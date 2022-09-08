The energy package

Today we are told to expect a new energy policy. This note is based solely on press accounts of what the government may announce. There will be two different parts to it. The first is to tackle the underlying problem. We have too little domestic energy. We are too dependent on imports from an energy starved Europe. We need to produce more of our own oil, gas, hydro power, renewable energy and nuclear energy. We need to prolong the lives of those gas, coal and nuclear stations where it is safe to do so, as we wait for the new investment to go in and provide us with sufficient alternative supply. I look forward to bold steps to promote more UK onshore and offshore oil and gas, which will bring in substantial tax revenues, create more well paid jobs and lower the CO2 generated compared with importing more LNG. I look forward to decisive action to commission new nuclear facilities through smaller nuclear reactors, to explore the commercial roll out of more ways of storing and using wind power and to ensure the lights and heating stay on this winter and next.
The second part is the need for immediate action to deal with the cost of living and business crisis created by extreme price movements in the gas and electricity markets here and on the continent, affecting our imports. If the government decides on a comprehensive price control as a temporary measure this would indeed take the worst pressure off business and families and save many jobs currently threatened by unaffordable business energy bills. It will also bring with it a substantial bill for taxpayers and the state in the form of borrowings needed to subsidise the supply of energy below the cost of production and purchase. That is why the government needs to reassure markets and taxpayers that everything will be done to eliminate the demand/supply gap to bring prices down and to speed an elimination of price controls. Whilst they are in place the government will need to ensure it encourages investment in new energy supply. This requires prompt granting of licences, ending some of the penal taxes on the energy produced from new facilities and allowing contracts to supply that are reliable and make economic sense. Government itself needs to cut its own energy usage to show the way to reducing demand pressures on the currently limited supply. One thing that most people do agree about in this contentious debate is the desirability of more insulation of buildings and more fuel efficient machines and processes where these can be afforded.
So the important questions are likely to be
How will the government ensure proper incentives to greatly expand UK energy supply from domestic resources?
What can be expected of demand management in the public sector, and how can government help the private sector cut demand whilst still keeping warm and carrying out the work?
What controls will there be on the costs of this intervention?
Sorry Sir John I need to correct you on something. It was the BREXIT Party that did it in for Theresa May’s Premiership, not UKIP. Close enough though for government work as they say 😉
Little of what has been suggested will bare fruit this coming winter of discontent. Policies are only created to capture cheap sound bites and little long term thought is given sue to the short life cycle of a parliament and even a Minister. Why sow the seeds of fortune only for others to reap the benefit of that harvest. Look at what happened in 1997 when Labour took over ? The Conservatives bestowed upon them an economy on the rise and gave them the aura of financial and economic prudence. Something that was not deserved.
The government is going to have to make cuts to non-essential parts of the State. If the government seeks to borrow more it might find it increasingly difficult as the Bond Markets are apparently getting the jitters with the UK’s ability to service its debts. This means interest rate rises and high taxes to pay those interest payments.
I fear that the begging bowl we used with the IMF may be called into action once more.
Mark, you and I both worry about the level of goverment spending. I’m all for cutting non-essential parts of the state. Let’s see if the Civil Service allows it. As a starter on areas for savings why does Government need to support arts or sports?
I note Sir J has not included any reference in his comments to the net zero ideology. If we were simply to say “we will follow the leaders in reducing our CO2” that would allow lots of savings/benefits – maintain carbon intensive industries, retain & expand gas production, remove green levies (taxes). No point us being at the front of the line when the UK is only 1% of world emmisions.
Bonds are getting less desirable and the pound is now sinking and very low compared with the Euro and the Dollar.
Mark B
Indeed we need to cut back the size of the state.
All we need now is the political will to do it.
First of all, we need an adult conversation as to just what WE want the gangster state to do for US. What services can we do without? Will Ms Trust be able to make such cuts and does she have the will to do so? Only time will tell.
It was NOT the Brexit Party, it was the people of Britain from left right and centre and the critical people in Parliament on all sides, people like John Redwood.
I am also absolutely astonished and delighted at Liz Truss. She is terrible on Foreign Affairs and seemingly does not yet understand price rises because of commodity shortages (which are deflationary) and inflation caused money printing by the abhorrent Johnson Government.
Redwood was right to back Truss and I am pleased we followed his lead. She is a recognisable Tory, and one who has accepted the will of the people expressed in the Brexit Referendum. That is an accolade and what we should expect from every politician. They are, after all, our servants not our masters.
