UK assets were not available to the world’s dirty money as a safe haven.
It’s been pouring into particularly London residential property, which sets the trend for the whole country.
And in relation to that, the Tories wrecking of the effectiveness of Labour’s Empty Dwelling Management Order powers for local authorities need to be reversed as a matter of urgency.
May 13, 2022
Plenty of homes available in places like Nottingham and Cardiff for £150,000 and less.
You are like most of Labour obsessed with London NHL.
PS
Banning all non UK citizens from buying property seems to be your latest idea.
What do you think other nations would do in retaliation?
May 13, 2022
More houses or fewer people the issue is very simple. For more houses you relax OTT green crap building regulations, relax planning and cut the many taxes on building and selling them.
Much talk of insulation and almost everyone cheers this on but often the cost simply does not make sense for the small energy saving made.
Also many can no longer afford to heat the whole house just one room at best. So it follows insulation for them (other than for that room) is totally pointless!
May 13, 2022
Looking around my area I’m not convinced planning needs to be relaxed, certainly not for the big builders. We are being built out of our countryside and my local market towns will be at least 50 percent bigger by 2030 than they were in 2020. On the other hand, try to get permission to do an extension and you will be bound up in delays, costs red tape etc. so maybe there you have a point there. If the population objects and the local councils object to major impositions, the government sends in an inspector from the other side of the country to clod hop all over the locals and grant just what the big boys want. Seen it several times in my area in the last 7 or so years. All under a Tory government of course who supposedly care for democracy. Ha!
May 13, 2022
One size fits all government determined insulation standards make little or no sense. People have very different needs and demands. Some are in all day other at work and away at weekends, for some it is a second home not used much at all, for others they can perhaps only afford to heat one room so full house insulation makes no sense at all.
In fact “one size fits all government” is always idiotic. You need to let the people at the coal face who know the local conditions & realities make the decisions.
May 13, 2022
David Frost today in the Telegraph but is Boris backing this? Will the dire lefty pro EU Lords obstruct it.
“We had to agree to the Protocol. Now we have to scrap it
The EU may well retaliate against Britain, but the Government has a duty to Northern Ireland”
Also Hunt in the Times “Tories risk losing the next election” Hunt tells MPs they certainly do if he becomes leader or they follow his daft policies. The man who was nearly 5 years health minister yet did nothing to sort the appalling NHS service nor the social care service out. It is appalling value for money and fails millions.
May 13, 2022
Look, demand in housing is always in effect infinite, since almost everyone would live in a mansion in its grounds if they could.
Most people could afford a terrace in a northern post-industrial town on the other hand – for around £40,000 – but for self-evident reasons they choose not to move there.
May 13, 2022
Ironic isn’t it that Labour brought in Inheritance Tax to take away the estates of the landed gentry and now we see it’s mainly the middle classes paying this disgusting tax with the mega-rich with their trust funds and large estates protected. No wonder the billionaires are buying up farmland and leaving it to re-wilding whilst the rest of us are left to starve.
May 13, 2022
The reference ‘the government could do more’ pretty much sums up everything that is wrong with Tory MPs and the now collectivist Tory Party who at one time would baulk at such statements.
May 13, 2022
+100
The very best thing it could do would be to do NOTHING.
Play tiddlywinks….drink….cut its collective toenails.
Just get out of our faces!
May 13, 2022
Good news today – the government plans to reduce the size of the civil service. Complaints this will mean cutting services. I don’t think so, no doubt there are large numbers of middle management who contribute very little yet receive generous salaries.
May 13, 2022
There will be big redundancy payments, big pensions and round at the back door they will be hiring at higher cost the same people, or employing private firms at huge cost to cock things up quicker and better.
May 13, 2022
As Boris famously put it: “My policy on cake is pro-having it and pro-eating it.” But Boris’s “cake-ism” cannot apply to economics.
This shows Boris is a socialist to the core.
You can’t have lockdown and not need economic growth. You can’t have economic growth and have the highest tax in 70 years, Net Zero, Mass Immigration. Destroying the economy with over demand for houses, taxes on energy, millions of low tax contributors and economic success cannot go together.
May 13, 2022
+exactly
A certain person has eaten all the cake.
None left.
The cake tin is rattling with emptiness.
And the cake-stuffed one now wants us to stump up for more!
May 13, 2022
Exactly Javelin, the treasury has created a perfect storm on purpose. Sunaks tax grab on people earning over £35000 only overturned his NI grab on lower earners and those in lower band houses, the laugh is they don’t appreciate what he has done and it has rebound on this government.
