The U.K. needs an investment revolution

I agree with the Chancellor when he says we need to boost investment to boost productivity. I would add we need to increase capacity in many areas to curb inflation and improve the balance of payments.
Which brings me to my disagreements with the Chancellor. His high tax and new taxes policy makes the U.K. a less desirable place to invest. His stupid proposal to increase corporation tax substantially will deter investment. Windfall taxes also put people off. Why invest if you could face a supertax should your investment suddenly do well?
The Chancellor thinks if you give businesses a good allowance for the initial costs of the investment that will overcome higher and variable rates of tax once the investment is up and running. Instead the investor is likely to do a long term cash flow and DCF calculations which will demonstrate that the big increase in tax on the profits of the venture will overwhelm the tax cut on the original cost.
The Chancellor needs to overcome negative Treasury orthodoxy and explain to them that lower tax rates produce more investment and more growth which in turn yields more revenue. He also needs to mend the mess he is making of oil and gas investment. We need to open up new gas and oil fields now. When will Cambo, Jackdaw and the others get the go ahead? How much more tax will he burden them with?
May 29, 2022
The problem with this government is that, as Dom often points out, its reluctance to have an ideological fight with the Left in this country and purge our institutions of who Labour installed whist they were in office. This is why Labour can, rightfully, crow about this government adopting their policies. It as if the Tory Party, and especially its MP’s, have become ashamed of being Tory or Right Wing, allowing Labour and the Looney Far Left to set much of the agenda.
The PM, and the Chancellor want to be liked by everybody but as always are in danger of pleasing nobody and this, couple with no firm Right Wing ideology leaves them cast adrift and blown around by the wind to all manner of nonsense.
The Ideology Thatcherism is called Thatcherism because that is the name given to it by those that wish to both attribute to the person that is seen as created it (yes I know there was more than just one) but also to date it in time. That, whatever you might think, is a true legacy. And before you Lefty Trolls start typing, think of your own brand of ‘ism, namely Marxism, and the countless tens of millions it has murdered. Just for balance 😉
May 29, 2022
Thatcher and Thatcherism made very many huge errors – closing many excellent grammar schools, falling for the climate alarmist religion, failing to cut taxes, the size of government or red tape sufficiently, burying us further into appalling EU treaties, appointing daft as a brush John Major as Chancellor and then even allowing him to take us into the ERM (this despite the wise council of Sir Alan Walters), failing to sort out the dire state monopoly free at the point of (non delivery and delays) NHS…
But Blair was clearly the worse in terms of the vast damage he did with almost everything he touched – idiotic wars, botched devolution, open door immigration, mad economic policies, endless duff degrees, Gordon Brown as Chancellor… he got nothing right.
It is a damning indictment of all the PMs and governments over my lifetime so far that she was still far better than any of the others.
May 29, 2022
Plus, right wing politics has been demonised in a terrifying way.
This really should be stamped on, for the safety of everyone, by those MPs who still have the vestige of a brain.
Marxism has seeped into the very fabric of society and it is so dangerous.
Our leaders do not confront it because they believe in it…or are forced to!
May 29, 2022
May 29, 2022
MB,
Point very well made. Policy comes from the top, and when it doesn’t then we have a purely reactive system, by definitiion always playing catch-up.
Where are Mr Reese-Mogg’s proposals for taking advantage of Brexit?
Where is the self-sufficiency energy policy?
Where is the new home food production policy?
etc.
There’s plenty to do that WOULD be Conservative philosophy, lets see some!
May 29, 2022
But which tendance od Marxism ? Chiquism, Harpism or Grouchism?
May 29, 2022
We are sitting on coal!
About 400 years worth.
May 29, 2022
Indeed coal can easily and cheaply be stored and could easily be used to generate reliable & on demand heat and electricity for about 10p per KWH retail. Also rather better still we have huge natural gas fracking resources.
Alas we have deluded tax to death, deluded green loons like Boris (Classics), Carrie (Theatre Studies, Sunak PPE & Kwasi (History) in charge. This rather than sensible, competent engineers and physicists.
May 29, 2022
May 29, 2022
Yes. And as far as the New Blue / Greens are concerned, like shale gas, it can stay there. And woe betide anyone who dares to make a profit, you’ll now be taxed !
May 29, 2022
Indeed plus the insanity of the expensive intermittent energy agenda and endless OTT red tape on top.
UK taxes with rates up to (NI 26%, IHT 40%, IT 45%, CT heading to 24%, Council Tax, Car taxes, CGT without indexation 28%, inflation taxes, stamp duty, energy taxes, landfill taxes, congestion taxes, VAT 28%, flight taxes…) can easily take 90%+ of your wealth off you over 20 years. Not a place to invest unless you like spending lots of money and time with tax advisors. Even then with windfall taxes and clearly just thieves in government changing the rules why bother?
May 29, 2022
Sir JR
We need much more focus on education on the job and an improved apprenticeship scheme.