@Mark B; How many angels do you have dancing on the head of your pin?! 🙂
UKIP compared to TBP; When a new party is filled with many the same people, much the same ideology & policy, using the same arguments, as the party that went before does that not equal the same party in all but name, just as the right claimed New Labour was just old Labour back in the 1990s, and the right were absolutely correct to call out Blair’s half-truth; people are just as correct to call out the Farage half-truth too, what ever his disciples think.
September 8, 2022
“Victorious warriors win first and then go to war,while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win.”
-Sun-tzu,c500BC
Russia has been preparing for this multidimensional conflict with the west for a long time,just as China is also meticulously planning and preparing for it’s potential(inevitable?) conflict on the other side of Eurasia.
I doubt whether the IMF would be able to save us this time(there is all the -astronomic-debt in the off balance sheet shadow banking system for a start).As Mr Putin said in another noteworthy speech on 17/6/22 closing the SPIEF 22:
“The economy of imaginary wealth is being replaced by the economy of real,hard assets.”
In order to offset some of the costs of this which as Sir JR says will be by increased tax revenues from domestic production ,I would like to see :
1: Cancellation of HS2
2: Freeze on all non-clinical & non teaching public sector recruitment
3: Reduction in the size of the Civil Service
4: Increase in Tobacco duties
5: Review of Triple Lock & WFA for people like me
I think the Triple Lock should stay, but I would add another one to your list, David.
Get a grip on the unlimited immigration to this Country, which is costing a fortune to the taxpayer, many of whom are Pensioners, as I am.
However that seems to be an impossible task for this Government.
September 8, 2022
No, it’s not impossible. They just don’t want to do it. And – up until now at least – that has included the criminal migrants being given a “free” ferry ride into the land of “free everything.”
If they wanted to stop it, they would.
Unlimited immigration is another globalist policy that will unfold just like the green globalist policy. The BIG difference is that you can’t throw money at it.
Agree Cheshire girl I to am a pensioner, but it’s not unlimited immigration it’s the illegals coming into our country by road and sea , instead of putting them up in 4star hotels and giving them chance to disappear into our great country why not just turn them straight round at capture and escort them back to Europe, how bloody hard can it be or does the government want these illegals as cheap labour makes you wonder
September 8, 2022
Agreed, Cheshire Girl, but the government don’t want to reduce immigration, be it legal or illegal. Why else would they keep lowering the requirements of the points system and treat illegal immigrants better than legal citizens, and also fail to deport more than a handful, even when they fail asylum? They won’t even deport violent criminals, FGS! (I say won’t rather than can’t because the 80 seat majority gave you the means to do whatever you wanted).
The CONS government have been totally dishonest with the people of the UK. TOTALLY dishonest! They sent out a bigger message than Blair ever did. The CONS invited the whole world to come live in the UK, not just the people of the Commonwealth.
Don’t hold your breath in either immigration or fracking.
The coal mine in Cumbria is sho el ready but the government prevaricates.
I’m looking for actions not rhetoric.
September 8, 2022
If the triple lock stays, how are you going to recover the national debt each pensioner has contributed to the next generation, by their lifetime of voting in borrow and waste governments?
Cheshire Girl – it would also be proof positive that The People of the UK come first and that we are back in control.
Anything less and the 80 seat Tories remain a puppet Government that got into power by deception.
There is a saying: The way you do one thing is the way you do everything.
Leftist immigration policy = Leftist economics policy, Leftist policing policy, Leftist health policy… and on and on…
@CG; Immigration is only costing a fortune because of our silly, often knee-jerk, immigration polices, those on the hard right have made that bed, they need to be made to lie in it!
September 8, 2022
Agreed! We have the poorest pensions in the developed world and that is a disgrace. I have hope that Braverman will get a grip on illegal immigration and indeed must start mass deportations of same.
September 8, 2022
September 8, 2022
DP:
6. Call a halt to all foreign aid distribution.
7. Explain why house insulation is needed if the temperatures are (allegedly) going to be rocketing.
Truss should undo all Sunak’s vast manifesto ratting and make it very clear that under her Tory manifestos will be honest & kept too. So you can trust the next one in 18+ months time. Otherwise it will not be worth the paper it is written on. Under Truss you will get what you vote for. This really would be a first.
September 8, 2022
Tax the wind farms. Tax then till their turbines squeak.
Their contracts must be honoured. Taxation is not in the contract.
JF
6. Significant reduction in so-called Foreign Aid. (China, India, Pakistan etc nuclear weapons owners).
September 8, 2022
Review of Triple Lock ?
