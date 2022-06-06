Higher taxes do not bring down deficits or boost investment

The Chancellor should abandon Labour’s idea of various windfall taxes. In the end consumers have to pay higher taxes levied on business. These extra taxes put inflation up, not down. The Chancellor should also abandon his proposal to hike corporation tax next year. All these extra taxes on business may poll well, but the slow growth or no growth, cancelled investment and lost jobs they will likely bring will not look so good to voters in the next election if he insists on damaging the economy Labour’s way.
I read that he is pressing on with trying to construct a windfall levy on electricity companies. The ones that are closest to the consumer have already had their finances demolished by badly chosen price controls, with one of the biggest now a problem for the Treasury as it demands subsidies and sits there nationalised. He is finding that if we want to tax windfall profits by the power generators the ones that make the most are the renewable owners when the wind does blow and the sun does shine. Their generating costs have not shot up but their power prices have. The ones we rely on much of the time using gas to keep the lights on are not making much windfall profit as the cost of their gas is one of the main inflationary problems.
The Chancellor thinks if he offers businesses tax breaks when they make a new investment they will carry on happily under his high and unpredictable business tax regime. Why? An investor looks at the lifetime cashflows and tax burden, not just at the first couple of years when you are putting in the buildings and equipment. They all look a lot worse with the higher taxes the Chancellor has in mind.
June 6, 2022
Nigel Farage once made a comment about David Cameron and Gideon Osborne with regards to the economy that it was; “Like watching pair of posh boys mucking about.”
June 6, 2022
Well didn’t one of those two say “It’s all a game.”?
And it really does look as if their only aim is to follow Agenda 21/30.
June 6, 2022
Sir John, if you were looking at a business opportunity and found that a competitor had mandatory access to its sole market, was excused a major tax that you would have to pay, and when there was too much of your shared product was paid to not produce anything, would you bother?
Successive administrations have been playing Russian roulette with the Grid for too long. The revolver now is loaded with at least three bullets.
When the first major power cut happens the government will tremble. The second and it will fall.
June 6, 2022
Your post today is further proof that politicians are not fit for purpose in the rolls they are selected for. But it also brings into question the abilities of those people who are supposed to be advising and directing them. Is it the loss of position and gold plated pension that prevents the heads of departments actually standing up and exposing the frailty of the decisions? Why are not all the business leaders beating a path to his door? The country cannot continue on this road, the new generation of politicians are completely and totally out of their depth.
June 6, 2022
Financial Times
Feb 22 2022
“The IMF said on Tuesday that Rishi Sunak should bring forward planned tax increases to limit the risk of persistently high inflation, even though it would tighten the financial squeeze on Britain’s households.
In its annual assessment of the UK economy, the fund said the chancellor should spare poorer households and impose higher income and wealth taxes on richer people.”
We don’t actually even have a government!
And in reality the tax ….EVERYTHING…is about “Levelling Up” aka THEFT.
June 6, 2022
Such measures aren’t designed to raise revenues. Their primary purpose is party political. If people cannot see this truth then we are condemned to bankruptcy.
All of the main political parties have set out on a path with one aim, to insulate themselves from democracy. If they achieve that then you can wave goodbye to all that we have known
June 6, 2022
What’s changed? We still have idiots running the country!
I have never disliked a PM as much as I do Boris. He has wandered into the Blair level of dislike as he is making changes that can never be reversed with his MASSIVE immigration. I still wonder if he is deliberately destroying the UK, for some unknown reason. Boris may be fickle and untrustworthy, but surely he cannot be so thick that he is unable to see the consequences of his damaging policies and rampant immigration. I wonder if he has plans to emigrate and get his family away from the mess he is making of the UK? I am sure Macron (and many others in the EU) would welcome Boris after all the appeasement sent his way.