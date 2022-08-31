Consultation on electricity regulation

The UK government has recently published a consultation document on possible reform of the management and regulation of the UK electricity industry.
The UK fell under the EU system of control and regulation, which was progressively tightened and embodied in the 71 page 2019 Regulation. This Regulation wished to achieve two main aims, the integration of a Europe wide system of power provision and rapid progress to decarbonise the electricity used. The two aims were self reinforcing. The Regulation warned that as more power came from interruptible renewable sources there would be more need for interconnectors to allow the import and export of power across national boundaries to compensate for shortfalls in supply. The UK duly obliged even though we were in the process of exiting the EU, continuing its drive to rely more on interconnectors to the continent and very willing to add large extra volumes of wind energy to the system.
In line with other European countries the UK had developed twin market interventions to bring about the net zero progress. More low carbon power was attracted by offering long term contracts at guaranteed prices. In the early days of renewable power and for nuclear these were at premium prices to the then market wholesale price. The investors putting in the new capacity agreed to pay back any money earned over the contract price were energy prices to rocket, whilst requiring a subsidy all the time the contract prices remained above the wholesale price. The grid operator also had to hold capacity auctions, offering money to owners of stand by plants that would work in periods of low wind or little solar to keep their capacity ready to run. As they hoped these plants were not going to run that often they needed to offer sufficient money to make it worthwhile maintaining , staffing and fuelling the plants ready to run. Gas plants ended up running a lot to keep the system going with more than half our electricity coming from gas on a typical light wind day.
The consultation document does not give a clear steer of what would be a better system to guarantee security of supply whilst also providing plenty of competitive pressure to keep prices under control. The original regulatory system set up by the UK in the 1980s before the EU took over was a simple one of generators bidding into the system their price offers. The grid manager always took the next cheapest offer when having to scale up the output, and dropped off the dearest when cutting supply. The system was sufficiently attractive for there to be spare capacity so we never ran out of power even on cold dark windless busy day. Most of the power came from coal and gas, with a useful contribution from nuclear.
The immediate issues are the way some providers of renewable power can receive the elevated gas based price despite having much lower costs, and the lack of margin in our capacity for when the wind does not blow and the sun does not shine. The UK has also to prepare for a reduction in output from nuclear this decade, which is planned to see the closure of all but one of the existing nuclear stations. What are your thoughts on the changes we need?
‘What are your thoughts on the changes we need?’
Boris was still promoting Net Zero yesterday as he gave his thoughts on leaving office.
Klaus and his pals want Net Zero.
It will take real strength of purpose from a new Prime Minister to make the necessary changes. Leaving the EU does not mean it will be plain sailing.
After all the years of EU control and the bald fact that even the mighty EU can not make the wind blow AND I imagine the EU saw wind power as a potential unifier of Europe rather than a viable energy source…there are really only a few things we can do.
Get rid of wokery. It used to be very problematic to be a member of the commie party.
Leave the ECHR with immediate effect.
Get mining and fracking and gas producing. ( promise of nuclear is a cop out probably).
Uproot and sell or melt down those monstrous windmills.
We need affordable electricity for households and industry.
Wind and solar cannot be relied on.
The grid must be able to transfer electricity.
For the foreseeable future we must use gas,oil and coal extracted within the U.K.
The 71 pages of regulations (did anyone actually read them?) that plunged Europe into freezing darkness!
The biggest change needed is that the politicians charged with managing energy actually fully understand the whole production and supply process.
To much of the country’s energy group think is shackled by Net Zero. As within lots of government sectors ministers are advised by so called experts who all have their own pet theory, they end up peeing before their flies are open by not applying proper cause and effect analysis.
Why else would they allow the grandstanding situation of blowing up coal power stations and cover the land and sea beds with turbines and solar generators with no proper infrastructure in place, to accommodate the fear methology of not obeying the sermons from the new powerful religious sect that has taken over their whole existance?
We need to keep existing power stations in operation at all costs, and stop using net zero as an excuse to shut everything down.
Before we switch to old technology to something else that doesn’t works better, we need technology to catch up — So an extra effort has to be made to find better ways to produce energy that will not impoverish us.
In this there is a great need to look outside the box and allow innovative minds to pursue this – and not allow politics to prevent a real solution.
