The Covid lock down and interruption to normal working lives has had a big impact on travel patterns. It has made people keener on personal transport and on road deliveries at the expense of buses, trains and tube.
The latest figures compared to the travel pattern just before covid struck in March 2020 is a complete recovery in vehicle traffic overall. Use of vans is up by 14% and of heavy goods vehicles by 5% reflecting greater on line ordering and road deliveries to individual addresses which trains cannot manage. Car use is 5% down, probably reflecting more home working and on line ordering.
Rail use is 14% down, tube use 33% down and buses outside London down 15%. Much of the decline in tube and other public transport use is probably brought about through less commuting to work and more office workers staying at home part of the week. The tube has suffered most, reflecting the reluctance of many office workers to resume five days a week commuting given the difficulties and cost of these public transport journeys.
The greens who want to discourage travel altogether will presumably be pleased that more people stay home to work as there is less overall travel. They will however be disappointed that the motor vehicle has once again proved more useful and popular and is increasing in use for deliveries. Green Councils will continue to make it more difficult for these important commercial vehicle journeys to run smoothly and to time. This paradoxically will add to congestion, emissions and fuel use as much needed supplies sit in long traffic jams brought on by traffic mismanagement policies.
Mandated travel driven by vehicle digitalisation (CV2X, Lidar, DMS, OMS) is just around the corner. It is the result of people not truly understanding what they are voting for.
The EU and no doubt the British government will at some point implement freedom impacting technology into new vehicles that will prevent the user from using their vehicle when they so desire. Drivers will be confined to a certain number of miles per week and prevented from travelling to certain destinations without a temporary licence to do so.
State overreach (maybe digitalisation and State control of our economic life) will at some point trigger a change in voting patterns when people wake up from their free-lunch hypnosis.
While I support the monarchy this wall to wall coverage, the cancellation of sporting events, hundred of cancelled flights, cancelled and delayed medical procedures (that will certainly kill several tens of people) and the endless other disruption is getting completely over the top and is hugely damaging.
Very tedious listening to any radio or tv station too with all the waffle. If I hear anyone else say “no one ever expected her to die, they just thought she would go on for ever” Or other such crass drivel I will smash chuck Alexa out of the window.
But the U.K. has signed up to that EU maximum speed thing hasn’t it?
You can’t ( or soon won’t be able to) take a new car above a certain speed?
The old ones will be forced off the road so you’ll end up staying at home or taking public transportation which is the whole idea.
Please get with the plan, Mr Redwood.
With these figures especially on commuter services one question that springs to mind “what price HS2 when the demand is falling”.
How much impact on travelling to work and working practices has been changed to take into account video conferencing?
Especially on the south coast grid lock can be an everyday occurrence at peak times. All the while the population grows, all these people need transport and for some it is better to use cars and vans to freely travel without drawing too much attention to themselves.
HS2 was no more than the back of a fag packet idea by Andrew Adonis, he’s even admitted as much. The damage to the landscape wrought by its construction goes on near where I live. The government might as well have paid HS2 Ltd to dig holes and fill them in again, at least that would have done less damage. There’s no better reason for building it.
Indeed but doubtless the government road blocking, using bus and bike lanes to constrict roads, low traffic areas for some (but giving higher traffic areas for others) will all continue.
Also remember cars are hugely over taxed (and we suffer the government controlled mugging cameras too). Whereas trains, buses, tubes, trams hugely subsidised and with very little or no tax on them at all. If they competed on a level playing field we would have even less using public transport. It can already be up to 20 times more expensive to catch a train than to take five people in a car the same trip plus the car goes directly door to door without the end connections needed (and these are usually double journeys too – a partner or taxi drops you off or picks you up from the station).
It is also generally quite false to claim that public transport saves CO2 when you consider the full journey door to door with end connections, average occupancies of buses and trains, the staff needed, ticketing, track & station maintenance, the indirect convoluted routes, all the stopping and starting at stops and stations. Furthermore public transport is hugely restrictive not much runs at all in the early hours.
Plus you have to keep carry all you luggage/shopping/tools all day and cannot leave it in the car boot while you do other things on route. Last minute changes to plans are far easier in cars too. One fallen tree or a few leaves can completely kill a train journey but a car can just divert round it. Also the unions can hold the public transport system to ransom and often do especially over peak or holiday periods.
