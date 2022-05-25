Why we must legislate on the Northern Ireland protocol to save the Good Friday Agreement.

|Bernard Jenkin Chair, Liaison Committee (Commons) 12:22 pm, 15th July 2021
I beg to move,
That this House
The House approved this motion with Labour supporting when Bernard and other MPs including myself proposed it. What the UK government is now proposing by way of legislation is pursuing the policy laid out in this motion. It is important to avoid bringing into effect the many additional controls between NI and GB that the EU envisages. As the motion says there is no evidence of harm being done to the EU’s single market by the failure to impose these extra controls on GB to NI trade.
More importantly, as the motion stated, the Good Friday Agreement takes precedence over the Protocol and that Agreement is now visibly damaged and undermined by the EU actions over the UK’s internal market. Whilst the Protocol promised to respect our internal market the needless controls the EU has already imposed on internal GB/NI trade have done damage to our trade and more importantly have lost the support of the Unionist community for the Assembly and political process which lies at the core of the Good Friday Agreement.
The government should proceed swiftly with the necessary legal measure to restore UK internal trade. Labour would be wise to remember their support for this policy when they helped the Commons pass this motion. If they do so they help to restore cross community support for the Good Friday Agreement. Visiting US Democrats would be wise to read both Agreements and to grasp how the Protocol is currently undermining the Good Friday Agreement thanks to the heavy handed and wrong implementation by the EU.
May 25, 2022
Good morning.
Time will tell if this works. But it will be interesting what action, if any, the EU take and what the subsequent consequences will be. For the EU, to do nothing or to lose would be a major political and foreign policy set back, undermining one of its core beliefs that, together they are stronger.
Interesting times ahead, methinks.
May 25, 2022
Approving the motion is fine. Only time will tell how the next steps pan out. Johnson has always avoided decisive action in the past.
May 25, 2022
There is no intention of changing the protocol, if there was it would be done by now. Remember deal or no deal, do or die strap line lies.
A bit like save lives save NHS- clink cheers everyone, as the party roles on in number 10.
May 25, 2022
I have said before that the UK needs to forestall any EU action by the simple expedient of making clear what OUR response would be to any EU retaliation. And the best threat to prevent the EU from acting against us is to tell them very clearly that if they take ANY action we will IMMEDIATELY revoke ALL the EU’s fishing licences. If the EU still went ahead with some form of action against the UK we could then ban their fishing boats and effectively solve both the two main legacy EU problems at the same time!
May 25, 2022
In what way does this prevent the dissolution of the United Kingdom?
We need to accept that the UK’s been outflanked by both enemies within and enemies without. The EU, Blair and Obama have succeeded in their quest to destroy the one thing they have always hated, the British, as expressed by the existence of the UK
May 25, 2022
I think more so we have dome this to ourselves. We can add Cameron (for crass negotiation then walking away from a task he promised to do), May (for deliberately avoiding the task and ceding control given to her by the referendum) and Johnson (for not taking back control). History could have provided us with a Thatcher or Wellington at this time, but instead we had 3 weaklings.
May 25, 2022
A statement Sir John.
My father and my grand father both fought for freedom and the right to be British.
Although I am now in my late seventies I will do the same for my children as there is no greater gift I can leave them.
If Boris does not stamp on this attack of our country NOW! There will be an uprising and I will be at the front fighting for my children’s rights and inheritance.
The eu is not our friends as Bojo says, they are an agressive neighbour who is pushing their plan to rule all of Europe.
Johnson must now make it clear we will not allow it to happen.
This my sound aggressive but so be it.
May 25, 2022
Has Boris got the guts to face down the EU. All the evidence says no.
And in that respect it looks like a windfall tax coming in. If so purely political and an appalling message to large corporations who might be thinking of re locating here.
This is a socialist government. I might as well vote for the real deal next time round.
And it now obvious that re wilding has/is taking precedence over food security.
May 25, 2022
Boris will follow WEF instructions and keep kicking the NIP down the road.
I feel he wants to lose the next election because he realises that this coupled with net zero are not achievable without bankrupting the nation.
I think Peter Hitchins was right.
Time for England to walk away from the Union.
May 25, 2022
You would think that the Tories would have learned from Theresa May’s disastrous adoption of RedEd Miliband’s price cap idea.
There is no shame in being a Tory, but you have to be prepared to fight for it and not let the Left dictate both the discussion and policies.
May 25, 2022
That’s what’s happened Australia… their conservatives behaved like greens, now they’ve got the real deal!
And I agree, having pretty, flowery fields does seem more important to the government than feeding ourselves. There’s some really nutty/evil people in places of authority.
