What is Treasury orthodoxy?

Ever since the Maastricht Treaty the Treasury official advice has been a version of the Treaty controls on EU economies. These were designed for countries in or planning to join the Euro, so they were answering the question how do we get these economies to converge. They were not designed to optimise the growth/inflation outcomes, and usually entailed the target economies running with considerably higher unemployment than countries on different systems. It was only when covid and lockdown allowed the Euro controllers to undertake large QE schemes creating huge liquidity did the EU abandon the Maastricht criteria, and go for a mixture of much faster inflation and a temporary fall in unemployment from stimulus.
The two controls were to limit the budget deficit to a maximum of 3% with a lower average deficit across the cycle, and to try to get state debt down to 60% of GDP. This became more fanciful as the years rolled on, so the new aim is to get highly indebted states to start reducing debt as a percentage of GDP. The UK followed this with fervour, with an annual debate on progress and full reports to the EU, even though it had no intention of joining the Euro and did not face the same penalties for Treaty breaking on deficits as Euro members did.
Out of the EU the Treasury has reformulated these two controls, but they remain similar. It is now clear that in recent years they have not led to a combination of low inflation with good growth. The official forecasts have tended to be too pessimistic about debt and deficit levels leading to a bias in policy to higher tax rates than needed. There is also the issue of whether some higher tax rates are in themselves self defeating, leading to less activity and lower revenues than a growth based model would produce.
So Treasury orthodoxy at its worst conjured up a National Insurance Tax rise to come in in April 2022, a tax on jobs and a hit to real incomes at exactly the point where high inflation was undermining real incomes anyway. The official view was we needed to raise an extra £12bn and this was a good way to do it. Then they discovered an extra £77bn last year in tax revenues over forecast.
Any sensible economic policy aims to control public spending by concentrating on priorities and seeking good value for money. Excessive borrowing is not a good idea, and a control over how much tax revenue goes on servicing debt is a wise precaution. Good budgets and a strong Treasury value for money based Spending Control department is important. If the aim is to see off a possible recession higher taxes are a very bad idea. If you wish to have a lower deficit then more growth is a good way to achieve that.
August 19, 2022
Parliament gave its consent to the tax rise in the Budget. And I believe that you, along with other Conservative MP’s, would have voted it through.
We here have been arguing for a reduction in spending and a greater drive in efficiency. But PM’s, Ministers’ and MP’s are all in favour of spend, spend, spend as they think it makes them popular. Well it may do, like paying people to sit on their backsides, but sooner or later reality has to be faced that you simply cannot carry on like that.
I do not envy whoever will be the next PM, or indeed the one after that. Such is the mess that has been left behind.
Reply Yes you are wrong. I voted and spoke against it as recorded here.
August 19, 2022
So to succeed, the next Chancellor will have to have a recognition of the enemy within then.
August 19, 2022
For a sound economy you want more productive workers, not rigged and unfair markets, money spent only on sensible things & efficiently and very few unproductive and parasitic workers. The bloated UK government delivers the complete opposite. Rigged markets in energy, education, healthcare, housing, planning, banking, transport… with the dire results we see. Endless pointless and damaging jobs in regulation and compliance and ever fewer people producing things of value. Insane religious agendas in wokeness, diversity, the net zero insanity, HS2… At nearly 50% of GDP the UK state is at least twice the size it should be. Hugely inefficient and totally misdirected too.
August 19, 2022
Some good sense in the Telegraph:- The SNP has to be defeated, not appeased
It would be a humiliation if the UK were to be broken up by the Nationalists. It would also be morally wrong
David Frost
also:- Covid wasn’t a catastrophe for young people’s education. Lockdown was
We are only beginning to understand the damage caused by the panicked rush to close all the schools
Fraser Nelson
Indeed a disaster for the economy too and it damagingly delayed natural covid vaccination of the young (who never at much risk anyway) making the pandemic far more damaging. Natural vaccination that seem to be far safer and more effective than the dangerous commercial & government pushed ones.
August 19, 2022
Does that mean they raked in £77bn in tax more than they thought they would?
August 19, 2022
Is it not the real time for the politicians and the very senior members of the treasury sat down and have a full open honest debate on what expectations really are with the 52 cards face up on the table? Because with all these different quangos and NGOs on the fringes it would seem different forces and ideas are at play here and right hands are not coordinating with left hands. The people and the country suffer. It is the perfect situation for waste to thrive and breed. Get on top of that will reduce the real sums required.
That goes for every department of government. The Treasury surely is the best place to start and set an example even if it means possibly big staff changes.
August 19, 2022
The treasury wants us back in the EU and probably in the Euro. Why else would they continue to follow Maastrict rules.
It’s up to the PM to stop this nonesense so that’s why Soonack is not the person.
Oh for some original thinking. Come back Maggie.
August 19, 2022
The headline in the Daily Telegraph must be extremely sobering reading for any grouping thinking, virtue signalling person in the country. It tells of a society riven with WrongThink. A 1984 like society. A sick society that sustains itself with virtue.
“Lockdown effects feared to be killing more people than Covid. Unexplained excess deaths outstrip those from virus as medics call figures ‘terrifying’”
Needless to say I commented on the virus as soon as it appeared way back in Feb 2020. I also commented to let society live and protect the vulnerable when Chinese style authoritarian lockdowns were suggested. Today there are thousands commenting the same thing.
Unless you truly understand the depth of the failure of the globalist cabal you cannot understand that a globalist sickness has infected all the current leaders in the West.
August 19, 2022
Does “growth” include small businesses?
If it does then surely now is the time to really slash red tape.
Stop with the box ticking and lunatic regulation.
Those twin evils lead to terrible things ( poor baby P for example) and they certainly stifle enterprise.
We need to encourage the costermonger spirit not bury it.
When your government offers to help you..run for the hills…if they haven’t put windmills on them!
August 19, 2022
Is it following EU orthodoxy that gives us all these damaging green policies?
August 19, 2022
Liz Truss promises to overturn Treasury Orthodoxy to boost industry.
She seems quite determined to do battle!
Good and I hope she does.