The nation’s journey 1952-2022

The Jubilee is a time to look back and to recognise our own personal journeys and how they are interwoven with the evolving life of the nation. Like most people I have never know another monarch. Queen Elizabeth has always been there. Her accent, way of doing the job and attitudes have evolved as the nation has changed.The nation expects complete political neutrality, visibility, but a little reserve and mystery.
I remember as a young child asking my parents to explain the rubble and overgrown weeds of a bomb site that still survived in my home city of Canterbury. We had a new shopping centre that had emerged from the rubble. I had never asked why the shopping centre was new. It never occurred to my child mind it could have been blown up by enemies. Beyond the city walls there was still a little lingering evidence of war that I had not understood. I remember the sense of shock I felt when my parents gave me a sanitised short simplified explanation of bombing. My naivety that adults were protective of children was dented by this new information as I saw it meant everyone had been bombed.
As the war receded in the rear view mirror prosperity spread more widely through the country as we picked the fruits of peace. The 1960s and 1980s for all their struggles were years of great progress in advancing a consumer revolution. The revelation of the Mini brought small cars to many more families. The mass production of affordable fridges, washing machines and driers greatly improved meal preparation and transformed washday. Cheaper package holidays allowed many more to go abroad for sun and sights. Central heating delivered new standards of winter comfort banishing the frozen windows and cold bedrooms. Tvs made their way into most homes and were adapted to coloured photography. Later the ubiquitous home computers and mobile phones morphed us into a digital age, providing us each with computing power that the state alone had developed and owned to help win the world war.
I remember as a young child having to visit an ageing old man. He lived in a Victorian terrace house which was little changed from how it must have been all those years before when first constructed. The house was still lit by gas lamps. The water for the tea slow boiled on a coal fired range. Just the one room was properly heated by the coal burner. The front room was forbidden territory only used for funerals or other unexplained and infrequent important functions. I was not allowed in it. We were entertained in the all purpose back dark living room . There was a large general purpose table and hard chairs to sit on. Like all adult chairs I had to mountaineer to get on one. As an only child in a world of adults I got used to living in rooms furnished for giants. There were heavy brocade cloths and house plants as decoration. I was delighted when we returned home to a more modern world. Much has got a lot better over the last seventy years.
When I talk to my young grandsons I think how the generations can stretch understandings of time. I can try to tell them what the world must have been like in the early twentieth century from relatives who told me and they may in due course be able to look back from the early years of the twenty second century on how we live now.If a new generation will stand on the shoulders of an older generation it will see further and understand more.
The monarch provides such a living thread through our national story. Monarchs no longer make the laws, impose the taxes or spend the public money, but they are in regular contact with those who do. They are part of the public memory of things in history, part of the continuities of national life. The street parties taking place are very similar to those of long gone royal events in centuries past. The royal family itself has within it the tragedies, conflicts and disasters that befall others played out for all to see. It reminds us regularly of the strength of some family ties and the problems they can bring as the royal family has its share of divorces, family feuds, and inappropriate behaviours.
5 Comments
June 5, 2022
Good morning.
Shared wisdom.
Yesterday there were comments made here by those that debated the differences between a Constitutional Monarchy we have and Republican Presidencies elsewhere. Both have their advantages and disadvantages, both the nation and its people.
One such problem I see with a Presidential system is that it can lack wisdom that time only can offer. Whilst it can offer a nation a fresh new start and direction it is not always certain that such a direction is for the better. One could argue that the current Monarch has fulfilled the ancient position of a village elder, offering advice to a new government that wants promote and implement new policies and direction. Well at least one hopes that this is the case. But that requires that a government and its PM seeks such advice and indeed support. Currently, I am given to believe that this may not be the case right now a the Queen seems to be taking a reduced role leaving others to filled the void.
There is no getting away from this but, this Jubilee more than any brings into focus that this may be Her Majesty’s last and, with her gone an unsettling time may lay a head with what appears to be a more activist Monarch interfering in both the governments business and, more importantly, our lives. Her Majesty reign and influence always appeared to be light touch and suggestive seeking gradual change over time, but I cannot help but feeling that her heirs and successors will be radically different.
The past and an era is slowly fading away.
June 5, 2022
My life mirrors much of that described here .I remember bomb sites in South London ,without understanding the catastophe they represented .I had to explain them to my own grandsons .I remember horsedrawn milk floats/dreys and I had relatives who lived in a terraced house in Derby with an outside toilet . I can still recall the acrid smell of the air ,even without fog/smog , before the Clean Air Act . We lived in a 2nd floor flat where the bathroom,toliet and kitchen were one. The bath had a wooden cover over it when not in use to act as a work surface .The only appliances were a gas cooker and a water heater
June 5, 2022
Regarding the journey of one particular part of the United Kingdom, JR, just keeping calm and carrying on as if there is no growing doubt that Boris Johnson will continue to be Prime Minister and Liz Truss will continue to be Foreign Secretary and that she will actually go ahead with proposals for legislation to empower ministers to disapply the more damaging parts of the Northern Ireland protocol, would it not be very useful if a parliamentarian in either House put in a formal question to the government about the breakdown of the goods leaving Northern Ireland for the Irish Republic across the open land border according to the territories from which they have originated? Along these lines:
“What proportion of the goods leaving Northern Ireland by crossing the land border into the Irish Republic have been produced in:
a) Northern Ireland itself;
b) Great Britain;
c) The Irish Republic;
d) Other EU (or EEA) member states;
e) The rest of the world.”
Because if a large proportion of the goods have actually been produced in Northern Ireland, already inside that “hard border” which has been erected to defend the province and the Republic and the rest of the EU and its Single Market from defective goods attempting to enter from Great Britain, then clearly carrying out EU checks on incoming goods at that hard border is going to be both inefficient and ineffective.
I don’t intend to even ask my own MP Theresa May to put in that or any other question.
June 5, 2022
This chart, “Gross domestic product of the United Kingdom from 1948 to 2021”, reflects part of our journey:
https://www.statista.com/statistics/281744/gdp-of-the-united-kingdom/
As I have once again tried to persuade an EU enthusiast in a letter to our local paper:
“The rise from £384,083 million in 1948 to £2,255,283 million in 2019 was by a factor of 5.9 and with a compound growth rate of 2.5 percent a year, in which context a Brexit impact of maybe one or two percent plus or minus will not signify.
In fact on that chart of UK GDP essentially over my lifetime the only noticeable impacts of our historically brief dalliance with the European federal project have been negative, small dips for the 1992 ERM crisis and the 2008 euro crisis.”
Reply Our growth rate was slower in the EU than before we entered. Clear big hit to manufacturing in first 10 years of membership
June 5, 2022
The bomb sites, the anti tank blocks taken and dumped on the lower downs.
Few vehicles, horse drawn milk floats and coal wagons. Children all walking to school under control off elder siblings.
Few houses with television, families making their own entertainment . The village copper on his bike keeping you safe. Very few foreign people, a few left over PoWs who decided to stay working on the land and in horticulture. To coin the phrase in those days we were all in it together. The streets would echo to the sound of children’s laughter.
Parents would come out and organise rounders and big skipping ropes for all the kids to skip together. Poverty was not so noticeable as everyone on the council estates were in work of some sort and families all pulled together.
OMG how things have changed.