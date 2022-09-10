The Queen’s success rested on her firm understanding of the principles of constitutional monarchy in a democratic state. She took seriously her leading role in the great occasions of each year and of her reign.
Every year saw her distribution on Maundy Thursday in spring, her Remembrance day acts so we do not forget all those who gave their lives in war, Trooping the colour in summer and her unifying Christmas message. There was the annual rhythm of the sporting events she liked to attend and time spent in Balmoral and Norfolk outside London.
The reign brought us royal weddings and state funerals, Jubilee celebrations and one off events from the Olympics to World Cup competitions where she would play her part.She hosted Heads of State visiting from abroad and travelled to many countries as our leading Ambassador.
She opened Parliament and set out the government’s plans in the Queen’s speech from the throne. Written in neutral language it is heard in silence by all parties. MPs then return to the Commons to debate it, support or criticise it, putting living politics into the measured plain prose of the original.
Her success in avoiding political controversy was absolute. She did not find herself in papers based on leaks of partisan or one sided views she was alleged to have let slip in private because she did not allow herself such views. In conversation she was brilliant at being interested in whoever she spoke to without letting slip a viewpoint of her own that some would disagree with and think too political. She did ask the occasional question that made the news, as when she asked why the economic experts had not foreseen the coming economic crash in 2008. She spoke for most of the country when she asked that.
September 10, 2022
It is a pity she did not ask the same question about our present energy crisis. It might have forced rather more public discussion of the underlying causes.
September 10, 2022
Charles has already blotted his copy book. Spider letters to ministers, audiences with ministers, speeches on political climate change rot- his predictions proven utterly false, WEF extremism.
The Queen will be missed as a perfect example for a head of state. Sadly her son over decades never learned his lessons from her conduct. So I do not hold out much hope from him. As for his wife, no thank you.
September 10, 2022
It’s a pity that the ERG did not have more respect for her, instead of blustering her into consenting to an unlawful prorogation of Parliament, certainly.
September 10, 2022
@Mark
Spot on, why did all the new age “experts” & Energy Ministers since Ed Miliband not understand ” Mind the gap ” and happily posed blowing up proven reliable Power Stations like foolish Nicola Sturgeon for cheap votes.
September 10, 2022
Yes she set an example in the conduct of monarchy in a democratic society that was impecable. One that her son gives every impression he will follow.
Her question on the failure of economics to foresee anything economic of a useful nature perfectly reflected the views of many of her subjects.
September 10, 2022
Alas we already know Charles’s daft, deluded, wrong headed, unscientific & patently grossly hypocritical views on things like climate alarmism, quack medicine, organic food production… We cannot unlearn this.
September 10, 2022
400 Doctors and Professionals Declare International Medical Crisis Due to Covid Vaccine Injuries and Deaths see the Dailysceptic.org. The Statistic certainly seem to support this yet still vaccination even of the young who were never at any risk anyway continue? So why?
September 10, 2022
LL,
Charles preached his views very loudly for decades and we are now expected he will behave differently at 73years!
Perhaps he should have learned to keep quiet about 20 years ago when succession planning was already underway?
September 10, 2022
Good Morning,
I would like to see the Monarch state his views on certain issue, for example the United Kingdom and our ‘constitution’.
Your last paragraph, why economists didn’t spot the coming recession, could be asked again, and here’s a probable answer:
Bailey also cast doubt on when, or whether, the Bank would start to sell the bonds it purchased under quantitative easing, in a process known as quantitative tightening (QT).
Bailey said QT was “not intended, for obvious reasons, to cause a disruption to the market. The programme, which has been predictable and has a gradual element, is all conditioned on the logic that we need to behave in a way that avoids disruption”.
With the government about to sell more debt to fund its support package, the Bank appears keen to avoid pushing debt yields even higher by contributing the supply of bonds to the market.
While the Bank has raised rates to 1.75%, it is far behind where the market believes it should be, and it appears this will remain the case.
Translation — Bailry would rather do nothing, as usual, because it’s probably too late anyway.