Once again our problems arise from following idiotic EU policy. The system of interconnections is a cumbersome, expensive and ineffective means of avoiding the unreliability of renewable.
We generate enough idiotic policies ourselves without adopting those of supranational bodies. These are often captured by activists determined to impose their own agendas which have little popular support.
This is an extraordinarily silly posting even by your standards, Mr Redwood. Wholesale energy prices are determined by the energy market, which is a European market. There is no separate UK market, and therefore very limited scope for any independnet policymaking by the UK, and none at all on the price in wholesale markets. It’s the story of Brexit all over again – Britain has left the body which sets the rules, and is now a rule-taker and a price-taker. A huge loss of influence
Reply What nonsense. We do supply most of our own energy and import/export is limited to interconnector capacity.
This really goes to show that our government has learnt nothing from the lack of supply over demand that we are presently suffering and does not feel security of supply is paramount.
Shocking narrow mindedness, net zero and decarbonisation really is a cult.
Just wakening up to what I’ve been banging on about for at least 4 years.
Windfarm operators should be paid a fixed price for their power and there should be no constraints payment for oversupply.
Only a government made up of arts graduates could make such a mess of such an essential basic commodity.
Ian, Don’t you love the BBC’s disingenuous take on wind farms…
40% huh… even when it’s the right sort of wind in the real world how much does wind contribute on a daily basis? 4%?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-62731923
Can anyone tell me why, in a world of net zero religion, are we currently generating 72% of our electricity demand with gas fired generators, whilst exporting 26% of our requirements?
The 14.8GW could be reduced to 9GW with CO2 emissions reduced. Am I missing something?
Well said Dave and a good question.
Maybe we’re just a cog in the EU energy machine
We can’t upset the French. No matter how stupid they act on Brexit NIP we must continue to pander to them
I bet if the export was stopped until the channel invasion stopped, it would stop overnight.
If we are completely divorced from the eu why have we not repealed ALL of their laws as they all interfere with the direction we want to see our country to go?
Because Boris the Traitor signed a deal with them – the Trade and Cooperation Agreement – that PREVENTS us from being more competitive than them, and forces us to abide by many of their policies. And Liz Truss has given NO indication she will tear this up. Brexit, and Britain, has been betrayed.
“Crisis? What crisis?”
All of this may be good stuff in the medium to long term but it will do nothing to protect swathes of the UK economy and large sections of its population from the impact of sudden massive rises in their energy costs, above all thanks to heroes like Boris Johnson fomenting war in Ukraine.
I find it a bit strange that at one point Liz Truss made the radical suggestion that the extra UK government debt that built up during the pandemic should be treated as a kind of war debt:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2022/07/21/some-funny-numbers-from-the-treasury-and-obr/#comment-1330438
but now we are being hit with the massive effects of a real war she only wants to fiddle round the edges.
Profiteering by the wind/solar providers needs to be stopped immediately. They should be taxed down to a 2% profit margin like the other energy suppliers. After all it was sold to us as a future source of “cheap” power – at the moment we’re paying the same for it as for gas-generated power.
All electricity contributions to the Grid should be assigned a capacity factor target. Those that fail to meet that target should have their payments reduced.
Presumably there are extant contracts which should not be tampered with — after all, the UK government has a reputation for probity to maintain. Those benefitting from those contracts should be subject to a windfall tax which will be completely legal.
Ten years ago I heckled a UKIP conference with a loud intervention of ‘tax the windfarms!’ This drew applause. Ten years later and here we are.
It may well have been the same UKIP meeting in Edinburgh that I attended and did a Q&A session with the man himself, Farage. He was right then as he is now.
Julian, good suggestion.
“Tax the windfarms” – hardly any would exist at all but for subsidies and huge market rigging! Just cull these and get real & fair competition. Make the wind farms pay for their intermittency too. Not the consumers. Make sure we have plenty of emergency piles of coal and stop ministers from blowing the power stations up. Have they even given that Cumbrian coal mine the go ahead yet?
Wind farms do pay for their intermittency. It’s called the System Integration Cost ( SIC ). Covers increased balancing cost, cost of additional backup capacity and the cost of reinforcing network infrastructure.
