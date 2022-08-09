Boosting supply to curb inflation

As the electricity regulator reviews the resilience of the UK grid and generating system it needs to consider how it can encourage more investment in additional capacity. The government and big business tell us we are living through an electrical revolution when more people and businesses will switch from gas heating and petrol and diesel transport to electric versions. Meanwhile the grid operator has had to go back on the idea of closing all the coal power stations in order to keep the lights on when the wind doesn’t blow, showing we can be close to the margins even on a summer day. The case seems overwhelming to put in more capacity.
It is true there is considerable further investment underway in wind farms. To solve our problems these need to be linked to battery or hydrogen based storage of output when there is a surplus to handle the shortages when the wind does not blow. It is going to take time to build enough nuclear to give us reliable baseload capacity. Indeed this decade sees the closure of most of our nuclear, making the problems of adequate supply more difficult. We will need sufficient conventional power stations to plug the gaps pending the technological and commercial breakthroughs needed in renewable power delivery. The grid managers need to keep all the capacity we still have and make sure it is available. We also need some more reliable capacity before we can store the wind energy.
August 9, 2022
Wind is not the answer to our supply problems. For one thing, you cannot match supply to demand and, even if you link it to batteries, of whatever type, you can only have so much storage and, what if it is not enough. Clearly things are not being thought through.
The solution is both nuclear and various carbon based fuels but, by the actions of both this and previous governments’ we have limited our choices.
The UK’s energy problems lay in Westminster. It is here that legislation and agreements have been made that have resulted in the UK embarking on a self destructive course of action. We need people able to speak up and act against this nonsense of Climate Change and to challenge both the so called science and the ecolunacy.
To claim to want to clean the air of CO2 whilst happily allowing human effluent in our waters does not strike me as a government that believes in the environment. More just happy to be blown along the latest political fad.
August 9, 2022
“To solve our problems these need to be linked to battery or hydrogen based storage of output when there is a surplus to handle the shortages when the wind does not blow.”
Why do governments and their experts not realise how hugely expensive, impractical, energy wasteful and environmentally damaging battery storage and hydrogen storage “solutions” are? Interest in these areas is largely driven by a desire to farm subsidies or use the energy wind is generating when it is not needed (again due to subsidies).
In short get fracking, stop blowing up coal fired power stations and stop exporting our energy intensive industries and their CO2 and abandon the deluded war on tree, plant and crop food.
Keeping your old ICU car actually saves more CO2 than buying and causing a new EV car to be build anyway and costs far less per mile perhaps 1/3 (mainly due to finance costs and depreciation). This despite the addition taxation and market rigging against the ICU. So why are government pushing them? They have no spare low carbon electricity to charge them with anyway?
Gas, coal and oil are however very easy to store until needed and are thus available on demand.
August 9, 2022
The net zero agenda make no sense for three reasons:-
1. China, Russia, India… are just going to keep burning coal, gas & oil anyway so UK savings are trivial and irrelevant anyway.
2. The solutions being pushed by the government – wind, solar, wave, tidal, EVs, hydrogen, walking, cycling, public transport do not save any or any significant CO2 anyway when the full processes is considered. If anything they just push the CO2 production overseas and wreck the economy. (Human food for example for walking and cycling as a very energy inefficient fuel on a typical diet)
3. C02 is plant, tree and crop food anyway. It is not some World thermostat – just one of millions of things that affect the climate and not even a very large factor. On balance a net good in fact in greening the planet.
All three are true and any one alone being true is sufficient alone to render the insane government agenda pointless and damaging.
Interesting to hear about Mrs Obama’s lucrative job prior to being first Lady was a job as a hospital diversity officer and the extent of these rolls in the UK system. This on the excellent Mark Stein GBnews show. .
August 9, 2022
Are green taxes (which grow in proportion to energy prices) not inflationary ?
Mr Sunak is – yet again – talking about handouts to help out. Just stop taking our money off us in the first place.
