Open letter to the Democrat visitors to Westminster about Northern Ireland

Dear members of Congress
You are welcome in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. You will find many MPs here grateful to the USA for helping produce a peace on the island of Ireland after many years of terrorist violence. As one who survived the Brighton bombing the world is a much better place for the Agreement between the nationalist and Unionist communities of Northern Ireland. It is best they work through the ballot box and in a devolved elected Assembly together.
Before entering the UK debate and negotiations with the EU it would be a useful courtesy if you would read both the Good Friday Agreement which we all support, and the Protocol to the UK/EU Withdrawal Agreement. This will remind you that it is the EU’s lopsided and heavy handed interpretation of the Protocol which is undermining the Good Friday Agreement. Asking the UK to go along with the EU will intensify the unhappiness of the Unionist community and make it unlikely Unionist Assembly members will resume joint working with nationalist parties. The Unionists see the Protocol as a fundamental change to their constitutional status as part of the UK and its internal market, and illegal under the Act of Union of 1801 and successor Acts which gave them that status. The Good Friday Agreement is based on the wise central proposition that changes can only come about if both communities, nationalist and Unionist, give their consent.
Let me reassure you that as an Englishman I wish both nationalists and Unionists well in Northern Ireland. I and my fellow Englishmen and women have no wish to keep Northern Ireland in the UK against its will. If at any time it becomes clear from opinion polls majority opinion is shifting in Northern Ireland to leaving the UK we would be happy for a border poll to be held and would accept its result. Current opinion polls say that around two thirds of Northern Irish voters wish to remain within the UK.
The UK did recently give a poll to Scotland when around a half of voters were indicating they wanted to leave the UK. The referendum produced a 55% vote to stay. As a majority of voters in the UK voted to leave the EU the UK cannot accept rule by the EU in part of our country. We voted for the freedoms the USA enjoys to make her own laws and impose her own taxes. I am sure you can understand that. If I had been alive in 1776 I trust I would have supported American independence.
Yours sincerely
John Redwood
May 14, 2022
I would give a more Father Jack response to the ignorant meddlers.
May 14, 2022
+1
And some.
May 14, 2022
If you were an American politician you would only be interested in sucking up to the Irish American vote with a hatred of the U.K. going back to their ancestors forced to flee from poverty and hunger inflicted on them by British imperialism.
May 14, 2022
Or as Lord Frost said, apparently feeling that the US should stay out of the row.
‘It is our country that faced terrorism, faced the Troubles. I am old enough to remember having to check under my car every morning, as a diplomat, before I went to work,”
May 14, 2022
Nigl…sorry…that wasn’t meant to be a reply to you.
But greedy elite landowners more like?
And great shame Ireland didn’t react to EU imperialism.
They gave in without a whimper.
May 14, 2022
Exactly and a very real danger that we end up with the terrorists or ex-terrorists in government in Ireland too.
So Grant Shapps (with his 5 O Levels including a B in Woodwork and business HND from Manchester Poly) has decided to piss even more tax payers money down the drain on an allegedly “net zero” flight.
“This trailblazing net zero emissions flight, a world first, will demonstrate the vital role that sustainable aviation fuel can play in decarbonising aviation in line with our ambitious net zero targets.” In short complete B/S Grant.
Grant may I explain:- yes we know already we can make synthetic low carbon aviation fuel so long as we have plenty of low carbon energy or electricity to do it with. So when we sort fusion that is what will probably happen. Currently however we have no spare zero carbon energy free to do this with. Even wind and solar use loads of fossil fuels. The problem also is that this synthetic fuel will surely cost more than ten times the cost of current aviation fuel. So pointless without huge government subsidies indeed still pointless even then.
Please Grant can you grow up and stop pissing my money down the drain on mad wasteful gimmicks that have no green or other value?
May 14, 2022
And just before midterm elections in the US this November.
—
I see my comment on Hawaii was deleted.
No it was approved. Why lie?