September 10, 2022
There’s a decent article on zerohedge.com today(10/9):
“Abandoning Sound Money leads to Tyranny and Ruin.”
It certainly does!And sound money is the very opposite of what we have in the USA,UK and increasingly Europe.
September 10, 2022
Quite so, every now and then ZeroHedge has some excellent articles. It’s my go-to website when I want to be scared!
September 10, 2022
+1 Sunak and Bailey very much to blame! Spending the loot appallingly too.
September 10, 2022
Good morning.
To me this is the most successful role the Monarchy has performed. They are non-political and can form long standing relations and bonds with other heads of state outside the political cycle of the UK – Continuity UK !
Sadly with her passing, and a new PM, the UK has lost much needed experience. The Queen when coming to the Throne had Sir Winston Churchill with his vast knowledge, experience and gravity to rely on. We currently have neither. I would argue that, never before have our institutions and their collective wealth of knowledge and experience been so greatly needed, and that includes people like our kind host.
The late Queen will undoubtedly be missed much more than we all realise. There will be a time of readjustment but as we have experienced throughout our history, we will endure.
September 10, 2022
Don’t be too gloomy or despondent, Mark B. The Queen was only 26 and we had come through 6 years of war and Churchill was in his 80s. Now we have a King of 73 and a PM in her late forties with plenty of experience to draw on. Furthermore, our King has a Consort who is a very wise and shrewd lady who will be of enormous support.
This time last week our PM could never have imagined what would confront her from Thursday on this week. She has responded admirably and is no doubt working all hours behind the scenes to keep her programme on track. Stand back and give her a chance.
September 10, 2022
Well said George.
I completely agree with you.
September 10, 2022
September 10, 2022
Truss was appointed from Wokery- Cameron’s A list- therefore her appointed quota woke cabinet is no surprise. This is following the left wing notion/agenda which demonstrates to me she has caved in to that agenda and shows a distinct lack of leadership.
Can anyone say how she has changed their lives for the better while she has been in one of the highest offices of state? Any changes to N.Ireland protocol? Condones Johnson’s behaviour? Lockdown that ruined people’s lives and the economy? Supports war with Russia? Thinks Russia should be forced out of Crimea? Promoted Kwertang from BEIS to chancellor who was meant to lead on energy! Remind me how did our nation get to this point on energy- certainly not Russia.
September 10, 2022
100% agree George. Ignore the naysayers.
September 10, 2022
Well Camilla seem to be sensible enough I agree but her education seems to be one O-level then finishing school in Switzerland and then six months studying French at The University of London Institute in Paris according to Wiki.
September 10, 2022
Yes, for goodness sake let’s give people a chance.
September 10, 2022
That endurance would be more secure if we took the example of,say,Austria and how she carved out an affluent position for herself despite a vastly reduced standing in the world following the end of the Habsburg Empire.The UK still carries a pretentious imperial superstructure which is enormously expensive(and financed by debauching the currency) and leads to misadventures overseas.
September 10, 2022
She made a mistake over Diana’s funeral. But quickly learned her mistake and quickly rectified it (sign of humility). Hardly putting a foot wrong over 70 years. The monarch is ultimately here to serve the country not the other way around. She adapted the monarchy since Diana’s funeral so that it became more modern (and intersting and more warm / human / fun / in touch but still serious / dignified) to serve modern Britain. The monarchy became more popular as a result. And she now even more popular overall than Diana. The Queen contributed billions to the economy by the Royal brand she embodied and shaped. Psychologically, she brought calm to the country in hard times. And exemplified, wonderfully the best of our Judaeo-Christian / Greco-Roman values which the the country and Western world need so badly right now.
Amazing legacy of patriotism.
September 10, 2022
You keep wittering on about “Greco-Roman values”;would you like to tell us what they were/are?
And if you look at the Roman Empire and the Greek/Alexandrian empires that preceded it,you will see that they were mediterranean and predominantly eastern empires-that’s where the wealth and the biggest cities of the time were.The west is largely a Germanic construct,see Charlemagne,with assistance from the Roman Pope-the main survivor from the disintegration of the western empire.
