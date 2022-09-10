The sad end of the Queen’s life will be felt by us all. She has been our Queen all through our lives, a source of stability and a well known presence at our great national events.
Over seventy years of peace and rising national prosperity the Queen brought many subtle changes to the monarchy. She judged the evolving moods and attitudes of the nation. She quietly modernised the way the monarchy works and how we can relate to it. As the titled head of a class conscious society in the 1950s, proximity to the court underwrote that culture. 70 years later the monarchy is more accessible to a diverse range of people with more relaxed attitudes to etiquette.
She lived for service to her nation, for her family and for the animals and sports that helped enrich her life. Our longest reigning monarch, she ranks alongside Victoria as a long serving Queen who helped create the spirit of an era. The U.K. modernising and rebuilding after the world war was self consciously the nation of the new Elizabethans. Our Queen throughout her seventy years stayed safely above politics and contentious opinions, the only way to ensure a constitutional monarchy flourishes.
The nation has lost its foremost diplomat and representative. She led the growth and work of the Commonwealth. Everywhere she went and in every country where had a role she created good will and graced many formal and entertaining events. I send my condolences to the royal family who have lost a mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
62 Comments
September 9, 2022
Her passing marks the start of a period in British history that in time will be seen as the beginning of the end of a once great nation
Irreplaceable.
September 9, 2022
You’re being a gloomster / doomster
September 9, 2022
September 9, 2022
Good morning, and thank you Sir John for allowing us the opportunity to express our condolences at this very sad time.
We will never see another like her again.
Bless you Ma’am and thank you for your service.
September 9, 2022
What an incredible woman and Head of State
A wonderful example to the country and the world how to conduct oneself.
RIP ma’am and thank you for your devotion to this country and its people
September 9, 2022
September 9, 2022
I have just finished listening to His Majesties gracious speech. Whatever concerns we all may have had with regard to his accession to the throne, have been truly laid to rest.
GOD SAVE THE KING !!!
September 9, 2022
My thoughts are with the family at this very sad time. They have lost a wonderful mother and grandmother. The nation has lost an exceptional monarch. May she rest in peace.
September 9, 2022
I hope Charles learns the lesson on huge error of the Woke Green agenda to destroy our national energy security.
September 10, 2022
We certainly won’t tolerate a private jet class now.
September 10, 2022
No chance of that.
September 9, 2022
It is the end of an era and Elizabeth stands alone as the most loved of all monarchs. Her passing is part of all our families alive and those who have passed . The example she set was one of grace ,dignity , strength in adversity , compassion and most of all has lived her life in service ; service, the role she herself always made clear .
September 9, 2022
I thinks she will go down as a great monarch in history from any country.
She embodied all the Christian virtues: patriotism, humility, love, courage, humour, family-minded, unassuming, uncomplicated, fortitude, and so on.
Lots of little acts of virtue over 70 years or service – amounting to a lot of goodness overall.
In fact, for me, she will go down as one of the greatest Britons ever. In the sense of what it means to be British and to live an unassuming life – sort of in the same category as Jane Austen (although an author she was unassuming and represented the same kind of values as the Queen).
September 9, 2022
Time will confirm the extent of the nations loss. I wish her family my heartfelt condolences, and her successor all strength and wisdom in continuing her legacy.
September 9, 2022
September 9, 2022
I believe having a non-political Head of State, as in a constitutional Monarchy, is the major factor in keeping a basic peace within a nation – her late Majesty carried out her role exceptionally well and set the standard for her heirs to follow.
September 9, 2022
No much chance of the deluded, climate alarmist zealot & dope Charles being “non political” alas. Nor indeed Prince William – is it not time these two dopes grew up? Even William is already 40 and he even has some science qualifications (a C in A level Biology it seems) so perhaps there is hope he can turn back to some climate realist reality?
