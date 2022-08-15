No to The Venezuela model

If you want to end up with many in poverty and many fleeing your country to escape economic disaster you should follow Venezuelan policies.
They sought to control a wide range of prices below the level business needs to charge. This slashed supply and drove more businesses into bankruptcy, or stopped people trading there. Then they nationalised key industries. This drove out what remained of overseas capital and technical skill. Venezuela converted herself from being one of the most important oil producers into a country struggling to produce a small fraction of potential. The country lost big revenues.
The Starmer plan to stop energy prices going up will require taxpayers to subsidise energy companies otherwise trading at a loss, or require large sums to bail out energy companies that have gone bust. How does it help a customer to save money on the energy bill, only to have to pay more tax to deal with the corporate damage? The current price controls failed to stop prices going up and bankrupted a lot of companies. Bulb is proving a dear pensioner of the state as a result.
4 Comments
August 15, 2022
Good morning.
Well, given that we are over populated, at least in the South East, I think this might be a rather good idea. Would be interesting to see how the French deal with the boat people coming the other way ?
The same person who championed the price cap was the same person who championed the Climate Change Act. Again, Sir John you need to get rid of this piece of legislation and withdraw from the Paris Agreement.
What we need is more choice over how our energy is produced and an increase in capacity. Wind and solar are simply too expensive and far too unreliable.
If the decision makers will not change, perhaps it is time we changed the decision makers.
Reply I did help remove Mrs May from office who proposed these measures
August 15, 2022
Good Morning,
Questiom: How many of our ‘Critical National Companies’ in such areas as water, energy, transport, communications and advances scientific expertise, are now owned by foreign corporations that are controlled, or substantially influenced, by foreign governments?
Is allowing that Conservative Government policy too?
August 15, 2022
Did Venezuela also help to provoke a “post-imperial imperial” proxy war with a major global energy supplier?
From March:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2022/03/09/sanctions-disrupt/#comment-1305211
“Here is the transcript of Putin’s speech at the Munich Conference on Security Policy, February 10 2007 …
… And here five months later is Jose Manuel Barroso talking about the EU being a “non-imperial empire”:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2Ralocq9uE
On which basis the war in Ukraine could be seen as the EU’s first war of imperial expansion, like those that we and other imperial powers triggered in the past.”
August 15, 2022
The government’s since and including Blair have already interfered too much in the energy markets. They should keep their noses out of things they don’t understand. Sadly with this lot that includes a lot of things .