My interview with the Chairman of the Campaign for an Independent Britain

Last week, I had a discussion with the Chairman of the Campaign for an Independent Britain. We discussed a variety of topics including Brexit, taxes and red tape. Please find part 1 of my interview below:
6 Comments
August 9, 2022
A question.
A migrant arrives by rubber dinghy aged 60. A few years later he is on benefits.
Does he go down in government stats as a pensioner or is he registered as part of the unemployed ?
It seems we hide the unemployed at the beginning of adulthood (NEETs and silly university degrees) and also at ‘retirement’ too.
Only by being truthful may we get an estimation of the true state of the nation and how to deal with it.
August 9, 2022
We do indeed need far lower taxes and far simpler taxes too. A CT rate at Irish levels would be very sensible.
Lord Frost says forget medieval tech. like wind farms. Well I would not go that far but just kill the subsidies and all the market rigging of the energy market, get fracking, drilling and mining and stop blowing up coal power stations. There is no climate emergency and ever if their were the uk can do nothing other than adapt as best we can.
August 9, 2022
And even if there were rather
August 9, 2022
The new Government would do well to listen, especially on your budget proposals to undo the damage of R. Sunak’s bad policies and on your proposals to at last use the freedoms endowed by Brexit.
(The John Lewis plc chief says inflation is boosted through over fifties retiring so should not Boris return to work at once? He could even act on some of your proposals.)
August 9, 2022
What a great interview! You are so right that the government’s implementation of Brexit has been ‘very disappointing’. Your point about Sunak having previously written in favour of freeports and yet not rapidly rolling these out in a ‘full-blooded way’ is an example of how we have been betrayed. I wish however you had explained WHY he was so slow and timid in implementing his own policy. I genuinely don’t understand it. And the same applies to gene-editing, which Boris himself had spoken in favour of, and yet this too is taking forever to be implemented, and again only in a very half-hearted way. The government’s incompetence and inability to implement its policies is what is so very, very infuriating, and why heads had to roll – especially those of Boris and Sunak. As the expression goes: either p!ss or get off the pot!
August 9, 2022
Sir John, I see you have written an article for ConservativeHome. As I am barred there for being too conservative (ironic, but true!) let me comment here on you statement: “Whilst Boris Johnson was personally in favour of a more distinctive, growth-oriented approach, he was held back by Treasury dogma and a chancellor who favoured high taxes.” This goes to the heart of all that was wrong with Boris Johnson. He was the FIRST Lord of the Treasury, and Sunak the SECOND. So why didn’t Boris just ORDER Sunak and the Treasury to implement growth-oriented policies?
The answer (as far as I can see – if you, having been ‘closer to the action’, think differently please say so) is that Boris is WEAK, COWARDLY and simply DOESN’T CARE. He is not a conviction politician (as he himself has stated), and cares more about the trappings of office than in wielding power to effect change. In other words, he is an utterly useless waste of space. Good riddance to a man who wasted one of the best opportunities we have had in a generation to make Britain a better, richer and stronger country.