May 14, 2022
I can see Mark B’s Hawaii comment plain as day!
@ Mark B – you know you now have to cancel yourself?
May 14, 2022
🙂
May 14, 2022
It was more their ignorance of farming and crop rotation, but then they always blame someone else- its their way!
May 14, 2022
Good morning.
PS Can we please have Hawaii back ? You know, the piece of UK Sovereign territory you stole from both us and the indigenous population.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hawaii#History
May 14, 2022
Yes…I remember crawling round London submitting to the humiliation of bag searches by horribly officious doormen etc. ( Very much like the covid power grab).
Never was I more surprised than by the rehabilitation of the IRA.
May 14, 2022
Everhopeful
Yes very true plus all the stuff that went on behind the scenes. The 24/7 Naval patrols in all weather’s stopping and searching ships of all nationalities to prevent the re-supplying the IRA with weapons and explosives the majority funded by the Irish American communities. Here we are all those years later a still nothing appears to have been learnt from the past. Why do the Americans have to get involved?
May 14, 2022
The constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom cannot rest on the results of a deceitful, concocted opinion poll result. I suspect John didn’t intend to suggest that it does but it does read that way.
It is obvious to all that President Obama and his party in the US and the EU want a united Ireland. It will happen.
We are a weak nation because we have weak leaders and weak finances due to decades of free lunch fascism to protect the status quo. Thatcher warned of the dangers to democracy and freedom of free-lunch politics.
In time England will become a recognised sovereign State but not by design but by default.
Blair, Obama and Merkel are the architects of nation state destruction
May 14, 2022
The Americans are coming to lecture rather than listen.
May 14, 2022
Biden is making a right mess of the forthcoming Summit of the Americas with his we say you do as you are told form of democracy.His ban on Cuba,Nicaragua and Venezuela attending has been met by a boycott by Bolivia and the Mexican and Brazilian presidents.And Argentina this week has announced it will henceforth be attending the BRICS summits with a view to becoming a full member of that grouping.
May 14, 2022
Peter
Correct. Just like they always do.
May 14, 2022
Sir J, it sounds like you would like North American politicians to fully understand the local situation, history and politics before wading in with opinions. It’s a shame they do this so well across the world but not in Northern Ireland!
May 14, 2022
Sir John’s comments re percentages in referendums do not in any way conform with modern constitutional norms across the democratic world.
Constitutional change normally requires supermajorities or similar, and also, where associations of nations are concerned, unanimity amongst those nations. That will not be wasted on the Americans.
If those norms had applied here them the UK would still be in the European Union, but of course they were trampled into the dirt by the Right.
Since they were also implied by “the Pledge” prior to the Scots’ referendum, the disgrace is all the more putrid.
It’s hardly surprising that so many want an end to English reactionary Tory rule.
May 14, 2022
But we were repeatedly assured by its supporters that participation in the EEC/EC/EU project did not involve constitutional change, so nor should termination of that participation. There was certainly no question of any kind of supermajority being required before we could enter, so why should there be before we could leave?
May 14, 2022
Absolutely Dennis. We joined the EEC/EC/EU project on a lie and were subject to the increased political deception without any public consultation.
May 14, 2022
What a rant NHL
Do try to keep calm.
May 14, 2022
So you are claiming that a united Ireland would only be allowed if a “supermajority” of NI voted for it ? So never ? That’s contrary to the Good Friday agreement isn’t it ? Same for Scotland – a supermajority required ? So again, never ? And in future a new vote in Uk to rejoin the EU – supermajority ? So why are people even discussing it ? We’re out forever. Or do you only require a supermajority for things you personally don’t want to happen ?
May 14, 2022
Constitutional change in e.g. France and Germany requires supermajorities of the legislature, lad, not of the voting public.
In this country the voters were consulted directly, and they delivered their verdict. Sorry, you lost.
May 14, 2022
This is exactly the kind of leftist drivel we need to avoid a Labour-SNP govt, please keep it up.