September 9, 2022
@LifeLogic
it’s just an observation but many, many highly qualified scientists with degrees from the best universities in the world (assuming that carries some weight, with you – it doesn’t necessarily with me) are the originators and chief proponents of what you regard as the ‘climate scam’. I wonder why all those highly intelligent, highly qualified people believe it whereas you – with whatever qualifications you may have – do not. You clearly feel you know better than them. I wonder why.
September 10, 2022
Well It can be difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it. The retired or independent physicists are the best. See the No Climate Emergency declaration for example.
September 10, 2022
Follow the money.
September 9, 2022
Well said, Sir John.
September 9, 2022
September 9, 2022
September 9, 2022
An extract from the Collect in the Book of Common Prayer, used at the Accession Service of our Queen in 1953:
‘ – grant that she being devoted to thee with her whole heart, and persevering in good works unto the end, may, by thy guidance, come to thine everlasting kingdom – ‘
September 9, 2022
To God be the glory!
“I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; for kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour; who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth. For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus; who gave himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time.” 1 Timothy 2:1-6.
September 9, 2022
The Queen was defined to a great extent by her sense of duty and a finely tuned sense of what was appropriate. She is thus an example to revere in an age where too many believe they must be allowed to behave and do just as they please.
God bless her, and the new King too.
September 9, 2022
My Her Late Majesty rest in well-deserved peace.
She had a long and generally very healthy life, and died peacefully with her family around her after a brief illness, it appears.
If only everyone could be so fortunate.
September 10, 2022
Very close in time to the departed she adored and she lived with such grace in that sad year.
September 9, 2022
Here is a prayer our vicar has published in his newsletter today.
Gracious God, we give thanks for the life of your servant Queen Elizabeth, for her faith and her dedication to duty.
Bless our nation as we mourn her death and may her example continue to inspire us;
through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen
September 9, 2022
The late Queen ultimately saw herself as Christ’s Representative here on Earth. Christ The King of Kings.
We’ve got to get out of this heretical notion that Christ is all about things spiritual (and things like that – He is to an important degree of course). Christ is focused on the here and now as well. On the practical. As much as the spiritual. He wants us to have a strong, peaceful, happy nation. That thrives in every aspect of culture and civilisation. He just wants us to do it an honest way and be generous and kind and loving etc. And of course, if you’re a believer, though the power of God and for His glory – as in ‘For the Glory of God’ as Bach dedicated all his music.
God rest Queen Elizabeth.
God save the King.
September 9, 2022
‘ and loving etc’ as in ‘Love God and neighbour’ (greatest commandment)
And the same applies if you’re Church of England, Catholic, Methodist, Presbyterian, Baptist and so on …
September 9, 2022
A great Monarch whose presence will be sorely missed by us all and millions throughout the world. RIP.
September 9, 2022
Indeed, alas to be replaced by a climate alarmist dope who does not even have the sense to keep his mouth shut and to keep well out of politics – as the position of King dictates and as his wise mother rightly did!
September 10, 2022
Lifelogic
It is one thing to stand in someone’s shadow and make comments.
It is a totally different ball game when you are providing the shadow.
Many things he maybe, but he knows now that there will be much to gain by following his mother’s example. I think his Queen Consort might have a bigger influence than some people imagine on his deeds and actions..
September 10, 2022
But we know his misguided views, we cannot forget these & these are not going to change despite all the abundant evidence he and the alarmists were/are talking complete drivel.
September 9, 2022
September 9, 2022
We were her subjects and she reigned over us but I always felt that she was there to serve us, a symbiotic relationship. Queen Elizabeth was a model monarch and will be much missed.
We need a constitutional monarchy with limited power for the future, a ceremonial figurehead born to the role will always be preferable to someone who has sought the position.
September 9, 2022
“The Rt Hon Member for Kingswood, Chris Skidmore MP, will also lead a review to ensure we deliver net zero by 2050 in a way that is pro-business and pro-growth”. I assume that means “pro-business and pro-growth” but in the many countries like China, Russia, India that will not be in reality be following this mad, destructive and pointless net zero policy and will thus out compete the UK by having a huge competitive advantage? Chris Skidmore will doubtless be greatly assisted in this task by his O-levels in maths & science and his Oxford degree in Modern History?
