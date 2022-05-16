Why the Bank got it wrong

The Sunday Times ran a topical joke.” Two members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee walk into a bar. You’d think one of them would have seen it”. It is not good when the Bank’s ability to forecast and to carry out its main task of keeping inflation to 2% is cause for wide ranging ridicule and censorship. Let me try and explain a little more why inflation is so high and who is to blame.
The first thing necessary to have a more adult debate is to understand the very considerable limits on so called Bank independence. When the Bank first starting printing more pounds to buy up more bonds in the policy called Quantitative easing the Chancellor, Mr Darling, insisted on the Treasury agreeing the sums. The Bank wanted an indemnity against losses on the bonds from the Treasury and taxpayers, so the Chancellor demanded the he and his successors signed off the amounts of any such policy. All Chancellors since have done so and continued the indemnity.
The second thing to grasp is that the main reason inflation has set in badly here, in the USA and in the Eurozone is that all three central banks printed too much money. The Chinese and Swiss Central Banks did not do this and their countries have today inflation around 2% despite also experiencing the sky high energy prices and rising food inflation. Countries like Turkey and Argentina which have printed even more have much higher inflation rates.
So we need to ask why did the Bank of England recommend and execute a policy of creating an extra £450bn and buying bonds with it from 2020 to end 2021? They decided that the large contraction in economic output triggered by the wide ranging and long lasting lockdown of the economy from March 2020 required a substantial monetary offset. As rates were already low and they thought they could take only them down to 0.1% they needed to inject large sums of additional cash into markets. They were also conscious alongside the Fed that in March 2020 the fears of the impact of lockdown were causing a financial and banking market collapse which needed large sums in liquidity to offset.
I think their judgement in March 2020 was right and I strongly supported it. I also supported the Treasury action it made possible, of borrowing huge sums to return some income and cash to the many people and firms that were losing income from the shutdowns. The two actions went together. The state could only borrow that amount at a very affordable rate if the Bank printed money to help them. The impact was not inflationary overall as so many activities were stopped or greatly reduced by the controls.
Unfortunately in 2021 the Bank continued to print money and keep interest rates on the floor long after a good recovery in activity had taken hold. The government continued to borrow and spend on huge scale on a series of special programmes where test and trace was the largest. This was bound to be inflationary, though the Bank ignored those of us who warned it to stop printing. The government continued with expensive lockdown style policies for longer even though vaccines and treatments had greatly reduced death rates from the virus . The economy revealed a number of crucial supply bottlenecks as lockdown measures had damaged UK and global capacity in various areas.
China and Switzerland show that even with sky high energy and dear food it was possible to keep inflation down. The Peoples Bank of China have monetary targets and think controlling the amount of new money is an important part of controlling prices. The Bank of England do not bother to monitor and control the amount of cash . They prefer to believe the unlikely proposition that if you print a load of money and give it to people and businesses they will use it less. That was true in lockdown but they wanted to spend when lockdown tailed off. Maybe the Bank should start to take money growth more seriously.
It was a pity that China who got inflation right was busy trying to correct a credit bubble in property they had allowed. There are many features of the China approach it is better not to follow. The question for Bank of England MPC members is when you saw those piles of cash you were printing, why did you think people would not use them? Or was it you did not see them because you did not bother about the money supply?
Smart move by the BoE. Alas this is perhaps the main reason why we are paying so much in taxes. That and the governments refusal to cut spending.
There was money to be made and Minsters suddenly had a lot more power and less scrutiny than before. So no wonder they were so reluctand to return things back to normal.
Our currency has been debased over many decades due to the belief that GDP is the main benefit of an economy. It is, and it isn’t. What is important and why the Conservative government of Mrs. T got things so right, was the belief in maintaining the value of ones currency. This is what the Swiss do.
When so much money is chasing too few goods perhaps it is time to print less
Wrong question from our host; it should be, WHY did the BoE create do much new money, knowing that it would be massively inflationary?
BoE are not inexperienced.
To crash the economy ready for The Great Reset?
As you say, they could not have not known what would happen!
And if they truly didn’t know…why are they in charge of the economy?
Correct. I believe they knew it would inflate away other Government debt.
The right question, Peter. Especially since the BoE is supposed to have been freed years ago from political control.
Peter,
The BofE created lots of money because:
1. Other central banks were doing the same and they all follow Group Think
2. It appeared to work in 2008 as the economy didn’t collapse after commercial banks got into trouble.
Reality of course is different. The QE from 2008 led to asset price inflation and rewarded poor risk management practice. Over the last 15 years the problem has got worse. Finally in 2020 the cash distributions reached people who would buy goods not assets and good inflation took off.
Incidentally, real interest rates are at a record low right now. Minus 6% in UK (1% base rate less 7% CPI), same scale in USA and EU. This will cause the money printing to continue in the private sector and stoke more inflation.