September 10, 2022
I don’t just mean Greco-Roman (but of the pagan cultures . civilisations, mainly the Greco-Roman).
By Greco-Roman, I mean. The best of Greek Culture / Civilisation:
1) Democracy 2) Philosophical way of thinking (Aristotle and Plato). 3) Literature and the idea of Heroism (i.e. Odysseus, Jason of the Argonauts and so on) 4) Love of competitive sport i.e. The Olympic Games 5) Concepts of beautiful architecture
By Greco-Roman, I mean, the best of Roman Culture / Civilisation:
1) Stoicism 2) Rule of Law 3) The importance of national structures / engineering projects 4) Patriotism 5) The importance of military training (
But I also believe we’ve benefitted greatly from other pagan cultures and civilisations and religions and philosophies. But Greco-Roman has been huge in the West.
Something like that
September 10, 2022
But pagan cultures / civilisations that are tempered by our Judaeo-Christians values / spirit (I mean not everything about the Romans was good – far from – but a lot was).
September 10, 2022
I’m wittering on because the modern world is watering down / dumbing down these great values that helped to make / made this country great!
September 10, 2022
Hmmm, these Judaeo-Christian values of which you (often) speak. Do they include:
Love thy neighbour as thyself?
And:
Now, I assume you believe all this stuff. So, not much chance of heaven for one of the richest people in the world?
September 10, 2022
The Queen was a figurehead who stayed out of politics – a remarkable achievement over the course of seventy years.
Her popularity was boosted by becoming the monarch at a young age. Media coverage of her life was immense and by and large favourable.
September 10, 2022
We are considerably less free today than we have ever been. This political attack on our most sacred freedoms has been strategically engineered with malicious intent. What is the point of a Constitutional Monarchy whose primary purpose is to defend the people’s rights from political harm when it fails to do precisely that?
I am no republican. The idea for example of Cameron, Brown, May, Starmer, Blair or Khan as President of the UK is so hideous that I would suggest most would commit Hari Kari if ever such a circumstance ever materialised. But, we need a defence of individual freedoms right now and that defence isn’t coming from the odious political or bureaucratic class.
If Charles tries to use his influence to drag this nation into a WEF inspired ‘Green utopia’ he’ll destroy the monarchy and our people
September 10, 2022
His Majesty’s carbon footprint is more than forty times the average Englishman, so rumours of his green credentials have been vastly overestimated.
September 10, 2022
“If” Charles tries to use his influence to drag this nation into a WEF inspired ‘Green utopia’ he’ll destroy the monarchy and our people!
He surely has already and will continue to do? We cannot un-learn what we know of his facile, deluded views. Not only that But P. William is almost equally deluded and hypocritical. This while they fly around on their private jets, helicopters and Aston Martin’s lecturing other about their week’s break in Spain.
“Just 96 months to save world”, says Prince Charles this about 14 years ago since then what has been the Prince Charles personal travel and energy bills bills £20 million perhaps?
September 10, 2022
I think he’ll see the need for balance in a headlong rush away from fossil fuels which risks Armageddon from dictatorships which continue with them, towards a more balanced approach where our technology leads to improved costs which leads to economic uptake.
September 10, 2022
Let us hope so.
September 10, 2022
+1 exactly. A busy body abusing his power to gain influence for which he should not intervene.
September 10, 2022
Why do you think that? Are you under the illusion that a silent majority agree with what seems to be the majority view on here that anything relating to climate and ‘Net Zero’ is ‘greencrap’?
If you are under that illusion, I think you are very wrong. I would guess that maybe as much as 75% of people are worried (rightly, or wrongly) about ‘man-made climate change’ and think the government is doing too little about it. I would even venture the opinion that most people agree with Charles’ position on this and that he is right and governments are too slow.
I wonder why you think most people agree with your position. Is it because this site is a bit of an echo chamber for such views?