May 25, 2022
The message to anyone wanting to trade here is not to rip off the British public but to act fairly which is a byword for Britishness. If no windfall tax is introduced but the government just give money so the people can continue to pay inflated prices and be ripped off, what does that say? Come here to Treasure Island and rip our people off as much as you like and we will honour you and be glad of a bit of extra tax, leaving you to live high on the hog at the cost of our hard working low paid and pensioners?
May 25, 2022
“And it now obvious that re wilding has/is taking precedence over food security.”
It’s the “in” thing. The RHS awarded their top trophy yesterday to a show “garden” which displayed re-wilding techniques. For Monty Don, this was not a garden at all, but a “landscape”. Clearly, the RHS was captured by the idea.
May 25, 2022
Yes, it does look like a spin=doctor managed u-turn distraction to save the bigdog-Bunter. How pathetic are the sheep who pretend to be Conservative MP’s- Is there nobody worthy of the name Leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party?
May 25, 2022
NigL
Exactly how I feel about it.
I’m done with voting.
May 25, 2022
Voting Labour will get us precisely nowhere.
May 25, 2022
As far as I know negotiations are still going on.
Trying to threaten our friends and allies less than two years later on a treaty we proposed makes little sense.
The majority of the population in NI support the protocol and they are growing faster than the rest of the UK
May 25, 2022
I’ve given up expecting Johnson to do anything in the interests of the UK.
He’s joined the ranks of socialist, Eco-loonies who knows his time in No.10 is very limited and now has his eyes firmly fixed on his next, globalist, role.
May 25, 2022
But this government continues to fail to ‘proceed swiftly’ in the interests of its voters and indeed Conservative Party donors. From what I’ve heard direct from Liz Truss ‘green lanes’ etc for goods will still mean retention of the protocol and therefore continuing subordination to EU laws in Northern Ireland.
May 25, 2022
Northern Ireland and GB belong to the UK. The EU should seek to control itself.
It should not meddle in our internal affairs.
Should the UK seek new controls between France and Corsica, or Germany and Sicily, just to reveal how daft the EU’s obsession with power over others is?
May 25, 2022
The ERG with their demand for the Infantile Absolutist brexit that we have are the reason for the danger to the Good Friday Agreement, and nothing more.
They’re not even satisfied with that, however, and I doubt that they would be with anything.
May 25, 2022
What you print here is ERG speak coming straight from the twisted minds of that offshoot that has caused us so many problems in the past and now as I expect – more problems way into the future – am only glad that most of you are young enough to live long to see the results of your collective madness – taking on the EU by demented logic will get us nowhere not even if it is dressed up by the Chair of the Liaison Committee (Commons) – it will not reasonably impress anyone who believes in standing by international agreements until necrssary changes can be made by the parties adhering to such agreements by agreement but not by unilateral action – no matter how it’s dressed up.
May 25, 2022
All very well but it will probably get no-where and in any event will take months and months.
We need to challenge the EU now. What happened last week, or was it the week before, when we heard again from Liz Truss, and Boris in particular, who made a big fuss about flying over to Belfast and meeting people there. He would challenge those attacking our UK unity and support those defending it.
Guess what – nothing was achieved. Boris just blathered and did not help. He just postures. He is incapable of taking courageous decisions to protect us. He is just gutless but his MPs carry on supporting him.
The country is being destroyed by their incompetence. More and more problems will arise, especially as all our enemies, in and out, know we have a dangerous weak leader who just blathers and lies.
May 25, 2022
“heavy handed and wrong implementation by the EU”
This agreement was willingly signed by Boris Johnson, who recently admitted that he knew exactly what it contained and meant, and the details of its implementation were negotiated, agreed and signed off by Michael Gove (the implementation agreement documents are in the public domain with his signature on them).
The root cause of the current problems lie with the UK government.
May 25, 2022
As the protocol has been enshrined in UK law through primary legislation the “necessary legal measure” to allow ministers to “disapply” parts of it will also have to be primary legislation, meaning that the government will have to get a Bill through both Houses of Parliament. The chances of getting a Bill through the House of Lords without recourse to the Parliament Acts will be pretty slim even if it includes provisions establishing an effective alternative method to protect the EU Single Market from non-compliant goods crossing the land border. Without any such alternative, shifting the focus of attention from imports into Northern Ireland to where it belongs, on exports from the province across the border into the Irish Republic, then the chances of getting the Bill through will be close to zero. I repeat once again, I understand perfectly well that it will stick in the craw of many to do anything at all to help the EU, by protecting the EU’s Single Market or by anything else, but it has to be done if we want to get ourselves out of this hole.