I suppose that the speeding motorist could write a long piece about what was wrong with the council that cause him to hit that small pothole which sent him hurtling into the school bus queue too.
May 16, 2022
As you correctly say:- The question for Bank of England MPC members is when you saw those piles of cash you were printing, why did you think people would not use them? Or was it you did not see them because you did not bother about the money supply?
But we also know that while Andrew Bailey was in charge of the FCA they gave bank customers one size fits all personal overdraft rates. This raised rates to 39% or even 78% even for very low risk borrowers who were perhaps paying just 2% over base previously. If this is not proof that he and the FCA are innumerate, unable to judge risk and unsuitable to run a whelk stall or even a piggy bank then what is? Interestingly these very same banks do you charge these rip off rates overseas. They are just saved for lucky UK customers thanks to the FCA. 39 times or more the current base rate!
Yes, Sir John, ‘the two actions went together’. Lockdowns were wrong and inflationary money-printing was wrong, in 2020, just as in 2021. Sweden did neither, and got it right.
However much they say lockdowns are wrong, along with their economic consequences…they want MORE.
Indeed the idea that Boris got the big things right is clearly complete tosh. Most big things Boris/Carrie/Sunak got completely wrong:- the extended lockdowns, Sunak’s vast tax increases, eat out to help out, the very wasteful support businesses with much fraud, the test and trace joke, the pandemic planning, the joke HS2, net zero, not fracking, PPE procurement, dumping infected people into care homes, the vaccination of the young and children seems to have done much net harm, the soft loans for largely duff degrees, the enforced vaccinations for certain jobs, the enforced masks wearing, the structure of healthcare and education funding, the anti-car road blocking agenda, the hydrogen and “renewables” agenda, the EV car subsidies, the NI issues, the deliberate inflation … it seem they are about to get the oil & gas company windfall tax wrong too.
On the dire NHS Boris please read Angus Dalgleish – The four crumbling pillars of the NHS – The Spectator. This would be a good starting place for you & Javid. Certainly do not listen much to the deluded Jeremy Hunt with his book Zero.
LL, Agreed. The history books should not be kind on BoJo. You didn’t mention taking any wins from EU exit either: Freeports, agricultural subsidy change, chopping Solvency II, list could go on.
Ironically Trump’s “Build in USA, source our own fuel” mantra looks remarkably foresighted now…
The government is happy to inflate away its debt and our savings.
It’s all part of the great reset.
The countries that didn’t follow this orthodoxy don’t want any truck with WEF .
I see Bozo is going soft on the NIP. We didn’t expect any different.
The man’s a charlatan.
Nick Timothy today in the Telegraph:- “The modern Royal family is in danger of becoming too political
Charles must beware: the success of the monarchy depends on its ability to rise above the fray”
What does he mean by “in danger of”? Both Charles and William have foolishly been absurdly political. This particularly with their deluded climate alarmist agenda, where their blatant personal hypocrisy is breathtaking. Also where most of the public, quite correctly, think climate alarmism is a best a huge exaggeration & at worse a gigantic fraud.
You cannot spend millions PA on your private jets, helicopters, Aston Martins, car convoys and heating your many mansions and then order “commoners” that they cannot drive to work or have a weeks holiday in Spain. Unless you want to be booed that is. Too late for the deluded green crap dope Prince Charles but perhaps Prince William can just about roll this back sufficiently. The Queen sets the perfect example William follow her – long live the Queen.
Mr Speaker Hoyle, football fans (indeed people in general) are perfectly entitled to boo whatever or whomever they wish to boo, it is called free speech. Also Sir Christopher Chope MP is perfectly entitled to draw attention to the many cases of Vaccine induced injury. You are becoming almost as dire and irritating as the appalling speaker Bercow. Well perhaps not quite but heading that way!
Quite right.
Telling people to heat less, eat less, travel less all the while you do both the opposite and live the high life does not sit well with people struggling to make ends meet. If he were alive today I am sure ex President Nicolae Ceaușescu would agree with me.
😉
May 16, 2022
He certainly would agree.
Funny how with all the warnings from history people are still bamboozled by communism.
Fooled by gingerbread houses.
LL:
The reason why the Liverpool fans booed Prince William is because they hate the ‘Tories’, and it goes back to the time of Mrs. Thatcher(they said), and how
her Government treated Liverpool. Also, they referenced Hillsborough, as one of the reasons they booed. Social Media was awash with comments from ‘fans’ saying how much they love to be hated.
No matter what the reason, it was a disgusting display, and to drown out the words of ‘Abide with me’, was equally disgusting. There is no excuse for it.
Certainly, in other areas the fans are highly controlled regarding “free speech”.
So being allowed to boo in this case had to be down to left wing politics.
Mark B referred to Ceaușescu.
Would those fans really prefer that scenario to a royal family?
Too weak from starvation to boo.
“Too political” for you translates as “insufficiently implicitly right wing”, evidently.