September 10, 2022
An exemplary record over so many years, of neutrality on contentious issues that divided opinion in the country, which let’s hope her successor will follow. There was however one exception. 26th February 2021: ‘It’s obviously difficult for people if they’ve never had a vaccine… but they ought to think about other people rather than themselves.’ Here the Queen was poorly advised by her officials. It is now widely acknowledged, a year or so later, that the Covid vaccine does not protect against infection, and does not protect against spread. Its only value is precisely that it reduces the risk of serious illness and death to oneself. So it’s a personal decision to be taken, and nothing to do with the selfish motive that was very regrettably implied.
September 10, 2022
Even the “protects against serious illness” is highly questionable if you look at the statistics. Certainly for the young and children (who were never at any sig. risk anyway) the vaccines have done more harm than good statistically.
Also by killing and damaging many young victims they have caused far more loss of quality life years. We currently have significant excess non covid deaths so what is the breakdown vaccinated or not and the causes. It does not seem to be made public – so why is this I wonder? If it showed what the government wanted it to show it surely would be published. The USA does now seem to be rowing back on Children’s covid vaccines at long last!
September 10, 2022
September 10, 2022
If it even does that Philip P, I believe its only use is to line the pockets of big pharma and their sheep!
September 10, 2022
Our Queen was exceptional, but she will be a hard act to follow. I doubt Charles will as anywhere near as popular as the Queen, as he is already making controversial remarks regarding the environment. He is entitled to his views, but he is not entitled to use his position to push those views onto us and the world. He could well be the last monarch unless he treads very carefully.
September 10, 2022
The Queen undoubtedly had her views but kept them to herself. A lesson Charles has never learned.
September 10, 2022
Prince Philip (I have it on good authority) was a climate realist.
September 10, 2022
She was a very clever and astute lady. Charles has a big job to follow where she left off.
There is no place for his preaching on his misguided environmental hobby hordes.
The Monarcjy is in a precarious position so he would do well to learn from the great lady.
Rest in Peace your majesty.
September 10, 2022
Just a reminder that life carries on and today coal is generating more than windmills. 3.4% vi’s 2.7%.
Perhaps you could pass this nougat on to JRM and explain despite his views and vigour, windmills don’t work without wind. (or subsidy).
September 10, 2022
Well said Ian.
September 10, 2022
Would it be correct though to suppose that the constitution can demand of the monarch more serious work than cutting ribbons and accepting bunches of flowers while not revealing personal views?
When the constitution does make serious demands, the way the monarchy has evolved creates the risk that either those will be shirked or if adhered to give rise to vehement and widespread outcry.
September 10, 2022
The most important role for the Monarchy is to occupy the top position and deny it to the ambitions and megalomanic desires of politicians. The Prime Minister may accrue most of the powers of the Executive but he/she will always have to bend their knee to someone else, it neatly reminds them of their limits.
September 10, 2022
Very astute comment. Who checks the checkers.
September 10, 2022
In what, real, sense? A Prime Minister can declare war. A Prime Minister can call a General Election. A Prime Minister can get laws passed and if Royal Assent were ever withheld …
It’s an antiquated institution with no place in the modern world.
September 10, 2022
A charming and appropriate tribute. The queen’s awareness of the need for political neutrality was a reflection of her intelligence and self discipline. The avoidance of political bias on the monarchy’s part, and on the part of others such as the Church of England, is now a thing of the past. It somehow symbolises the continuing decline in our way of life, and the distancing of the elites from the lives of ordinary citizens.
September 10, 2022
I don’t have high hopes for her successor. Already a political animal.
Slightly off topic, but why is half the country shutting down? From the Monetary Policy Committee delaying meeting for a week (aren’t we in an economic emergency?) to the the next rate rise to school sports events purportedly being cancelled etc. Flags at half mast by all means, but a lot of this stuff seems pretty excessive, meaningless, and more about those exercising their power to ban or postpone things.
The late very much lamented Monarch would surely not have approved of much of this. She was after all, of the generation which created the “keep calm and carry on” slogan.
September 10, 2022
Agree – seems the country enjoys revisiting a form of lockdown.
September 10, 2022
Agreed – numerous things cancelled for no good reason at all. I would not have thought the late Queen would have wanted this at all. She was a the show must go on person surely.