Our productivity is low compared to northern Europe and the issue is education
May 29, 2022
Indeed but the right education not endless worthless degrees in social sciences and humanities. But really the main issue is bloated and inept government with very poor monopoly public services like the dire NHS. Over taxation, over regulation, lack of investment due to government disincentives and the expensive energy agenda. Government as usual is main cause of the problem and certainly of low productivity.
May 29, 2022
Letter in the Telegraph today:- Rishi Sunak said: “This government will never stop trying to help people.”
Ronald Reagan said: “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’”
Whom to believe?
Obviously Reagan! Governments can only help with money they have taken off people in the first place so giving a bit of it back (with strings attached and after collection and admin. costs) does huge net harm. Things like Sunak’s halfwitted ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ insanity.
So Boris want to name and shame petrol stations for “price gouging”. I name Sunak for tax gouging yet failing to deliver even half competent or well directed public services.
May 29, 2022
100 Agree LIFELOGIC, Britain now only attracts the GIMME’s their inward migration is of no value to our country.
May 29, 2022
While Boris is PM the U.K. Government will flounder about.
Boris’s best days are behind him.His MP’s need to bite the bullet and end the stupid things that are going on.
The sooner he is gone the sooner he can match his earnings with his outgoings.
May 29, 2022
Last month’s bookies favourites to replace Johnson in order. Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat, Ben Wallace, Jeremy Hunt, Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt.
Johnson’s government is a mess for sure. But I don’t think changing the leader will change the general direction of Tory policy such as prioritising Net Zero over almost anything else. It is the policies that are causing the problems.
May 29, 2022
With Mr Hunt apparently in the ‘favourite to win’ frame, be careful what you wish for!
May 29, 2022
+1. Rudderless government. Our country run by the civil service aided by mainstream media.
May 29, 2022
Not only an investment revolution but also a revolution against all the waste.
As fast as the money comes in , it goes out faster and the country is always playing catch up.
The real problem is that people are in positions totally outside the scope of their abilities, knowledge and experience.. Very few in reality make the transition from shop floor to the boardroom. You end up with enthusiastic amateurs who in turn are controlled by their back room staff.
The level of competence across Parliament is woefully short of what is required in such difficult times.
Until the selection criteria is dramatically overhauled across all political parties and we get people who fully understand finance, commerce, engineering, and the other critical areas then parliament is just pissing into the wind. The right people with the right backgrounds and experience will turn parliament and the civil service on its head.
May 29, 2022
Or as Chief Exec of Offshore Energies said…
“ “Historically when this has happened, it doesn’t work, it undermines investment and, for the last almost 10 years, we have had fiscal predictability and stability which has brought investment back into the basin.”
She said that, unless new investments were made now, oil and gas production in the North Sea would “drop off a cliff” by 2030”
Well that’s precisely what the govt wants isn’t it?
May 29, 2022
Stupid x several million = ‘temporary Energy Profits Levy’ (aka Windfall Tax) 65% on U.K. gas and oil profits!!
Handing victory to Labour and Lib Dem’s on a silver platter.
But then …is he just following global diktat?
@nomoreheatand light
May 29, 2022
Johnson’s government has gone down the morally bankrupt, free-lunch, Socialist authoritarian route and it will end with the cancer of Labour taking power and destroying all that is left, and they will.
If things are bad now in terms of high taxes, less freedom, State intervention, mass immigration as a weapon to restructure the UK for political gain and the tearing apart of identity then Labour can do this stuff far more efficiently than the Tories
I have said so many times that a captured Tory party is so dangerous to the majority population that it wouldn’t surprise me if they go the full hog and declare a Socialist republic to protect their party from the fascist left
Cameron’s destroyed a once great party. I hope Eton boy’s happy with the damage he’s unleashed
May 29, 2022
Dom, you need to look to the Conservative selection committees who approved the candidacy of the many new Tory MPs elected in 2015 and 2019. Those committees, not Cameron, are in my view responsible for the decline of the Conservative parliamentary party that we have today.
May 29, 2022
We need to revert back to proven, well tried Conservative policies and principles. For that we need the true blue salt of the earth Conservative politicians.
We need our leader to concentrate on our problems, not swanning off to every world stage building up his own international legacy and place in the history books.
Every street in the country you will meet someone with the same thought ” I have never know it to be so bad as this, where is the direction , where is the hope and belief ? They cannot be trusted anymore”
May 29, 2022
True blue, salt of the earth, Conservative MPs – perhaps 50 at best in the house – all very depressing. Perhaps even fewer as only a handful did not vote for the Climate Change Act (not even costed) or support May’s moronic net zero insanity?
May 29, 2022
Daniel Hannan today is surely spot on:- The Tories have almost wholly given up on conservative principles. What a tragic waste. Covid has turned a centre-Right government statist, even though Brexit and an 80-seat majority gave it a shot at tackling the cost of living a better way.