In their bid to attack their own supporters the Conservatives shot themselves in the foot. When the middle classes stop spending and they have things seize up. Restaurants close, theatres empty, it is very socialist to stop people that strive, go to university, improve their skills and knowledge are the ones getting punished and asked to feed people who frankly don’t care enough to do the basics for themselves. Just ask them how much their equivalent benefits (every benefit added together) is worth in gross income.
May 13, 2022
“House prices have risen a lot in recent years for a variety of reasons” – yes supply & demand plus cheap mortgages. Plus higher building costs due to expensive energy, expensive utility connections, OTT building regs, very high taxes, daft employment laws, restrictive planning, affordable housing rules forcing some buyers to subsidise others, net zero, daft planning requirements added to consents… Government in other words.
May 13, 2022
What exactly is their ‘economic growth’? Is it wealth, or just GDP which tells us nothing about how we are doing, just how fast the wheels are spinning. Can’t say I’ve seen much ‘economic growth’ by the results of the national debt, the state of the NHS, the appalling state of the roads, highest ever taxes, poor public services and the ratting on pensions because ‘we can’t afford it’ whilst letting go of the corruption during the pandemic and the billions in fraud.
May 13, 2022
The policy you are describing is caused by TAX DILUTION.
If you have millions of extra low tax payers and want the same levels of public service you have to tax the workers to levels that destroy motivation to work.
That policy has proven to fail. Even the first settlers in the USA tried that at Plymouth Rock. The net result was they almost all starved to death.
May 13, 2022
What are the “new controls over migration”?
Did I miss something?
Something in the not-Queen’s speech?
Not Rwanda surely?
May 13, 2022
Sir John’s analysis is reasonably balanced.
If you understood it then you’d realise that immigration is not the main factor in determining house prices. Furthermore irregular immigration is only a minor part of that.
In particular I welcome his highlighting of the number of unbuilt planning permissions and land banking going on.
There is an effective cartel strangulating supply.
However, what is to be done about the main cause, chronic lax credit, is unclear.
May 13, 2022
Indeed, with 313,000 added to our population last year , that we know about, there is little in the way of limiting mass immigration going on, in fact everytime Johnson opens his mouth on the subject he is issuing invitations for millions more to come here. The British establishment are destroying England with overpopulation, while at the same time lecturing us about sustainability.
May 13, 2022
In name only. I believe Boris has relaxed the qualifications for entrants, so with the illegals still flooding in, probably umpteen more from Hong Kong as the situation there worsens, Ukrainian refugees, more from India as he bribes them to try and get a trade deal and I suspect others linked to trade deals, the situation is worse than pre Brexit.
Maybe Sir JR could link some numbers to this new policy so we can assess its effectiveness and the truth, or not of government spin.
May 13, 2022
Demand massively outstripping supply meets a massive creation of money and cheap loans. It was only ever going to end one way.
There is now too much riding on the housing market it is too big to fail.
The way forward is to find a way of damping demand without killing it, to restrict money creation and to charge a realistic amount for money borrowed. In the short term higher interest rates may restrict the prices that buyers are able to pay. Unfortunately that will just force failed buyers into the rental market which puts rentals up.
Perhaps the short term solution is house sharing with tax incentives offered to landlords who have tenants sharing to encourage it.
May 13, 2022
I’m sure Johnson will tighten controls on economic migration …… after 5 million Chinese in Hong Kong have moved here; 2 million from India; several million from various African and middle eastern countries ….. oh and 500,000 Ukrainian refugees and a similar number of channel-crossing invaders.
Oh, and when pigs can fly.
The CONservative Party has no desire or intention to restrict immigration. It needs to grow the economy to try and repair some of the destruction the lock downs have caused. The quickest and, for the Government easiest way of doing that, is to increase the size of the workforce which results in a higher GDP ….. but NOT higher GDP per capita. The fact that it causes a great many more serious problems – insufficient housing being just one of them – are cans which will continue to be kicked down the road.
May 13, 2022
O?T 90,000 Civil Service jobs to go – the Unions immediately scaremonger that passports and driving licences will be affected. Why did we not have civil servant processing passports before 2016?
Will the Unions defend the increase in jobs related to diversity or is it possible that we can find some rather large savings in this area and other layers of management designed to obfuscate rather than deliver?
May 13, 2022
Continuing increases in overpopulation leads to the whole country being covered in covered in concrete unfit for living within.
May 13, 2022
Why do we need 300,000 more people each year?
Anything to do with your obsession with ‘growth’, Mr. Redwood?
More people means more GDP which means more tax but, without the houses for them to live in, it also means higher rents and higher house prices. This higher demand does mean a lot of houses do get built. Wokingham is a perfect example of a town absolutely covered with new housing in the last 10 years. Under the Tories.
