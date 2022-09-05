Zimbabwe, Venezuela, Sri Lanka – three poster countries for price controls

Venezuela has been brought low by printing lots of money, by price controls and nationalisation. A potentially rich country with the world’s largest oil reserves, Venezuela has seen its income per head fall from $12,000 in 2011 to just $1877 last year after a decade of price controls and nationalisation.
Zimbabwe, once a relatively prosperous agricultural state with plenty of food has seen its income per head fall to $1362 a head and lived through food shortages. Compulsory land transfers and price controls have not been kind to the economy.
Sri Lanka has been less extreme but has seen its income per head fall to $3698 last year and experienced food and other shortages as controls have been used. As a Professor at Colombo University wrote of their price control “it has never sorted out our supply shortages, but is has eliminated the quality goods from the market, and it has created a black market for good quality products, and it has not helped in any way eliminate poverty”
Food riots, protests against government, high inflation and damaging price controls have created misery in each of these potentially successful countries. Price controls have taken too many goods off the shelves, have bankrupted businesses that could otherwise have supplied more, have driven foreign companies out and put off more investment in capacity to supply. They have bred black markets, fostered smuggling subsidised and price controlled goods out of the country to sell at better prices elsewhere and prevented imports.
Why do so many people think they would work? Why will they not study what happens when they are used widely in inflation ridden economies?
25 Comments
September 5, 2022
Good morning.
Political pressure and economic illiteracy.
It is so easy just to print lots of money and let someone else further down the line worry about the consequences. Look at Lockdown ?
It was so much easier for the government to tell people to stay at home and pay them to do so, or ‘Eat out to help out’ and subsidise peoples food. It is popular for the government and their just so much easier. Rather than just to tell people the truth and make them face reality.
But it isn’t just price controls is it ? It is government subsidies, bad legislation (eg The Climate Change Act) and money printing. Subsidies distort the market, and money printing devalues the currency. Bad legislation and making foolish agreements leads to bad policies and the inability to adapt to change. All done to avoid reality and making tough decisions, coupled with a dose of self-aggrandisement and virtue signalling.
It seems we are to pay for the mistakes and failings of the political class. A reality few will be able to afford.
September 5, 2022
COP26 the president of Sri Lanka was being glad handed by all and sundry congratulating him on his net zero policies.
Eliminating synthetic fertiliser has devastated the countries agricultural and impoverished the population.
Just like Treasonous May and her net zero nonsense.
I hope at some stage these idiots are held to account.
September 5, 2022
Mark B,
It seems obvious to me, and I’m sure to you, that if you control the production of an important resource below the level of demand then either the price will rise or rationing will be necessary. In the first case those with fewer resources will be priced out of the market, and demand will be brought to match the artificially restricted level of production.
And then there’s politics. Any government that cannot dominate the narrative when it wishes to use brute force capitalism to correct a situation of its own making is a very silly government indeed.
I hope Sir John will excuse me if I suggest that his message, that the Gods of the Copybook Headings cannot be denied, needs a softer emphasis. Yes, I read the introduction to his last piece, but it was in my opinion insufficiently emollient to placate those who watch the approach of winter with fear. Yes, he has a solution and a way of getting through, but the perception is what will count.
Softer presentation and more contrition from all those who brought us to this point would be advisable, whether they are guilty or merely guilty by association makes no difference.
JF
September 5, 2022
Mark,
Agree price controls are one of many problems. Subsidies, legislation, ‘targetted’ taxes and the rest also do damage.
From the 1950s to the 1990s Hong Kong grew GDP per capita massively more than the UK. In the end average income per person was higher in HK in 1996 than it was in the UK. This was achieved by successive goivernors making sure they did nothing to constrain the economy – a very short tax code being the highlight. Read up on John Cowperthwaite, governor in the 60s.
It isn’t complex to get to a successful economy. For the most part the the key is to keep the State involvement to a minimum (or zero if you dare).
September 5, 2022
Your penultimate paragraph is about to be repeated. Ms Truss is suposed to be announcing a significant package of support today.
WHERE IS THE MONEY COMING FROM?
