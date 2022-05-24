“A budget to ease the squeeze”

Here’s an idea. Take the surge in extra tax on energy higher prices have brought, and give that money back to struggling taxpayers. The Treasury is collecting a mighty windfall. extra revenue from North Sea oil and gas already paying double Corporation Tax. Some say that’s £8 bn extra so far. Extra VAT on inflated home energy bills. More tax at the petrol and diesel pumps.
This may amount to say a total £15 bn. That would mean the government could
Abolish the extra National Insurance imposed
Suspend VAT on fuel
Increase the Warm Homes discount
Increase Universal Credit
Cut Income tax by 5% off the rate, taking it to 19%
Carry the cost of some of the renewable obligations on fuel prices for a period whilst gas prices remain elevated.
It is a bad idea to collect much more tax from producing and buying energy when the price of energy has just rocketed.
It is not the windfall tax that is so popular but the thought the money from it could be given back to customers of energy companies. the sun involved is much smaller than the extra tax the government is already taking off us, so give that money back instead.
May 24, 2022
May 24, 2022
Or alternatively they can just continue, as LL would say, to tax, borrow and piss down the drain. I mean, when it has worked so well so far (/sarc) why change ?
Of course, this is all part of the, Leveling up and 6uild 6ack 6etter strategy. You know the one ? Where we take from the Middle Classes and we give to the poor making everyone more equally poor / the same.
May 24, 2022
Or a real revolutionary idea. They could pay down the national debt…
May 24, 2022
SJR, Your post today seems to be premised on the idea that Johnson’s government wants to ‘ease the squeeze’. I see nothing it has done recently that would suggest that it does. Its major policies – green crap, lockdowns, conflict with one of the world’s largest food and energy suppliers – have simply put extra economic pressure on people in this country. In each case it has been able to rely on the media and opinion formers to deflect public awareness from the consequences of its actions. A lot of the higher tax revenues you mention will be going on subsidies to green energy and weapons for Ukraine, on present form. Johnson is now half-way through his mandate, and I see no chance that the second half will be any different. I wish I could.
May 24, 2022
This blog by JR bears no reality to what his party and govt have already done in budgets before and during covid!
The money printing and lockdown were Tory policies, not BOE or Treasury or everyone else in the world. If in doubt look at Sweden and others. They did not follow the moronic crowd or group think.
Still pissing it up in number 10 in total contradiction to the laws Johnson created epitomises how he is totally unfit for office and why the Fake Tories should be thrown out of office. Why was he having a quiet word in Sue Gray’s ear before her report! No morals or values whatsoever. Behaviour and policies supported/condoned by JR and his colleagues. If not they would oust him.
May 24, 2022
Quite right what we want is more projects like HS2 and Hinkley Point
May 24, 2022
I suspect that Sir JR is even more frustrated with this government than I am.
(No need to respond to that Sir John) 🙂
May 24, 2022
Indeed Mark!
May 24, 2022
agree
May 24, 2022
Mark B
The main problem with the leveling up and build back better strategy in my opinion is that it has been taken over by Boris’s (or Carrie’s) crazy carbon neutral to save the planet, fantasy!
I remember it being trotted out for the 2019 election. Maybe the slogan was used before. Perhaps it has previously meant ‘take from the middle to level down’.
May 24, 2022
SJR’s idea is well-reasoned and evidently exhibits quality for effectiveness.
The first step involves replacing the Chancellor with someone less obstructive who is sensible enough to realise what needs doing, and do it.