However, the main factor in house prices generally is the cost and availability of mortgages. High salary multiples and low interest rates put house prices up. Whenever interest rates go up or multiples are reduced housing activity diminishes and prices stabilise or even fall a little.
If you really want to control house prices you need to control lending. You (allegedly) do not control the base rate but you could control multiples. If we went back to 2.5 times one salary and 1.0 times a second salary, house prices could only go up with wages – and interest rates. You could force lenders to provide 25 year fixed rate mortgages and/or finance and force councils to provide mortgages (you know, like they used to).
We need stability. And you could easily legislate to stop lenders creating money out of thin air and lending it as mortgages.
I believe, Mr. Redwood, that since the 1970s governments have made a complete mess of the economy. We float now on a sea of personal and government debt. For most of the last 50 years we have had Tory governments. Why you apparently have a reputation for fiscal competence baffles me.
Reply I want per capita income growth not more migrants. I have always made the case for controlled migration at considerably lower levels than today for sustainability reasons.
May 13, 2022
Reply to reply.
If I may John. How do farmworkers achieve capita income growth? Does this mean more expensive food, so they can afford to buy houses currently beyond their means through second homes and holiday let sales? Then they will find themselves out of work because imports are much cheaper.
You could get more per capita income if you abandoned the aspiration for farms and turn the whole country over to suburban sprawl of hedge fund managers.
It’s clear which way the government is going, despite their lip service.
Reply Plenty of ways of raising yields of crops and Labour productivity
May 13, 2022
Anyway.
Why talk of housing and its inequities when the govt. is long-distance p*ssing OUR bloody money over to Ukraine?
Why do we pay for their war?
Because Johnson is in lockstep with the US and we haven’t even remotely left the EU.
Not to mention…
“No government can address the threat of pandemics alone – we must come together”
Johnson set to sign Pandemic Treaty
https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/no-government-can-address-the-threat-of-pandemics-alone-we-must-come-together
May 13, 2022
For what it’s worth the petition to parliament number 614335 – “Do not sign any WHO pandemic treaty unless it is approved via a public referendum” is gathering steady support daily. I would at least like to see this proposal debated & for the public to know exactly what we are being signed up to. Government website link is: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/614335
May 13, 2022
A big problem is NIMBYism where locals will object to any and all proposed new housing developments and the politicians whose main interest is re-election will cave in to their demands. For example here’s a recent news story:
“Grant Shapps has blocked TFL from building 351 new, transport oriented homes ON A CAR PARK: including 100+ affordable homes.”
Of course the people who would benefit from those new homes don’t get a say in this decision, only the NIMBYs opposed to it do. On a larger scale, for the same reason, Boris is frantically back-tracking on his proposed changes to planning laws to make house building easier – these were fatally flawed anyway as they envisaged local consultation and consent for developments. The fact is this: locals will oppose all new home development, there’s no point even asking them.
May 13, 2022
Around our area, there are insufficient GPs, too much congestion on the road, water companies running out of reservoir capacity and dumping raw sewage into the sea.
So no, I don’t welcome more housing estates. Tell me one part of the country that’s not like it.
May 13, 2022
Insulting to call people Nimbys when all they are trying to do is protect their local environment from being buried under concrete . Look at the long list of new towns that have been created, all of them an architectural blight on our countryside , all supposed to have fixed our housing problem, but failed, and not surprisingly when the British establishment have been pursuing a mass immigration policy for decades. I suppose when you say…. ‘who would benefit from those new homes don’t get a say in this decision’ , you mean Poles, Afghans, Albanians, Syrians, Indians, Hong Kongers, Pakistanis, Nigerians , Ukrainians etc.
May 13, 2022
I agree with most you say but! The problem is in the detail and i am sure Boris and most of the Conservatives do not do detail.
North Devon is a Conservative seat and the builders are beavering away. Not building houses for the locals but high quality, very expensive second homes for the London rich. They never modify the infrastructure to suit the increase, doctors surgeries have waiting lists months long – a lot dont use the doctors but go straight to A&E and that I call misuse of facilities. Dentists have no vacancies for patients , a friend of mine travels to Plymouth for his dental work( how good is that for his carbon footprint). Farm land is disappearing under the tarmac while brown field sites are left to pollute.
Detail must be addressed, brown field sites cost the builder more to clear before use but they must be forced to use them. We also must open more uni places forr nurses doctors and dentists instead of useless degrees like “ media studies”.
A bit of a rant , i know but it must be said.
May 13, 2022
Why does this article ignore the effects of natural change on housing demands and house prices?