UK state pension is by far the worst in the developed world, and you want it to be even lower ?
You missed off from your list:
1: Stop ALL overseas aid.
2: Stop immigration, and make those already here, pay into the tax system for 10 years before they are entitled to health care and other benefits.
As things are going now, the next step for UK is the IMF.
September 8, 2022
JR,
Sorry to see you were not offered a job in govt. not surprised as the woke cabinet is the same old same old. Quota not ability.
Therefore the cost of living is down to your party and govt policy over 12 years. Your party could have fixed the roof but decided woke was more important along with net stupid! Coffey as DWP
advocated mortgages for those on welfare and made work not pay now in charge of health, Kwartang failing in BEIS made chancellor! Sharmer still in charge of crap 26!
Truss now announcing subsidising Russia export of gas (sanctions clearly not working) despite continuing support of war with Ukraine! Nothing on N.Ireland protocol where EU never fired a shot to obtain N.Ireland and total access to our fishing waters!
No mention of illegal immigration, no culture war against Marxism. Bednoch given trade!
Well said. Good practical, balanced policies.
September 8, 2022
There are good arguments for HS2 but overall it has to be thumbs down, right – especially after the huge borrowing bills to be paid back from 1. Covid 2. Energy Crisis
And not just to pay for the Energy Crisis. But also to support the energy policy of the future so that we’re more self-sufficient. Surely, this is all a lot more important than HS2?
Please cancel HS2
September 8, 2022
A vast reduction in all forms of the state including Treasury, Home Office etc etc. Then huge cuts in backroom staff in the NHS, Councils, Police, MOD, DVLA, all quangos etc etc. Anything with a job entitled Diversity etc should be culled and their tasks taken up by existing managers. Anyone who works from home can stay their and let go. All senior paying positions should be reviewed to see if the pay scales are needed. Far too many on vast wages for no reason, qualification or demand. Bit like MP’s I suppose. (Our host is excluded of course!)
If in doubt abuse the taxpayer. If in doubt create a crisis. If in doubt offer a solution to the crisis they create. If in doubt abuse the taxpayer. The path to servitude and authoritarianism is a well worn one
September 8, 2022
@DOM well said – the root of all evil in the making. Time and time again sets out to prove they have signed up to the conspiracy therory of the ‘Great Reset’ By fighting the fundementals of freddom and democracy.
Dont manipulate just set the people free and they will do a better job every time.
The media will continue to foment crises, they seem to think they need them to get attention.
September 8, 2022
British Gas has set my dd at a level where it takes my entire state pension based on estimates. I submit real readings and keep photographs as proof. The smart meter no longer works. Luckily I have other pensions. British Gas tell me they cannot reduce the dd. The software will not allow it. Currently I am 400 pounds in credit. I would rather keep the interest on my own money. British Gas must be making a fortune making up numbers and keeping people’s money like this.
The heating is off, we no longer use the dryer, and I no longer use the oven routinely.
Is anyone noticing this B.G. scam behaviour?
SJR, you mirror my thoughts. I would only add, the mining of our own coal for those working coal fired power stations that remain and for the production of steel. Then there is a question mark in my mind about about importing wood pellets for Drax. Can we revert to coal, avoiding a power loss gap. All the above being adjustments while we await the introduction of Rolls Royce SMRs around the UK. The new programme needs this level of radical thought and the parallel neutralising of those elements in our society who would have us back in the dark ages.
September 8, 2022
Very apposite. I hope you will write a similar piece on food security before we are in a similar situation there. Is it a coincidence that our new Secretary of Stae for DEFRA is British Sri Lankan? If anyone can point to what happens as a consequence of idiotic farming policies, he should be able to. At present, anything and everything seems to go into our fields – solar panels, wind turbines, new scrubland, houses, roads – except pasture and crops. Will he stop the madness? The BBC Farming Today programme have just done a typically prejudiced hatchet job on him, working up the farmers against him in the course of that.
The energy package is simply a loan to fix the problems created by the green ideological madness.
It has take over 2000 years to create the Western civilisation and the woke-globalists have almost destroyed it in 2 years.
Worse still all the problems they have created have not yet unfolded.
September 8, 2022
It would be nice if the new energy policy didn’t believe in 6 impossible things before breakfast. But based on the experience of the past 12 years, and in particular the past 2, I’m not expecting much.
The fact that Alok Sharma, who celebrated blowing up a perfectly good coal-fired power station only a year ago, has been re-appointed COP26 Big Cheese gives a clear indication that the Eco Nutters are still firmly ensconced in Truss’s Government.