Can you imagine if say a 60% majority had been required to leave the EU and say 59% had voted for it – what do you think the majority would then have been saying about ‘democracy’? One things for sure, if an unfair bar like that had been set far more would have voted leave. Same in any other referendum.
May 14, 2022
If an element of a constitution is unwanted by a simple majority, why should that be ignored? The inference is that the status quo is so great it requires a massive majority to change it. Well the EU status qui was not great so thank heavens a referendum with a simple majority was carried out. Imagine if 60% had voted to leave but that wasn’t enough. Of course 69% would have voted to leave without all the scaremongering.
May 14, 2022
This country is ‘at war’ with the EU and Obama’s Anglophobia. They’ve targeted the destruction of the United Kingdom and they’ll succeed because British voters vote for it by crossing Tory, Labour and the SNP
May 14, 2022
No, far right lunatics are at war with sanity in many countries including this one.
It is they and they alone who are causing the breakup of a once-great country.
May 14, 2022
All these problems are the direct and fully foreseen result of the (ovenready) Brexit YOU chose. When will YOU take responsibility for YOUR choices?
May 14, 2022
@ Len Peel – you make a sound point but is not the call to alter the Northern Ireland Protocol the very essence of taking responsibility?
May 14, 2022
Good point sir, problem is the calls to alter offer no realistic alternatives acceptable to both sides
May 14, 2022
When will YOU take responsibility for YOU and YOUR ILK delaying leaving for years after the referendum causing, in the end, any bloody deal to be taken just to get the damn thing over with.
The NI mess is YOUR fault. And the EU’s, of course.
May 14, 2022
Untrue. Mrs May’s deal would have taken us out years ago, and with no GB/NI border. But the far right of the Tory party howled that down, and instead voted for the oven ready deal which let down NI so badly. And now they refuse to admit it!
May 14, 2022
Perhaps you should ask them Sir John, if they are the same US politicians that attended fund raising parties with super fund raiser Joe Biden, aka President Biden? Many millions of dollars raised to arm and train the IRA to bomb, maim and murder innocent UK citizens.
May 14, 2022
@ BOF – did the American public not loose their appetite for funding terrorism when they saw in the 9/11 attack what it truly was?
May 14, 2022
The GFA preceeded 9/11.
Much of the Irish American community regard the IRA as kin!
May 14, 2022
BOF – Rather the ‘Brits’ not kin.
May 14, 2022
Perhaps we should invite some pro-democracy Hong Kong opposition politicians to visit and give their view of the situation?
May 14, 2022
Dear Congress members
We sympathize with your aspirations to overturn UK rule in Northern Ireland. In this context we await your decision to return stolen land in North America back to the ancient tribes, plus reparations for the invasion.
We understand this may be difficult in some circumstances, for example where you massacred the innocent civilians and wiped out particular tribes.
May 14, 2022
Interesting point Dave Andrews.
And so far as I know, when England ruled the whole of the island of Ireland, we were not that ruthless.
May 14, 2022
Or you could just ask them if they’d be happy for a detached part of their country, say Alaska, to be ruled by a foreign power. (Perhaps, Canada although Canada is far more benign than the EU -or used to be before Trudeau turned Fascist, anyway.)
Perhaps they could also tell you what business it is of theirs anyway?
May 14, 2022
Wholly agree with Dave and Donna. The way some of the ancient tribes were forced from their lands in both USA and Canada is abhorrent as is the way they have to live their lives now. Add Australia to that list too.
May 14, 2022
So when is a group of our Labour Party or Conservative Party popping over to the US to give them advice on things? And it had to be the Democrats interfering didn’t it?
I’m sorry, but what a cheek these Democrats have!
May 14, 2022
Er yes Sharon.
It just happens to be Democrats in power when U.S.A., via N.A.T.O., has pushed us into the war in Ukraine.
May 14, 2022
The US Democrat visitors may be sniffing around hoping to assigned as official arbiter from within the shadows. Someone less biased, independent and brighter would be more suitable.