May 24, 2022
Labour will exploit all crises to stoke fear and accumulate brownie points with an ignorant and clueless electorate who know nowt about the mechanics and finances of oil and gas companies. Labour fully exploit this ignorance by inciting the emotions to bypass reason and logic and yes, it is ignorance. There can be nothing worse than seeing a politician, bureaucrat or activist abusing the ignorance of the general public
What cannot be denied is that this government has wasted $400bn on a healthcare scam that I believe was an act of brutal State politics and part of the bullshit that some term ‘The Great Reset’. I have no doubt the private taxpayer is being criminally abused to finance a Socialist infused realignment of State power vis a vis the individual. Authoritarianism has become the order of the day and we are being told we must finance it
I am sure that many Tory MPs are decent people but their refusal to expose what we are seeing is utterly repugnant.
May 24, 2022
”Australian eSafety commissioner Julie Inman Grant tells the World Economic Forum we need a “recalibration” of freedom of speech.”
This is the cancer at the heart of the western political class. It is nothing less than pure evil and the fact that they can say this so shamelessly in a public forum without a hint of shame is so disturbing
May 24, 2022
Fiddling at the edges as ineffective/meaningless as giving back £150 of council tax with costs like food, petrol, energy going through the roof. Transparently more political than easing any real burdens.
A weak Chancellor in the grip of the Treasury and a PM built on sand.
May 24, 2022
Indeed, like Milton Friedman, I am in favour of cutting taxes under any circumstances and for any excuse, for any reason, whenever it’s possible. The reason is because the big problem is not taxes, the big problem is (invariably very wasteful) and misdirected government spending. Businesses and people do spending and investment far more effectively. Plus you then save all the wasteful costs of tax collection and reallocation allocation.
Endless government waste that can and should be cut now. Start with net zero, HS2, renewable subsidies, loans for the hundreds of thousands of duff degrees and a bonfire of red tape.
May 24, 2022
Endless market rigging that should also go. This in energy, housing, healthcare, state schools, universities, transport… can we have a level playing field people between private provision and state provision and between social housing and private housing, road and rail… why is one hugely overtaxed and the other hugely subsidised but only for some at the expense of others not benefiting?
May 24, 2022
We need taxes to tackle obesity. Starting with most of the Cabinet.
“LONDON (Reuters) – The majority of global COVID-19 deaths have been in countries where many people are obese, with coronavirus fatality rates 10 times higher in nations where at least 50% of adults are overweight, a global study found on Thursday.
The report, which described a “dramatic” correlation between countries’ COVID-19 death and obesity rates, found that 90% or 2.2 million of the 2.5 million deaths from the pandemic disease so far were in countries with high levels of obesity.” – Reuters
May 24, 2022
Much better ideas than the socialists’ windfall tax on the energy companies – some of whom have just lost tens of billions as a result of government policy. But I wouldn’t increase UC; the country needs people to work – and UC is far too high already. Cut it – and use the money saved to reduce income tax.
May 24, 2022
Boris is out to ‘save the world’, and the UK taxpayers are to fund it. We will become even poorer as Boris forces net zero upon us. Boris will make a few token adjustment but he is a climate zealot and doesn’t care about what it costs, or the people who pay for it.
Unfortunately, democracy will not save us in time to prevent him damaging the UK beyond repair, and his political party either haven’t the cojones to boot him out, or they agree with his policies. Which is it? As Boris has so much support (even from yourself) then the majority of your party must agree with what
he does.
If your party are depending on Labour being even worse, and thinking that will save them at the ballot box, then the CONS deserve a thoroughly good kicking, along with the other main parties. What a way to treat the electorate! It’s as if you have created a cartel with the aim of destroying democracy and peoples willingness to vote for the ‘same old’!
It’s nothing personal, Sir John. When I say ‘you’ I refer to your party, which are the absolute pits and may as well be renamed ‘New Labour, but with authoritarian globalist tendencies added on’.
May 24, 2022
ONS data clearly shows children are very much more likely to die following Covid-19 Vaccination than are Unvaccinated children. So why on earth are they vaccinating children and the young and still doing it? Surely this is criminal – and a waste of time and money.
May 24, 2022
Why such huge hikes in standing charges there is no justification for these increases often doubling? The poor can cut back consumption by wearing more clothes, bathing less … but can do nothing about the standing charge a per house poll tax.