Excellent points, LL. Most of all, we can be free and impulsive in a car and not need to spend a day or two planning how to get somewhere at reasonable cost on our dire public transport. It may be quite comfortable if you can afford to use first class/HS2 and have limos to complete the journey at either end.
Such a pity that all UK politicians seem determined to price us off the roads, force us onto ridiculously expensive
and inconvenient public transport and/or treat us as cash cows.
Green policies are not aimed at making life harder for ordinary people.
They are intended to reduce the actual necessity for people to consume energy, e.g. by improving home insulation and by planning towns so that people can shop and work conveniently without undue travel.
Sir John’s suggestion that they want to do just that is yet another desperate attempt to rope science notionally into The Enemy, in the Tories only game now, their culture war.
But still the HS2 bandwagon will roll on, because the vested interests demand it.
There was never a proper business case for it, pre Covid. Now there is no business case whatsoever. But using the sunk cost lunacy (£10 billion) the in Whitehall/Westminster will continue to demand that we pizz another £110 billion (and the rest) down the drain in order to shave 20 minutes off the time of a journey from central London to Birmingham.
Dom is quite right. The longer-term intention is that every car journey will be tracked and you will be charged accordingly. And it is then just a short step for the Government to restrict private car use – either through cost (with peak travel/congested roads attracting a higher charge); through a system of purchasing annual mileage, or through car disabling equipment if you venture outside an authorised area. And that is after you have been forced to buy an expensive, impractical, impossible-to-charge, environment-destroying* EV because your petrol-driven one has been banned.
* but only the environment in Africa, so that doesn’t matter.
The point is, only the Elite and affluent will be permitted to have private vehicles.
Sir John,
The increase in van and lorry use presents us with an opportunity to demonstrate our Green commitment by lowering the carbon footprint of those larger vehicles. They have the space to easily accommodate large compressed natural gas tanks. With encouragement by government we could within a decade have a transport fleet emanating half the CO2, with gas* stations all over the country encouraging users of non-commercial vehicles to change to that clean fuel which emits only half the CO2 and incredibly low particulates.
Do we have anyone who knows the exact proportion of energy produced from the C and H4 constituents?
If we were to use our own onshore fracked methane we could, within a decade, be painlessly on the road to Net Zero almost without trying. The benefits to the balance of payments and the points scoring bragging rights are obvious.
A methane economy that replaces liquid fossil fuels is halfway to hydrogen without the pain, and with minor infrastructure change. A repurposed Nudge Unit should easily be able to create a slogan out of that. Halfway to hydrogen has a pleasing ring.
One question must be put to policy makers. Why are we still proceeding with HS2?
JF
*How confusing to US tourists.
I read through a portion of the Green Party policies a few years back and remember thinking it was akin to something my Daughter would write in a fairy story at age 7 or 8.
A sort of ‘they all lived happily ever after, and everyone was best friends’ childlike naivety.
What do the greens actually want? They seem so contradictory all the time.
I’m all for keeping our green and pleasant, green and pleasant. I’m all for cleaner air etc. but the Greens do not seem to grasp that much of what they advocate doesn’t really bring any of these things.
We can have forests of the ‘bat chompers’ as some people name them, but they are just that along with requiring more concrete poured into the ground.
You can slap the word ‘sustainable’ on as many new housing estates as you like, for the Greens believe everyone has the right to migrate to wherever they wish to live, but it’s still pouring concrete into the ground alongside ruining wildlife habitat, farming land etc. It’s possible they may have changed their stance on this if enough of them have been impacted by mass housing estate builds near them. I find it changes many a mind pretty quickly.
I did read where a Green councillor took a flight to Glasgow for the last climate shindig. Whether true or not I’ve never tried to find out, but it is the sort of contradictory thing they seem to do, without any hint that they are aware of their own hypocrisy. Childlike naivety perhaps?
With that I shall hitch Dobbin to the cart and trot off to do some shopping. If that is where the future lies I’ll get a head start.
Commercial vans have become travelling offices. In Summer the vehicles sit by the side of the road thrumming with air conditioning, engine obviously running while the driver/workman munches sandwiches/listens to music or writes up “reports” and fills in much rot to do with compliance.
In winter it is the same except that the heater is running.
All done with the connivance of companies who can no longer or no longer want to fork out for expensive offices. And no night time parking needed since the operative takes his huge van home to blight his neighbourhood.