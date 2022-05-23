Bring on a budget to promote growth and lower inflation

We need a new budget now. The current policy mix is delivering soaring prices and a nasty slowdown.
The Chancellor tells us he wants investment led growth. He says he is thinking about new tax incentives for investment this autumn. They will be less generous or no more generous than the super deduction from Corporation tax businesses currently enjoy. That way of fostering an investment lift off has predictably and visibly failed. Let me explain to the Treasury why.
When looking at an investment you do not just look at the tax position when spending money on the set up of the investment. You look at longer term cash flows when the investment has been made. The Chancellor’s planned large hike in Corporation tax makes a big hole in future net profits from any investment in buildings, plant and equipment. If it’s an investment in the oil, gas and coal we need, we find instead U.K. net zero policies drive people to import as those who want to produce here struggle for licences. If you were thinking of increasing our food output Defra will be bribing landowners to wild their land instead whilst the Business department and others will be wanting to reward the landowner for using the land for carbon offsets. If you were thinking of investing to ease the homes shortage the Levelling Up department will be wanting you to sign up to remedial liabilities on past buildings if you are a U.K. company but not a foreign one.
I mention these three areas as inflation in energy, food and housing are central to our current woes. We need more domestic capacity in all three. So government, take the barnacles off the enterprise boat. Grant the permits, cut the taxes, place the orders. The world does not owe us a living. Stopping the rise in Corporation tax is the bare minimum to try to rescue investment. If the Chancellor instead cut it to the new world minimum of 15% there would be an investment surge and more business tax revenue. I will give more detail on the budget we need in future articles.
Good morning.
The squeeze on house incomes is going to have some serious repercussions. People can do without the latest smartphone, but food ? Now that is a different matter.
From my perspective our society and way of life is under attack. I forewarned what this so called, ‘Levelling Up’ was really meant. It was not about getting more people out of ‘relative poverty’ but putting more people in poverty. The more people that seek help from the State the more the State controls you.
Cutting taxes is always a good thing but we have a government that does not believe in any of that so bother seeking it. The people who operate the levers of power are clearly followers and not doers. They have no real beliefs other than their right to be in the top job.
Alas, our kind host, once again, is yelling into the void.
Indeed and all these things would increase the tax base for future years.
On housing the government is clearly at war with landlords (and in effect tenants too). We have huge stamp duty rates with the extra 3% on top, endless new misguided regulations, threats to the ability to evict, local licencing rules with vast costs and charges for many properties. taxation of profits not even made due to interest deductions not being fully allowable (can in effect be over 100% of profits), then taxation of gains at 28% of what are often not even real post inflation gains, then the threats of demands for excessive insulation and heating standards.
They are …and successive govts have lead/tempted people into buy to let ( often those whose pensions have been stolen).
I remember going into a Bank ( so years ago) where a builder was loudly sorting out his buy to let mortgage(s). He had about 20.
Now it is a liability to own a second house and the house can virtually be handed over to the tenant since the landlord can’t get them out!
Yes the concept of discounted cash flow seems to be unknown in the treasury.
Of course to make any sense of brexit the govt needs to be making the UK more competitive not less. A recent study from a respected US research organisation had the UK I think 26 or 27 out of 36 leading economies for tax competitiveness, falling to below 30 when Mr Sunak’s tax rises come in.
We see the laffer curve effect pretty much whenever and wherever taxes are cut. We saw it when George Osborne cut corporation tax – receipts rose. It is a no brainer to cut Corp tax to 15%, the new global minimum. Receipts would rise and the signalling benefit would be huge.
I think the treasury is full of business school graduates who are well versed in DCF analysis, so I think you jest. But more seriously, WHY did Mr Sunak raise taxes on both companies and population?
Regarding a super-tax on energy companies, why not ask them all for a plan that both reduces prices now, and improves self-sufficiency of supply over the longer term? QUICKLY, review said plan, and implement before year end OR ,if uncceptable, slap a big tax on them. I know what will happen.
Coal is currently about 24p per KG and it gives about 12KWHs of heat per KG. So about 2p per KWH. To convert to electricity you get perhaps 30% of electricity and 70% of heat. Even if you waste all the heat that makes the electricity about 6.7p. If you can use the heat even better.
But due to all the taxes, electricity company profits and the vast misguided government market rigging and effective banning of coal then business electricity rates are rising to about six or seven times this sum. Perhaps I need to buy a coal/gas/wood fired electricity generator. Then using the waste heat to heat the business and the electricity to power it.
We have Boris/Carrie/May’s insane net zero agenda to thank for expensive energy, not really the appalling war – though that has clearly not helped.
It seem this government clearly do not want higher growth or low inflation as their policies are clearly designed to produce the opposite – net zero, money printing and taxes that are far too high and still increasing. This combined with generally appalling and declining (“working” from home) public services.
As I said the other day the net zero agenda only make any sense at at all if all three of the below at not true.
1. The solutions being pushed by this government (wind, solar, bio, electric vehicles, walking, cycling, public transport, heat pumps, hydrogen, pushing energy intensive industries overseas…) save virtually no worldwide CO2 anyway. Pushing new EV cars and vehicles actually increases CO2 in general compared to keeping you old car.