May 24, 2022
It’s getting a bit late for ideas when families are struggling now, schools are having more children coming in to breakfast “clubs” now and more people are relying on foodbanks now. I am so fed up of hearing government spokespeople telling us they are doing all they can when whatever they are doing clearly isn’t working NOW. Does your leader think a photo opportunity in a primary school will deflect us from the lies he has told? Why not a photo opportunity at a Foodbank instead?
May 24, 2022
The extra deficit came from the weird idea of paying healthy otherwise working people to stay at home and rest .
It would seem that trying to encourage them back now by reducing tax dramatically for workers might be a plan.
May 24, 2022
But high energy prices mean people use less and so is good for their Net Zero target. That’s their main objective it seems.
May 24, 2022
I’ve been advocating the removal of VAT from domestic fuel for many months. It seems the simplest option for a small but welcome reduction.
However I keep reading that the Gov. cannot remove VAT from N.Irelands energy bills due to the N.I. protocol. So they will not remove it from GB energy bills.
What do you say to this claim Sir JR ?
May 24, 2022
Why no action from the U.K. government on the Northern Ireland Protocol? Hints are not going to fix anything and make things worse by encouraging the EU to believe Boris is bluffing again.
May 24, 2022
Johnson: Thank you for your suggestion Sir John. I’ve passed it to xxxx for consideration (and they’ve filed it in the spherical object in the corner).
Johnson knows he is infuriating Conservative/conservative voters, but he is trying to appeal to Labour/ LibDem/Green voters ….. and that means he will continue to copy their socialist-green policies “because they’re popular.” He hasn’t got a principled bone in his body, or the ability and inclination to really make the case for Conservatism.
Like Cameron, he is suffering from the delusion that Conservative/conservative voters have no other Party to vote for. And, like Cameron, in due course he’ll find out he’s wrong. As will the CON MPs who refuse to get rid of him.
May 24, 2022
If the profits of many concerns were shared more equitably with their employees, then perhaps those taxpayers would not be struggling at all, as John reminds us that they are.
May 24, 2022
Excellent suggestion SirJ….thats why (like fracking shale gas) it will never happen
May 24, 2022
Very well put, Sir John. The fact that they haven’t already done this makes it look as if they are deliberately trying to crash Brexit.
In furtherance of that cause, Smeargate is being stepped up: there must be a couple of by elections on the way.
How come no-one ever tries to smear the Secretary of State and the senior civil servants at the Cabinet Office in Whitehall where something a bit more akin to real parties were held.?
May 24, 2022
Hello Sir John,
Today’s diary is common sense, so why do we have a PM & Chancellor who can’t see it? Beyond your suggestions, I would say cut all Quango budgets back to what they were in 2010. You have not commented but Quango spending it has nearly doubled since 2010, so their spending needs a serious cutback. Where is the competent Minister who understands simple financial rules? Cut tax & your revenue increases, the economy grows, increase tax your revenue goes down & the economy shrinks. The Conservative government is in serious trouble when Labour can claim to be a tax-cutting party.
May 24, 2022
“Early Margaret Thatcher followed Treasury austerity and high tax policies. It plunged the economy into a very unpopular downturn.Then on advice from outside the Treasury, she eased the squeeze which worked. Those who use her name should understand the history.”
Furthermore, it was this economic improvement which was already showing in the polls before the Argentine invasion. But lazy media always attribute the subsequent election victory to the Falklands success. If the country had still been in the economic doldrums, victory in the South Atlantic would not have been enough to guarantee that second term. On the contrary, it would have been resented as a big national expense.
May 24, 2022
An increase in Universal Credit will just increase inflation further.
Why should those receiving our money be insured against a phenomenon that we taxpayers are not?
Reduce tax and VAT to help everybody, do not cherry pick who is helped.