The £ is falling which fuels inflation and requires interest rates to be increased to defend it, which means large borrowers and house mortgage loan holders have less spending money.
Since the Tories took over in 2010, we’ve had one PM after another who have damaged the nation, will Ms Truss be the one to put Country and People first?
September 5, 2022
Political pressure and economic illiteracy.
Indeed the same reasons Boris & Sunak printed money, caused vast inflation, increased the size of government and taxation to nearly 50% of GDP, run the NHS as a communist monopoly to kill nearly all real competition, push ahead with net zero and HS2 and locked down the economy for a year.
Good luck to Liz she will need it. Save us from Starmer/Sturgeon,
September 5, 2022
Hastily gathered facts, available to all…even ministers… on the internet.
Apparently, price control is about 4,000 years old.
200 years older than the Code of Hammurabi where it was always thought to have originated.
Diocletian had a go with maximum prices and minting ( but not enough gold and silver) and caused inflation. Taxes had to be paid in goats etc.
It took until Adam Smith to discover the joys of the free market.
Didn’t stop the corn laws though, but that was fixing prices at a higher level?
(Price control has always been a disaster).
The French Revolutionaries adopted price controls to counteract their OVERPRINTING of money….well!!
Strangely Hammurabi’s (absolute control freak) code reads very much like the Covid rules!
September 5, 2022
Some answers to your questions.
Most people have not run a business (of whatever scale) so can’t immediately see the problem with price controls. They have never studied economics (even the basics are not taught in schools). They are not interested in examining the issue further, especially since the media doesn’t point out the link between the controls and poverty.
Maybe understanding would gradually improve if there was a “Chance card” in Monopoly which said “The government has introduced price controls, all your rents are reduced by 50% for the next 5 moves.”
September 5, 2022
Indeed I have never formally studied any economics but surely it is so blindingly obvious that if you fix prices below the cost of supply you will not get anyone to supply it for long or to invest in that industry. I think I worked this out about the age of 12. But then it is also blinding obvious that if you have income taxes at 98% you crippled an economy and raise rather less tax – but this was it seems beyond the double first in Greats one Denis Healey. Or if you enforce net zero and intermittent renewables (for no sensible reason) you push up energy costs and cripple the economy pointlessly. Yet about 95% of MPs and Truss still seem to support this insane vastly expensive religion. Bonkers Boris ever believes that wind energy is nine times cheaper than gas!
September 5, 2022
Price is the mechanism that matches supply with demand. Shortage of supply the price rises and suplliers find it more profitable to supply more. Hence the problems with the failed free at the point of delay, rationing and often non treatment NHS.
September 5, 2022
Bloomberg Reports 4th September
“European ministers will discuss special measures to rein in soaring energy costs, from natural gas price caps to a suspension of power derivatives trading, as the bloc races to respond to the deepening crisis.”
September 5, 2022
Price controls do NOT work but then they were never meant to work. Their primary purpose is as a political tool not as a humanitarian response to a human situation.
Political leaders in the West are intent on realigning our world and that requires a strengthening of the status quo. Price controls help to appease the bodily mass thereby assisting the political centre.
MT knew the truth and didn’t baulk at telling others. It shouldn’t surprise anyone that the despotic minded Left and the toffs in the Tory party hated her for it, that you cannot buck the market. Free price signals are fundamental to understanding the strains and stresses of supply and demand without which we are blind to events
Do not let political leaders conceal the reality of what we are facing across the West. It is nothing less than an assault on our very souls
September 5, 2022
+many
Plus MT was an intellectual in the true sense of the word..ie she was bloody clever.
A Blue Stocking.
And I believe she had a real political dream.
Maybe she, like many others, underestimated the satanic nature of her enemies.
I mean…look…they just shut down our world!
September 5, 2022
And all the signs are Truss will be enacting price controls. If so your first vote will be against your new PM. Maybe that’s why I saw it is suggested you won’t be getting a job or or prefer your independence?
And then slowly we will see all the other Santa promises rowed back on/broken as reality kicks in.
I have seen her called Boris 2. So spendthrift and BS the order of the day.
September 5, 2022
I see Truss has now said she wont interfere with the BOE. So given in to political pressure. Let’s leave it ‘unfit for purpose’ First promise broken.