The essence of Sir Dieter Helm’s recommendation is that renewables should team up with reliable generators to offer a package that matches the demand profile, forcing them to procure their own backup. Essential to lowering costs is removing minimum quotas for renewables and guarantees that the most expensive always get to sell whatever they produce. That might upset those running the most heavily subsidised technologies – wave, tidal, floating wind, and soon, hydrogen.
We also need to look at lowering grid costs by looking at the whole system impacts of technology choices, and avoid making mistakes with bad choices of nuclear technology. Another EPR at Sizewell is a bad choice, made for bad political reasons, probably including trying to discredit nuclear power..
If you will allow John. A great piece by Alison Pearce in the Telegraph today.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/columnists/2022/08/30/boris-johnson-can-never-forgiven-sacrificing-britain-net-zero/
I think it would be useful if someone with some knowledge of energy sat down with the government and did a Jackanory session with the public on TV. They should explain that they got it wrong with the climate change act and net zero and tell people why it is vital we change tact. Let’s have some honesty and then perhaps more people night accept the obvious which is that we need reliable cheap energy.
“What are your thoughts on the changes we need?” Remove all anti-fracking regulations and repeal the Climate Change Act.
Wind and solar benefit land owners at the expense of the consumer. They are unreliable and always will be. We should target our near future energy needs from oil, coal, gas, and nuclear. Tidal is a constant source of energy and being an island surrounded by the sea investment into harnessing this powerful resource should be better explored. Perhaps run a competition to allow the fantastic inventors we have in this country to compete for a prize to come up with a viable solution. Like in 1714 when the British Parliament offered financial rewards of up to £20,000 (equivalent to £3.35 million in 2022) under the Longitude Act and John Harrison invented the marine chronometer.
My first comment is still in moderation. As it contains nothing rude or objectionable I will assume that it is a purely a matter of timing.
All good comments above but the financial measures are largely a sticking plaster for the coming winter. The only effective solution is to increase the supply.
I know that it will take time and that is why action must be started right now.
Off topic, sorry Sir John,
Boris is in the news again tub thumping about how things will be better this time next year.
I admire his enthusiasm, it is what got him my vote in 2019, but it won’t wash this time.
The difficulties created by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine are not going to end for a long time.
We need to increase our own supply and maintain control over it.
Things will be better this time next year – FOR HIM !!!
Excellent Tweet of yours about increasing supply roughly one hour ago, Sir John.
Welcome to Britain 2022 after 12 years of Tory government, a 3rd world country where NOTHING works, police, NHS, border security, strikes and the flagship of the Navy unable to leave its home base without breaking down!
Do you think that you will be able to impose Net Zero without a breakdown of Law and Order, will there be troops on the streets?
You continue to fiddle while Rome burns, trying to ignore what is going on, I don’t ever remember feeling so depressed, meanwhile the 2 candidates for PM who are both equally responsible for the state that we’re in continue with the pantomime…. It’s sickening
My comment still awaiting moderation despite there only being 6 comments when I left mine
We can’t have the truth being revealed can we mr redwood
Don’t worry it’s what most people believe
So too has mine. Obviously the truth is getting hard to hear.
Hello Sir John,
You are an intelligent man so why do you keep talking about net-zero. Simple research for health & Safety will tell you that people can work an 8 hour day in an atmosphere of 5000 parts per million CO2, & that the atmosphere would have to have 10% CO2 or 100000 parts per million to kill us.
Currently CO2 is 400 parts per million so it is no danger to humanity at all. Until someone, like you,
points this out the net-zero nonsense will carry on & we will never have a sensible energy policy.
As a side issue if we understood CO2 we could immediately stop building two energy systems & use gas & nuclear with no problem at all.
OT. The intermingled world of politics and the media is way beyond me but as a naive I will say I’m pleased Liz Truss has decided against a BBC interview. If she tells them frequently that she, not they, is in charge of her time, matters may improve.
Naturally all the BBC, their likethinkers, and friends are getting everso excited – how dare she snub us, she’s scared etc., etc.
In the winter in the UK, from October to mid-March, during peak energy use periods, do you know how much (as a %) of the energy in the UK comes from Wind and Solar?
As I understand it, the price paid to all generators is that required by the most expensive generator needed to satisfy instantaneous demand. Currently gas is very expensive so the price rises and all others make huge profits.
