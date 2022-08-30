Making energy cheaper

The Liz Truss team have said they want to ease the energy squeeze. They like the ideas of lower taxes and the removal of needless or excessively costly regulation. Energy would be a good place to start.
Let us consider first of all the £16bn or more cost of fitting a smart meter in every home for electricity. Indeed total roll out may well cost more, given the reluctance of almost half the population to have one and the troubles with how the early ones worked. The idea is to charge the mounting costs to all bill payers.
Whilst electricity is this dear why not pause the programme? By all means fit one where the householder is keen and applies willingly for one, but save all the promotional money and conversion costs where people need to be talked into it.
Then there are the green levies. It is a good idea to cease charging these direct to bill payers for a bit. More importantly going forward the grid controllers should only sign contracts for renewables that can deliver affordable energy without subsidy. This should be easy at current gas prices.
Large scale energy intensive industry has to buy carbon permits over an initial and reducing free allowance. Designed to cut fossil fuel use by industry, it can end up closing plants in the U.K. only to import more from abroad. The imports will often generate more CO2 than relying on domestic production given transport costs and more reliance on coal in China and Germany. So why not suspend this scheme whilst U.K. energy prices remain so elevated? How many high energy using businesses will we lose if we carry on with dear gas and carbon penalties?
August 30, 2022
Good morning.
I have to say, Sir John, this is one of your better posts on this subject. All suggestions are perfectly doable and can be done in a reasonable timescale with some tangable impact on costs.
For a bit ? I’d say not at all ! Stop rigging the market, it only benefits rich land owners at the expense of those on lower incomes.
It is not and never was about CO2 and saving the planet, but societal manipulation, wealth transfer and handing the keys to world governance to China.
As you pointed out before, Sir John the UK has lost most of its industrialised capacity and will continue to do so whilst we pursue current enviroMENTAL policies. Whoever becomes the next PM has a very short window of opportunity to do a handbrake turn and avoid the cliff drop facing us.
We the passengers can see the road ahead, and either want the drivers to turnaround or change drivers at the next stop (GE).
August 30, 2022
Spot on comment, Mark B.
If nothing like this gets done, then at the very least it should be mandated that energy bills have an enormous, unmissable warning on them that the green energy levy “unnecessarily made you pay £x more than you needed to. If you want to opt out of paying the levy please tick the box on our website”.
August 30, 2022
Great idea. Let those who believe these environmentally green ideas work pay for them. Do the same with foreign aid. It will be interesting to see how many politicians tick the box to voluntarily give away their own money.
August 30, 2022
Mark B
All the government has to do is quite simple.
When and where ever the turbines are installed the land is automatically rated as a commercial power generation site and taxed accordingly. The land owner has the choice to decide before signing any “lucrative” contract. At present farmers can get funding for turbines and solar panels but still receive farming grants and subsidies.
August 30, 2022
Mary M
I’ll post again just in case you did not see my last. I have answered your question about Rwanda from a few days ago.
August 30, 2022
Not suspension but abolition of all taxes and charges that relate to what some call ‘green issues’ including the abolition of the Orwellian Smart Meter rollout and all State backed payments and schemes relating to carbon output imposed on the private sector
Stop pandering to the Socialist environmental lobby. Indeed tax and then punish the environmental lobby rather than British industry.
August 30, 2022
Bang On – Agree with every word
August 30, 2022
Are you sure it is socialist and not fascist?Being driven by Big Business,Big Media and Big Finance suggests the latter to me.The socialists going along with it may well be just the useful idiots
August 30, 2022
Perhaps you could begin by explaining why none of this has been done in the 12 (TWELVE) years the Conservatives have been in power? Then move on to the disastrous state of public transport, the NHS, education, cost of living, etc etc. TWELVE years, and your party has done nothing
Reply For most of the time our energy system was controlled by strict EU rules
August 30, 2022
Green loon PM like Cameron/Clegg then Cameron, May and now Boris/Carrie. Not one with any real training or understanding of science, energy or engineering (PPE, Social Anthropology, PPE, Geography, Classics and Theatre Studies – unless you count May’s Geography which I do not!
August 30, 2022
To be followed by another PPE person Truss or very unlikely than goodness Sunak.
August 30, 2022
I agree Gary, you would think that the current Conservative government have not been in power for well over a decade and in control of energy policy.
August 30, 2022
Having left the E U why are we still following their rules?
August 30, 2022
BD. Because the UK signed up to the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (Title VIII) on Energy. Northern Ireland retains the advantages of the EU Internal Energy Market (IEM), as one grid system with the Republic. The energy, along with fishing parts of the TCP finish in 2026.
August 30, 2022
I do wish politicians wound stop tip toeing around the eco lunatics who want to reverse civilisation and send us back the stone age. l
August 30, 2022
Javelin, perhaps because it garnered them votes? After all, if you promise an enticing fantasy world to the voters then don’t be surprised if enogh folk will not stop to think about it – until it is too late.