Still we can now finally have the freedom back to use pints, gallons, pounds, feet… should we and the vendor want to. Will we see signs for petrol £8.70 per gallon? Better still would be signs saying petrol £4.00 a gallon but taxes, duty & green crap government market rigging an additional £4.70 on top. Will the metric martyrs be pardoned (and those parasites who persecuted them ne locked up) as they deserve to be?
May 29, 2022
Unfortunately this is another example of fatuous gesture politics which will make no difference at all to peoples’ standard of living or life prospects. For which reason it will also be politically useless. There will be no prospect of growth and a better outlook for people and businesses unless and until we get the sort of policies which we know will bring that about – lower taxes and supply side reforms. It’s not rocket science. I think it’s time to thank Boris for his magnificent political achievement in stopping corbyn in 2019, but make a change and try a couple of years of proper Conservative policies. We may as well. there’s little to lose, we seem to be heading for a big defeat as it is.
May 29, 2022
Looks like we are heading for defeat at the election unless something changes. Possibly sack of potatoes sir beer Starmer won’t win, but there could be a Labour-LibDem-Scots separatist minority govt. I predict 1) PR, possibly with no referendum and 2) back into the EEA, again with no referendum in order to ‘solve’ the contrived ‘problem’ of NI. And of course all sorts of foolish leftist-green gesture policies, high taxes etc. and another independence referendum in Scotland of course.
It looks like Conservative MPs need to reprise Sir John’s 1995 dictum – ‘no change, no chance’. I disagreed at the time and urged my MP to support the incumbent John Major. But that was wrong, to have had any chance in 1997 the Conservatives should have made a change in 1995, major was beyond salvaging. Boris Johnson very much resembles John major now, though he wouldn’t like the comparison. He’s got elected saying one thing and gone and done another.
May 29, 2022
I agree.
May 29, 2022
Agreed, Sir John. Now with the worst energy crisis ever, inflation (welcomed by government) heading for 10% and many in dire financial straits, the Chancellor shows a steely determination to deter investment and keep taxes at an historic high. Investment in N Sea oil and gas should not be delayed a single day but who will invest only to have profits confiscated?
You do not get more socialist than that, surely.
May 29, 2022
Is it true that over 1 million visas were issued over the last 12 months? If true, then it is a joke that Labour are the party of open borders. The CONS have well exceeded Labours expectations.
Maybe if the government got serious about deportations (and actually deported more than the token few), we wouldn’t have so many illegal citizens and foreign criminals wandering around our country causing hardship for others (and not forgetting the increased CO2)!
May 29, 2022
I didn’t have a great deal of confidence in the CONs when I held my nose and voted for my Conservative candidate in 2019. I did expect something approaching a genuine Brexit to be delivered and I hoped that Brexit-supporting MPs would have sufficient influence to set the UK firmly on a new path, underpinned by conservative principles and away from the left-wing policies which have prevailed since 1997.
To say I’m disappointed is an understatement. Johnson has been an unmitigated disaster. He had an 80 seat majority and an incredible opportunity to lead a genuinely reforming Government. And all we have got is Blair/Brownism on steroids and an economy-wrecking obsession with Net Zero.
Sunak is inexperienced and over-promoted; just like Johnson and pretty much everyone else in the Cabinet.
I won’t be voting for these fools at the next election.
May 29, 2022
You are right to highlight the appraisals/DCF and rate of return calculations that informed business investors, large and small, carry out before any major investment decision. They do this now in the context of the one policy area here to stay – Net Zero. That is never going to change under this PM even if there’s some caving on tax rates. Ever increasing utility costs for major new sites that could employ many people, are now prohibitive. Multi nationals also note the fudging and delaying of approvals for vital domestic energy generation. The investment appraisal assumption they make from that is that higher future costs will erode profitability such that the investment is too risky to make. They see that we are a nation to avoid and which is in decline, with a government that is quite content to manage that decline through its intransigence.
May 29, 2022
The Chancellor says we need to boot investment?
Is this some kind of sick joke? Is he laughing up his sleeve at UK business?
Perhaps he should come clean and say to business – “We’re taking all your money you need for investment in taxes, and giving some back to others who will waste it. We’re the government and you can’t do anything about it. Then when everything goes pear-shaped we’re going to blame you for not making the investment the country needs.”
May 29, 2022
The urgent needs outlined will not be achieved during the present party and government leadership. A few details around the edges may be announced, ( as publicity only ).
Our decline and ruin will continue also with Boris and Carrie’s green fanaticism. As you write no real change in meeting our urgent energy needs, only talk by Boris to deceive. Windmills and far off nuclear are his only wishes.
I dare say he believes he can hold on to see present world and domestic difficulties resolved and then claim personal victory and heroism.
The cabinet and ministers takes orders and inspiration from the leader seeing personal advancement that way. A new and true Conservative leader is needed, and now.