May 24, 2022
So with this budget energy prices remain at the current very high levels?
Isn’t a government taxing one group to give it away to another group levelling down socialism?
Isn’t this a perfect example of LL’s tax and p down the drain?
Shouldn’t the money go instead to reducing fuel bills and hence to those who are currently being fleeced?
A VAT cut is insufficient. The green levies need to be cut.
At the very least the Government should call a halt to the Net Zero lunacy, which is designed to increase the cost of energy as a way to curb CO2 emissions. It is unnecessary and pointless and because unworkable will destroy our economy and security.
May 24, 2022
Sounds like a much better idea than taxing the energy companies and giving the money to those already living high on the hog on Universal Benefit ( to the naive…. they DO!)
And how utterly BONKERS to disincentivize the companies just when we really need them!
May 24, 2022
The energy companies are collecting a mighty windfall and boy, aren’t they just making hay whilst the government creams in more unexpected money. The oil and gas companies are collecting a ‘mighty windfall’. You can’t go past a petrol station once a week without seeing increases in price and record windfall profits are filling coffers of the oil giants, whilst people struggle. It’s no accident that stock market prices in the oil and gas sector are booming up to 14 percent, whilst the economy is tanking. Wait till it gets cold, if the govt don’t do something there will be defaults like we’ve never seen. The government don’t need the extra tax and the oil companies don’t need the rip off profits. It will end in tears. Prices are being kept up artificially to allow the government’s green obsession to become embedded, regardless of what it does to ordinary people.
May 24, 2022
Boris and Ritchie are just building up a war chest for a give away budget before the General Election.
May 24, 2022
‘UKSA! An obsession with America pollutes British politics’, Bagehot, 19/05/2022, economist.com
‘It leads to bad policy, dull conversation and homogeneous bookshelves’.
Ability of 15-30-year olds to read and write in two or more languages (%)
UK 32, Ireland 75, France 77, Spain 85, Italy 90, Germany 91, Luxembourg 95, Sweden 97, Netherlands 97, Denmark 99.
European Commission survey on the European Education Area, April 2018.
Percentage of all candidates taking a European language A-level exam in England in 2019 (statista.com): Spanish 1.1%, French 1.0%, German 0.4%.
For comparison: Chinese 0.4%
assets.publishing.service.gov.uk ‘Recent trends in modern foreign language exam entries in Anglophone countries’, Ofqual/19/6557/3, Nov.2019.
Global Britain ..?
May 24, 2022
And all the while the waste elephant in the room gets bigger and bigger, also housing, energy, health, police, transport, water, sewerage immigration both legal and illegal are knocking on the door trying to get in.
One common denominator for all the above is that of frastructure if its not in place costs for everything rises.
Are you Sir John the only politician we have can see and understand all this?
Would it not be a good time to do a full frontal attack on waste real waste because the more saved the less the taxpayer has got to find. One thing certain it’s not going to go away.
May 24, 2022
And of course, Shell and BP, the two principal oil companies in this country have both sacrificied around £30bn in assets by getting promptly out of Russia. Most of their shareholders are pension funds and their dividends affect an awful lot of us.
Don’t forget, the oil companies wouldn’t exist if we hadn’t wanted the kerosene to light our homes (instead of whale oil), petrol to fuel our cars and, in BP’s case, fuel oil to power our navy ready for the first world war
and then generate electricity and now gas to heat our homes.
May 24, 2022
“A budget to ease the squeeze”
This smacks of desperation… after the event.
We need a Budget which is more adventurous, perhaps even visionary….. and we need a leader who can sell it to us so that we can all get behind it. I don’t believe that the current “Conservative” Government is capable of this.
May 24, 2022
So, apparently Sri Lanka was the first nation to be forced to adopt organic growing.
And now they are STARVING!
I have known for a long time that organic/permaculture is a huge scam.
And now I see that it was always an agenda to starve us….population control.
