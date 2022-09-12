Wokingham proclaims the new King

I attended the Proclamation in Wokingham marketplace on Sunday.
The Mayor read the Proclamation from the Accession Council to a large crowd who had gathered in the sunshine.
I spent time talking to people after the event. We were all feeling the bitter sweet nature of the occasion. There was great and continuing sadness over the death of a much admired and respected Queen. There were good wishes and hopes for the new King.
Those who stood patiently to the side of the Town Hall had been unable to hear the address but took it in good spirit and were pleased to have witnessed the event. Many wanted to talk to me about the Queen and some had heard my tribute in the Commons where I tried to pass on my understanding of the love and professionalism the Queen displayed in her many visits and ceremonies. They wanted to know more about the sovereign we have lost.
There was general optimism about Charles III and an understanding of the important role a monarch can play at the head of our democratic system of government. In good times and bad the Queen could speak about the things that unite us.
“There was general optimism about Charles III”
Good, let us hope he performs well and keeps his hugely misguided and absurdly hypocritical climate alarmist views, his many spider letters on planning issues and similar things to himself. It is a great shame we already know these views though.
On TV an interviewer asked him if he would continue with voicing his views after he became king and he smiled and responded, “Do you think I’m mad?” indicating he would keep his views to himself. The interviewer did not answer his question!
This website has obviously changed in some subtle way because as well as correcting my spelling it is now also giving me the opportunity of correcting my grammar – the power of t’internet!
Well his ill-informed views on energy, CO2, climate alarmism, (GM crops & Quack medicine)… are indeed all rather mad. But on climate alarmism they are supported by all recents Prime Ministers, Truss & Kwasi (it seems) and the vast majority of MPs. Religion, belief systems and politics trumping sound science and engineering as usual. As we see with this pointless attempt to put people on the moon again – spend the money on sorting out practical fusion please.
LL, I thought actually I don’t already know his views, so I looked a few up:
1.He has advocated for the conservation of historic buildings and the importance of architecture in society. … A critic of modernist architecture.
2.Charles has been known to champion social and charitable causes as heir to the throne.
3.He is patron or president of more than 400 organizations, including golf, opera and military groups.
4.Charles said he understood why groups like Extinction Rebellion were taking their protests to the streets. But he added: “But it isn’t helpful, I don’t think, to do it in a way that alienates people. So I totally understand the frustration, the difficulty is how do you direct that frustration in a way that is more constructive rather than destructive.”Asked if the UK government was doing enough to combat the climate emergency, the prince replied: “I couldn’t possibly comment.”
Well, he may not be able to comment, but isn’t that something that Liz Truss needs to tell him, exactly what the Government has been doing to combat the climate emergency, as the UK has been doing a lot? As the new King, the next time he does comment on that question he will better informed.
Someone called Sally Smith wrote:
x. Prince Charles is “intolerant of “opinions contrary to his own” – well, that rather sounds like you, LL.
I wouldn’t agree with everything said here – for instance I don’t think ‘first past the post’ is representative or very democratic nor do I think that the way Liz Truss has been promoted to top job is the best way for the rest of us – so we can do better but it can only come about with change – do turkeys vote for christmas? alas no! So unfortunately sometime in the future if will take massive unrest over something or other to start things off – unfortunately
Charles has already hinted heavily that he would like to reform the monarchy along Continental lines – he does enjoy his private life after all.
If so, then that would be a Very Good Thing.
The question is, would the rest of the British Establishment let him?
Perhaps most of us would like some reform to the monarchy, the numbers of relatives doing ‘jobs’ for the ‘firm’ that really do not need to be able to boast ‘By Royal Appointment’, nor attendance on various events.
Even the lengthy Proclamation from the Accession Council needs to be consolidated and trimmed down. Poor William must have thought why on earth is all this needed? King Charles III looked slightly exasperated at times and was struggling to follow proceedings.
NLH where did the then Prince Charles say he would like to reform the monarchy along Continental lines?
September 12, 2022
Let’s hope the King keeps his political views to himself as did his mother.
Our present woes are down to a shortage of gas, it doesn’t matter how artificially cheap we make our gas if it is going to run out.
Our vulnerability is because of Net Zero that only applies to little people. Net Zero that only applies to the little people is what Prince Charles advocated for. He now has to distance himself from what he said as Prince otherwise it will be a very short reign as King.
PS, Abolish those political giants Jedward.