An aborigine, the Dalai Lama or a Ukrainian refugee might be less prejudiced, shedding revealing light on what is right.
May 14, 2022
My letter would be much shorter:
“Mind your own business. Northern Ireland is part of the UK, and the UK is an independent country. Northern Ireland has got NOTHING to do with you. Stop trying to interfere in this arrogant, offensive and unacceptable way. We don’t tell you how to run Alaska, so don’t you dare try telling us how to run Northern Ireland. Now go back to Washington.”
May 14, 2022
“PS And we’re not too bothered about having a special trade deal with you, as it would not be worth much”
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2021/03/12/continuity-in-us-policy/#comment-1215624
“A trade agreement with the US could increase UK GDP in the long run by around 0.07% … or 0.16% …”
May 14, 2022
Denis
And most likely be of more benefit to them rather than us judging by the way a particular trade deal was agreed.
May 14, 2022
But that wonderful trade deal with the US was trumpeted by the Leave campaigns as a reason why brexit would be no pain and only unalloyed joy, remember, Dennis?
Remain patiently and repeatedly explained that it would not, in any way, compensate, and I’m pleased that you finally accept this.
May 14, 2022
I’ll be glad when the inevitable trade war with the EU happens. Bring back the Land Army.
May 14, 2022
In 2013 it was trumpeted by David Cameron as a reason for staying in the EU.
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/11/30/no-deal-is-better-than-a-bad-deal-3/#comment-904260
“For example, David Cameron in June 2013:
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-seeks-launch-of-trade-deal-to-turbo-charge-the-transatlantic-economy
“PM seeks launch of trade deal to turbo-charge the transatlantic economy”
For the UK economy his “turbo-charge” actually meant a marginal one-off GDP boost of between 0.14% and 0.35%, spread over a number of years”
May 14, 2022
Dennis has written many times about how little the FTA with the EU was worth so replacing it with something very small is indeed possible
May 14, 2022
A WTO style Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the US, would not likely add much more to the $117 billion of Total Trade between the two countries. There are a hundred plus sectoral trade agreements that already exist; similar to the sectoral agreements Switzerland has with the EU.
A WTO FTA would aggregate those sectoral agreements and include the rest of the respective economies in one document, that may still have some restriction in it mutually agreed. The rest of the two economies sectors not so far included, will like add $3 – 4 billion, (0.07% to 0.16% of GDP)
May 14, 2022
Perhaps the next time the USA is looking for support in terms of “boots on the ground” it should first start seeking the help of the RoI
May 14, 2022
Major
Yes, yes, yes!
May 14, 2022
Cringe cringe – what a snivelling creep you are ‘stand up man and show some backbone’
You talk about “The unhappiness of the Unionist community” – but to remind you the unionist community had it all for fifty years after partition thanks largely to successive British governments feckliness and indifference – they, the unionist political class, had it all but sought only to grind down the nationalist people and you all stood idly by – and now you are still pandering to them
Correction- the 1801 Act of Union itself was illegal in any court – it was brought about by coercion, bribery and large scale subjugation of the Irish people – you know that – everyone knows that – including the American who are coming over. So feck with them and there will be no special trade arrangement with the US – and that’s a fact – more cringe time
We have a large and successful trade with USA on WTO terms. The Democrats are said by US commentators to be heading for electoral defeat this year. Republicans in Congress are supportive of the U.K.
May 14, 2022
Actually, the UK does not trade merely on WTO terms with the US. For instance—the UK is the biggest non-EU trade partner—trade is regulated by over 100 sectoral agreements that go well beyond WTO provisions. (UK in a Changing Europe).
Meanwhile, Congressman Richard Neal is reportedly planning a trip to London on a mission intended to remind the British government that the U.S. Congress has the back of the Good Friday Agreement and the Irish Sea Protocol. https://www.irishecho.com/2022/5/neal-planning-london-trip You can read the brief at https://sgp.fas.org/crs/row/IF11123.pdf
May 14, 2022
See above for the UK government’s own assessment of the low economic value of a special trade deal.