Rewilding aka permaculture/organic aka starvation.
May 24, 2022
All very welcome proposals but implementation would first require a Government on our side of course.
May 24, 2022
It is clear that Fuel companies are profiteering from the current situation.
For example: A litre of Diesel on a recent visit to Bracknell was 184.9p, with all Stations in the area fixed at this price – bar Sainsbury’s. In Reading, it is possible to get s litre of Diesel for under 180p per litre. ASDA in Lower Earley was 179.4p on my last visit.
Rather than a windfall tax, fuel prices should be reduced and capped. Any cut in fuel duty should be a legal requirement to pass on to the consumer. The previous 5p cut was not passed on by many outlets. Instead choosing to pocket this amount to bolster their profits.
This would help people more than a tax, which we know the money will be siphoned off to pay for other things.
I also support calls for a ‘Pumpwatch Regulator’. It is clear the fuel companies can’t be trusted not to rip us off, and so now need eyes watching them and pulling them into line.
I would also like to know how Mr Redwood stands on the proposed ULEZ expansion in London. This is a daft proposal that will affect many people who live on the fringes of London, including including those that need to travel to Heathrow Airport. The Government should be stepping in to say NO to this.
May 24, 2022
It is important that people realise just how much of the cost of living crisis is the tax take.
The Government and supporters are trying to make bogeymen of energy suppliers.
When they say 75% of pump price is tax this is wrong. Petrol is being taxed at a rate of 300% !!!
As Dom said yesterday, “Let the private sector breath. It really is that simple.”
May 24, 2022
And we hear that the ONS has cut its estimate of Government borrowing by £7.2m, which must helpyour case for common sense. But we also read that this left wing Government has its ears firmly shut and the Windfall Tax is on its way. Why are Johnson and Sunak so short of an agenda of their own that they can only follow the bright ideas of the Opposition?
May 24, 2022
Though what Sir John Redwood proposes here is better than other ideas and it is important to enact those tax reductions that would best generate growth, these proposals would not abate the biggest problem, inflation.
Inflation is not just very bad because it steals value from people’s savings and pensions. It is also particularly vicious in setting off industrial unrest and disruption and killing off electoral support for governments (that get blamed and voted out even if they are not really responsible for it and even if oppositions have no real solution for it).
Increasing Universal Credit payments will only fuel inflation and suggest to working people if those out of work are getting much more money, all workers who face similar inflation must also get much more money from their employers -result, economic disruption and yet more inflation.
The better, albeit expensive option (fifty billion pounds or so a year) is to spend government (i.e. taxpayers’) money on emergency price subsidies on fuel and maybe some items of food so as to drive inflation down below 5%. That of course is not freemarket nor sustainable in the long term nor genuinely Conservative but if inflation is not forced down quickly there is very unlikely to be a Conservative government after the next election (even though otherwise Boris Johnson is much more electorally appealing than Keir Starmer).
May 24, 2022
Also off topic, does the UK government have anything to say about this?
https://eandt.theiet.org/content/articles/2022/05/uk-scientists-blocked-from-horizon-funding-programme-amid-brexit-tensions/
“UK scientists blocked from Horizon funding programme amid Brexit tensions”
“The European Union (EU) has confirmed it is holding back the UK’s access to the £81bn ‘Horizon Europe’ programme as a response to Boris Johnson’s plans to tear up the Northern Ireland protocol.”
Such as, even if this EU reaction does not actually breach any agreement with the UK, which seems doubtful, it is both a premature reaction, and an entirely disproportionate reaction, to UK “plans”to do something, which planned something might not cause the EU any material harm even if it was done.
Is this not another example of the bully boy tactics favoured by the EU?
May 24, 2022
‘Will major North Sea investment solve the energy crisis.’, investorschronicle.co.uk, Alex Hamer, 23/03/2022.
Also worldnewsera.com, 23/05/2022, ‘North Sea’s biggest oil and gas producer warns against UK windfall tax’.
