The public sector could save some energy to help us out

Facing a winter of scarce energy the public sector could help us out by cutting its own substantial demands. This would save us money as taxpayers and leave more the available energy available for the homes that most need it and to keep business working without rationing.
Councils could review their street lighting and switch it off at times and in places where few people are out and about to need it.
All government offices could ensure through controls or caretakers that all electrical appliances are switched off early evening to avoid evening and night power waste.
Government officials could keep in touch with overseas governments more by on line meetings, to curb the number of jet flights needed.
Temperature and time controls on heating and cooling systems in buildings should be adjusted down where possible
More insulation should be included in public sector buildings.
Lights should be turned off when people leave offices for the evening.
August 28, 2022
Just make Parliament and Whitehall do what they are telling the rest of us to do.
Turn their heating and lighting down to uncomfortable levels.
That’s probably enough, but one could add: no limos for Ministers, economy class flights (only where they can’t join meetings by zoom), no UK air travel (economy rail travel only), no meat in the canteens etc.
At this stage in our decline, other parts of the public sector don’t matter.
August 28, 2022
Wanderer:
Whitehall and Parliament should lead by example.
August 28, 2022
But it needn’t have been like this. If for the past 12 years we had a real government looking out for the British people instead of a bunch of wallys virtue signalling to every international organisation.
Making us deliberately reliable on hostile forces for energy.
Offloading CO2 emissions to other countries to be able to proclaim our green credentials.
Don’t blame Russian aggressive, we sit atop years of coal, gas and oil but you prefer to leave it in the ground because a vocal minority told you to.
August 28, 2022
Our council can turn off the street lights full stop.
A few years back £2 million was wasted on new horrible, glaring, light polluting concentration camp beams.
Get rid…save £££££s.
August 28, 2022
Good morning.
Finally an admission from our kind host on what people have been warning about here for nearly 10 years.
Jets do not consume electricity but online meetings do !
You politicians simply will not face facts will you? It is YOU and YOUR virtue signalling, along with all those silly agreements and laws that you have created bound us up to that have led to this.
Get rid of the Climate Change Act and Net Zero and leave the Paris Agreement FFS !!!!
It cannot be simpler.
August 28, 2022
Let the WOKE Town Clerk pay his own office heating and lighting bills (travel too?) out of his vastly inflated salary.
August 28, 2022
What you say it correct, but you shouldn’t have wait for an energy crisis to do them,do them anyway.
August 28, 2022
All good suggestions, but what really needs to happen is for HMG to fix the energy problem without blaming our problems on Russia.
Lack of affordable energy is self inflicted by the very establishment that is supposed to be keeping us safe.
There are clearly options to provide cheaper energy, but the irrational political mindset just won’t allow that.
Just look around the country as living gets more expensive – services being taken away, bus services stripped of cash to run a real service. We are being closed down.
August 28, 2022
How about having public sector workers, including civil servants, work from home where practical to save on the costs of heating and lighting offices?
Maybe you could extol the benefits of this to the likes of Jacob Rees-Mogg.
August 28, 2022
August 28, 2022
The public, as a matter of inevitability will be saving “us” a great deal, by simply not being able to afford motor fuel, gas and electricity.
For many, the root of their general financial problem is the surreal cost of living accommodation stemming from the relentlessly-pumped property bubble.