Too many people draw lessons from the 1970s without studying its history

It is strange to read and hear unquestioning assertions that the high inflation of the mid 1970s was the result of Chancellor Barber’s tax cuts. If you study the history you would conclude that the Barber period did indeed see an inflationary price bubble especially for property and financial assets, brought on by a change of money policy.
The Bank and Treasury in 1971 gave up on a complex system of quantitative controls on bank lending, substituting Competition and credit control as a policy. The deregulation would have been a good idea if the Bank had then used its retained powers to fix short term rates in a way which limited overall credit and money creation. Instead they went for a credit and money boom which powered the property and secondary banking bubble. In 1973 with clear overheating they abruptly changed policy just in time for the blow of the oil price OPEC surge to widen the inflation and add to the downturn their money policy lurch generated.
There are some similarities with today. Today the Bank has lurched from far too much money creation and low rates to money destruction and higher rates, just as in the 1970 s the Bank and Treasury lurched from far too much private lending and low rates to too little. Then as now the asset inflation broadened out into a general inflation pushed hard by an external energy price shock. These external shocks pushed up the inflation rate but also took demand growth out of the domestic economy leading to recession in the 1970s. Today we will have a recession if we persevere with higher taxes and a severe monetary tightening at the same time as the real income hit from energy.
August 7, 2022
The argument is meaningless.
Defenders of the unionised, progressive Client State will fight tooth and nail to defend their and its carefully crafted authoritarian powers and parasitic privileges. The left haven’t spent years since 1997 constructing their Socialist power base to see it swept away by a LOW TAX, small State PM so one shouldn’t be too surprised that the lefty leeches with hate and destruction in their hearts should seek to dilute any and all policies that cuts funding to themselves
If Truss does become the next PM she should embrace with absolute resolution ‘full on’ Thatcherism across the board. If she doesn’t then the UK will descend further and deeper into a Neo-Marxist progressive rabbit hole where truth,logic and reality become redundant to be replaced by ideology, hate and leftist racism using CRT
Truss should should speak direct to the people that under Labour the people have been financing the destruction of their own freedoms and that they’ve been deceived by Labour’s ideological war against decency and the moral majority. She should also condemn previous Tory leaders for appeasing Labour’s unions and their activists at local and national level that has led to real horror and harm
If Truss plays it right and from the heart she can wipe the floor with the left but it must come from the HEART
August 7, 2022
Agree 100%
If Mrs T’s shade doesn’t intervene in some significant way then we (sadly) will begin to doubt that there is an afterlife!
Truss ( and I have a feeling that there are forces which will keep her in line) is our only hope.
There appear to be forces trying to subvert the election?
August 7, 2022
Albanians being brought across the channel in large numbers by this rotten government.
August 7, 2022
I wonder why they just pass through the EU and risk their lives in the channel, instead of staying in NLH’s EUtopia?
August 7, 2022
Free lunch left wing fascism sets out to encourage and create State dependency as a weapon of political war against free individuals who desire a distant relationship with the political State
Free-lunch politics must be destroyed to save the UK and its people from left wing barbarism
Hayek must become a core text in education
Slash the State in half and return freedoms to their rightful owners, private individuals
August 7, 2022
Trouble is…and I largely support Thatcherism …the tories learned an unshakeable lesson with the disastrous sale of council houses…give them free lunches and they will vote for you!
Struggling to pay a mortgage and hearing (first hand) about huge council house windfalls was quite distressing to say the least.
And look at the social problems caused by it.
Even Mrs T didn’t think of educating people about how to become middle class.
And now we all suffer.
August 7, 2022
Correct analysis.
“Today we will have a recession if we persevere with higher taxes and a severe monetary tightening at the same time as the real income hit from energy.”.
This especially true if we retain the insanity of net zero & thecexpensive intermittent energy agenda on top of the vast manifesto ratting tax increases and allowance freezes that the economic illiterate Rishi Sunak has put in place. A huge bonfire of red tape and the firing of all the many people in the state sector who do nothing useful or do positive net harm would help too. Let them get a real and productive job.