To the original question, Harbour Energy said no, as the added cash flow should go to debt reduction and shareholder returns, not to an immediate increase in expansion or exploration spending.
Shell is hesitant going any further in developing the Cambo field.
BP (via IOG) will get some gas from the Blythe and Elgood fields.
Rather a mixed picture.
May 24, 2022
Thumbs up
May 24, 2022
“Increase the Warm Homes discount”
No! Don’t do that, as it just increases the energy costs for the rest of us: those who work and pay taxes. The WHD is operated by the energy suppliers, and the amount they discount to those on pension credit/benefits is dictated by, but not subsidised by the government. The energy companies make up for the loss by charging the other customers more. (The same is true of ‘discounted’ water rates.)
The solution is to abolish all discounts. Guaranteed pension credit is already a gift from the taxpayer to the non-earner.
May 24, 2022
……whilst gas prices remain elevated……..
Unless supply increases gas prices may stay permanently elevated. All this waffle about world prices is nonsense because countries with their own supply will pay nothing like the daily spot price. Government needs to get its act together and sort out supply.
As an aside, planning has been refused for “nodding donkey” oil extraction in Lincolnshire.
May 24, 2022
Err . . . . . .
Is it Sir John’s idea in his diary today? Or is it Apex breaking news today’s idea?
Or has Sir John written HIS idea in Apex?
Whatever, it sounds right to me.
Presumably ‘Suspend VAT on fuel’ includes electricity and gas for domestic and industrial use.
Totally agree with today’s diary Sir John.
May 24, 2022
Once again, I am in full agreement with these eminently common sense proposals, but they are sure to fall on deaf ears. The windfall tax is a popular soundbite and the idea of taking from the rich to help the poor will become irresistable.
Also, so long as we have the CC Act and net zero on the statute book, that will take precedence. An 80 seat majority is a wasted opportunity for this government to scrap these disasters so our next election is bound to follow Australia. A loss for conservatives followed by an even harder drive for these economy destroying policies.
May 24, 2022
Excellent idea Sir John but I suspect others, especially Boris, would prefer to retain our money and squander it.
May 24, 2022
This is fine as a means of mitigating the effects of inflation if we think the inflationary pressures are very temporary.
If they are more long-seated, the problem is that this would make it worse by boosting consumption. Under such circumstances a cut in corporation tax would be better so as to incentivise investment in the long term.
May 24, 2022
You suggest vision, great but I want to see vision. We are currently being ruled by the myopic. It is very depressing. Flavour the depression with woke, whatever it is, and a big dollop of political correctness, against which we need a revolution. When I read yesterday that a man of achievment from the North East was being prosecuted for addressing a waitress as Pet, I knew that the UK had lost the plot. For heavens sake wake up and smell life as it is rather that the ersatz version that is currently on the menu.
May 24, 2022
Do any other MPs in your party agree with you? You must be a thorn in the side of Johnson and his acolytes.
May 24, 2022
Dear Sir John have you allowed for the cost of UK’s War with Russia in the proposed budget ? It’s not just energy but food and the basics that need to be taken into account.
We have to ask would we be in a better position if the utilities were still nationalised ?
May 24, 2022
Alas JR, I don’t see you getting a Blue Peter badge for your budget. For those who know where to look for the data; and, know how to crunch the numbers there; you will have discovered that the UK has this month regained the title of the “Sick Man of Europe”, last won in the seventies. I will let JR explain it to you, otherwise this post will not get through the neoliberal moderation filter.
May 24, 2022
“Cut Income tax by 5% off the rate, taking it to 19%”
The basic rate was 20% last time I looked………………….
Reply Yes so 5% off20% is 19%
May 24, 2022
You are quite right Sir Jon.
In decades long ago Chancellors would reduce taxation in order to stave off recession and encourage growth.
Give the people more take home pay and let us spend it as we think best.