Such articles should consider all factors, not just the ones designed to reinforce a particular political point of view.
May 13, 2022
How many homes were freed up by all the excess deaths through covid (170,000 not sure if this was pa or over the two years)? Or are most of them still held up, sitting empty, in probate processing?
May 13, 2022
Haha wait until the double council tax on houses left empty for more than 12 months hits in tandem with delays in probate processing. That’ll teach ’em not to die!
May 13, 2022
The housing shortage, and consequently the price of houses, is a direct result of the Government’s policy of mass immigration which not only causes shortages of housing but also healthcare, schooling and infrastructure.
Importing large numbers of economic, but not cultural, migrants will not only damage the country’s economy and quality of life but also its social cohesion.
May 13, 2022
You have fallen for the ‘supply and demand’ misconception regarding the housing market. Go to your local high street and look in the Estate Agents’ windows. Are there houses for sale? Yes, there are. Therefore there is a supply of houses available.
The price of houses is primarily driven by the cost and availability of credit. Surely you must have noticed this over the last 50 years. When interest rates fall and mortgage lending is eased – there is a house price boom. Always, without fail. That is what causes house prices to rise.
May 13, 2022
The biggest restriction on building appears to be Natural England and its recent hard line on development of anything including extensions.
Allowing building sites to be bought up wholesale by the large developers does nothing to encourage SMEs, partnerships and sole traders to build new homes. Yet when they have an opportunity to build new homes, small builders built to a higher standard and produce beautiful individual homes that are far from the identikit estates we are constantly saddled with. Profits are also spread throughout the community rather than being hoovered up by the large developers and their corporate shareholders.
Encouraging approved development plots to be sold off individually also allows potential residents to acquire a plot for a self build or to commission themselves from a small builder.
May 13, 2022
It is not just the actual construction of the houses it is all the infrastructure that is needed to support them.
Energy, drains, sewers, roads, jobs education, medical, leisure facilities are they being taken into account?
Just like with the renewable energy programme put them wherever you a can get them by paying subsidies and then think about how to get it transmitted and delivered. How many billions paid out for constraint payments?
Come to West Sussex new build everywhere, roads grid locked, schools overflowing, 3 week lead times at some GPS, sewer and water infrastructure struggling and still you let them hit our beaches. When is ” time out” going to be called and a properly thought out costed approach to the way things need to be done, so that everybody gets value for money?
May 13, 2022
“Whilst the provision of cement and bricks, tiles and roof trusses is a matter for the private sector, the government could do more on its energy, mining, quarrying and forestry policies to assist in providing more domestic capacity for the main supplies needed for building.”
No chance whilst the Government’s top priority is the implementation of BEIS’ Net Zero Strategy.
In fact the current high price of energy is in a very large part caused by the Government’s deliberate policies of cutting back on the North Sea supplies of hydrocarbons and closing down/not building new nuclear power plants which consequently has led to energy shortages and hence higher prices.
The invasion of Ukraine has simply amplified the already existing deliberate policies to make our energy even more expensive – and eventually also intermittent.
There is no energy security whilst wind turbines and solar panels are supplied by China and we will have next to zero nuclear by 2035, the date for the decarbonisation of our electricity.
May 13, 2022
* Still plenty of brownfield sites and landbanks for building!! More council houses too there.
* Ensure solar for all new homes where practical – via building regs
* Nudge Unit to look at encouraging downsizing for pensioners, free up their bigger houses for families….
As sage others have said on this site – sort out our domestic training/skills needed and stop importing people to do these essential jobs via immigration … if it’s accurate there is 300k net immigration per annum, where are they all going to live and work? No rocket science to do the maths.
I just don’t see the joined up government thinking….
May 13, 2022
This Government goes on and on about a level playing field but introduces more legislation to make it even more un-level. Why do some tenants have subsidised housing via council accommodation whilst others have to pay the full market price? Why should council house and now housing association tenants get to buy their homes for a discount whilst others don’t? I know many people who live in housing association accommodation who have lots of money squirreled away. Why do we see immigrants jumping the housing queue? And I bet they are also jumping the NHS queue as well.
All rent should be charged at market value then the benefits system used to top up those on low incomes. This would remove the subsidies being given to council house tenants, especially in London, where there are multi-generational working family members living in the same household.
May 13, 2022
ONS state that 2025 will be the year when deaths outstrip births, why are we building houses that in 35 years no-one will need, or even be able to remove from the blighted landscape they adorn ,due to the permanence of their crappy Barrat design ….why not make them to be easily disposed of without scarring the fields they have been built in.
As the current Ukrainian crisis is showing food supply is fragile..so FOOD NOT HOUSES please.