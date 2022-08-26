Who owns the losses on bonds in Euro area?

The massive Euro 5 trillion money printing and bond buying programme of the European Central Bank was undertaken in conjunction with the Central Banks of each member state. Most of the bonds bought were the debts of individual Euro member governments. 80% of the risk on those bonds rests with the individual member states Central Banks. They were required to buy up bonds issued by their own government and are liable for any losses on them. This is an added complication compared to the position in the US or UK where there is just one sovereign state and one Central Bank involved.
The Bundesbank has reminded us that a 1% rise in Euro area interest rates would lead to a loss of around Euro 48 billion on the Quantitative easing positions for the zone as a whole, with the bulk of that loss resting on the balance sheets of the individual member states Central banks. Each member state is responsible for ensuring the solvency and capital adequacy of its own system. The Euro area is now designing a scheme that will allow it to continue to buy up the bonds of any country with weaker finances in order to prevent their interest rate for longer term loans getting too far out of line with the rest of the zone. There will be interest in whether the bonds bought and added under such a scheme will be at the risk of the member state concerned or whether the European Central Bank will take on the risk.
The Eurozone has particular problems with this for another reason as well. Only in the Eurozone did they take rates down so low that many of the better sovereign bonds were for quite a long time offering a negative interest return. This meant that they were particularly expensive even by the standards of dear advanced country government bonds worldwide, putting them more at risk when rates have to go up.
The Italian general election seems likely to elect a centre right coalition. Whilst they remain committed to EU and Euro membership they may well prove more questioning and difficult in responding to some of these internal EU stresses.
Is this rhetorical? If it isn’t then the private sector taxpayer, obviously. They are the only defenceless group of people who can be invoked, summoned and browbeaten into financing the authoritarian actions of political leaders that have become an existential threat to the West
Building an authoritarian environment is costly and requires huge amounts of bond based debt.
We are quite literally financing our own subjugation
The wheels are coming off the Eurozone. The Euro is below parity with the dollar. Germany isn’t going to be able to bankroll the weaker members. EU bank account holders are going to get their accounts raided again to try and keep the show on the road. Just like they did in Cyprus.
Meanwhile, over 650 criminal migrants were imported by the Border Farce yesterday to the land of “free” everything. If the Government WANTED to stop this, it could and it would.
And now we have a candidate for the position of Prime Minister announcing that he didn’t support the Lockdown restrictions and the Scientists should never have been given so much power. He thought the policy was wrong; he wasn’t permitted to express concerns or carry out a cost/benefit analysis; yet he didn’t resign and for the best part of 2 years he stayed in Government, officially supporting and facilitating the policy and joined in the PsyOps campaign to terrify the public into compliance. He was one of the Quad (Johnson, Gove, Handcock) who created and imposed the Covid policy. Basically he’s now saying he lied to us for 2 years as he and the other 3 wrecked the economy and ruined millions of lives ….. and now thinks he’s qualified to become PM.
Unbelievable!
The UK I believe had ‘interest’ in the ECB and was, whilst we were members of the EU, liable to any debts. Despite our so called leaving the EU, I believe that that is still the case but cannot find evidence whether or not this is correct. Is there anyone out there that has better information and the UK’s exposure to the ECB / EU debt crisis ?
I would hate for us to be presented a large bill for something we were led to believe that we were no longer part of.
Reply We left the ECB
Thank the good Lord they got something right. How about a similar decision on the ECHR. While they are in the mood for change kick out Mrs May’s two cobras in the wood pile of our lives Net Zero and trafficking. We will be dead in the water if this invasion is not defeated.
Were we liable when we WERE ( if past tense is correct) a member state?
And honestly…would anyone be surprised by a retrospective demand? France now wants an extra £8m for services rendered on the beaches!
reply to reply…..But the point is can UK still be held accountable for costs arising on ECB activity whilst we were a member?
The ordinary people of they EU will end up paying for it all surely as usual.
So Sunak now tells us he was against the extended lockdowns all along and no sensible cost benefit analysis of lockdown was ever done. Just as no sensible cost benefit analysis of the climate change act or net zero was done nor of the ERM or Sunak’s vast and idiotic manifesto ratting tax increases. The problem was not putting scientist in charge (they never were in charge) but not putting the right honest, bright, independent thinking, numerate scientists like the Barrington Declaration one in charge. Instead putting group think, politically chosen ones (often with vested or career interests) in charge.
An over professional video by William Hague promoting Sunak on Spectator TV yesterday. Not the way to win Sunak it is surely all over anyway. You surely do not win votes from party members by serial manifesto ratting, vast tax increases, currency debasement, expensive energy net zero insanity and endless government waste Rishi.
So 30,000 just last month waiting over 12 hours to get treatment in A&E once they arrive at casualty for emergency care – the worse figures ever recorded. And this is after perhaps hours waiting for (or in) an ambulance first. Is it any wonder overall deaths are circa 13% up. This when after a period of high deaths one would normally expect fewer than normal deaths.
Let us clap our pots & pans for the state monopoly rationing system that is the dire NHS.
Almost 15 years since the anti-EU voices in Britain started prophesying the imminent breakup of the euro, the euro is stil, eh, complicated, but the bonds are holding!
The Italian election is in name only. Whatever the politicians may puff to get the popular vote, they are run by Brussels. Similarity with closer to home,anyone?
Yes, the twitching of curtains usually precedes the clutching of pearls.
I imagine that there was always a huge fault line in the initial cobbling together of the EU.
Especially when it created a currency.
It did to Europe what was done to half of Germany upon reunification.
Rob Peter to pay Paul.
EU has been scrabbling about since 2008 trying to keep the dream/project up and running.
Does it now think that a Bank Union is the answer?
Who pays?
Who always pays?
Ordinary people got Europe back up and running after the parasite classes’ half century of devastation and now look at it!
And in other news, we’ll done to the woman who had a go at Steve Barclay about the ambulance service. Absolutely mirrored what many of us are thinking.
You have had 12 years to sort things out and there he was brazenly talking as if we will believe things will change in the future. The usual waffle, zero detail/timescales.
His response was equally telling, no acknowledgement of failure/acceptance of blame, just the usual politicians fall back of ‘we’ve put more money in’. Magicking in people from abroad, more immigration, denuding other nations etc. No mention of using some of the £140 billion or so to create new training colleges, fast track home grown talent. Short termism reigns.
NHS dentistry was mentioned. I guess zero politicians use it. It’s been known for years for teeth pulling not saving and in the main is appalling.