May 25, 2022
Here is a letter published two weeks later:
https://www.newsletter.co.uk/news/opinion/letters/bring-in-penalties-to-deter-exports-from-northern-ireland-to-the-republic-of-ireland-which-evade-eu-standards-3327139
“Bring in penalties to deter exports from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland which evade EU standards”
“It may seem counter-intuitive to add to the burden of bureaucracy by introducing export licences, but they would only be needed by the relatively few individuals and companies who actually export goods across the land border — that trickle of goods which allegedly pose a deadly threat to the integrity of the huge EU single market — and once in place they would make redundant the present crazy system of EU checks and controls on all goods imported into Northern Ireland.”
May 25, 2022
More people in NI support parties that are not Unionist – and that’s a fact
More people in NI support the protocol than are anti protocol – most see it as being good for the economy – ie. ‘being part of UK and yet having access to the Single Market’ – the ones who disagree are the DUP types who have always disagreed with everything anyway for old fashioned political reasons rather than from good economic sense
May 25, 2022
This very useful article has just appeared:
https://www.spiked-online.com/2022/05/25/the-irish-border-deal-that-could-have-been/
“The Irish border deal that could have been”
“There have always been solutions to the Brexit border problem. The EU just chose to ignore them.”
But not just the EU, also Theresa May and then Boris Johnson, because both of whom accepted the lie from George Osborne and the Treasury that it was essential to get a special trade deal with the EU:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2022/05/22/ministers-and-whitehall-culture/#comment-1320087
May 25, 2022
Why cannot this Government get a move on?
Either get rid of Northern Ireland now (at a saving of billions and as a device to hamper the Irish Republic for decades to come) or smash the Evil Empire’s evil antics by passing the legislation proposed by B. Jenkin. Now would be the perfect timing, with the E.E. being without a latter day Schieffen Plan: it could not cope with the U.K. and President Putin.
May 25, 2022
Re. a “latter day Schieffen Plan” – I mean of course one for trade wars, not military conflict.
May 25, 2022
I completely agree with your tweet, SJR: ‘Most important the U.K. fills our fields with more crops.’
But who else does? The prevailing belief in Wokingham, unfortunately, is to fill them with more houses.
May 25, 2022
I suspect severe action on this like another deadline. Yawn !
May 25, 2022
“Labour would be wise to remember their support for this policy…” – true, but with it hypocrisy comes first often enough, alas.
May 25, 2022
It is pretty clear the EU won’t budge on this issue.
Therefore, enough of the talk and threats of ‘tearing up the Ireland protocol’.
Just get on with it!
May 25, 2022
Biden would be better served by asking why the EU, and Scholz in particular, aren’t properly implementing agreed sanctions on Putin and Russia which will lead to people actually dying.
May 25, 2022
If we are to court a trade war with the EU the govt will need to move decisively to make the UK more competitive. At the moment with a few happy exceptions we are moving in the opposite direction – more tax, more regulation, more dirigisme. A very cautious approach to trade deals. Etc. If it’s the plan to continue the leftist drift I’d suggest a more cautious approach. Up to Conservative MPs. But if you talk the talk you need to walk the walk. Otherwise it will be another example of a brexit blow-up for no benefit.
May 25, 2022
Boris Johnson knows full well that the Protocol isn’t working properly, so why hasn’t he scrapped it yet? The answer can only be because he is either a COWARD who doesn’t dare stand up to the UK’s enemies (the EU and the US Democrats) or he is a TRAITOR who actually favours the EU over the UK. Or both. The point is that neither cowardice nor treachery can be cured. So the only solution is to replace Johnson with a leader who is both resolute and patriotic.
The logic of what I am saying is unassailable. So why haven’t patriotic MPs sent their letters in to Brady? And specifically, the ERG, who are supposed to care about achieving a proper Brexit. It’s all very well them asking Boris to act, but they are the ones who are not acting! The ERG is as useless as Boris himself. The Conservative Party is frankly unelectable. I will vote Reform UK and if Labour get in by default then so what? I’d rather be stabbed in the front by Labour than in the back by the Tories.
May 25, 2022
What the Sue Gray Report clearly shows is that Johnson, his Aides and Civil Servants (as well as Handcock and Sunak) knew full well that Covid wasn’t a serious danger to most of us; they systematically lied to us for 18 months because there is no way they would have carried on like that if they genuinely believed it was a serious as they made out.
They made draconian laws, with no democratic oversight whatsoever, which they enforced via punitive fines and an evil Psy Ops campaign which has led to a serious mental health crisis …. not least amongst children. We have a wrecked economy and millions of lives ruined ….. because they lied and thought the laws didn’t apply to them.
Now that the Gray Report has been released showing the extent of the socialising which went on I’m afraid any Conservative MP who doesn’t demand Johnson’s resignation is proving they are also devoid of integrity.
May 25, 2022
‘And in that respect it looks like a windfall tax coming in. If so purely political and an appalling message to large corporations who might be thinking of re locating here.’
Do corporations want to come here to get windfalls and expect to get them?