September 8, 2022
So…same old same old path towards a Labour government?
Still..how could we be surprised.? Just the same old tories led by another globalist, desperate to fully crash the economy asap.
Her speech….
Why will we be building roads when our cars are under threat? And petrol is sky high.
How will we build hospitals when our steel mills are closing and energy is scarce and uber expensive?
Where will the staff for the new hospitals come from? We know that answer at least!
Sir John, you mention ‘cutting demand’. Do you expect this to happen as: a) pubs and restaurants close, b) non-essential shops close, c) factories close, d) smart meters restrict how much energy people can use, or e) all of the above?
September 8, 2022
How about acknowledging that inflation is a monetary phenomenon and caused entirely by government borrowing and spending in a reckless and criminal manner over the last few years? How about acknowledging that net zero is a disastrous idea and will cause misery before it collapses? How about acknowledging that your party has completely failed to provide fuel security for this country and has squandered untold billions in promoting and prolonging a NATO inspired conflict in Ukraine? How about acknowledging that your party is completely on board with the WEF agenda to reduce and control food production for it’s own ends?
This crisis is 100% caused by western governments who should be collectively and individually tried for crimes against humanity.
A mess created by short-term thinking that should have been avoided, awaiting another mess to temporarily sort it out.
Historians will mull over the 12 wasted Conservative years when energy and national security were blown to pay for continuing welfarism and immigration. They’ll point to the desperation of people voting Conservative because the alternatives were worse, then to leave the EU in the hope of solving these problems only to find they didn’t really leave. Historians will ask where democracy went, and how it was coaxed back. Or perhaps how it wasn’t.
September 8, 2022
I’m shocked on my report card on the Boris Government, and I wrote it. Let’s be honest this wasn’t a Government who cared about the ordinary person.
– Rishi (Chancellor) – Highest taxes ever
– Patel (Home Office) – Mass migration
– Liz Truss (Foreign Office) – War in Ukraine
– Raab (Justice) – Unpublished Human Rights Act
– Javid (Health)- Millions in NHS backlog
– Kwarteng (Business) – Disenfranchisement of small businesses
– Sharma (Energy) – Green Energy Disaster
– Zahawi (Education) – Woke Teaching in Schools
It seems to me there is little point in even debating whether or not there should be a windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies, given that the sums raised by the UK Treasury would be nowhere near those required to subsidise energy for UK consumers and so it is just a distraction.
September 8, 2022
I imagine the majority of people in the UK have seen pictures of ‘nodding donkeys’ and maybe in reality. Many are in populated areas.
Most people are proud of them, they know they provide independence and wealth for the USA and ultimately for themselves.
The attitude here is quite different. ‘Nimbys’ and appeasers of that negativity and short-sightedness are given massive support from all manner of groups who think only of themselves and their advancement.
We must change, we must adopt a belief in self reliance and determination. The rest of the world owes us nothing and in any case we have no money to pay for items we don’t supply ourselves.
The fantasy our leaders have been following is over.
Change the way which the wholesale price for electricity is set to give the consumer the benefit of lower cost generation, or does the free market economy prevent this?
September 8, 2022
I cannot see the sense in à new government borrowing £150bn to buy gas from energy companies while at the same time allowing them to pocket the hugely inflated profits.
I generally don’t like windfall taxes but this situation is so exceptional that I can see no sensible alternative.
September 8, 2022
You need to put an end to the net zero scam, designed to impoverish the majority and deprive them of their liberty and freedom.
September 8, 2022
I am waiting for this statement from the Green lobby:
“At last we have a shortage of planet destructing oil! This is very good news as more and more of our electricity will have to come from renewables. Wind power is already producing (fill in your own figure here) percent of our daily energy and as more wind turbines come on stream, electricity will be almost free. We are delighted by the price hike in petrol as it will persuade many waverers to buy electric vehicles. Nuclear power stations, nearing the end of their life will soon be history. This will save our grandchildren the problem of clearing up the spent rods. I am very happy with the coming winter when green policies will at long last save our planet.”
September 8, 2022
The energy package must totally reconstruct the pricing structure of the electricity markets.
All the time gas fired generation sets the wholesale price of electricity, non gas generators make obscene windfall profits unless on cfd.
This results in an incredible £43bn which electricity consumers domestic, commercial and industrial are paying.
Add to that the mayhem of the Carbon Pricing system which generates more consumer cost, this should be at least suspended if not shut down all together.