September 10, 2022
Now there’s another Bank Holiday to be paid for by whom? Another random 0.3% knocked off GDP. Churchill’s funeral was held on a Saturday and King George’s didn’t warrant a Bank holiday so why now? It would be better to show our respects to Queen Elizabeth by working hard, as she did.
September 10, 2022
“She did not find herself in papers based on leaks of partisan or one sided views she was alleged to have let slip in private because she did not allow herself such views.”
But Cameron persuaded her to make public comments deliberately able to be interpreted as being opposed to Scottish independence during the 2014 referendum. I expect Charles will follow this precedent of making private and public comments which can be interpreted as being in support of his own political positions. Try implementing the Rwanda policy and see what he says.
September 10, 2022
@ Roy Grainger “But Cameron persuaded her to make public comments deliberately able to be interpreted as being opposed to Scottish independence during the 2014 referendum”.
Shocking, but perhaps less so than when Chamberlain persuaded her father to make a public show of standing with him on the balcony, deliberately able (and meant) to be interpreted as being in favour of the appeasement policy during the 1938 Munich crisis.
Much nicer to go along with the pretence that the monarchy is wholly separate from political life.
September 10, 2022
“King Charles to be Defender of the Faith but also a defender of faiths” says the Guardian – How can you defend all the “faiths” when so many of them patently contradict and seriously conflict with each other? Doubtless he will continue to try to defend the climate alarmist faith/religion though – in his grossly hypocritical do as I say not as I do manner.
September 10, 2022
If you are going to defend one load of nonsense, you might as well defend all nonsense.
September 10, 2022
King Charles III has been bred more carefully than the finest pedigree dog, the most expensive racehorse. He has been brought up, since his birth, to be a servant of the people under God. It is, literally, in his DNA, just like his mother’s.
So continuity and confidence are not misplaced.
God save the King!
September 10, 2022
If ever there was to be a demonstration of how a modern state should be run, we have just demonstrated it to the world.
For a change of both sovereign and government to have taken place so seamlessly within a single week is unprecedented and will probably not be repeated. Yet it has taken place without a hint of protest or difficulty and has not raised so much as an eyebrow, so well has it been conducted.
With institutions so strong and a people so fiercely proud of our achievements and history, it is not surprising that these isles have survived unconquered for more than 1,000 years.
Long may it continue. God save the King.
September 10, 2022
Spot on.
September 10, 2022
Great post ChrisS
September 10, 2022
Are you suggesting that our new King will not speak out in favour of the green revolution and the programme if net-zero
September 10, 2022
I know woke ideology will undermine Monarchy. In this regard John’s party sneaky embrace of this most pernicious and divisive Marxist ideology is utterly unacceptable. Even now in the week of our Queen’s passing we have US based and UK based pro-Biden and pro-Starmer forces playing the race card against her time as our Head of State, invoking the colonial argument to demand reparations and quite simply trying to demonise the Queen, her family and this nation’s people.
Even Daniel Hannan’s starting to attack diversity insurrection tactics
The Tory party must reject and indeed publicly condemn woke, diversity and CRT politics or else I cannot see a way back for our Constitutional Monarchy
September 10, 2022
The 20th and 21st Century Monarchy, has made an excellent job of anchoring Britain permanently in the 19th Century. Its finest hour in 1815 (Waterloo), led to it ruling most of the world for the rest of that century. It’s been down hill since then. The next few years look like repeating aspects of the grim conditions, of that Victorian era if you are not in the Elite club.
“After Waterloo, Britain faced a bright future, and there was an awareness of that. In 1940, on the other hand, Churchill knew that victory would depend on America, and that the price for that would be high, marking another drop downwards in a continuous spiral of imperial decline. Britain in 1945 was essentially bankrupt, whereas in 1815 it had subsidised its allies, and was the world’s financial hegemon.” (https://www.military-history.org/).
September 10, 2022
Britain didn’t rule “most of the world for the rest of that century”.If you don’t rule Eurasia you have absolutely no claim or ability to rule most of the world-the essence of geopolitics,both then and now,hence the Great Game,hence Ukraine.