August 9, 2022
We don’t need more inefficient and unrproductive ‘investment’ (politicised expenditure) in wind farms, we need zero investment in wind farms and an increase of investment capital-flow into nuclear and gas exploration
John’s article does reveal the mindset of a political class who irrespective of the damage it causes continually expresses loyalty to an ideology rather than public policy whose prescriptions are fact based and utilitarian in form
It is my belief that the aim of the increasingly brazen western political class is to make all normal life materially expensive and innately uncertain. This policy of creating spiritual weakness is deliberate.
As an aside. America is no longer a free nation. Vile
Reply I deal with governments as they are. They believe in energy transition to renewables and electricity. I have been making the case that for the current decade we will still be very dependent on gas and therefore finding and producing more of our own is crucial.
August 9, 2022
August 9, 2022
Before being given access to the Grid, an energy supplier must guarantee a certain minimum capacity factor, with no discrimination between generation types.
If a mix of wind, solar and liquified air can keep the lights on with no subsidies and no power cuts then so be it.
And I am Marie of Romania.
August 9, 2022
Sir John, the key to all of this is “viable” electrical storage. Wind, solar, tidal “green” power are so intermittent that without storage it’s all a big waste going no where.
Current battery technology is not green, stuffing vehicles with lithium ion batteries is not green, we need to jump to the next technology, don’t build huge factories to build yesterday’s technology. I liken our current position as between tungsten filament bulbs and the useless cold florescent bulbs that we were all encouraged to use. We are now on LED technology which seems to offer the best of all worlds – efficient, good light quality and only a minimum of heavy metals etc. rather than the mercury and other undesirables found in CF bulbs.
So, keep the home fires burning with coal and gas powered generation, and work on storage technology for the future.
August 9, 2022
I don’t envy the grid managers job. The more wind turbines the more difficult it will be to manage especially without the stability of nuclear. Oh, the irony of it all. Those that are running the country are the very people who have got us into this mess and yet they still can’t see or correct the errors of their ways. We are governed by idiots who have listened to the likes of darling Greta abd any other vsted interest group and ignored those who spoke from experience and knowledge. They are still doing it while laying the blame at Russia”s door. This whole scenario was avoidable but as usual our MP’S who aren’t qualified at much think they know better. I hope while the country sinks into oblivion and the nation sits around cold this winter they don’t all pat themselves on the back and say what a great job they’ve done. Putin is the winner all round.
August 9, 2022
What’s the practical plan for storage?
August 9, 2022
Just rid yourselves of the global warming obsession foisted on you by the globalist government in waiting.
August 9, 2022
In other words, situation hopeless. Those ‘technological and commercial breakthroughs’ are just a sop to government policy wonks.
August 9, 2022
Energy Efficiency Competition:
Liz Truss should offer a prize of £1m to the person entering the best original Energy idea within 18 words.
August 9, 2022
Tidal and wave power, stored capacity using two lakes or hydro-electric dam systems, the use of microgeneration systems in homes (e.g. solar, geothermal – if you are already using groundwater heating it is possible), or bladeless wind turbines to avoid the damage to bird populations and which are more easily disguised against the landscape or installed in gardens… These have all been being discussed since I was in school, and I’ve brought them up here for many years. Nothing seems to have been done apart from the install of old fashioned bladed turbines and a now-ended subsidy on home solar for people who can afford it.
Please consider such things for their side benefits: with the current hot summers getting hotter, such dam systems also double as untreated reservoirs that additional water may be drawn from, as well as benefitting wildlife and providing opportunities to revive deprived areas if correctly designed. A prestige project or two with solid benefits (e.g. tackling energy prices by better storage) would do a lot to lift the national mood.
August 9, 2022
The deluded are leading the brain dead. Whoever is the next PM will have to take immediate and drastic action to get fracking and oil and North Sea oil and gas extraction going ASAP. And home produced coal! Stop burning wood and return to coal. Expedite SMR.
So far it is not possible to effectively store electricity with more than a couple of hours supply. Whatever intermittent energy is generated, equivalent convention has to back it up. In other words it is a waste and a scam. An immediate halt to subsidies is justified.
