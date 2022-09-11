The King’s speech and Parliament

The King spoke well with a moving tribute to his late mother and his clear pledge to undertake his new tasks in the spirit of public service above politics which informed the Queen for seventy years. At the Privy Council he reaffirmed his wish to uphold our democratic traditions and to be guided by the Parliaments of his realms.
In the coming week the UK Parliament will rest adjourned in mourning. The Palace of Westminster will be turned into more of a fortress than normal in preparation for the funeral of the Queen and the arrival of numerous Presidents, Heads of State and government from around the world to London for this great and sad occasion. The Queen’s body will lie in state in Westminster Hall in preparation. The external business of government will stop, with politics suspended whilst the relevant Ministers are involved in the preparations and events surrounding the death of the monarch.The nation mourns with its government until the funeral.
Meanwhile the country wrestles with the energy crisis and the cost of living pressures. It is fortunate that the government was able to make a reassuring statement before these sad events that relief is on its way from unaffordable fuel bills. Behind the closed office doors it is important that work goes on to complete the plans for the energy package and for the promised Financial Statement later this month to follow the period of mourning. Parliament should return earlier from the planned Conference break to scrutinise and approve measures commensurate with the scale of the challenge to business and families posed by the prices of gas and electricity. Business is suffering now with no protection in place against the surges in energy prices.
September 11, 2022
If the monarch had died during WW2, would government have gone into mourning? Aren’t there rather a lot of pressing things on the agenda? Just what we need – government absent again (after the vacuum of the leadership contest) and a bank holiday when the economy is going down the drain. And then you’re all off for your conference jolly. Still, let them eat cake.
September 11, 2022
Mike W
I was just wondering how to express my thoughts. Your analogy to the Queen dying during WW2 is excellent!
There are times, such as now, where the country hasn’t the luxury of closing down Parliament.
September 11, 2022
Parliament’s become a destructive force in the life of our nation and its people. Certain pieces of legislation that have been passed and some in the pipeline have and are designed not to improve life and liberty but to actively CURTAIL life and liberty
Parliament’s become a vessel for parties who seek constitutional redress for their warped and extremist ideologies
September 11, 2022
+many
And strangely it appears very keen on shutting down!
September 11, 2022
Pressing things such as the 10,000 excess non-covid deaths since July or the self-inflicted expensive unreliable energy agenda perhaps?
September 11, 2022
Oh yes!
As ever LL…nail on head. Spot on!
A diversion from our woes!!
September 11, 2022
Too true Mike.
The Queen worked throughout WW2 and right up to the day of her passing.
This is not respect for someone who dedicated her whole life to public service, with dedication and decades of wisdom.
September 11, 2022
Good morning.
Parliament needs to reappraise its role in all this. We here have mentioned time and time again what needs to be done. One off payments and price caps will not work. You need to be honest and say that legislation, agreements and fanaticism with so called Climate Change and CO2 creates an environment of high prices. We stopped drilling for oil. Closed down and destroyed coal fired power stations. Created subsidies and for so called renewables that have not only been a blight on our landscape but have delivered unreliable energy.
Parliament for far too long has been a body ready and willing to follow. The late Queen’s first Prime Minister was a leader, I only hope that her last Prime Minister can be half as much.
September 11, 2022
Truss is retaining the deluded net zero religion and we now have King Charles who is also a great fan of Climate Alarmism & this unscientific CO2 (devil gas) religion too. Well he is a fan of it for other people anyway not for himself or his family of course!
September 11, 2022
The high cost of oil for country dwellers using it for heating was left hanging without a solution.
September 11, 2022
The solution is to heat one room only and wear more thermals & jumpers. Perhaps chop and dry wood for a one room wood fire too. The wood you chop yourself warms you twice as they say.
Few people had much more than one warm room in winter before about 1970. Might get to see and interact with your children rather more too.
September 11, 2022
The Bank postponing its duty to take half a day setting interest rates is to disrespect us all but somehow it is a mark of respect to a Queen who for seventy years never faltered in doing her duty timeously.
The Chancellor should himself make the announcement when normally due in the Bank’s stead and then when the MPC does return to work, it can have a good long whinge about keeping independence in the face of neglect.
September 11, 2022
“In the coming week the UK Parliament will rest adjourned in mourning”. I am a strong supporter of the Queen and the Monarchy. But why this endless mourning and vast numbers of pointlessly cancelled events for someone who died at 90+ after a long life & who was health almost up to the very end? For people who wish to mourn fine.
“The nation mourns with its government until the funeral” well some will choose to mourn and some will choose just to remember her fondly and some with choose not to mourn. A nation is made up of individuals.
enforced mourning, cancelled events and wall to wall. single issue TV, Radio and Press coverage is getting rather tedious.
“Meanwhile the country wrestles with the energy crisis and the cost of living pressures.” But these are self inflicted expensive energy and cost of living pressures. Inflicted by Sunak’s currency debasement, the absurdly long and pointless Covid lockdown and the insane, climate alarmist, net zero religion. A deluded religion that Truss and her daft energy ministers seem insanely to want to continue with.
September 11, 2022
Meanwhile we have very high excess (mainly non covid) deaths running at 10-15%. Are these mainly caused by the largely ineffective and dangerous vaccines perhaps? Yet no proper investigations or detailed statistics seem to be being released. What are the causes of these deaths, the timing relative to vaccinations by age, how many of these people were vaccinated or not, the age and causes breaks down, how many had had Covid. This 10-15% is actually worse than it appears too as it is over the last five year average. This is higher than normal due to Covid and furthermore many Covid death were brought forwards deaths so one would normally expect a lower than normal death rate.
10,000 extra non-covid deaths since July it seems so what are the causes? Failures of the NHS to treats people promptly or at all, ambulance or GP delays, adverse vaccine effects, adverse post Covid effects or other causes? Surly we need to find out and know.
The fact that the government are doing little and keeping quiet leads me to belief that it is largely the fairly ineffective and dangerous vaccines, but I would be happy to be proved wrong. Meanwhile they keep injecting people and even the young (who were never at any risk anyway) with them!
September 11, 2022
Dr. John Campbell has some excellent videos on the excess deaths. He continues to press the issue of unexplained excess deaths and demands the authorities release more data.
September 11, 2022
Many of these deaths are of young people who should have had many years of healthy life ahead of them too. Not as with Covid mainly the elderly.
September 11, 2022
I believe they found that with the very first smallpox scratches ( 1700s) and not that long ago with polio in Africa.
But of course the money was very good!
September 11, 2022
Sadly, by its very nature the funeral now is and will become a political occasion. Politics is never suspended, ever.
September 11, 2022
+many
I think that the whole sad affair has been hijacked by politics.
September 11, 2022
We lived through a period when unions took strike action which affected millions of workers due to the opinion that workers were underpaid. Now we are living in a period when workers can decide themselves not to work, stay home, seek benefits. Even the authorities responsible for much of the way we live our lives, and try to retain a sense of freedom of choice seem to quickly grasp opportunities to avoid that work. The nation is becoming a land of shirkers not workers. Support is given freely to all manner of ill-deserved causes yet those struggling to hold a family life together by earning a living get neglected.
September 11, 2022
Perhaps the country could be run a little more efficiently if MP’s worked 52 weeks a year (O/K 50 with a two week holiday) But any and every excuse, they disappear for weeks. Overpaid and underworked ………….
September 11, 2022
The Queen’s state of health was definitely kept from us.
And her death was a shock to us and to (it appeared) to the MPs.