Would it be possible to subsidise the price of gas to bring down the cost of gas generation, and hence reduce the price paid for all electricity. The cost to the country of subsidising gas must surely be cheaper than effectively subsidising all other generators. This would obviate the need for controversial measures like retrospective windfall taxes.
A much easier and cheaper solution to this problem is to do what I have been suggesting for some time – decouple the price paid for different forms of energy and institute a simple payment formula: production cost + 7% profit margin. And apply this retrospectively, by law, to existing licences. Job done. Costs cut and inflation reduced.
Dear Sir John, Why is it OK for the Government of France to be the biggest player in the UK power market but not OK for the British Government to be a serious player? I feel that this question is bound to be posed frequently in coming months.
Agreed outsider.
And why are essential utilities and areas of strategic importance to UK not protected from foreign control?
I’m wondering if the closure of all but one of our existing nuclear power stations in the next few years, before the roll-out of SMRs, will lead to an exodus of nuclear-power engineers from this country. But I’m sure that the Johsnon government has a cunning plan. It does, doesn’t it?
Boris tweet 2 May 2022
“Nuclear power stations like the one I visited in Hartlepool today are absolutely crucial to weaning us off fossil fuels, including Russian oil and gas.
Instead of a new one every decade, we’re going to build one every year, powering homes with clean, safe and reliable energy.”
I wonder if Sunak and Truss also back this, will the UK government own them?
More to the point, Sir John: How many of your contributors are likely to bring a meaningful and usable answer? Two, three, ten, twenty, fifty?
For my part I would say, (re)develop nuclear power stations. But whether of the 3.2GWe Hinckley C (or equivalent) or 470MWe SMR types, they are likely not to be operational before 2029-2035. RR. has signed a agreement with the ULC-Energy (Netherlands) for future SMRs but all documents on various websites are missing an important information: When will the SMRs start producing electricity?
The only document I found quoting a date is euronuclear.org ‘Rolls Royce SMRs expected to power UK’s National Grid by 2029’ (see also nucnet.org ‘Regulator announces Start of Design Assessment for Rolls Royce reactor’, 04/04/2022 and ‘Rolls Royce: Company expects to receive regulatory approval for reactor by 2024’, 19/04/2022).
So it should be clear that even the SMRs’ contribution to the energy mix is still some time in the future. I’d better learn how to knit if I do not want to freeze one of these coming winters.
“Mikhail Gorbachev promoted peace between Russia and the West and allowed a big reduction in nuclear weapons and tensions. He offered a better future for Russia and the wider world.”
He also said some wise words about the EU being the Soviet Union all over again, which have now been removed from the internet, and about Jan 6 in Washington, which were jammed by Youtube.
Scrap all subsidies and tax wind and solar the same as all other power generation.
Todays news. The largest wind farm has started generating. As said on the Beeb news, it will generate enough power for one and a quarter million homes, when the wind blows!! Let me qualify that. When the wind blows at just the right velocity, not too gently, and not too hard, when the turbines have to be shut down.
It beggars belief that the majority of MP’s actually believe in Net Zero/Climate Change and really think this stuff works. The quickest way to energy security is to expedite fracking. Then N Sea oil and gas, mine our own coal and order SMR’s from RR. None of it may come in time to save the Conservative party.
The Climate Change modelling is no better than the Ferguson crackpot modelling for the ‘pandemic’.
In other news – I’m so glad the BBC have identified the floods in Pakistan as Climate Change, and not as I thought a huge monsoon flood like in 2010, or the failure of farmers to construct run offs and riverine corridors, or failure of its government to build up its river banks or building reservoirs in flood-plains or having an emergency services and communications response along the known affected areas…not because they’re corrupt and busy building nuclear weapons, increasing their space programme and military budgets
+1
When I heard of the flooding I thought, “Should have spent all that money on Nukes of flood defences instead”
And we still send them millions in ‘aid’
Why ask? Many of us have views which contradict the Tory party philosophy which has been given over to insane greenery and wokery.
As a result of such green insanity we have a fuel shortage, no gas production increases, no oil production increases, no coal. We import all three shortages with money we don’t have. Policy there is to keep selling our assets. Opposition to that is ignored. Proposals to ban wood burning remains.
Our views which say get fracking are ignored and ridiculed because the likes of Boris would rather industrialise tbe sea and the land with windmills and solar panels which are largely useless. He just wants more and more and more and more. Will his successor?