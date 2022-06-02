Jackdaw field gets the go ahead June 2, 2022 41 Comments Sometimes sensible proposals get through. This will bring more tax revenue, more jobs, and less CO2. June 2, 2022 41 Comments
Excellent news. Now, please can Cuadrilla be given the go-ahead to prove ( or disprove) the viability of shale gas extraction
What about the Cumbrian coal mine.
Fracking suspended. The ML 2.9 earthquake is now the largest fracking-induced earthquake recorded in the UK and has resulted in the suspension of operations until the licensing regulator, the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA), has investigated why an earthquake of this magnitude occurred.
Such an investigation is needed because the earthquake magnitude was comparable to the “low-likelihood” expected maximum magnitude. Moreover, the earthquake occurred during a period of suspended fluid injection which was taking place because of the risk mitigation strategy used for fracking-induced earthquakes in the UK. (Energy Post)
Fracked-up Tory MPs are hoping the OGA does not raise the Macroseismic Intensity Scale limit from Ml 0.5 to ML 2.0 in their Constituency.
Richter scale website says 2.9 is minor generally not felt but recorded.
Good try acorn.
So the decision of Jackdaw wasn’t environmental it was political, using that same logic please start fracking for shale gas and reverse net-zero otherwise its just a political stunt
Yes, like the bank giving full backing for stablecoin and all loses.
Let’s hope the gas gets used to keep prices low in the UK and not sold abroad for huge profits like most of our output. The USA manages to keep their prices low through self sufficiency. Why can’t we?
I expect Boris will want to supply the EU at knock down prices. I hope I am wrong and Boris does put the UK first, just for a change!
You paint a bleak pictures which I fear maybe reality….our government could pass a law tomorrow saying that only surplus oil can be sold on the international markets…but when did any Tory government put the UK first
Indeed Glen.
Shirley M
Do hope your not holding your breath.
Shirley M :
If some of the gas does get sold to the EU, who are desperate for gas from anywhere but Russia, then it will at least help with our £100bn/YEAR trading deficit with the EU and, if we had a ruling elite who were both smart and backed the UK rather than the EU, could be used as a lever to sort out the N.I.P., fishing and trading terms.
Only if we sell them surplus gas. Exporting gas, and then importing an equal amount of gas will do nothing for our trade deficit, and probably make it worse if gas exported to the EU is cheaper than gas imported from elsewhere. Boris is bound to appease the EU wherever possible, even if it is detrimental to the UK.
I think you’ll find that “despite Brexit” we’re still signed up to the EU’s policy of energy interdependence.
Shirley. Agree. I hope they use it as a bargaining chip.
A rare glimpse of sanity from the Eco Loons in Government.
+1 very rare indeed since Carrie arrived on the scene. Boris used to be a climate realist a few years back. Net zero is insane for the climate, the economy and politically insane too.
Donna :
The pointless, unnecessary and economy destroying Net Zero Strategy is so insane that our existing political parties – when they finally and wake up and smell the coffee – will be working hard to ensure they are not in power when the lights finally go out and millions take to the streets because there is no point in staying at home in the cold and dark.
Good news, has logic and common sense started to prevail at last ?
I think they’ve been following gridwatch and see that windmills are frequently generating less than 2gw.
More likely they’re trying to preserve the dwindling Tory voter…maybe they’re starting to realise that they can’t win the next election solely on the green vote
The average Tory voter doesn’t want wind-farms, renewables, net-zero or EVs…the sooner this party realises the better
No, it’s just that Quango-land regulators are taking their operating instructions, daily, from Downing Street. Likewise, the currently leaderless Met Police; who, all of a sudden, couldn’t find a party at an Ibiza beach club. Likewise, a Party-gate enquiry by any Civil Servant, can be binned / redacted on receipt by a Secretary of State, without recourse. Likewise, the OGA, all of a sudden, doesn’t see a problem with licencing the drilling of a gas field which, up till now, no Driller would touch with a five thousand meter sub seabed deep, bargepole.
Cautiously sounds like good news.
Potential for 6.5% of our total gas output ( is that a lot?🤔)
Anyway …a glimmer of sense.
Now, about the Cumbrian coal mine…
Jackdaw is expected to yield 6 million cubic meters per day. UK current consumption is circa 210 million cubic meters per day averaged over a year. Jackdaw is an ultra high pressure and temperature gas/condensate field. 17,000 psi / 200 degree C. If drilling the four initial wells goes mammaries up; you will be picking parts of the Well Head Platform, out of your back garden.
Right on cue ‘Environmental campaigners threaten legal action after Jackdaw wins final approval’ Greenpeace UK believes permit approval could be unlawful and represents a clear breach of the government’s legally binding net zero commitments. So, tell us now, before the next U-turn, could it, is it and does it ?
Therefore we need to ditch the policy of net-zero pretty dam quick
Indeed. Only because you are in trouble. This blog called for it ages ago. Maybe they will get on with Brexit.
Very poor Cabinet quality. Now Boris can’t have a clear out in case they turn on him. What a mess.
There’s an Agatha Christie tale about Jackdaws.
Haven’t the faintest what this one is about.
Perhaps add a second explanatory sentence for us drooling zombies
not in the club.
Pax. Why don’t you use your initiative and Google it? After all you took the time to post on this site. You could have found out for yourself.
June 2, 2022
Good news but let us wait and see how things pan out. If this gas and oil is just for international sale and not for the UK, then it is of no value to us.
Whatever efforts you and / or anyone else have made, Sir John I would just like to say, thank you.
Good grief.
Two real policemen wearing proper helmets on the beat!
Is there a small return to sanity?
Like Jackdaw field.
An actual policeman, haven’t seen one of those in decades
Let’s not get excited until the outcome of the inevitable legal challenge, that this decision is contra Net zero, is known.
We need rid of Net Zero too.
I think a certain famous organisation is already flexing its green muscles.
June 2, 2022
Well the scales have fallen from their eyes.The Government should immediately communicate
to the electorate that because of the global issues re energy security the UK will proceed to frack the fields already drilled and open up our oil fields to harvest our natural reserves.
Also open up dialogue with Libya who has massive reserves but lack the financial backing.
Taking this action will change the Conservatives image .
JR
Why the need for less Co2?
You’re a disciple of the ludicrous Net Zero scam!
Reply because those who make the decisions take CO2 into account
Thank you, Sir John, for bringing this to our knowledge..
I do hope the government provides immediate support and the best incentives, and defence against subversives and internal traitors so production is not delayed and is maximised. The output must be reserved for domestic use and reserve.
Unless the ‘need’ to reduce CO2 is paid heed to then nothing of any importance can be done. However, the long game is that unless we use fracked gas to get to a SMR dominated Grid then the whole shebang will crash. One big power cut and the government will totter, two and it will fall. Then there will be a race for any energy at all which will be dirty in CO2 terms. Even Greens need to understand that they will be blamed if the lights go out and their cause will go down the tubes.
Avoid the cuts by using gas.
I have a post at Conservative Woman/TCW called something like ‘The sensible speech on energy the PM will never make’ which goes through the process. I personally think Net Zero is unnecessary, but politically speaking that won’t wash.