May 14, 2022
Indeed there was injustice and wrongdoing in NI post partition. (As there was also in the Republic of Ireland). The Belfast agreement is there to end the violence which blighted NI and to some, extent the republic for 30 years. Which is why the protocol should not be used by the EU and Irish nationalists to try to stir up tensions and divisions as is now happening.
It looks like the US democrats will be hammered in November anyway due to their appalling record in govt both at state and federal level.
May 14, 2022
Reply to reply. Republicans back in? I do hope so with Trump at the helm.
May 14, 2022
A word about the 1801 Act. It was overridden by the EU Withdrawal Act which, following the Protocol, splits NI from GB. You must know this, you voted for it
I voted for Clause 38 of the WA to give us a sovereign override which I now wish to use. Do stop lying about my views.
May 14, 2022
NI represents 0.5% of the pop of the EU.
Trade between NI and Republic = 0.4% of EU trade. And the EU border checks = 20% of EU’s external border checks.
EU’s policy of making Brexit hurt is directly undermining the Belfast Agreement and there is an increasing prospect of a return to the Troubles.
NIP has to operate with consent of all communities in NI …it doesn’t!
May 14, 2022
It’s not the EU that chose Brexit. If it hurts, it’s those who voted for it that need to stand up and take responsibility
May 14, 2022
So you’re not too bothered if the EU is characterised as vindictive, behind the facade of goodwill.
Article 8 TEU:
https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/en/ALL/?uri=CELEX%3A02016M%2FTXT-20200301
“The Union shall develop a special relationship with neighbouring countries, aiming to establish an area of prosperity and good neighbourliness, founded on the values of the Union and characterised by close and peaceful relations based on cooperation.”
May 14, 2022
Yes, the EU agreed to cooperate with the UK, generously entering into two Treaties with it, the WA (inc the Protocol) and the TCA. In return the Uk threatens to “scrap” the Protocol, again and again. There is bad faith here, but not on the EU side
May 14, 2022
Since 1945, the US’s understanding of foreign disputes and its involvement in them has been far from impeccable.
We can listen to what they have to say, but on no account should be do as we are told – especially by O’Bama.
May 14, 2022
I find it odd and a bit dispiriting that our once capable and independent nation now has to ask nicely to be independent.
May 14, 2022
All in principle correct of course. But the problem with the hardline approach which you and others such as Lord Frost advocate is the EU will likely retaliate with a trade war, and it has become clear that the U.K. govt, at least as long as it’s led by Boris Johnson, won’t react as it would then need to.
In the face of a trade war with the EU, U.K. interests would need to be defended by radical supply side reforms, radical trade liberalisation, tax cuts etc, in order to drive competitiveness, innovation, investment etc. but this govt is wedded it seems to high tax, high spending EU- style social democracy and dirigisme. Look what’s happening to the pound. That being the case I fear discretion is the better part of valour and it would be better to look for a fudge. Indefinite continuation of the grave periods eg.
May 14, 2022
Let’s hope there’s an unofficial or secret clause in the defence treaties with Sweden and Finland under which they will veto any French & Commission-driven move to start a trade war with the U.K.. could be Boris has lined up a solution. But a solution to a trade war there needs to be, and we aren’t hearing it yet from our host here and others with the same approach.
May 14, 2022
The EU would be in the wrong anyway with disproportionate retaliation such as a “trade war”, but we should put them even more obviously in the wrong by speedily introducing export controls on goods heading to the Republic across the land border, as an alternative and superior method of protecting their EU Single Market.
May 14, 2022
It also needs to be pointed out to the visiting Congress Democrats that in the recently held Northern Ireland Assembly elections the unionists won two more seats than the nationalists—37 seats to 35—and received a marginally higher share of the vote.
