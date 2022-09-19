The state funeral

Royal status cannot protect from death. Today we bid our last farewell to a loved and admired Queen. On her passing so the monarchy lives on, passing to her son. She has left a legacy of how to lead a life of service.
The presence of so many Kings and Queens, Presidents and Prime Ministers from around the world is testimony to the reputation for friendliness and great diplomacy which Elizabeth II enjoyed.
The long procession of so many people to bow their heads to her coffin lying in state in Westminster Hall is proof that her work did not go unmarked or unappreciated.
There is a sense of a passing of an era. She was our national link to the sacrifices and disciplines of life during the Second World War, and a reminder of the hopes she embodied for a peaceful and more prosperous life for many as post war rebuilding got underway. She spoke for us in times of joy and sorrow. Most of us have only known her as our monarch.
She led a Commonwealth that offered support and recognition for countries leaving the Empire. She readily accepted their Heads of State as her equal and made them feel welcome in the special global family of people representing nations.
May her dedication to selfless public service inspire others in public life.
May she rest in peace.
23 Comments
September 19, 2022
My heart is heavy today, as will be many thousands of others. It seems almost impossible to imagine life without Her Majesty, but time moves on, and so must we.
As she encouraged us to think, the sun will shine again – just not for a short while. I hold on to that thought. Through the clouds this week, we have seen the rainbows, and I like to think they are a sign that She is still there.
September 19, 2022
Again, well said Sir John.
Today marks the final chapter in the second Elizabethan age. A moment in our lives and our nations history we not forget.
May she indeed rest in peace.
September 19, 2022
Truly the end of a splendid Elizabethan reign. Not a shot fired, not a person injured but a seamless transition.
We now embark on the third Charles reign and are in uncharted waters.
We have a Monarch who agrees with much that is wrong with our country especially on environmental issues which have lead us into power poverty.
The new PM has only a short time to rectify this.
RiP your majesty.
September 19, 2022
Indeed as you say may her dedication to selfless public service inspire others in public life and indeed perhaps inspire the 80% who work in the private sector & who tirelessly fund the rather poorly run, generally very inefficient, wasteful and often/usually totally misdirected state sector. May she rest in peace.
Although as you say royal status cannot protect from “eventual” death, having good, timely, rapid & correct diagnosis health care readily available can often defer death quite considerably. The state sectors absurdly long lockdown has certainly done far, far more medical and other harm than good.
The virtual state monopoly NHS (and the “might not come for 12+ hours 999 “emergency” ambulance service) delivers delayed and fairly poor quality healthcare with frequent negligent misdiagnosis (guessing rather than doing test and scans) and unacceptable delays that kill. This clearly kills thousands and fails millions. Not something Royalty have to contend with. Let us hope very few of those whose procedures and operations were cancelled today will actually die as a result or suffer too much. But several almost certainly will die. Statistically perhaps ~ 50. Indeed let us have fair competition in healthcare so more people can use their own money to afford to go privately and take pressure of the second rate rationed NHS. Also to get more overall & decent provision into healthcare. Let’s also overhaul the medical and vaccine regulation systems and government “experts” who have failed so appallingly. Real evidence based, honest and independent experts please. Not the corrupted by the industry group think we have had to suffer.
Many have been honoured and even elevated to the Lords for this gross negligence.
September 19, 2022
Still very large numbers of excess non Covid deaths in the UK (706 excess deaths in the last published week) and worldwide and EU 16% up in EU figures so why and why so little discussion of this.
Dr John Campbell has a sensible new Youtube video on this.
September 19, 2022
Well said Sir John.
September 19, 2022
RIP EIIR
September 19, 2022
Yes, I concur with your civil sentiments today, Sir John.
However, I would retrospectively sympathise with Her Late Majesty, for precisely the having to accept heads of state from many countries as her equal, when they were not uncommonly murdering tyrants.
