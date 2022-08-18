Treasury and Bank forecasts and independence.

At last there is widespread interest in Treasury (and Bank) orthodoxy. I have been critical for sometime of the models and forecasts the Treasury and Bank provide, which do not help policy makers make good decisions. I have also been critical of the fiscal rules, which are the repackaged Maastricht rules. Under these controls and with these forecasts we have ended up with inflation five times target, and with the threat of a five quarter long recession according to the Bank. We can do better.
I have drawn attention to the Bank’s confident forecasts last year that inflation this would be 2%. I queried if it was wise to continue creating so much money and keeping longer term rates so low last year when recovery was well set. I have also pointed out in answer to a Bank which says they only got it wrong because of the war in Ukraine, that inflation had already hit 5.5% in January 2022 before the war. That was some 275% of target. I disagreed with the Treasury at Budget 2021 when they forecast a huge budget deficit for 2021-2 and when Treasury advice told the Chancellor he needed to put in tax rises to plug the gap. Come the end of the forecast year they reported £131 bn less central government borrowing than estimated! I said revenue would grow faster with faster growth which we achieved. This was before any of the tax rises came in to damage it. As a result last year revenue beat forecast and model prediction by £77bn. The OBR said they did not understand why company tax had been so good, the very company tax they wanted to increase in later years by putting the rate up. It is likely the Treasury/OBR forecasts of increased revenue from higher rates next year will prove optimistic against the background of recession.
It is important to get a common understanding of OBR and Bank independence. I am not recommending less discipline or less independence. Indeed we clearly need more discipline on inflation as the current rates are unacceptable and wide of the plan and targets. Let me have another go at explaining the facts about the current control system. The Bank’s MPC is independent when it comes to setting the official short term interest rate, and no-one is suggesting taking that power away. It is not independent when it comes to influencing the other key interest rates. These have been manipulated on the market by the Bank creating money and buying up large quantities of bonds to keep longer term rates down. These programmes have always required the written consent of the Chancellor, and a full Treasury guarantee against losses on the bonds. No-one can seriously claim the Bank is independent when it came to printing £895bn of new money and buying such a large portfolio of bonds. These decisions dominated money policy and interest rates for most of the last decade.
The OBR is free to publish what forecasts it wishes based on the OBR economic models at Budget time. However, the model they use is the old Treasury model they inherited. Any amendments to the model are decided jointly by the Treasury and OBR. The assumptions used to produce an official forecast run are often decided by or influenced by Treasury officials. There is much close and iterative working between Treasury and OBR officials throughout. Any government should in a free society be open to challenge over the conduct and outcomes of economic policy. It is open to any expert forecasting House to be very critical of policy or to take on official forecasts. Sensible Ministers look at outside forecasts as well as the official ones and take interest in relative success rates of forecasters.
In a later piece I will go into what may be producing poor outcomes in these official models.
Indeed gross incompetence at the Treasury, the BoE and at no 11.
Meanwhile Boris, whom I supported as being better than any alternatives, really has gone totally round the bend with his new “10,000 days to net zero” video. He used to be a climate realist and economically etc. fairly sensible. He now seems to think a bit of dry grass is proof of imminent catastrophic climate change, he thinks EVs are clean and save CO2, he thinks if the UK saves a tiny bit of CO2 it will change the climate & save the World. What has driven him totally mad? Is it Carrie, Covid, the Vaccines, his civil servants, the bonkers climate change committee …? A shame he did not study physics or engineering. Let us hope Truss ditches fully this blatant net zero con trick.
Until this whole net zero nonsense is quashed we are going to be increasingly poorer.
The threat hanging over the motor industry needs lifting with evolution not revolution being the driver of change.
All green subsidies should be removed. If it can’t stand on its own 2 feet then it doesn’t work.
Whilst we have “a Bank which says they only got it wrong because of the war in Ukraine…” the game was given away for central bankers By New Zealand’s Adrian Orr who recently has apologized locally for policy errors (the same as we have had here) contributing to inflation.
(Why should we trust the MPC to go on deciding short term rates? If the rates are going to be wrong, let them be set by someone we can sack.)
Boris in his new “10,000 day to net zero” video shows his total ignorance of energy, physics, climate, logic and engineering. He talks of an “amount of power” – an amount of energy perhaps not really an amount of power Boris (rather like saying an amount of (sound) volume). He talks of emission free planes, sure Boris – emissions elsewhere planes perhaps but hugely impractical due to weight, limited range, safety (fires and range), charge times, energy inefficiency and the vast cost of the short lived and v. heavy batteries.