So despite a republican/nationalist party becoming the largest party in terms of seats won there was no movement in the electorate towards the unification of Ireland.
O/T : The Greens lost both seats they held before the election and were shut out of the Assembly for the first time since 2003. Very sensible.
May 14, 2022
Original Richard
Greens were shut out
May it long continue when the rest of the electorate, especially Boris wake up and realise what a big con it all is.
At least the Irish are back on a road to somewhere regarding all this green crap whilst we are still flat out on the rod to self destruction.
May 14, 2022
OR, you’re absolutely right. There is no short-term risk of the NI reuniting with the RoI. As Sir John points out two thirds of the NI people would not want such reunification. Furthermore one could think that the various sides would want the agreement of the majority of people in both the whole of the UK and of people in the RoI.
So it is difficult to understand why the DUP does not want to sit in Stormont and are making such a fuss. Could it be that they only are democrat to the D in their party’s name?
May 14, 2022
UK has said they’ll never put a hard border in Ireland with border posts and checks. So that is compliant with the broader intention of the GFA. The fact that the EU are threatening to do so is hardly our problem and indicates the USA delegation is focussing on the wrong side.
May 14, 2022
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2022/04/25/trying-to-get-some-understanding-of-the-slowdown/?unapproved=1315472&moderation-hash=b093652abee3fb27fd4a6eec0c44c75c#comment-1315472
“So who would erect that hard border?
… the Irish government has said that it will not erect a hard border …
… So who will do it? The leprechauns? Will Biden be telling them not to do it?”
May 14, 2022
“If I had been alive in 1776 I trust I would have supported American independence.” writes Sir John.
Well, that was largely about “No taxation without representation” wasn’t it?
Why then, did he so vehemently oppose the vote for our fellow tax-paying Europeans in this country who would be the most materially affected by the referendum result? The Scottish vote didn’t work like that, did it? And for plenty of our ex-pats who were still also liable for taxes to this country?
May 14, 2022
Almost all of those already resident have been very little affected.
May 14, 2022
JR, if they took up your suggestion that they read the protocol they could find it on this webpage:
https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?qid=1580206007232&uri=CELEX%3A12019W/TXT%2802%29
starting about halfway down. The quickest way is to search for “protocol on ireland/northern ireland”.
Before getting to the actual protocol Article 182 says, in line with the EU’s normal practice:
“The Protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland, the Protocol relating to the Sovereign Base Areas in Cyprus, the Protocol on Gibraltar, and Annexes I to IX shall form an integral part of this Agreement.”
They might be quite interested in some of the joint assertions in the preamble, such as:
“RECOGNISING that it is necessary to address the unique circumstances on the island of Ireland through a unique solution … ”
“EMPHASISING that in order to ensure democratic legitimacy, there should be a process to ensure democratic consent in Northern Ireland to the application of Union law under this Protocol”
“UNDERLINING the Union’s and the United Kingdom’s shared aim of avoiding controls at the ports and airports of Northern Ireland, to the extent possible in accordance with applicable legislation and taking into account their respective regulatory regimes as well as the implementation thereof”
“DETERMINED that the application of this Protocol should impact as little as possible on the everyday life of communities in both Ireland and Northern Ireland”
And, crucially:
“UNDERLINING their firm commitment to no customs and regulatory checks or controls and related physical infrastructure at the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland”
Not “at or near the border or indeed at any other place”, as foolishly accepted by Boris Johnson:
https://hansard.parliament.uk/Commons/2019-10-03/debates/585F872D-9372-4448-A32F-5CEC0FD49FB7/details#contribution-35ACC6F6-00F0-472C-91FB-3D9F8E60DE0B
May 14, 2022
We should revoke devolution in Scotland (especially), NI and Wales. It encourages its citizens to consider that they live in a separate country when they but live in regions of our UK country. They are no more countries than is the ancient kingdom of Wessex. Scotland, in particular, cannot be allowed to be independent no matter what its people say as it is vital to the defence of the British landmass and its remote places could be invaded. One should not say an independent Scotland would not be threatened – ask Ukraine.