I agree regarding the Royals. Charles has interfered in political issues all his adult life and in my opinion is not fit to be King and I’m sad to see that William has decided to copy his father rather than learn from his Grandmother’s vastly superior example.
The day our beloved Queen passes on is the day I become a Republican.
So…when Johnson has signed us up to the Pandemic Treaty and a China-style lockdown is decreed …..WHAT are these economic genii going to do then?
If we are signed up….it WILL happen and soon, I would imagine.
Listen to what the “health experts” are saying.
Monkey pox…loads of new Corona viruses …no end in sight!
John’s made his case now he should demand the resignation of the Governor of the Bank of England
He is clearly totally unsuitable and surely innumerate. Carney was dire too. Why are they so poor at choosing people for this ~ £500k+ PA plus pension job? Do they only want green crap pushing innumerate fools so they can push them around and blame them perhaps?
Two politicians walk into bar after Abandoning cheap, plentiful and efficient fossil fuels in favour of inefficient and expensive (tax payer subsidised) so called green energy.
That’s £100 a pint said the barman because of the cost to deliver the beer and the eye watering taxes. Did you not see this coming?
Lol…agree.
Why are they so blasé about it all.
Have they been assured that the terrible consequences of greencr*p will not harm them and theirs?
Oh..maybe they all have huge investments in wind farms and heat pumps?
And whiskey.
People are always surprised when they identify waste and inefficiency in their companies and business and get the reply ” well it was not my money” With all that is going on all around them is it any wonder the common struggling people think and act in this way?
Whatever happened to leading by example?
Sunak is trying to control inflation by increasing taxes so people have less money to spend – the frozen tax thresholds, the massive increase in corporation tax, the NI hike etc.. That is an absolutely core plank of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT), the latest fashionable “progressive” (ie. left-wing) magic money tree policy that says governments can and should just print as much money as they need with no concern about the resulting debt. It seems a curious idea given the history of hyper-inflation in countries who have tried a form of it, but it seems Sunak is sold on the idea. It is popular in far-left USA politics so maybe he heard about it there on one of his green card visits. Why he is in the Conservative Party in UK is a more puzzling question.
This article should really have been titled “Why the Government got it wrong.”
Because, although the BoE has made appalling errors, the catastrophic one was the Government’s decision to lockdown the country and wreck the economy over a Low Consequence Infectious Disease which they knew had low mortality rates.
Sweden, which used OUR sensible Pandemic Plan, didn’t lockdown. It had a better outcome in terms of excess deaths than most of Western Europe, including the UK. It didn’t wreck the economy, or millions of lives. And it doesn’t now have rampant inflation.
I believe in pointing the finger at the real culprits: the Government and all those who supported the idiotic lockdown policy.
How can this not bee foreseen one wonders?
Could it possibly be that many people benefited from printing money and saw their asset prices increase (not least house prices) so many a blind eye has been turned?
Follow the money – it’s only the little people who are being shafted.
Indeed. Another example of the baleful effects of expert groupthink, where there is little public debate or political scrutiny and where dissenters are traduced and cancelled. We saw the same with lockdown of course, and we see it also with net zero policies. Committees of appointed ‘experts’ determine policy, there is little or no public debate. There was / is no proper political scrutiny. Dissent is rubbished, dissenters are insulted and cancelled from public platforms. Then after a while the policy and the experts’ pronouncements turn out to be wrong, and huge damage has been done.
The MPC needs to be overhauled, it’s to easily manipulated. What I mean by this is that the government can easily choose hawks or doves to suit their needs,hawks higher interest rates ,doves lower rates.
MPC members should not voice their opinions whilst on the committee or only voice the BOE words. By voicing their opinions it seems to me that they can rig the market, too many MPC members worry about the their own careers when on the MPC and many have voiced their true thoughts only when their term is up.
Voting should be anomonous. Like I’ve said before low interest rates and QE don’t work and they’ve been in use since 2008/9 if they did work we wouldn’t be in the mess we are now.
The BOE needs to increase the next rate rise by 1% otherwise it’s just a slow death to fixing the problem.
Given the Governor’s back story, he would seem a poor choice and rewarded for failure. What is it about the Public Sectors revolving door? Jeremy Hunt talks about poor managers in the NHS being redeployed only to make the same mistakes again.
And with Boris’s spendthrift nature plus those ‘on the books’ relying on him for a job so no checks and balances it is no surprise your government has got us in the sh*t.
1.2 million less people in the labour force post Covid, many older workers taking the opportunity to retire. Labour market tight, wages go up, prices go up, feeds into inflation.
Authority needs control to prevent excesses.
The BoE acts separately to prevent Govt from extremes. It is similar in rail where authority controlling safety is separate from profit motives of rail operators who might otherwise cut safety expenses for gain.
Govt and BoE should perform responsibly in harmonious balance. If either one is incompetent: dangerous crashes are likely.
Yet when both are incompetent disaster occurs.