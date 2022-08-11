Please find below part 2 of my interview with the Chairman of the Campaign for an Independent Britain. We discussed topics such as the next government, energy, housing:
August 11, 2022
Indeed all sensible points.
Allister Heath today all rather depressing but alas true:- “This is the horrifying truth behind the coming collapse of basket-case Britain. The political climate is veering hard-Left thanks to 20 years of short-termism and state failure. Looming power cuts, rocketing bills, water shortages, dysfunctional public services, sky-high taxes, a failing economy: Britain’s slide into crisis, our staggering, seemingly accelerating decline is tragic yet unsurprising. We are nearing the end game, the final dénouement, of a quarter-century of political, intellectual and moral failure in which most of our political class has been complicit.”
So Kwasi and Zahaawi are to have talks with the energy industry on the costs of energy. But this is a problem caused by government net zero lunacy and government rigged energy markets. Minister blowing up coal power stations and restricting, mining, fracking, drilling… Kwasi a bright but scientifically/energy illiterate history graduate wittering on about becoming the Saudi Arabia of wind and similar on Spectator podcasts and articles. Put Lilley and Matt Ridley types in charge please.
Heath correctly concludes:- Liz Truss called one of her daughters Liberty, and genuinely understands and likes free markets. She is the last chance to reverse this mad dash down what Hayek called the Road to Serfdom. She needs a short-term strategy to survive the cost-of-living crisis, with financial help for households on below-average incomes, while launching a blitz of truly radical, pro-growth reforms and bolstering the supply of energy. Ms Truss will need to be as strong and as determined as her hero Mrs Thatcher, for the ferocity of the opposition will be like nothing this country has seen since the 1984-85 miners’ strike.