Water,water everywhere but not enough for plants to drink

The water industry is an unusual one in the U.K. Instead of welcoming hot dry periods as a good opportunity to sell us more of its great product it lectures us to use less and threatens us with rationing. It must be because retail water suppliers are largely regulated monopolies. The Quangos that regulate them do not want them investing enough to grow their business and the businesses acquiesce in managed muddle and disappointment for customers. Both Regulator and industry have also performed badly when it comes to requiring the industry to clean up dirty water before returning it to our rivers.
Some greens argue that we should learn to use less water to place less stress on the planet. That is a wrong argument. Water is the most common substance on the surface of our globe. It is the ultimate renewable resource. We were all taught about the water cycle. Water from the vast supplies in our oceans and seas is swept up into clouds by the travelling winds. Some is deposited back down as rain. It finds its way back to the sea. If people interrupt its progress and use it, they do not destroy it but pass it back to the river system via treatment works that should clean it from the dirty industrial process, washing or human urine forms. There is no great strain on the planet from using the water on its way back to sea, subject to regulating the uses we make of it.
Some people argue that the industry cannot expect to cope for every peak demand. If there is a hot summer then demand does rise as many more people want to water plants and fill paddling pools, more farmers want to irrigate crops and more drinks makers need to bottle more water based fluids. This too is a bizarre argument. The peak demand issue for a hot summer is mild compared with some of the peak demand issues other businesses face. The hot cross bun industry does not sell its products for most of the year and has plenty for Easter. It does not tell us in April it cannot handle such a peak and tell us to eat less or to order some for August.
The problem with monopoly and price regulation is two fold. Monopolies do not have to respond so well to customers as competitive businesses. If we had genuine choice of supplier to send us water down the pipes we would get a better service. Regulators do not necessarily choose to regulate the price at the level it takes to ensure sufficient supply. Short term wishes to keep prices below a market price leaves some regulated industries short of capacity and unable to invest in enough new.
The Water Regulator needs to call in the main players and go through what ti would take to put in extra reservoirs, boreholes and desalination plans to make sure next time we have a hot spell with little rain we have enough water. It would also be a good idea to extend the competition now allowed for business water supply to spread to householders as well.
August 11, 2022
And who created the monopolies, and who created the QUANGO’s ? And who may I ask, have been in government for the last twelve years ?
I have been saying here exactly what you have said in your second from last paragraph. I can go to the supermarket, any supermarket, and choose from a range of bottled water all at varying prices. How ? Competition of course !
Complaining is not the answer and looking to yet another ineffectual QUANGO to solve this problem is neither. This needs a dual approach.
First. Create legislation that empowers consumers to demand their money back off all utility the companies when they fail to provide a service. We can do that with both private transactions and when rail services fail to meet their time tables. Hit them in their pockets / profits.
Secondly. We need to look at services that are essentially monopolies like water and come up with better models for ownership. I propose that in future such services are sold to the workforce and become essentially non-profit trusts. We do this to a certain extent with the NHS so I see no reason why this cannot be done. We can attract investment as it is a utility and any necessary loans for infrastructure improvements (eg reservoirs) can be backed by the government. We such for the banks in 2008 so again I see no reason why this too cannot be done.
Finally. We need a government with balls. Something I fear will be hard to find.
August 11, 2022
What we don’t need is Gordon Brown back in charge as the media seem to want. Perhaps Sir John might have time to set out why Gordon Brown was not the answer from 1997-2010 and why he is still not the answer now.
August 11, 2022
What a confused argument. Let’s get it straight. Monopolies often do not serve the public well, BUT in certain curcumstances they are necessary. Look at the railway companies, similar to water compnies, they have a monopoly in the spcific area of their operation, and therefore we get the least service that can get away with for the price. The greatest demand on a company with a monopoly is from its shareholders. Therefore, private monopolies are a bad idea.
State owned monopolies are the only solution; this is because the cost of the business in question does not have to pay for private shareholders. The downside is that the state seems to have difficulty in finding and keeping good management, and keeping out of the running of the service. But given certain industries, water, rail etc are ‘forever industries’ then the governemnt needs to find a system to establish the SOE and the right kind of people for these enterprises.
Your argument is the muddled one. Competition works, keeping prices down and supply up. State trading monopolies have a bad record.
August 11, 2022
Surely John can’t be so naive as to believe that the intent of this green revolution being driven by State, Quangos and co-opted private companies is to protect the planet?
Western governments and their so called ‘green’ activist buddies don’t give a toss about the planet, its climate or natural habitat. These realities are merely invoked to justify total State control and surveillance over how we live and conduct our daily lives. It is Reichstag politics all over again. If there isn’t an obvious reason to justify political action then simply INVENT one.
When the manure hits the fan as it will at some point the consequences may well change the very nature of democracy as I feel the general population is being deliberately prodded
John may express his ire but he knows full well that his party is fully signed up to this Marxist garbage. Maybe he should openly repudiate the entire woke agenda which is driving a stake into the heart of all that is real, normal and truthful
August 11, 2022
Exactly the water either runs directly down the rivers into the sea or it is treated, then used, then treated again and then runs into the sea. It is vital for life and food production. One can however save large amounts fairly easily by reusing grey water for loo flushing or just by flushing less frequently. Or collecting rain water for the. garden directly.
Depending on the cost of water this can be a sensible investment. But then water in the UK were the water companies run properly should be usually be cheap enough not to have to do this.
August 11, 2022
Sensible but decades too late. It is your governments job to ensure we have fundamental essential services so your failure. No good trying to blame the Regulator, you hire them and set their parameters. Thames Water built a desalination plant with a large dollop of our money. They promised it would come on stream. Surprise surprise you accepted their promise but as ever no follow up. Is it working, of course not. Too expensive to run.
Billions of litres lost through leaks yet we are being hounded to save teaspoon fulls.
On a similar vein it looks as if their will be power rationing this winter.
Your cabinet ministers are truly failing the electorate and two of them are duking it out to be our next PM.
‘For what we are about to receive, God help us’
August 11, 2022
Why haven’t new reservoirs been built and why aren’t leaks being fixed ?
Of course. The poor decisions by the directors of privatised companies are not inflationary *sarc*. It isn’t just their huge bonuses and salaries, it’s the shortage of supply that they’ve caused.
Taxes – bans – fines – shortages/high prices
Tory reality.
Of course. The only people capable of causing inflation in neoTory World are ordinary workers demanding pay rises… to keep pace with neoTory inflation.
They purport to stand for a high skilled and well paid workforce but where that still exists they are trying to kill it. And they tax everyone at inflation rates and then tell them they’re helping out.
Why aren’t taxes caused by inflation inflationary ?
2024, Sir John.
The Workers have noticed how selective you’re being about what is inflationary and what is not.