The greatest scam behind all this madness is the rediculous notion that man is to blame for climate change with no evidence, just thoroughly discredited modelling.
August 9, 2022
Last year wind increased from 24,400 to 25,709 gw installed.
Generation droppoed from 69tw to 66tw.
The law of diminished returns.
When will the government grasp that they are a subsidy eating con.
August 9, 2022
Sir J, all very good talking about ramping up electricity supply and that is needed to ensure reliable and predictably priced electricity solely based on current usage.
Bear in mind electricity only accounts for c20% of UK energy consumption. If we want to switch lots of the 80% gas/petrol/diesel/coal element to electricity we need 6-8 times as much green electricity as we have now. Is that realistic? How will surplus power on that scale be stored and peak demand managed?
August 9, 2022
I don’t know if I’m the insane one or if it’s those in power.
If I wanted to replace an essential item, I would make sure I keep the current one I’m using until the new replacement had arrived. I suspect I would do the same if I had a power station that I wanted to replace.
To me, it’s madness to close power stations before new sources come on line.
The whole policy seems to have been worked out on the back of an envelope sat in a pub one evening.
Our leaders need to sit down together and work out how they can do the transition from old sources to new ones and, if necessary, slow down the closures, to ensure we have enough power to keep the lights on and, more importantly, keep the manufacturers manufacturing.
August 9, 2022
“Electricity …Clean Simplicity”
1970s?
Been there, done that, got the T shirt!
What was their problem with gas back then?
August 9, 2022
The problem with storage for back up power is you get long periods in the winter when the wind does not blow. Storing power to cover these weeks is exorbitantly expensive. You would need to invest massively in storage like batteries, most of which would only be used one or twice a year. The only way of covering these periods is from having conventional generators on standby. This is also very expensive.
The plan for next winter is also mad. The grid is relying on electricity and gas supplies from the continent where they also have a shortage. What could go wrong!
August 9, 2022
The Conservatives have brought the UK to its knees, in energy terms. If they ran a business they would be bankrupt by now and probably suffer a corporate prosecution. They will successfully bring many companies to bankruptcy, on the present course! I do not doubt this government will find new ways to waste taxpayers money and the UK will be the last to benefit from any of it.
August 9, 2022
2 days ago the blog was about the 1970s during which the Conservatives fared badly when Ted Heath ran an election on a question of “who governs?” and it was obviously not him.
The first sentence in today’s article says the regulator (Ofgem) needs to consider how it can encourage more investment in additional capacity. Surely this is a government responsibility which begs the question of who is actually governing Britain.
August 9, 2022
Yes simple fact, a shortage of supply with high demand leads to price increases, unless of course you limit supply by law, then you have a whole lot more of unintended consequences to worry about.
August 9, 2022
Even if we solve the problems of windmills, 25 years or so down the road they will need replacing ( if they haven’t all caught light in the meantime). Since they are built ( allegedly) to withstand hurricanes (lol) they will take some dismantling and where does all the waste go? How much dreaded carbon will that create/release?
How much ( child) slave labour for lithium and cobalt based wind storage?
I saw a truly harrowing video recently which should be shown full screen in the Commons and Lords every day.
Could we harness all the vapid hot air from Westminster?
August 9, 2022
I gather West London councils are having to put a block on any further development as the grid there has no more capacity . Brilliant , you need a load of people with Arts degrees to create a cluster **** like that, which we have in excess in SW1 . In this happy clappy land we are all going to run electric cars and heat our homes with electricity, all supplied by windmills and sunshine, with unlimited resources to cram people in to it by the million . Unfortunately we are now at a point where our emotionally incontinent arts graduate’s environmental lunacy meets hard reality, and it is the little people who get to pay the price of their idiocy.