The UK will it seems also have a King Charles III or will it be George VII? Who has also fallen for this net zero alarmist religion and is unable to keep him mouth shut and out of politics as she should especially given his wrong headed & destructive views. Doubtless Charles is helped in his understanding of the topic by his two A-levels in history B and French C and his well know views on quack medicine and by talking to plants.
Truss should set up a group of climate realist scientist to country the destructive net zero religion and the moronic BBC type of “group think” with some proper sound science. This led by a sensible physicist – someone like Prof. Ivar Giaever or Richard Lindzen.
September 9, 2022
Lifelogic:
For goodness sake, give it a rest, this day, of all days.
I think most of us want to mourn Her Majesty, and send our sincere condolences to her family, which includes our future King,
A period of silence from you, would assist us in these matters. This is a time for sober reflection, not criticism.
September 10, 2022
Cheshire Girl
September 9, 2022
Most of the nation, possibly the World, will sadly reflect on the passing of the greatest monarch any of us will have experience of during our lives. An example set for us all of constant, thoughtful reign over such troubled decades. The world is poorer by her passing and we must hope that all peoples will consider more carefully before saying things and acting in haste. Rest in Peace your Majesty.
September 9, 2022
If the State abolishes cash it abolishes the Monarchy. Each note printed has the image of the British Monarch on one side. Take that away and they take away the Monarch in our wallet, in our pocket and each time we buy and sell a product or service. It is the face that represents FREEDOM which is something the State now appears to despise
September 10, 2022
Very good point. The first time in civilised human history.
September 9, 2022
Rest in eternal peace Queen Elizabeth and thank you for your lifelong service to our country, the Commonwealth and the world, leading by example, humility and self sacrifice.
The Queen represented the very best of British values, stepping up to massive challenges (after the sudden death of her father) in post war Britain having lost generations in two world wars and the empire.
She was a Godsend for the renewal of belief in the future and she was still beaming and smiling until the very end after 69 years in her 96th marathon year. A truly amazing human woman indeed. Condolences and thanks to all her family.
and -Thank you Sir John too.
September 9, 2022
It was fitting that out third Queen (after Elizabeth I and Victoria) held on to the last moment to joyfully pass the batten to our third female Prime Minister knowing its historic significance too, putting the country before her herself (as usual). I am sure she was happy having done her duty to the very end, in her heart of hearts. God bless her!
September 9, 2022
She was like my second mum and this morning something is missing from my core and there will forever be a void in my heart. I have never known life without our Queen and rather stupidly never expected to.
Typical of my people – who chose a flower as the symbol of remembrance – they chose (yes, chose) their figurehead to be someone who embodied the softest yet strongest of power, the kindest of kindness and (If I may say so, Ma’am) the prettiest and most modest English rose we have ever had.
The person who ascended the Throne was a most gorgeous young woman who became the very sweetest of old ladies and she knew well how to use her gifts.
Thus she confounded the forces of darkness and held them at bay during our era of managed decline.
I thank you for your service, Ma’am and may you rest in peace with your beloved Philip.
September 9, 2022
A great Queen.
God save the King
September 9, 2022
Well said, John. What a remarkable woman she was, such a ‘strength and stay’ in her own right to our nation. All of the smiles on everyone’s faces that she met, shook hands with, and during investitures demonstrates how well loved and respected she was. I hope this week of mourning turns into a true celebration of a life well lived.
September 9, 2022
King Charles lll knows that he has an impossibly hard act to follow and he takes on his new role at the very time he is facing his own deep and personal grief.
I am sure we all wish His Majesty a long and successful reign. He has had a very long period to prepare but nothing can compare to actually having to take on and make the daily decisions needed in such high office.
