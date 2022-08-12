Yesterday’s meeting on energy

The proper topics of conversation were availability of supplies and prices. Gordon Brown’s attempt to hijack the agenda with a proposed nationalisation of parts of the energy industry was bizarre. His own purchase of RBS shares during the banking crisis at an elevated price bailed out shareholders and left the taxpayer nursing large losses. It was not the right answer to a disaster in the banking sector and over the regulation of banks which he made worse. The last thing taxpayers need now is the requirement to find billions of pounds to acquire shares in energy companies, with a view to then running them at a large loss to keep the prices down.
The answer to scarce and dear energy has to be the supply of more and cheaper energy. That requires plenty of private sector investment, and sensible regulation where there are monopoly elements. If the only aim of regulation is low prices we will end up with less energy, losses for the taxpayer to pay and an eventual larger price hike from weak supply. Look what happened to Bulb. The state interventions did not keep the general price of power down but we have losses to pay.
The Lib Dem idea of simply freezing the prices we pay answers nothing. Who then buys in and provides the energy and who covers the losses on doing that? Why indeed would a company volunteer to supply at a large loss?
Good Morning,
Wake-up and smell the burning fuel. I’m not in favour of exceptional taxes BUT, the energy/oil companies are making huge ‘unexpected profits’, not through their own brilliant management but because there is a war going on and we are helping to fund it.
Let’s see some balance; sure let the energy companis keep their expected profit levels, as per their projections, but the exceptional profit should to go towards defraying of fuel bills for the most deserving in our society and for buying weapons to give to Ukraine.
Reply What is an exceptional profit? If it is determined by a high price level of traded gas or oil , why not then subsidise these companies when Oil and gas prices are very low? BP and Shell lost £20 bn on 2020 when prices slumped. My view is they pay the losses so they can keep the profits. They pay 40% on the profits anyway.