August 7, 2022
LL :
I completely agree.
August 7, 2022
My memory of those times were my mortgage.
We started at 8% and soon went to 15%.
We survived and I am sure we will survive now.
August 7, 2022
Bob, you survived but surely you needed food banks, increased benefits, free travel passes, etc.?
August 7, 2022
No, we lived simpler lives – no mobiles, no Netflix, no foreign holidays, purchased good used furniture & second hand white goods, no eating out (well maybe the very occassional Berni Inn). Life wasn’t aweful looking back…
August 7, 2022
PeteB. Food banks? I definitely don’t remember those back then. Increased benefits? Not if you had a mortgage. All you could do was live much more frugally.
August 7, 2022
Pete , I like Bob purchaced my first home which was in poor condition at that time, so between working hard for my income I also spent long hours renovating the property as well as putting food on the table.
We needed heavy clothing in the two winters it took and the burning if sawdust as well as wood scraps to keep warm. However there was non of the factory food rubbish. Fresh food in season kept us healthy and that is true these days. You talk about benefits and food banks, we would not have reduced our dignity!! Work hard and one will survive!
August 7, 2022
I have similar experience, the difference today is we, public and private, carry SOOO much more debt than then. Government cannot raise interest costs far before the whole house falls.
You watch, after a few months of hardship and over-borrowed socialists bleating about how they can’t go on holiday to Spain, government will fold and spray more freshly printed money around.
August 7, 2022
That idiot John ERM Major (if it is not hurting it is not working). If we come out of the ERM then interest rates will have to go up even further they lied/said. This before we fell out of the ERM at vast cost to tax payers and interest rates then dropped like a stone.
I had several properties and businesses at that time. Major and Lamont cost me a couple of £million almost bankrupting the businesses employing about 20 at the time in the process. Still no apology from the pathetic fool.
But why did Thatcher make such an obvious idiot Chancellor & then even let him become PM and bury the Tory party for 3+ terms. Repossessed properties all over the place, broken marriages, suicides, businesses destroyed. Yet the BBC still invite this moron on as if he were some wise elder statesman.
August 7, 2022
Good morning.
There is a strong feeling that we are returning to the 1970’s which, were a time of economic decline – the morning after the party that was the Swinging Sixties.
What frustrates me more is the perverse and weird fascination of the the political class and government with fringe ideologies such as environmentalism, transgenderism and control or moderation of speech. These things are unimportant to the vast majority of people, and to see politicians engage in student common room behaviour whilst things such as energy generation and supply, food production and MASS IMMIGRATION fo ignored.
At least the politicians of the 1970’s seemed to care and tried to do something, even if it was largely ineffective.
Today’s political class live in another world.
August 7, 2022
I reckon the political class have always lived in their own world.
“I always voted at my party’s call,
“And I never thought of thinking for myself at all.”
HMS Pinafore 1878
August 7, 2022
Daniel Hannan:- The miserable truth is that our leaders don’t want us to have cheap energy
Politicians, in hoc to eco-extremists, have come to believe that consuming fuel is intrinsically sinful
(unless it is heating their swimming pools, heating their many houses or fuelling their private jets or Aston Martins).
Simon Hefffer:- There is nothing Conservative about Rishi Sunak’s record
His promises are undermined by the cost of living crisis and record tax burden he helped create.
Both in the Telegraph.
August 7, 2022
With a large number of people expected to freeze this winter, it would serve the government to change direction on the net zero agenda, and look out scientists who question the man-made climate change dogma.
What a ding-dong that would be.
August 7, 2022
Well said!
Knowledge of theory and problem solving skills are important but they are best coupled to experience and a good memory.
August 7, 2022
The early 70s also saw Bretton Woods and the USA coming off the gold standard. Akin to the US Fed pumping 50% of the dollars ever issued into their financial system during 2020-21.