We should also spare a thought for our new Prime Minister. Before yesterday, Liz Truss had a daunting number of difficulties to deal with, but to be faced with the loss of our sovereign on her second full day in office, just adds to the pressure she is facing. She made a good start with her dignified speech outside No 10 shortly after the announcement and we should also wish her well for the next few weeks when she will be fully engaged in numerous discussions with visiting heads of state, prime ministers, and presidents who will be flying in for the funeral.
Finally, I would draw the attention of friends of this Diary to the fine statement from Boris Johnson who has made the very best contribution I have read so far. It can be read in three parts on Twitter, and elsewhere.
September 9, 2022
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was known, respected and loved throughout the world; more than any politician she represented the best of what we are. Her service to the nation both as Princess and Queen was faultless and without parallel over a very long lifetime. We mourn her passing with great sadness and the utmost gratitude for
her reign.
September 9, 2022
The passing of Her Majesty Elizabeth the Great is a very sad loss to us all, from her immediate family to the nation at large. She will be remembered for her immense sense of duty and loyalty, her integrity and high standards, and her warmth and kindness. She served the nation, as she promised she would do on her 21st birthday, right up to the very end. Although 96, her passing was still a shock, not only because she appeared so timeless, but also because, just two days previously she had been on her feet, smiling, appointing her 15th prime minister. History will undoubtedly celebrate her reign and the way she so smoothly and successfully oversaw the modernisation of the monarchy so that it is more popular now than it was in the past. God bless her.
September 9, 2022
The authorities have postponed all of this weekend’s football matches and the Bank of England has postponed its interest rate decision by a week. What are these idiots playing at? Old ladies die all the time.
September 9, 2022
Well, perhaps it’s not such a terrible thing for people in the UK, and across the globe it appears, to stop thinking about themselves for just a few minutes and consider the life and service of someone who probably would have led a far happier life being the lady of the local manor, breeding some horses and dogs, helping the vicar and meeting up with her family – all without the incessant pressure of the media examining every microcosm of her life, reading state papers every day, pretending to enjoy various forms of entertainment or being interested in absolutely everything presented to her – for 70 years!
September 9, 2022
It is a mark of respect. And as someone who supports his local football team and will not be able to attend the match tomorrow, it is something I am both happy and prepared to accept.
It is a small inconvenience and of no sacrifice.
September 10, 2022
The Queen set an exemplary example of service. Substantial decline took place in this country during her reign, though it wasn’t her fault. However like the OP I resent the ridiculous purdah that the PTB are attempting to impose on us. Today is still another day of MY life, fortunately sporting events outside of these islands cannot be cancelled. Yesterday I was at a beer festival. Apparently they were advised to cancel it having already bought the beer, but were told that CAMRA insurance would not be available. So it went ahead with the approval of a number of happy customers.
September 9, 2022
Truly a sad day with the death of the best National sales and marketing promoter this country ever had. Indeed then, a hard act to follow. God, take care of our Queen.
September 9, 2022
Great point!
She generated BILLIONS of pounds for this country through the royal brand she embodied to the rest of the world.
And a brand that also bestowed a sense of calm and forbearance on this nation from WW2 to Covid.
Whilst at the same, also being a true Christian woman as well as representing so many of the best Christian virtues including a true patriot (which of course is also a Christian virtue).
RIP
September 9, 2022
Impressed that there was a silence for the Queen prior to the football game between Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams.
September 9, 2022
Memo to King Charles III
Sir
Your mother did not put a foot wrong.
If she expressed a view on something then I believe it wise that you express the same view.
If she expressed no view on something then you should express no view too.
Rule No 1: The monarchy should not divide the nation.
Rule No 2: Do not forget rule No 1.
September 10, 2022
oldwulf
Love it. ❤ For the first time reading today’s replies I smiled. Thank you.
September 10, 2022
It’s a great pity that some of our leading lights especially in politics do not follow her example and realise they are elected there to serve the people – and not just themselves.
September 10, 2022
It’s a great pity that some of our leading lights especially in politics do not follow her example and realise they are elected there to serve the people not “powerful groups of others”. Treason laws need to go back on the books, retrospectively as needed.