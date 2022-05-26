Why does the Commons fail to argue over money printing?

For the last 14 years the main instrument of monetary policy has been the creation of many more pounds by the Bank of England to buy up government debts. This has occurred under Labour, Coalition and Conservative governments. No opposition has ever opposed it or any part of it. The Bank has now created a massive £975bn of new money to buy bonds. This swamps the sums we normally debate around budgets.
Some MPs ignorantly say they do not challenge this because it is the actions of an independent Central Bank. If they read the documents they would discover that the Chancellor has to approve and sign off every pound so created. More importantly he is also required to take all the risk on the bonds, indemnifying the Bank of England against any losses, as the sums involved are large in relation to the size of the Bank and its capital. The fact that taxpayers are now the proud owners of £975bn of bonds liable for losses via the Treasury should you would have thought concentrate the minds of MPs and lead to debate.
Some MPs say they did not need to debate it because they agreed with the policy. Now, however, many MPs are angry about the high levels of inflation we are currently experiencing. They should re examine their past support for the money printing which is one of the reasons we now have the inflation we are experiencing. It seemed clear to me and few others last year that the Bank and Treasury were continuing with more money printing than was sensible well into the recovery. I did back the money printing in 2020 as a necessary part of the offset to the deeply damaging economic impact of lockdowns .
Today Parliament needs to consider how it should handle these issues in future, given the problem of inflation from past Treasury/Bank monetary policy. How much money will taxpayers lose on the bonds that have been bought? As interest rates go up, so the value of the bonds held usually goes down. Does that matter? The deal the Treasury gave the Bank means there will be no trouble for the Bank, as in addition to the guarantees there is the promise of top up capital if ever the Bank’s free capital falls too low.
In these conditions it is difficult to see why so many MPs including the Opposition think the Bank is independent. They also need to ponder the significant power the government has when it comes time to choose a new Governor.
The MPC and the current Chancellor added £200bn to QE in March 2020, £100bn in June 2020 and £150bn in November 2020, with payments under each programme spread out over the months that followed through to end 2021.
May 26, 2022
Sir J
Simple answer: how many of your parliamentary colleagues could actually contribute to such a topic of debate?
I think you’d be talking to yourself in the chamber…
May 26, 2022
Perhaps the Commons lacks common sense.
May 26, 2022
Agreed about £30,000 per household in the UK, plus the bank of England is headed up by someone whom while at the FCA gave us 39.9% one size for all personal bank overdraft rates. The man is unfit to run his own piggy bank.
May 26, 2022
Probably , because ,like the PM ( and possibly the Chancellor as well) they do not have any understanding of or interest in economics
May 26, 2022
Excessive money printing is an act of State politics. It is pure, undiluted power and represents a threat to democracy as it allows the State to preserve its powers without reference to the people. This power is openly abused.
We need competition in this area whether that be bitcoin or some other form of monetary exchange that prevents the abuse of currency by politicians and parties desperate to preserve the status quo and their grip on the privileges of power
Politicians and bureaucrats who continually call for more and more spending have ulterior motives and cannot be trusted. They’re not humanitarians, they’re politicians and they act politically
May 26, 2022
Allister Heath today is surely right:- “Tory Britain faces extinction at the hands of a radical hard-Left alliance. If the Government fails to change course, it will lose the next election to parties that will devastate the UK.”
Surely we have suffered with quite enough Socialism from Blair, Brown, Cameron, May, Boris and tax borrow and piss down the drain Sunak?
Still some good news “Inspectors to root out ‘Mickey Mouse’ degrees” but looking into only eight universities? Even Oxbridge has plenty of Mickey Mouse degrees! Just kill all the soft loans other than for a few specialist subjects medicine, real economics, engineering, physics, maths. No real reason why subject like history, english, politics, gender studies… need to cost anything like £9k PA anyway with modern technology, recorded lectures and the likes. More night schools, on the job day release skill training and similar please. No one should really be going to university with less than say three Bs at A level. They should either resit or train for a needed job skill building, roofing, electricians, gas fitters…