September 5, 2022
There are price controls on energy all over Europe. The countries that have introduced these caps all have consumers paying a lot less than British consumers, they all have inflation rates much lower than the UK, they all have growth rates much higher than the UK, and none of them has chosen as their headline economic policy of the last few years the introduction of border controls and red tape on trade with their biggest markets. Go figure
September 5, 2022
Why do they believe?
Because they believe they didn’t do “the right” kind of money printing, price controls and nationalisation.
And you can add the UK to the list of socialist, failing states to your list ….. and for the same reason. Socialists ALWAYS run out of other people’s money.
Meanwhile, another 3,000+ criminal migrants were given a “free” ferry ride into the UK over the weekend …… to the land of “free” accommodation; “free” food; “free” healthcare; “free” dentistry; “free” legal aid; “free” education; “free” money and “free” mobiles. Did I forget anything? Oh yes …… after breaking our laws and preying on the British people, many of them will be given “free” legal defence and – after several prosecutions – they may get a “free” holiday in one of HM Prisons.
And STILL the anti-British Establishment will refuse to repeal the Human Rights Act and resile from the ECHR.
September 5, 2022
As with any scheme that didn’t work before, “it’ll be different this time!” But it never is!
My husband has a book entitled, ‘Corporate Amnesia’
The experts just won’t learn from past experiences. Sadly, our experts (of nothing) are trying the same thing in all western societies. Though, I think they know exactly what the outcome will be.
September 5, 2022
All government control is disastrous. Some are obvious, most are insidious. Central control has never worked in the entire history of the world and yet people are so poorly educated (or brainwashed) in history that they fall for the same failed policies over and over again.
September 5, 2022
Price controls can be introduced democratically by such governments in times of emergency, or, as is generally the case, they can be imposed non-democratically by powerful cartels internationally, and to the enormous detriment of the people of this world.
It is the latter type which is by far the most damaging.
The problems experienced by John’s headline countries were caused by many factors, the major ones being externally imposed upon them by ideologically-opposed powerful nations, and the price controls were largely a symptom of rather than the cause of those.
September 5, 2022
Those at the top of the Labour is Party have never run a business so their simplistic attraction to price controls is not surprising. But we voters with experience in the commercial world would now no longer be shocked or even surprised should a Conservative government introduce further price controls, so far has the Party fallen in our estimation. Boris Johnson: there’s nothing wrong with being woke; Sunak: get used to higher energy costs; Truss: fracking ok but only with local consent; regional public sector pay boards proposed one day then withdrawn following inevitable protest from expected quarters. These are not conservative policies borne out of conviction and care for the future prosperity of the nation. I expect Truss to announce energy price control ‘ as an essential temporary measure’ – which sets a further precedent which is difficult to erase and sends us further down the road to a Venezuelan economy.
September 5, 2022
What is the point? We’ll get what our politicians want and democracy will be neatly sidestepped as all our politicians seem to want the same thing, ie. to destroy the UK (and are succeeding), and what our politicians want will be the only options offered. Maybe a manifesto will promise something different, but it will be discarded the day after.
Cynical? You bet! Experience brought me here.
September 5, 2022
What CAN we guarantee of our future? Mass immigration, net zero, HS2, and a totalitarian government that will remove individual choice by pricing ‘undesirable’ things out of existence (eg. motor cars), from ALL the main parties which now have very little to distinguish them from the other main parties.
September 5, 2022
Price controls on the world’s major gas & oil producers like Saudi ARAMCO, and ADNOC in UAE ?
How ?
September 5, 2022
But what price controls are you talking about? The kind of proposal which is being mooted is not for a permanent system whereby the government should set the price of a standard loaf of bread or any similar articles on sale in the shops, but for a temporary government intervention which arranged that the retail prices of energy would be set back to the retail prices which obtained at some selected point in time before wholesale prices started going through the roof, with the government compensating the retail energy suppliers for selling it on at a loss. That is the simplest and most transparent way to protect all people and businesses in the UK from the present surge in wholesale energy prices, which otherwise will wreak havoc with their livelihoods and even endanger their lives.