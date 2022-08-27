Paying for energy

All the time we need to import energy we are at the mercy of world prices for oil and of regional prices for gas and electricity. As we mainly import from Europe we are pushed into high prices by the chronic shortfall of energy provision on the continent. That is why I have been urging more domestic supply and trying to get us to pursue self sufficiency.
Policy has now changed to seek to produce more gas and oil at home, to keep open coal power stations pending new replacements, to revive nuclear and to examine commercial exploitation of technologies that would allow storage and time shifting of wind energy.
The solution to dear energy is to produce more cheaper energy. The immediate crisis prices come from a deliberate gas shortage in Europe caused by Putin’s economic warfare. The policy of encouraging electrification of transport and heating will require far more electrical generation than we currently manage, so we need to think through the pace of introduction. When assessing the true costs of different means of generating power we need to take into account costs of stand by and back up power.
The immediate need is a further package of measures to cut the cost of energy by reducing energy taxes, and to provide some offset to the loss of spending power from the increase in gas and electricity prices. It needs to ensure those on low incomes are looked after. What would you like to see in that announcement?
4 Comments
August 27, 2022
“Policy has now changed to seek to produce more gas and oil at home, to keep open coal power stations pending new replacements, to revive nuclear and to examine commercial exploitation of technologies that would allow storage and time shifting of wind energy.” Alas not yet changed enough. Storage of electrical energy is absurdly expensive and very energy wasteful in general. Best stored as gas, coal, nuclear, or oil before it is generated and only generated as needed.
“The policy of encouraging electrification of transport and heating will require far more electrical generation than we currently manage, so we need to think through the pace of introduction.” So why do this at all heatpumps, train electrification, electric buses and electric cars make little or often no sense in cost, convenience, safety or even CO2 terms. Buying a new EV car rather than keeping you old one almost always increases CO2 for example in the construction and mining of the new car and rather short lived and very expensive battery. Plus we do not even have any spare low CO2 electricity to power them.
Also CO2 is not a serious problem and even if the UK was net zero tomorrow it would make almost zero difference to the total world output and certainly zero difference to the climate.
August 27, 2022
Reported in the Telegraph today:- “Eco-conscious Duke flies to polo match on private jet
THE Duke of Sussex flew by private jet for a one-day polo tournament 1,000 miles from his Californian home after starting the trip in a different car to that carrying his kit. The Duke, who played to raise money for his HIV charity Sentebale, was photographed arriving by electric car to board a Bombardier Challenger 600, near his home in Santa Barbara. His polo kit is reported to have arrived about half an hour later by Range Rover, carried into the hold by what appeared to be members of staff before being flown to Aspen, Colorado.”
Just the polo match, the horses, stabling & horse transportation must use vast amounts fossil fuels. Still do as I say not as I do you stupid poor plebs!
August 27, 2022
The solution for many people will be heat one room, bathe less, move more and wear more clothes and an electric blanket perhaps. Give the money to the people in tax reductions and better pensions etc. and let then choose how to spend it be it on energy, food or as they choose. Also no point in insulating the whole house if you can only heat up one room. Plus insulating old houses well is often not practical, very expensive and uses loads of energy to do it.
Cleary the government should abandon the mad net “net zero” religion and take most sales taxes off energy, foods, transport fuels and basic good to get inflation down rapidly. Also reverse Sunak’s currency debasement policies and Carrie/Boris/Suank/Truss(?), Ed Milliband’s/May’s moronic net zero lunacy that caused the inflation.
August 27, 2022
In short our ~ 95% scientifically and economically illiterate MP have been following an insane energy policy ever since that idiot Ed Milliband got nearly all of them (not JR, Peter Lilly or Ann Widecombe & one or two others) to vote for the insanity of his idiotic Climate Change Act – without even having any proper cost benefit analysis. Scrap this act and Lord Debden’s deluded Climate Change Committee now Mrs Truss please.