September 19, 2022
Sinn Féin now largest party in Northern Ireland assembly.
Is this thanks John Major and Tony Blair? Blair made rather a mess of Scotland and Wales too with his botched devolution. I have still not found anything positive from the Blair/Brown era it was a disaster. Major with his ERM fiasco did at least (un-intentionally) ensure we did not enter the EURO (as he civil servants wanted to) and eventually this delivered Brexit.
September 19, 2022
Well delivered a sort of (better than nothing) Brexit with NI, fishing, immigration levels and many other things still to be resolved. This fake Tory government has continued to run a disastrous & distinctly European socialist economic model – so will Truss change things? We shall see but I think it is unlikely but she is saying some of the right things – but the usually do the talk but not the walk.
September 19, 2022
I struggle to think of any she met that could be held as an example to be her equal for the whole life they had.
One of a very, very special kind. We will reflect today on what we now have lost. Let us hope the future holds a fair version of what she stood for and did. Perhaps King Charles III will achieve some revision and slim down the whole ‘family firm’ in order to maintain a valued Monarchy. Time marches on, we must prepare to look forward, as does the UK in its place in world economics, politics and examples of justice and respect for all people. Rest in Peace Your Majesty, long deserved. Goodbye.
September 19, 2022
There are some forty one of our fifty six Commonwealth ex-colonies, that see this moment as an opportunity for the real story to be told.
“This is a Britain that has lost its Queen – and the luxury of denial about its past” . With some interesting replies at “Under our monarchy, a deeply unequal world flourished”. Readers respond to Afua Hirsch’s article calling for Britain to confront the painful truth of its colonial past.
So long as she reigned, the establishment was able to gloss over the horrors of empire. Now is a time for painful truths This will be remembered as a watershed moment in British history for two reasons. First, for the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Second, for what happened next: the voices of those colonised in the name of the British crown being heard, not as a fringe, exceptional view, but as a clamouring chorus of global trauma.” (Afua Hirsch: Guardian)
September 19, 2022
I am disaapointed that Communist China was given an invitation.
September 19, 2022
Why not, S_W? China has been inspiring British government policies recently. Lockdowns, Nightingale-type hospitals, mandatory quarantine, control of media, China showed our government the way to go. That’s what I’m disappointed about.
September 19, 2022
But they are even funding our nuclear reactor Hinkley Point C, this while they plan their takeover of Tiawan.
September 19, 2022
Thank you, Sir John for five perfectly fitting paragraphs describing 70 years of selfless service to this country and the Commonwealth. A brilliant example of how the Monarchy keeps democracy in balance and a lesson to us all in how to handle family difficulties and upsets that invariably happen from time to time.
A superbly successful life for the benefit of us all, for which we should be truly grateful. May she rest in peace.
September 19, 2022
RIP Elizabeth.
September 19, 2022
A very sad day.
September 19, 2022
September 19, 2022
I am surprised that the Royalists amongst you can’t at least keep to the subject for one day.
Your queen has died. Surely you could keep off political matters for one day.
Reply She was the Queen of all, royalists and republicans. There is democratic consent to a constitutional monarch in the UK.
September 19, 2022
Yes but none of them are elected just like that bunch in the evil empire over there not to mention the HoL here at home all unelected and then the honours system – it’s all too much
September 19, 2022
A very exceptional lady. She will be greatly missed.
September 19, 2022
The Queen Mother visited Hackney to view some flowers special to her at a block of flats. Early that morning the council thoroughly cleaned the road where her car was set to park and poured gallon cans of disinfectant into the drains. On arrival around 120 people fully surrounded the QM very close up in her shining green outfit and hat, with apparently only her chauffer present. One woman said ‘Excuse me your Majesty, but there is a cleaning ticket still pinned to your jacket’. The QM smiled and detached it herself, with a humorous remark. She was among so many well-meaning folk on a gentle sunny afternoon. Risk at that time seemed odd.