Grow up you deluded net zero, scientifically illiterate, classics moron. Gov. can change some laws but not the laws of physics, engineering or energy economics.
A few dry sunny days and a bit of dry grass is just a nice summer Boris grow up and ignore you deluded wife.
Pissing it down in London yesterday anyway.
It was the Labour Party that gave the BoE its so called independence, and it was the Conservative Party created the OBR. All political decisions. So to cure the ills those two parties created one needs at least one of them to first recognize the mistakes and, then correct them.
In summary. Nationalise the BoE and abolish the OBR.
If you can bring in legislation to lock down an entire country in a week you can do all the above in a day.
So what is stopping YOU ?!?!?!
Even economic modelling has been infected by political ideology. No wonder its conclusions are horseshit
I see Stonewall are now in charge of UK defence policy. Welcome to C21st Tory party. A party so infected and corrupted by woke and progressive appeasers that it doesn’t know which way to turn. Maybe this party should focus on the multiple cancers that they have opened to the door rather than Omphaloskepsis
It should be needless to say that these criticisms also extend to the official UK modelling for Brexit, which has had a major negative influence on the course of events since the referendum. I have stuck up on my wall here a cutting from CityAM dated June 27 2017 with an article by Graham Gudgin headlined:
“The Treasury’s economic models have grossly overestimated the cost of Brexit”
and that incorrect appreciation of the various impacts of Brexit on the UK economy still runs through to today and is significantly undermining the process of choosing a new Tory party leader and Prime Minister.
The economic and social interference has all gone too far.
Why not just let those who wish to sell goods and skills for profit?
Minimal tax ( if at all ) at local level.
Why are we paying £squillions to charlatans to take our money and screw us up?
And let’s face it…screwed we are.
As anyone…. sans runes, chicken guts or crystal balls… could have predicted!
Thank you for investigating these models. There are 3 aspects I am interested in
1) Assumptions – about subjective aspects such as peoples behaviour.
2) Intermediate Results – to see if they can be tracked for accuracy.
3) Auditing – Can the models be downloaded and checked by economists.
BTW if these models actually worked then hedge funds would be using them and (just like Einstein observed) the observer would change the predictive outcomes.
This is what the BoE claims about its own independence:
“Where does our funding come from?
Some of our funding comes from printing banknotes. While we only spend a few pence to print each note, banks buy them from us at their face value: £5, £10, £20 or £50. We invest this money in financial assets like government debt, which pays interest and so generates an income.”
That is tantamount to claiming they are rewarded for keeping us in debt.
The Guardian 2nd September 2017 Adam Shaw
While accepting the Nobel prize for economics, Friedrich Hayek made an astonishing admission. Not only were economists unsure about their predictions, he noted, but their tendency to present their findings with the certainty of the language of science was misleading and “may have deplorable effects”.
He wasn’t wrong, was he?
Well we managed to get rid of the Chancellor who (putting it politely) messed up big time. Why haven’t the Treasury Officials who recommended these policies been removed from position?
And come to that, why haven’t the services of Andrew Bailey been dispensed with? The B of E has one job: to keep inflation at 2%. He has comprehensively failed to do that. In the private sector, he would be held to account.
Like every other of the all-too-numerous failures in the British Establishment, they seem to be completely immune from any consequences of their failures.
Some of us have been reporting high inflation for a while now, including shrinkflation, to which add E10 petrol.
High inflation benefits the treasury with a windfall of new tax because it also inflates VAT which goes back into the inflation feedback loop.
The one thing in the Government’s power is to CUT VAT. Why doesn’t it ?
It can do nothing about the inflation busting profits of private companies which are registered offshore. Instead of lecturing workers in an Anne Widdecombe finger-wagging style about the threat of a “wage price spiral” (when wages are, in fact stagnant at this time of high inflation) CUT VAT.
Cutting VAT is the reverse of inflationary. VAT on price rises IS inflationary and the Government is driving it with its suicidal Net Zero agenda.
You write “The Bank’s MPC is independent when it comes to setting the official short term interest rate”.
That may be true, however it is a useless independence if they all suffer from group think and behave like sheep, following the lead of the Fed and ECB. In the years from 2008 how often did an MPC member argue for a return to normal, historic interest rate levels? How many spoke out against the QE that devalued our currency and increase government debt to unsustainable levels? Who speculated that a decades long trade deficit would leave the UK dependent on foreign lenders?