While JR posts another repeat episode of his Fantasy Brexit, Politico’s “London Playbook: Power move — Frack attack — Rishi picks up the tab”, is definitely worth a read; as always.
September 8, 2022
Where is the Royal Geological Society report on fracking?
September 8, 2022
A country growing its own food is a no brainer as JR has said often. Have a listen to
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m001brs0 about eight minutes into the programme. A farmer who has reduced growing food crops and makes his money, at lower financial risk, by growing bird food.
September 8, 2022
Another government cockup? I heard on tv last night a theory that recently the government were not prepared to enter into long term LNG contracts at good prices, as they were/are in thrall to the eco loon lobby who think wind will save everyone’s bacon. Consequently, we now buy on short term spot prices and beg for supplies. Sounds plausible to me. Perhaps Sir John, or maybe Mark, who seems to know this business would be able to comment?
September 8, 2022
Clearly tax and finance sticking plasters are not the long term answer. Affordable and independent energy supply is essential and it must be treated as a national and strategically essential resource – not as the property of the corporations that dig it out.
September 8, 2022
Yes, and any State intervention to help the people to pay the bills is inherently redistributive – socialism in other words.
It’s unavoidable when push comes to shove, isn’t it?
So admit that.
September 8, 2022
What a farce and a window on the state of those who have been running the show for so long, that it has taken a crisis to realise the ‘bleedin obvious’ strategy of self-reliance wherever possible.
September 8, 2022
John, please read Pail Homewood in the NOTALOTOFPEOPLEKNOWTHAT website who expertly dissects the energy crisis and exposes the utterly lunatic subsidy situation which costs us all.
Secondly, kill Net Zero. It cannot work. UK produces one per cent of global CO2. China 31%. BoJo and Carrie have no understanding of the science or the sums. ‘Renewables’ are more damaging than beneficial. Check out the GWPF’s Net Zero Watch website. That a whole mass of politicians could be so stupid is extremely alarming. The globe is warming at 1.3degsC a century (last 45 years). Does that worry you? Every alarmist scare has never happened. Counted polar bears recently? Since the mendacious Al Gore was born, the population has CRASHED under climate change from 8000 in 1950 to 31,000 today.
Repeal the Climate Change Act. What we are witnessing is the direct consequence of this policy and stop blaming the consequences of this Act on extraneous factors. Focus on cost effective, dispatchable energy production and forget ‘transitional’ fuel nonsense: the climate is not under the control of mankind and the major economies of the world act as if they understand this.
Put country before party and replace the FPTP electoral system which also produces rogue governments in the USA with one which enables new ideas and new talents rather than the derisory products of Oxford PPE courses to take decisions for which they are unprepared through their irrelevant and out of date educations.
September 8, 2022
I caught the statement from the time of your intervention. Things that were bad:
Appointing fanatic Skidmore to review net zero plans
Commitment to net zero unicorn high cost solutions such as CCS and hydrogen and wind
Commitment to net zero (see Skidmore). We need to review whether we should be attempting it, as the cost will be economically crippling – a much lower target might be affordable.
Things that were good:
Promises to develop our own oil and gas. Should have added coal. Promise to include NI in the bailout despite the EU.
Focus on supply issues
If you want to put Putin back in the box then we need global alternative supply of hydrocarbons to undermine him. A message for Biden, Trudeau and the EU.
Add on the plus side
Review of regulators – OFGEM, NSTA, ONR, CCC etc. all unfit for purpose
Support for SMRs (but other nuclear needs sorting: cancel the EPR at Sizewell, get cracking on ABWRs from Japan/Korea instead)
Credit lines for hedging collateral, needed until market volatility subsides.
September 8, 2022
I also think the triple lock on state pensions should stay. The triple lock will help to pay fuel bills and has brought many pensioners out of poverty. I not a pensioner yet ,but I think it’s short sighted for those who seek it’s end, it’s simple, what pensioners get today I’ll get tomorrow, god willing. Remember the state pension is only £9960 and most will not get the maximum.
September 8, 2022
‘We need to produce more of our own oil, gas, hydro power, renewable energy and nuclear energy’
– Well said.
What has happened to Johnson’s Resignation Honours List? Are the civil servants sitting on it?
Excess deaths per week are once more at 15% above average according to the government’s figures. This began after the great injection of messenger RNA into most of the population by the government, but the government shows no interest. Perhaps our population has simply risen by 15% in the last five years (the comparison period).
So Liz isn’t going to approve fracking for shale gas anytime soon