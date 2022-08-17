Yesterday electricity prices shocked again

Yesterday U.K. wholesale electricity prices were at 414 euros a MW hour . In Germany, France and Italy they hit Euros 465 a ME hour. This is a tenfold rise on a year ago.
The U.K. has been linked into the European market by interconnectors and is often a net importer thanks to the policy of keeping us short of capacity. This summer we have a small surplus to export but the winter may well prove more difficult.
The continent is facing a damaging storm of problems. The wind often does not blow much, hobbling the windfarms when we have high pressure and no westerly winds. The low level of water in reservoirs and rivers has hit renewable power from hydro in Norway, Italy, Spain and elsewhere . The French nuclear fleet has maintenance issues at several plants and is short of cooling water to enable them to run at others. Germany has closed three of her remaining six nuclear stations and is still planning the closure of the rest by end year. The continent is racing to get Russian gas out of its system before Russia throttles the supply taps further.
Too little attention has been paid to security of supply and too much trust has been placed in renewables which do not always deliver. The U.K. has just shut one of its nuclear stations and plans to close all but one of the rest this decade. Even allowing for Hinckley C coming on stream we will end the decade with less nuclear than we began. That is why we need to keep all our gas plants and get more domestic gas out of the ground. On a bad day for wind the U.K. gets under 2% of its electricity and well under 1% of its energy from wind turbines.
7 Comments
August 17, 2022
Indeed, yet electricity can be made from coal (even at todays prices & on demand and easily stored until needed coal) for well under £170 per MW hour. But Kwasi and this government clearly preferred blowing up coal fired power stations while muttering drivel becoming the Saudi Arabia of wind. The sad think is Kwasi is actually one of the brighter/sounder MPs but clearly rather lacking in any understanding of science, engineering, energy, energy economics…
They did this on the grounds that CO2 plant, tree and crop food is “pollution”. Taking their lead from deluded (or dishonest perhaps and already proven wrong) people like Sunak’s daughers aged 9/11, Greta, Prince Charles/Willam/Harry, David Attenborough, the dire alarmist BBC, Al Gore… Meanwhile they burn imported wood at Drax which creates more CO2 than coal does and costs far more too.
August 17, 2022
When they talked about their “Green energy transition” they didn’t mention a tenfold increase in costs.
They knew the consequences, or were recklessly minded to ignore warnings.
How do we hold those responsible accountable?
August 17, 2022
The Telegraph today.
THERESA MAY’S modern slavery law has become one of the biggest loopholes allowing illegal migrants to escape deportation, a former immigration minister says today.
Almost no end to the damage this appalling net zero, fake Brexit, virtue signalling women did. Almost as dire and damaging as Major, Blair, Heath and Brown.
August 17, 2022
The distress and strain in our energy system is no mere accident. It defies belief that the voter still hasn’t woken up to the destructive arrogance and rank stupidity of the main parties and the deceitful bureaucrats they endorse
The greatest threat to this nation’s future is the electorate’s sheer naivety and gullibility induced by their endless thirst for free lunch politics. This cancerous ideological politics ensures the status quo is maintained.
Can I walk into Tesco, fill up my basket with produce and walk out without paying? Of course not. So why does the electorate vote for politicians who argue that they can?
August 17, 2022
Good Morning,
We are now in a more weakened state as a nation, than at any time since the disaster caused by the Labour administrations of the 70’s. We have been weakened by our dependence on the EU/Europe, by the export of manufacturing capacity and intellectual competence, by grossly incompetent energy and food production policies, by covid, by boom and bust housing policies, but most of all by naive, lazy and imcompetent politicians. Our national debt stands at near wartime levels, and now we face threats from a major foreign power; China.
How much leverage does China have over us? We need to look at all aspects of our security, economy and essential social structures to see how much damage China could do us, if we do not ‘kow-tow’ to their demands.
UK politicians, GET A GRIP and grow up.
August 17, 2022
Good morning.
Let us see if this will get past moderation ?
First, you need to untangle yourself from all that legislation and international agreements you have so foolishly made. That, as they say, is the enviroMENTAL elephant in the room.
That bed you politicians have made for all of us ? Ity is looking increasingly uncomfortable.
August 17, 2022
Yet another murder in London – if you live your life of three score and ten in London your chances of death by being murdered is now nearly one in a thousand. Of being stabbed, shot or attacked far higher still. Well done Mayor Kahn, social services, the mental health services that keep very dangerous people in the community, the open door immigration for all and our fairly useless & totally misdirected police and criminal justice system.