May 14, 2022
David.
I also would like to revoke Blair’s devolutions.
They were all part of Blair and Brown wanting to destroy the U.K. and turn it into ‘Regions’ of the European Superstate (E.U.).
May 14, 2022
Perhaps we could settle this by holding a border poll now in NI over a United Ireland ?
We know that the outcome would be, only the size of the majority in favour of remaining within the UK will be in doubt but it would strengthen the case for change in the Protocol. Even Biden,for whom the reult would be at least inconvenient, could not possibly dispute the outcome.
The attitude of Eire would be interesting as we all know that whatever the likes of that idiot Varadkar say, the Republic cannot afford to take over and run NI. I suspect they would backpedal on the idea for all they are worth, just in case the vote went the wrong way !
May 14, 2022
All of this is a joke. The EU insist they won’t change anything if the UK ‘bullies’ them. Ha! That’s rich. Who is it that threatens to cut off the electricity supplies to Jersey and who is it that threaten to block all the ports if they don’t get their way? The US will bully us and threaten a no deal trade deal so I think it’s us who are being bullied because we have weak leaders who couldn’t negotiate a deal that puts their own nation first for a change. I am sick of being led by namby pambies.
May 14, 2022
Sir John,
I suspect you are being overly optimistic in the hope that these Democrat members of Congress will read anything. They probably haven’t even read the bill to send forty billion dollars($40,000,000,000.00) to Ukraine with virtually no oversight.
Joe Biden constantly claims to be Irish so anyone from his party visiting the UK/NI is almost certainly going to take the pro-nationalist anti-British line.
With the mid-term elections in November the political landscape in the US will change dramatically and US-UK relations should improve considerably. As they say over there “the cavalry are coming”.
May 14, 2022
A creep’s letter – sorry, a diplomat’s letter.
Anyone who who really wanted to protect and defend our sovereignty would go no-where near writing such words. Typical weakness. The same sort of thing would go to Putin.
May 14, 2022
At least it will be good, Sir John, if you can get them to read what the GFA and the NIP actually say.
How far they will take any notice is another matter. The response you might get from those Democrat congressmen is “Why aren’t people wearing masks here?”
May 14, 2022
Would you expect to vote in elections in Europe just because you hapen to be there and working for a few months NHL?
There are some simple rules for elections you have to be 18 or over and a citizen.
PS
ex pats can vote by post but there is a very sensible cut off after a number of years being away from the UK.
May 14, 2022
Biden with his deluded sense of Irishness, despite being a so-called Democrat, just wants reunification and this is overiding aim… cherry picking the arguments to suit his narrative.
May 14, 2022
Wherever the US interferes in the world it ends up in wars, proxy wars! for them! the middle east, and now back to Europe, Ukraine and now they are trying to get Sweden and Finland to join NATO, which will create even more tensions on the Russian border with Europe and escalate another disaster. It won’t just be a war with Russia, China and many other countries around the world will join the Russian side they will have no other choice otherwise they will be left vulnerable to bullying by the US if Russia loses as an individual entity. So, who will be the winners and the losers??? Ordinary people worldwide will be the biggest losers, however, what the US don’t realise is that the west will lose the final battle and unfortunately the other countries of the west will suffer very heavily as well. all the major wars have been fought in Europe and the East, The US has never seen a major world war scenario on it’s own soil, it has had a civil war and a minor war with Britain. WW3 will end America!!!!!!
May 14, 2022
Sir John, If the PM Boris Johnson capitulates to the EU and the Irish terrorists he will have the ignominious job of removing the flag of St Patrick from the Union Flag and that will display his cowardice in the future for generations to come.
May 14, 2022
I think you have done rather well with your open letter Sir John.
You couldn’t very well say ‘Keep your noses out of our business’.
Now let’s just get on with the job.
Trigger article 16