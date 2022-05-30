The local plan and housing numbers

I met leading Councillors and Planning Officers on Friday at the Borough Council offices. I explained why I would like the next local Plan to confirm lower new housing numbers given the past pressures on green spaces, local infrastructure and public services from the rate of development.
The Council said it too would like to slow the growth rate. I suggested that the Council
1. Maximises identified land that should be kept free of development through the various designations of green space, sites of special scientific interest, green belt, green gaps between settlements, recreation space, good quality agricultural land and others
2. Do not identify a large number of marginal or unsuitable sites as possibly suitable for housing as that might make defending decisions later more difficult.
3. Make a proposal for changing the way housing need is calculated, as this is central to calculating how much land needs to be identified for housing. The Secretary of State is currently considering whether and how to change national planning law. I would be happy to put a good working proposal to the Secretary of State.
The Council needs to get on with a new local Plan to cover the period up to 2037. The current Plan is near its end and is too permissive.
3 Comments
May 30, 2022
Is this a joke? Mass immigration affects everyone, so we need a national solution, not a local one, but we know it won’t happen. Boris probably intends us to take a few million more but I worry who and what will be sacrificed to make room for them!
As my old Dad used to say, you can’t get a quart into a pint pot!
May 30, 2022
The Tory Growth And Infrastructure Bill didn’t help green spaces much did it?
It drastically eroded the rights of local people to get their unregistered commons or town and village greens registered, and therefore protected from development, for instance.
May 30, 2022
Good afternoon.
With respect, Sir John I think the problem lays further up the admin’ food chain.
If you would be so kind as to allow.
https://www.local.gov.uk/about/news/new-housing-targets-jeopardise-any-ambition-level-country