September 10, 2022
I have my fingers firmly crossed for King Charles. I forced myself to listen to his speech yesterday and was pleasantly surprised. I am cautiously optimistic that he (to the best of his abilities) will rise to the occasion. He alluded to his charities and other interests needing to be done by others. I believe he’s willing to step up to the mark and try and fill his late mother’s shoes.
He has The Princess Royal and The Queen Consort, Camilla at his side…both are dedicated and sensible royals.
The death of her Majesty has shocked even republicans as to how upset they feel at her passing. I hope this will refresh us as a nation, bringing us to greater unity.
We have Liz Truss and her team… today I am feeling cautiously optimistic for the future of the country. It’ll be an uphill battle, but I feel we are better placed to succeed.
Let’s pray I’m right.
September 10, 2022
This by far for me is a standout benefit of our system. Paying tribute to the Queen in Parliament earlier today, former Prime Minister Theresa May joked it was the only meeting she knew “would not be briefed out to the media…These were not meetings with a high and mighty monarch, but a conversation with a woman of experience and knowledge and immense wisdom. What made those audiences so special was the understanding the Queen had of issues which came from the work she put into her red boxes, combined with her years of experience.”
The Queen had only a short time, from the age of 11 to 25, to prepare for her future role, and what a superb job she did with the constant support and help from Prince Phillip. The vast majority of us are supremely grateful to her and her husband. King Charles has had 70 years of training from his Mother, Father and Grandmother for this role I don’t think he should be underestimated.
September 10, 2022
She occupied neutral territory and it was the opinions she kept out rather than those she kept in that held dark forces at bay.
She was the greatest obstruction to Blairism in so far as she could be. The Tories certainly weren’t !
The removal of the Royal yacht Britannia was particularly spiteful and counter productive for the good of the nation and our projection of the ultimate version of soft power. With Britannia she could, therefore, be a visitor rather than a guest and also invite influential people into British territory in remote locations. Yet aid going to despots was viewed as better vfm.
I am not hopeful of our King. He has already shown his partisanship on energy policy and he will not suffer from his own ideas.
September 10, 2022
Why do we need a monarchy?
And please don’t say ‘ because we don’t want President Blair’.
If you think there is a need for an apolitical head of state, why must that be decided by the accident of birth that a hereditary monarchy involves. What is the role of this ‘Head of State’? To host foreign dignitaries? Surely anyone with a bit of personality and life experience could do that. Surely when the top man of France visits, he should meet his equivalent? Not some apolitical figure who lives in one of many palaces etc.
The whole slavish devotion to ‘Royalty’ baffles me.
September 10, 2022
I think you know why people need an anchor .Goverments change,politics change ,some need an example of how to be (not learning from their own) .I certainly don’t perceive myself as a slave,yet most are slaves to money.We need it.We don’t need a monarchy but if you look at world wide tributes it certainly doesn’t do us harm. Elizabeth wasn’t schooled in universities but her emotional intelligence and ability to keep on learning and using the information she gathered (for information is what some confuse for intelligence) cannot be surpassed.Charles will do well as he has love in his speeches and evolves rather than being glued to his salad days. I have thought many a time if the state didn’t pay for the monarchy would we be better off.Citizens would not see anything.The grey suits would simply scrap with double speak.
September 10, 2022
Having a Head of State and family that is merely an ornamental foreign tourist attraction, may well have been a profitable export. Whether Charles will have a similar level of attraction, time will tell.
The downside of the above has been proven under the Boris administration. The HoC has proved useless at holding his “Executive” to account. His Cabinet has continually been scoring goals from offside positions. A popularly elected and active Head of State, would have refereed the game in favour of democracy; like happens in Republics. The Speaker of the HoC has similarly proved useless.
Having watched some of today’s Charlie comic opera, I think Gilbert and Sutherland would have put in a lot more chirpy singalongs for the audience. But at least, we got to see a lot more public sector employees in funny costumes, that you never knew existed but are paying for.