The USA sneezes – the UK catches a cold.
August 7, 2022
Just an example to confirm Andrew Neil’s point that the media is in the grip of the left wing blob that you do nothing about.
And as if by coincidence at a time when the BOE’s competence is under severe scrutiny, despite all the spin about pushing back against wokeness it is alleged an ex Mandarin with no economic experience is being lined up for a job because she would increase diversity. Nothing to do with improving its only task, managing the economy.
The current Chancellor is recommending her, so he is now in the grip of the blob,
Are you mad?
August 7, 2022
Who and what is this?
August 7, 2022
I’m afraid Liz truss has announced another very silly policy, to follow on from the new law to outlaw wolf whistling. She has reportedly said that all students who get straight A’s at A-level must be interviewed by Oxford or Cambridge. Why? What business is it of ministers to instruct 2 independent universities which students they should or shouldn’t interview? It also perpetuates the absurd focus on trying to cram more students into these 2 particular universities as if what mattered is where they go not what they study.
You have to be quite dim to announce a policy like this, but there are bright people such as Sir John who seem to be influencing Ms Truss, so how does a piece of nonsense like this get through?
By contrast, Sunak’s policy of moving towards a Baccalaureate type 6th form curriculum is very sensible.
August 7, 2022
Well they nearly always do get oxbridge interviews anyway already especially if from a comp. Unless that is they do not apply or they have entirely the wrong subjects such as applying to read Nat Sci with A levels in Art, Photography and Geography.
August 7, 2022
I have never been able to wolf whistle myself but if this become law I might be tempted to learn. I am sure the police will give it very high priority. Unlike shoplifting, burglary, muggings, theft, fraud… which are all virtually ignored by our sick joke police force.
August 7, 2022
It is always possible to choose historical examples to suit one’s argument. What about the high inflation rate after Mrs Thatcher came to power in 1979. It took 3 years and a lot of pain to come down. More to the point the high inflation of 1990-92 that led to her downfall. If Liz Truss becomes prime minister we will see the same pattern and Tories will lose the next election.
August 7, 2022
Mrs Thatcher was brought down in 1990, because of her alienation from the EU.
August 7, 2022
The Conservatives have become as deceitful and undemocratic as the other main parties. They all lied in their manifestos, over recent years. None of them deserve to govern, but FPTP keeps them secure, and they know it!
August 7, 2022
All of your recent blogs have been confined to the debating points of the Conservative leadership election. But we still see no sign of what most non London liberal voters want to happen: outright criticism of the Net Zero insanity (which both candidates want to continue with); firm immediate action on the mass cross channel illegal immigration; an unequivocal declaration and policy initiatives (including abandonment of the appalling online harms legislation) bringing a return to individual freedoms; commitment to evidence based policy and sound financial and economic evaluation of all major programme and project proposals. To coin a phrase you like to refer to ‘we don’t believe you’ in your belief that Liz Truss is going to be any better than her two predecessors.
August 7, 2022
Our current inflation has nothing to do with the taxation policies of today nor the 70s…and everything to do with energy & fuel markets driven by the insane policies of ‘net-zero’ …we need to realise that the cause of our woes is ‘net-zero’
August 7, 2022
The big differences between today and the 1970s is that we didn’t have in the 1970s the communist fifth column in powerful positions in Parliament/government, the civil service, quangos, the judiciary, education, institutions and the MSM as we have today.
We had no PC/Woke/Authoritarian Left curbing free speech and comedy with people losing their livelihoods for what they said.
We had no CAGW/Net Zero communist driven cult propagated by our state broadcaster denying the existence of any climate changes before the Industrial Revolution and intending to unilaterally destroy our economy through zeroing our 1% contribution to global emissions of plant food.
We had no massive immigration either legally or illegally.
August 7, 2022
Paul. To be honest I’ve got past caring who gets in. Nothing much will change all the time the WEF and other vested interest groups are governing and setting the agenda. Can you imagine how much worse it will all get if China invades Taiwan?