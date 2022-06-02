The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Today we give thanks to the Queen for her sterling service to our nation for more than 70 years as monarch. Over those years she has gently nudged change in the way the monarchy and court work and how they reach out to the public they serve. She has reigned from days of food rationing and bomb sites after the World War to the days of the digital revolution when so many enjoy a mobile phone and many appliances in their homes that were beyond the imagination or the pockets of the many 70 years ago. She has seen us move on from open coal fires to central heating, from very few going on to A levels and degrees to a much more widely educated society and from most walking or going by bus to many having a family car and a foreign holiday.
The Queen throughout has been the UK’s first diplomat. At times her state visits and Commonwealth interventions have made an important contribution to peace and greater world harmony. Her early reaching out to Nelson Mandela led to him riding in a state coach with her in London and a very successful state visit to South Africa. Her official visit to the Republic of Ireland after the troubles was well received by all sides and helped the peace process. Her warmth towards Michelle Obama helped in a difficult phase of the UK/US long relationship.
She has kept her position as constitutional monarch by understanding exactly how she must not be seen to be interfering in contentious matters that divide the parties and Parliament. She has avoided over hasty action when Parliament itself fails to deliver a reliable majority for the Prime Minister, understanding that at such times of dispute the elected politicians have to find their own way through. Over the Jubilee holiday we can relax a little, celebrate all that is good about the modern UK, and thank the Queen for her service.
12 Comments
June 2, 2022
Good morning.
Hear hear.
I have often wondered, given Her Majesty’s long reign, what she really thought of all her PM’s and which ones she either liked or disliked ?
The one thing that I believe she did make it known her position on, was BREXIT (If our kind host allows)
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/people/brexit-latest-news-queen-said-she-backed-uk-leaving-eu-a7495926.html
And finally to quote another, Queen, or be it the title of one of their songs, “Who wants to live forever ?”
Well we would like you live forever you Majesty.
Happy Jubilee. You have more than earned it
🙂
June 2, 2022
Hear, hear Mark B and hear, hear JR!
Enjoy the celebrations of the jubilee! I feel we all need them, to come together as friends, families and neighbours!
June 2, 2022
It seems to me that the most important factor about the Monarch is often lost in the miasma of gossip and scandal about royal individuals – the United Kingdom owes a very great deal of its overall peace and stability to having a constitutional monarchy rather than an elective Presidency.
June 2, 2022
She preserved Royalty well for 70 years.
June 2, 2022
The Queen’s loyalty to the vows she undertook at the outset is strong evidence of her enduring quality as Head of State. Often, not commenting maintains part of that dignity.
Prince Philip was a stalwart too, in expressing raw candid humour. Together, they were brilliant in truth and reality. Today, avoid-offence zealots attempt to stifle free speech.
Name any politician as so loyal to the pledges he or she makes and freely responds in expressing raw truth.
June 2, 2022
Brilliant woman who has shown such dedication to her country. She deserves our admiration and that of the world. She knows what to say and when to say it but not sure our next monarch will be so accommodating. Well done to her. She’s a credit to our nation.
June 2, 2022
While in the real world………
There are those who understand and there are those who are condemned to repeat precisely the same mistake over and over again which is why this nation is where it is, splintered, broken and on the brink of cultural, moral and fiscal bankruptcy
I’ll focus on the evidence that reality proffers to arrive at my own conclusions and let others wallow for a few days in what has now become a political exercise designed primarily to deflect attention away from issues that contain within them hidden dangers and in many cases dangers that can be seen with the open eye, should people choose to look
I am no republican and never have been simply because I held the opinion that a constitutional monarchy was the most effective bulwark against authoritarianism. Well, the last 3 years have shown this model to be broken by those whose task was to manage it.
To see Trudeau shaking hands with the Queen some months back was an act of politics designed to rehabilitate this man’s reputation who still governs a nation that is effectively an authoritarian State
No bunting for me thanks not when the Head of State has lent her authority to be abused by politicians to roll out their fearful plans
June 2, 2022
Lovely lady. Proud to have served her in the Royal Navy.
June 2, 2022
Seventy year jubilee. Congratulations.
A young queen whose reign some watched like a long running TV show.
Apart from a carefully scripted Christmas message she mostly kept her views to herself.
Her successors will not have the advantage of youth when they come to the throne. They will also have political baggage from various opinions shared in the media.
June 2, 2022
She is a woman of considerable strength and integrity and has served the country well.
I can only think of few politicians and one Prime Minister in my lifetime who have displayed the same qualities.
Which is why the country is in the appalling state it is.
June 2, 2022
Her Majesty has been, and still is, ‘Simply the best’, ‘nobody does it better’.
June 2, 2022
Yes…she has overseen the democratisation, dumbing down and destruction of everything.
The raising up of none.
And now 4 days of out of control mayhem and misery lie ahead.