Sir John’s suggestions are all ones I go along with. I would consign doctrinaire ‘Net Zero’ to the dustbin at the first opportunity.
August 30, 2022
They are not just tip toeing they are actually charging ahead with this lunacy directed by the totally misguided Committee of Climate Change, the BBC and St. Greta. What is driving this insanity? It must surely be corruption or vested interests? Must surely be the same for the Vaccine effectiveness con trick and HS2 why else!
August 30, 2022
Last week Sylvia Tranganida (@ICIS_Sylvia),senior editor at ICIS covering the global fertiliser market,tweeted out a map of Europe showing all the locations where fertiliser plants have been shut down or production significantly reduced :”Soaring gas prices hit European fertilisers,updated 25/8″.
It’s a long list.We’ll all be going organic whether we like it or not (leaving aside Russia and Belarus).Sri Lanka here we come!
August 30, 2022
‘Let us consider first of all the £16bn or more cost of fitting a smart meter in every home for electricity.’ You’re right – but a little late to this party, Sir John. The money – enough to buy ten or so SMRs – has now been wasted! But let’s stop any more being spaffed. Remove all pressures on energy suppliers to fit the things and make any eco-loons wanting them pick up the whole cost on their bills. This is an easy action for Truss to take in her first few weeks, setting her apart from the eco-lunacy that has brought us to this wholly avoidable crisis. Then she needs to take more zero-cost actions to set her apart from the smouldering wreckage of Johnson’s premiership. Sorting out the RAF recruitment scandal – for that is what is is – should be another thing on her ‘to do’ list.
August 30, 2022
Every couple of weeks I still get a phone call or text telling me ‘we’re in your area to fit a energy meter’ – for over 6+ years I’ve been telling them ‘NO’
I blame this government
August 30, 2022
A large number of consumers don’t want a smart meter because they know they are just part of the CONTROL system the Government is building. The Energy Companies (ie Government) will have control of your energy consumption and it will lead to power-surge pricing and power cuts if they deem it “necessary.” The coercion programme shouldn’t be paused, it should be scrapped.
The same applies to the “green” levies on our bills. Scrap them – completely. If windmills and solar aren’t viable without massive subsidy, then they aren’t viable.
And issue fracking permits – on condition that the gas is sold in the UK at a fixed price which will not be subject to the OFGEM price “cap” changes every three months.
August 30, 2022
Donna
Well said.
August 30, 2022
Exactly right on smart meters, the reason for installing them was not so the consumer would magically save money (how could they ?) but that they would in the future provide a mean to implement dynamic pricing of power to force users through penal surcharges to use less and to manage demand to avoid power cuts and so help to meet the Net Zero law. For that reason there is no way at all any Con/Lab/Lib government will halt the programme – just wait and see.
August 30, 2022
Yes Donna, I have been saying for some time that ALL drilling licences, whether for onshore fracking or for North Sea oil and gas, should stipulate that the product must be sold to UK customers at a fixed price: production cost + 7% profit margin. And this should be applied retrospectivaly, by law, to existing licences.
August 30, 2022
Headlines this morning. HMG paying private contractors to pick up migrants, the RN refuses. Err. Isn’t the RN paid for by us to do our bidding?
Super fast broadband roll out is being hampered by lack of workers. Companies looking to fast track large numbers of workers from abroad to fill gap. HMG policy exactly the same as Smart Meters. Not needed in most areas. In residential areas there is existing supply plus competition to provide if required but no evidence that domestic households (apart from gamers) need such high speeds. Hard to reach should have been the focus. Cheap fibre companies with poor standards spring up like the energy companies of some years ago purely to get HMG contracts. Their offer cannot compete with the quad plays of the mature companies so they will wither away/consolidate.
This country has the most open immigration system in the world, legal and illegal. Here HMG has been lying to us for years.
Make energy cheaper. Try reducing the numbers and hence demand and on all the other services your deceit is costing us.
Frankly over many decades I cannot recall a government that has proved so ineffective or so lacking in leadership.
August 30, 2022
The wheel’s finally come off.
August 30, 2022
I would disagree with you Nigl. They have been very successful in bringing the country down by following orders from various cabals.
August 30, 2022
Could you cite a government who you think were less than ineffectual ,then perhaps we could take a leaf out of their book.
August 30, 2022
Energy markets are global. We cannot make energy cheaper for the UK alone, UK demand is relatively small in global terms and so is UK supply. Everything is interconnected. We had a voice at the top table when we were in the EU. Not any more, we will simply have to follow the path set by the big players, the EU and the US
August 30, 2022
In my view a Conservative government has no right to charge us for crap ideas of smart metres and wind farms. Good ideas in the past have succeeded because they have improved life and made further development and improvement possible and smart metres and windfarms do neither.
