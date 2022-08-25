How high is UK state debt? 82.9% or 95.5% of national income?

The Treasury and most commentators are mesmerized by UK state debt at 95.5% of GDP, the official figure which appears in the ONS monthly updates. They are right that by the standards of the last fifty years this is a high figure and reflects substantial increases in borrowing by government particularly over the banking crash and great recession in 2007-10 and again over covid between 2020 and today. So far this has not proved unaffordable as interest rates have remained very low and markets have been willing to lend.
By international standards the UK level of debt is middle of the pack. Japan leads the high debt league with around 250% of GDP, all financed at around zero interest and with inflation still low. Different rules seem to apply to the Japanese economy. In Europe Greece at 190%, Italy at 150% and Portugal at 127% are much higher . France is at 122% and Spain at 118%. The USA is also above the UK.
The ONS accepts that there are various ways of calculating the amount of UK debt. Indeed, it thinks a fairer or more realistic way is to take its figure for “Public sector net financial liabilities” rather than the figure for “Net Public Sector debt” given the complications created by the balance sheet of the Bank of England, a body 100% owned by the state. What should we make of the state debt owned by the Bank itself? How should we account for the Term Funding schemes the Bank runs?
On the ONS definition of net liabilities the figure runs out at 82.9% of GPD in July 2022, 12.6% of GDP lower than the usually quoted figure.
Of course the state should seek value for money in what it spends, should aim to control public spending well and should look to the private sector to invest and finance most activities outside the core services of health, law, order and defence, and schools. It would be good to see state assets rising and net liabilities falling. The state needs to control the cash cost of interest charges by avoiding excessive borrowing. It is also important not to overstate the gloom about our debt levels and to understand the range of numbers official statisticians come up with to try and capture the complexity.
As Sir J. points out, the nominal amount of debt outstanding is somewhat academic, you can view it many ways and different countries have their own funding models.
The important point is the COST of the debt. Here’s a sobering snippet to contemplate, and see disturbing parralels to today:
The 1979 Conservative government
The incoming administration of Margaret Thatcher raised interest rates to 17 per cent, as the government of the time saw this as a critical weapon in combating inflation, which was steadily rising at the time. It did have the effect of reducing inflation, although critics noted its negative impact on UK manufacturing exports. Interest rates began to rise again towards the end of the 1980s, partly under the pressure of house price rises. Interest rates had gone from 17% in 1979 down to 9% in 1982, and were back to 14.88% in October 1989.
Could we afford such rates today? History to repeat?
Compared to other nations we are OK?
Take your pick as to the definition of public debt and then invent a figure for political purposes. This is what the morally bankrupt Tories do and this is what destructive Labour will do if they get back into power.
Both parties when in government will pick whatever definition is debt is appropriate to justify further debt issuance. The Tories use debt to finance their appeasement of the leftist client State. Labour will use debt to finance a new and brutal authoritarian State as we are now seeing in the US. Both parties use debt to finance the political status quo that keeps them ensconced
The argument on this issue has become bereft of absolute truth and devoid of any degree of relevance until of course the detritus hits the fan, which can’t come soon enough
We borrow money in order to give it away. Much of this is wasted and is inexplicable. Maybe the government could TRY to explain it!
I doubt anyone objects to helping other countries with emergencies and defence against tyrants, but why does the UK always have to be the BIGGEST contributer? Is it our politicians (one in particular) seeking more glory, or is it that other wealthy countries restrict their help? The Ukraine is in Europe. The EU keeps bragging it is 27 versus our 1. Why is the UK providing more help than the much vaunted 27?
The thing about the National Debt is, it is created by people who will not have to pay it back and therefore are removed from any sense of responsibility and accountability.
I wounder if people really understood that each and everyone of us, plus all those yet to be born are responsible for this, that they would allow such a scandal to continue ?
I mean, would you be prepared to pay off a complete strangers debts for the rest of you life ?
Why quibble on these figures? Reinhart and Rogoff showed conclusively that once national debt exceeds 80% of GDP the future growth of that contry is compromised and problems would arise.
That’s what we are seeing…. worldwide…