World Health Organisation Treaty?

I understand people’s concern about the UK signing a world Treaty on healthcare that could make running the NHS difficult or otherwise constrain good UK policy choices. There are a lot of false rumours flying around. As there is currently no draft it is not possible to say much on the wisdom or dangers of this particular idea.
The WHO has set up an International Negotiating Board to try to draft a binding Protocol over future responses to pandemics. The timetable is according to the WHO as below.
- The INB will host its second round of public consultation hearings on 16-17 June 2022.
- The INB will meet by 1 August 2022 to discuss and consider a working draft treaty.
- The INB will deliver a progress report to the 76th World Health Assembly in 2023.
- The INB will submit its outcome for consideration by the 77th World Health Assembly in 2024.
Those wishing to influence or oppose this development should respond to the consultation. I have already made it clear I do not favour the UK signing a Treaty but we should take good ideas from WHO and implement them as appropriate.
May 19, 2022
I am rather treatied-out. And think that evil China has too much influence over the WHO. So, no thanks!
May 19, 2022
One question.
Why did we vote ( supported by some MPs at least) to leave the EU??
I’m afraid we have been cheated and lied to too much to believe soft words about this.
The dystopian horror of signing up to such a treaty is beyond comprehension.
Look at what all the other International treaties have done to us!
May 19, 2022
As others have said, our MPs, weakened by our liberal education system and EU membership literally can’t hack it alone.
They need imperial or global direction.
Someone to blame when it all goes wrong!
May 19, 2022
I remember when the government spent thousands of pounds per week on overseas GPs who weren’t as competent or qualified as our own staff.Our own staff were taking in 3mnths what they took home in a week. This is just another ludicrous example of arrogant staff who rely on a few computer qualifications and trust the validity and competence of such.Of course they put the good experienced staff down to an even lower level so practitioners are lifting the higher paid and the lower paid.No on can understand the professional arrogance of those just made it . the salary chasers and the jealousy of good treatment.This may be a template for any other useless medics who are well protected as no one wants to pay out for mistakes.The twists of private firms has to be experienced to be believed.
May 19, 2022
We must not sign up. We must make our own free decisions.
I fear Boris, who likes to be famous, will sell us out again, this time to the WHO of the political international Left, which will gain power over our decision-making capability.
Boris won’t bother with examining the dangerous detail. His priviledged position will enable him to dodge instructions the rest of us will be forced to accept.
May 19, 2022
This is the wish list for the Pandemic Treaty and if Politicians can’t see the elephant traps then I give up.