August 9, 2022
Good clips on Twitter of Nick Clegg and Ed Davey boasting about how they killed/delayed nuclear power and or effectively killed fracking using absurd tiny vibration (earth quakes as they would call then) red tape. Do the LibDims ever get anything right? Oh and why are there so many LibDem pretending to be Conservative MPs – nearly all backing serial manifesto ratter, tax to death, currency debaser, net zero pusher Sunak with his etc ed
Tax cuts in 7 years just before the next but one election Sunak promises. So to get these in reality Sunak has to beat Truss (no chance), then win two elections (no chance) and then the serial manifesto ratter has to keep his promise (almost no chance). A promise about as worthless as one can get!
August 9, 2022
Wind and solar energy will never provide the “cheap, abundant, always there at the flick of a switch” energy promised in the Net Zero Strategy.
P33 of the BEIS “UK Energy in Brief 2022” showed that wind turbines produced just 64.7 TWhrs of electricity in 2021. This is equivalent to an average of 7.4 GW from an installed wind capacity of around 24GW. Total demand was 308 TWhrs or an average of 35 GW.
If hydrogen is to be selected as a store of energy for when the wind doesn’t blow, then to supply an average of 35GW, it will be necessary to install 300 GW of wind turbine capacity, over 12 times current capacity. The North Sea isn’t big enough for all our energy needs, never mind the cost, and batteries are no better.
90% of wind turbines and 100% of solar panels are made in China as we cannot compete with China’s cheap coal energy, non-existent environmental laws and slave labour and so there will be no energy security.
The selection of EDF’s disastrous EPR together with expensive Chinese funding for Hinkley Point C was deliberate to ensure that there is almost zero nuclear.
If Net Zero is not ditched and we return to all fossil fuels, including coal, we will have rationing of everything and energy will be expensive and intermittent.
There is no climate crisis, CO2 is plant food and even currently at a historically very low level.
August 9, 2022
JR is your party capable of independent thought or strategy?
Your party has been in awe of Blaire since he left office. They have continued his policy legacy throughout 12 years using the civil service, advisers and quangos to embed in society.
Heir to Blaire Cameron made that absolutely clear. Appointing his former ministers to policy advisory roles and quangos was not a mistake or something the Tory party was forced to do. It chose to follow Blaire.
Adonis still ranting on about rejoining EU and Cameron wanted him as well!
August 9, 2022
2nd para ‘’ To solve our problems’’
Problems that have been created by this government intervention by reducing storage capacity and introduction of net-zero
To solve our problem we just need to reverse government policy, bin the climate change act and start fracking for shale gas
August 9, 2022
Lord Mark Sedwill today “Seize the Brexit opportunity to revamp red tape
We don’t need a bonfire of regulation. But we do need to end the ratchet of excessive risk aversion”
No Mark we do indeed need a vast bonfire and the country needs it right now.
August 9, 2022
Not everyone Lord Sedwill can work in regulation or compliance some people actually have to be productive for the economy to work and compete. But then in the state sector they perhaps do not quite grasp this.
August 9, 2022
The conservative party needs to be aware that the country is crying out for leadership and action whilst “Rome” wilts. The leaders debate is skin to a marathon open heart surgery operation prolonging the agony and exacerbating the problem even more from inaction.
The Enough is Enough campaign was launched today by a coalition of MPs, trade union leaders and community organisations representing British workers and is stepping in to fill the gap left by the lack of action and initiative sadly. The conservative party needs to seize the moment “Carpe diem” or regret it for ever.
August 9, 2022
Wind does not work unless the wind is favourable – you are almost alone in noticing this fact. At the time of writing this, our wind turbines are producing just 8.47% of our electricity. At the moment, only 1.21% is from hydro-storage.
Nuclear is much better – but then there is the problem of nuclear waste. (15.01%)
The heavy lifting is done by oil. (53.94%)
So – ban fracking, ban oil field exploration, put up more windmills with huge subsidies, and start digging for heat in the earth’s crust. – Oh and ban Whitby coal field while you are at it.