2. To reduce CO2 requires worldwide cooperation with China, Russia, India… and this simply will almost certainly never happen.
3. The effects of CO2 on the climate have clearly been hugely exaggerated anyway. It is probably (on balance) a net benefit to have a little more CO2 (it greens the planet, increase crop yields and plant and tree growth) and even to be slightly warmer has net benefits.
All three are surely true (and even if all three were false) adaptation to any climate change would still be the better way forwards. So how can the government argue that all three of the above are true when they are clearly are? Surely even PPE, Classics and Law graduates can follow this logic?
Injecting (especially young people, the young were never at any significant risk from Covid anyway) with a “vaccine” that is neither very effective nor very safe is not good for health or economic growth either. The figures now clearly show it is doing net harm certainly for the young and yet the government still persists with this (surely criminal) action.
I personally know directly of two young adults who have developed heart issues post the vaccine and they cannot even get these investigated properly or promptly by the dire NHS. So what is the total number of adverse vaccine events in the UK reported or not?
We need a new budget now.
We need a new Chancellor too.
The existing one lacks any ‘Right First Time’ intent. Instead he attempts a recurring sequence of correcting his own mistakes.
I’m not sure why anyone is bothering.
This has all come about because the govt ruined what economy we had for a virus.
Signing up to the Pandemic Treaty will mean endless lockdowns.
The next is already being ramped up!
Every one who becomes chancellor meets different problems; for example Sunak and covid 19. The immediate problem is dealt with , but then the monies available have to be adjusted. For me , a mere member of public it has meant changing my direction , not buying that holiday home I was saving for due to tax increases , the cost of living and poor returns on my savings. Governments have larger amounts of money to play with and should be able to plan for the future as well as the quick fix its ,which cause more problems for successors , who again plan quick fixes and the selfishness of individuals who do think that countries owe them a living without putting anything constructive in.
I know many will say that large finance cannot be compared to the little individuals , yet the motivation and psychology doesn’t alter that much.
It is the insanity that needs addressing…not the economy.
Just leave the private sector alone. Let it breathe. It is that simple.
As many of us have been saying for a long time, the present government’s economic ‘policies’ are muddled, incoherent and contrary to their stated aims
Too many mistakes too often and no attention to detail.
The answers are in the hands of the the PM and Chancellor already. Start actually operating like they are in control. They are being pushed from pillar to post the end result nothing happens. Forget all these grandiose ideas and give the people, industry and commerce they can really sign onto and get behind them, give them a vision they can believe and want. Start to lead by example would be a good starter for ten.
I agree – but it ain’t going to happen. The Sunday Times commented that this government had turned the UK from a country that was business-friendly into one that most definitely isn’t. As Johnson will survive the Partygate Report, and as the Conservative MPs lack the spine to sack him, your party is now in real danger of being bounced from office at the next election. I am sick of it – and when conservative-me is, millions of others will be too. You are, sadly, a lone voice in the wilderness.
You are right to at last be explicitly criticising Net Zero as a disastrous over arching binding policy principle. Any sane prime minister would by now have suspended Net Zero as a priority and be going all out for economic growth in key sectors, given the country’s massive indebtedness. But with the current government flirtation with windfall taxation there’s no sign of any of that, and its increasingly hard to see any good reason to vote Conservative at the next election because a Labour led government could surely be no worse.
There is one big area under their control the vast swathes of land owned by the MoD. Come away from the actual camp and immediate operational areas there are fields upon fields full of neetles, thistles, butter cup and dandelions and the grass is in poor condition. Farmers lease these areas for grazing but they are not properly managed and the return to the landowner is very low in comparison to what it could fetch if well maintained. A lot of the remedial work to repair damaged fencing and gates etc are passed back to the MoD through the facility companies running the estate, when it should be the responsibility of the tenant. This is all down to the people designated to oversee the running of the estates are military based and do not have any idea how leasing grazing land especially is managed in the private sector and the real income it can generate.
Just another big area of waste that could easily be addressed if the people in charged had the right experience. If too big a problem with providing profitable grazing land, turn them over to arable land to held feed the country. Rocket science it is not.
‘France is becoming more attractive for investment owing to our increasing taxes, rising red tape and ministerial complacency’
Erudite posts like your are wasted because of the above last two words. I would add ‘overall poor standard’. The junior ministers put up to take on the likes of Kay Burley are as inspiring as wet lettuce.
Oh I don’t know Sir John. This level of economic, environmental and fiscal lunacy isn’t a mistake. If you’re a Remainer, Socialist-Green, WEF supporter in the Treasury (and Government) it’s all going very well indeed.
After all, you can’t Build Back Better until you’ve destroyed everything first.
I’m sure the Davos attendees currently planning our future will be congratulating themselves on their progress towards their goal that “the peasants” will own nothing …… because they will own it all.
I wonder if Prince Charles will be there to announce his support of “Sustainable finance in combating climate change and building Net Zero.”