In fact the whole idea of ‘Net Zero’ takes us backwards and hasn’t been thought through properly. Take the electric car which takes hours to recharge and has a limited range. Why impose this on us without taking the very obvious step of introducing the hybrid which allows time for both batteries and charging to be developed. It has driven us straight into an energy and cost of living crisis.
We will not get out of this mess until we start thinking and planning sensibly towards the future instead of trying to curtail and control peoples lives.
August 30, 2022
Rather typical of the Diary to suggest stopping a programme just as it starts to work. I was opposed to Smart Meters but now my supplier provides details of usage across the day, I can adjust the times I switch on washing machine, dishwasher etc. Sir John has 20/20 hindsight, blaming the EU for rules when energy policy is in the hands of national governments ( viz. France c/w Germany) and complaining about government policy he has supported for 10 or more years.
August 30, 2022
All good ideas but I do have trouble convincing myself that we have an effective implementation system in place – politicians need to remember that talking about something does not make it happen
August 30, 2022
Very nice. Thank you, this is lovely.
Meanwhile the Chancellor of bankrupt and insolvent Britain, brought about by your party in government, goes with a massive begging bowl to the US. Here green insane Boris and his globalist friends insist we continue to go for Zero. No fracking and the getting of more oil out of our ground. No coal for steel. More control of personal freedoms.
Just let people starve. Boris is more interested in being famous with his ‘save the planet’ friends – all very rich of course.
No matter how bad the philosophy is, no matter how dangerous the decisions are, support for the party comes first even from MPs who claim to be critical.
August 30, 2022
The single most significant factor in the cost of gas – and thereby electricity – in the UK is Tory deregulation.
This allowed the only-for-profit lads to save money by closing storage and so exposing the UK egregiously to spike prices.
Added to the deliberately-made toothless regulators of the supply companies it is a recipe for exactly what we see.
August 30, 2022
* in the relative cost of gas – clearly Putin’s terrible war is the biggest absolute one.
August 30, 2022
To summarise
Scrap energy meters, scrap the green levy, scrap green renewable subsidy and scrape the carbon permits…..not temperately as suggested but permanently – these policies where imposed by a Tory government and can be removed by a Tory government ….less talk more action
And bring confidence back to the fossil fuel markets by scraping net-zero
August 30, 2022
“How many high energy using businesses will we lose if we carry on with dear gas and carbon penalties?”
Please ask Mr. Alok Sharma, MP :
Official SSE video of Cop 26 President, Alok Sharma, triggering the explosive demolition of Ferrybridge coal-fired power station last year :
https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1429456184902393858/pu/vid/720×720/JwPnpycxEiyBmqVJ.mp4?tag=12
August 30, 2022
The people who believe you can offshore fossil fuel extraction to reduce CO2 are the same people who believe you can offshore animal farming and abattoirs to improve animal welfare.
August 30, 2022
This is quite amusing in a way:
https://facts4eu.org/news/2022_aug_uk_powering_france
“For months the UK has been powering France via our underwater electricity cables”
“Last year the French were threatening to cut off UK electricity over a few fishing licences….”
August 30, 2022
Another really good article from STT. Some ways it is good to know we are not alone and out of step with the rest of the world
Enviro-Fraud: Why Intermittent Wind & Solar Can’t Reduce Carbon Dioxide Gas Emissions
August 30, 2022 by stopthesethings
Wind and Solar Fail to Reduce PJM’s CO2 Emissions
CO2 Coalition
Gregory Wrightstone & Gordon Tomb
As the imposition of a tax on the use of fossil fuels is debated in Pennsylvania and Virginia, along comes an analysis showing the failure of such efforts to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide in the name of saving the planet.
cont
August 30, 2022
Another excellent entry on today’s NaLoPKT website where a report total throws open the hypocrisy of the EU regarding fossil fuel as seen through the eyes of India. Not too long and very hard hitting on the numbers.
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2022/08/29/europes-hypocrisy-on-fossil-fuels/
August 30, 2022
Sir John,
Lower taxes and the removal of needless or excessively costly regulation one would expect to be government policy, and not just ideas.
I have repeatedly refused a smart meter. Sending meter readings once a month is simple enough.
Green levies should be an optional extra on energy bills. Those who want to pay for them can, and those who don’t shouldn’t have to.
The tv tax should also be voluntary. Then the BBC will find out how popular it really is, and how many redundancies it will need to make.
August 30, 2022
Will never have a smart meter. Not because I think it would do me harm etc
but because of the over the top coercion.
Got an email the other day from the council re electoral register .
“You MUST complete this….”
Oh MUST I ?, didn’t.
If some bright spark in gov think they can get insulation grants paid for from house equity
loans people will remain uninsulated. ( Like the May Care Home fees debacle )
I’m still interested to find out the number of unvaxxed MPs.
I would imagine it’s nil.
August 30, 2022
Putin must be laughing his head off.