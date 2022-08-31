Social care costs

I have told Wokingham Borough Council that I will as always support sensible proposals for more financial support from central government to provide good local services. In particular I am conscious more money can be helpful in dealing with social care. I trust the Council will respond to the consultation on distributing extra funding for social care reform. Under these proposals the Council could receive up to an extra £2.77m in 2023-24 for social care to cover the costs of the extension of means tested support and including an extra £1.2m for its own administrative costs, if it opted for the choices in the consultation that maximised Wokingham’s receipts. Even going for other options would still deliver the extra £1.2m for administration.