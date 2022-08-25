A Letter from the Department for Education regarding All Saints CofE (Aided) Primary School

I have received the below letter from the Secretary of State for Education regarding the All Saints CofE (Aided) Primary School reaching academy status which I would like to share:

Dear colleague,

FUNDING AGREEMENT FOR ALL SAINTS COFE (AIDED) PRIMARY SCHOOL

I am pleased to inform you that I have agreed to enter into a Funding Agreement to allow All Saints CofE (Aided) Primary School, in Wokingham Borough Council, to become an academy.

The date of conversion will be 1 September 2022 and I am writing to the local authority to instruct it to cease maintaining the school from that date.

As you know, academies form an integral part of the Government’s education policy to raise attainment for all children and to bring about sustained improvements to all schools. I am delighted that the school recognises the benefits academy status will bring.

Rt Hon James Cleverly MP

Secretary of State for Education