August 9, 2022
Will you Sir John, or any person sending in a ‘comment’ please explain why we have not used the hundreds of tidal streams that we have around our coast from the Pentland Firth to the Solent. They run 24/7 irrespective of the weather and the down-time on change of tide only happens along a small section of our coast at any one time. Yes, it happens 4 times every 24 hours, but for a very short period on each occasion and all totally predicted to the minute.
We have spent billions on these hideous wind mills littering both land and seascapes. We can get high pressure systems in the winter producing little or no power plus winter gales when they have to shut down for safety or catch fire. It defies all logic .
An answer please?
August 9, 2022
I’m sorry, Sir John, that I don’t have any Millerinsights (!) to grace your generous blog today, I merely want to wish you good luck in your future efforts with Team Truss. I hope you help the lady deliver on all the things that need doing.
August 9, 2022
Whatever happened to the engineering report that was written during WW2 that was for a canal canal type scheme to transport water from Scotland to Southern England which planned for hydro generator power stations as it passed all major cities along the mythical line of the 300 route?
Gathering dust in the government archives? Without all the high tech engineering plant of today it was considered to be a 10 year plan for the canal and locks etc. How many jobs would that create in construction and after completion for moving goods up the length of the country, with all the loading and distribution centres. They were even thinking green back in the 1940s bless them all.
August 9, 2022
So basically, because of the Eco Zealots and the Net Zero lunacy, you think we should effectively be charged twice in order to get a reliable source of electricity: once, at vastly inflated prices and taxes for intermittent wind and solar power and again for the essential back-up for the 50% of the time when they contribute very little to the grid.
Meanwhile, we have sufficient gas, coal and oil …. as well as shale gas, which your Party refuses to exploit …. to provide for all our energy needs whilst small nuclear capacity is built.
Genius.
We voted Conservative. We’ve got Green Socialist idiocy and a cowardly Government which doesn’t dare stand up to the Eco Zealots or the Eco terrorists in Extremist Rebellion.
Meanwhile, and off topic, Nigel informed us yesterday that 40% of the illegal chancers being given a free ferry ride across the channel for a life of Riley courtesy of British taxpayers are Albanian. Albania is not a war-torn country; it is a member of NATO and is an applicant member of the EU. Yet STILL Priti Useless and the Home Office haven’t deported a single one of them. It rather looks like Government policy is NOT to apply the asylum rules and deport those who don’t qualify …… basically, they’re importing cheap labour whilst claiming it’s impossible to deport them.
August 9, 2022
As usual, Gov thinking is swayed by climate change zealots without a care for the practicalities or cost. Storage or use of huge amounts of excess , unreliable wind generated power just doesn’t exist yet, and may not for decades. Cart before the horse!
August 9, 2022
The obvious short-medium term answer is to retain every power station currently scheduled for closure – including Hinkley Point B which EDF has just closed despite the staff saying publicly that there is plenty of life left in the plant ! Given the situation we are in, why did the government allow EDF to close it down?
For reliable power beyond 2030/35, we are rather depending on the innovative new Rolls Royce SMRs but these are still in the design process. The technology is not new and the team designing and then planning to build them has lots of experience with reactors for our submarines. The risk is probably more over the cost per gigawatt which is completely unknown at present. It will depend partly on what safeguards the regulators insist upon. Given the history of our efforts at regulation, the temptation will be to gold-plate everything and pile on huge costs.
It is interesting that £100-£150m is now to be spent building a hydrogen plant at Felixstowe to power trucks and trains. That is a positive move and will use renewable electricity from the North Sea to generate easily-storable hydrogen. More such plants are needed as well as much more research and development by truck manufacturers as it has been obvious for some years that battery power for large trucks would be completely uneconomical.
August 9, 2022
I wonder how many people remember the 3 day week when Electricity was rationed, diesel generators all over the place to try and keep production running, that is if you could get one !
Better purchase or find my old LED wind up torch I guess, less risky than candles !!!!!!
I see it is being reported this morning that the forecast for the Price cap in October may be as high as £4,200 which is about half of the standard State Pension, add a few thousand for Council tax on top of that, and millions will be in very real trouble.