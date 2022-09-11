My Tribute in Parliament to Her Late Majesty the Queen September 11, 2022 9 Comments http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Queen%20Elizabeth%20II%20-%20Speech.mp4 September 11, 2022 9 Comments
A lovely tribute, passionately made.
I would dearly love to dine across the divide with John Harris of the Guardian. You would think a boy from Wilmslow, one of Cheshire’s most healed areas, raised by parents with relatively high incomes and safe careers that allowed him the education and wherewithal to go to Oxford would be an institutionalist, traditional, establishment type. I’m intrigued by him. He talks of working class poverty yet not from his own start in life or personal experience. He seems pleased that 18-24 year olds have been republicanised, by whom I wonder people like his parents a university lecturer and teacher? There is one thing going to a comprehensive school in Wythenshawe in the 1980s and another going to a comprehensive in Wilmslow!
Great tribute
That was a rather splendid tribute, capturing the essence of the Queen’s magnificent approach.
yes it was a splendid tribute for a splendid person, thank you.
+1
An excellent tribute, Sir John. Well done.
Good speech John.
He won’t. Charles said some years ago he wanted to be a Defender of Faiths.