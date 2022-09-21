“Changing EU rules“

One of the most bizarre features of the few Remain supporters who come daily to this site to rubbish anything good the U.K. does or could do with its freedoms is their refusal to analyse the impact of past EU laws and policies. They neither want us to change any of them, nor admit this big panoply of law has been guiding and controlling us in so many ways.As during the referendum itself the pro EU side always played down the ambitious scope of economic, social and political union and the extent of EU power already achieved in its pursuit.
This week they have been in denial that the energy system we have followed came from the EU and was based around the twin objectives of cutting our domestic supply of coal,oil and gas to help net zero policies whilst making us more dependent on imports by encouraging many more interconnectors, pipes and cables. They ignore the recent speech of Mrs Von Der Leyden, EU Commission President, widely condemning the current EU legal and regulatory framework for energy and calling for urgent and radical change. I agree with her and want the U.K. to get on with its own national changes to the common EU regime we currently follow. We can serve our own interests and help the EU by working to restore national self sufficiency.
In all the debates I undertook over staying or leaving the EU I never once was able to debate the EU vision of Union unless it was with someone from the continent. The refusal to admit the truth about ever closer Union took away the argument that European countries would best be governed together. That may well make sense for Belgium, Netherlands and Austria, and for France and Germany, given their histories.If their voters want it I wish them well with it. It never seemed likely or attractive to many U.K. people given our past which is I guess why the Remain contributors here still try to pretend the EU was just some glorified trade arrangement for independent states!
34 Comments
September 21, 2022
“just some glorified trade arrangement for independent states!”
That was Ted Heath’s line, back in the day. Were we sold a pup!
September 21, 2022
Ted Heath himself know this to be a lie at the time he joined. He did this without even asking the public for a referendum. What an appalling man he was but the Tories had so many dire PMs Major, Cameron, May, Boris, Truss(?) we shall soon see.
September 21, 2022
Is she even going to sell of Channel 4?
September 21, 2022
Christopher Booker’s book, “The Great Deception’ explains, and backs up, how the EU was always going to be the United States of Europe. From its conception in the the 1940’s. But it was sold as a trading bloc because it was known that the concept would not be liked. The FCO 30/1048 (a secret document) clearly states that the British in particular would not accept US of Europe and were lied to for 30 years.
The evidence is there if you look for it.
September 21, 2022
Defrauded in fact and without even a referendum. Heath was well aware of this as were many/most MPs at the time.
September 21, 2022
In an interview with the BBC (obviously recorded late in his life) and broadcast about seven years ago, Edward Heath complacently and with quite a smile on his face agreed that he had lied to the UK about the real implications and intentions of joining the Common Market.
We were sold a whole litter of pups!
September 21, 2022
We have been lied too for the past 40 years.
Now we are in a mess with power supplies entirely due to the actions of parliament. It’s no good blaming Brussels for our situation when MPs had numerous photo ops dynamiting perfectly good coal fired plants.
The only thing we are world leaders in is self destruction and that follows nicely with WEF guidance.
Own it.
September 21, 2022
Good morning.
But it was parliament and our MP’s that tried to reverse the referendum of 2016 and, did all they can to deliver BINO and leave us with the pigs breakfast we have now. All designed I argue to keep us closely aligned with the EU. And whilst this current attitude persists we will never be allowed to diverge from the EU and form policies that better suit us.
For example :
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-62967084
The political class and the Establishment need to let go. There is no need for an organisation of this sort as there are already sufficient structures (Embassies) in place. So why is this being created ? Like the ECSC, then EEC it is, I suspect, a political structure created as cover for something else – EU Lite ! The fact that so many notable Europhiles are so enamored by this, and the fact that the French President is keen to get this going tells me all I want to know – ie I want nothing to do with it.
As we here stated a long time ago. The future is in the Far East !
September 21, 2022
It looks like yet another attempt to create a ring of nations outside the EU, but which would be very closely associated ….. and therefore influenced (ie controlled) by it.
We should have nothing to do with it. But the anti-British Establishment will be desperate to get on board and I doubt if Truss has the nous or inclination to decline the invitation.
September 21, 2022
Much truth in this. We are still following an generally bonkers EU type of big state & over regulation agenda.
September 21, 2022
It occurs to me that Remain supporters are akin to shell-shocked soldiers wandering aimlessly and unaware in no-man’s land and one would have to have a heart of stone not to laugh.
Meanwhile, as a direct result of Brexit, we are denied the opportunity of being bullied and threatened by the European Commission through denial of entitlement to funds in the way Hungary now is with Poland about to join in. Remoaners must be in tears at that.
September 21, 2022
The United States of America succeeds as a single nation because the people of each state had little history and were willing to combine into a single nation.
The European Union will ultimately fail as the populations of many countries identify more with their country than a European super-state. As the Eurocrates push towards greater union the people will realise they prefer their national freedoms and centuries of historical self-rule.
September 21, 2022
Lizz Truss on energy says she wants to give businesses time to adjust. How will they do this then Liz? How do you expect them to compete with countries with energy costs at 1/4 of ours, far less red tape, far lower taxes and lower labour costs please do tell us Liz? It is the bonkers net zero policy that need to go dear.
Or perhaps by “adjustment” does she just mean close down?
September 21, 2022
Now we have Sulfuric acid shortages too – the resource crisis that could stifle green tech & threaten food security
Professor Mark Maslin (UCL Geography) and Dr Simon Day (UCL Institute for Risk & Disaster Reduction) highlight how sulfur, a fossil fuel waste product, is an important industrial chemical and that the shift to renewable energy could affect its supply. This on top of energy shortages, food grade CO2 shortages…
Well done the net zero loons!
September 21, 2022
Don’t sweat the small stuff fella
September 21, 2022
+1
Well, while we are looking over here we won’t be looking over there?
Swedish election
Italian election
Ukraine
Freezing our extremities off
Inflation….and many more of which I have no clue.
There are great political advantages in making us “watch the wall”.
September 21, 2022
Ah ha!
There is a meeting of the “European Political Community”in Prague in October.
Truss is “debating” ( lol lol) whether we should attend!
This is Macron’s baby. A “ new space” for co-operation!
Watch the wall and count the bloody bricks!
September 21, 2022
This post ignores the enthusiasm of British Prime Ministers for Net Zero.
Cameron let the cat out of the bag when he said he wanted to be ‘the heir to Blair’. In other words pursue centrist policies which enormously benefit the leader following them. Johnson was a huge fan of COP26 measures and other globalist climate ideas.
The EU were along for the ride but they were only part of the picture. Chancers and careerists look beyond the EU for benefactors.
September 21, 2022
Indeed but nearly all of the UK’s MPs, government, the BBC propaganda outfit and the state sector went along with it all. Even now very little had been done to change direction. May, Boris and Truss still stick to the total and evil insanity of net zero. We still suffer the insanities of the Climate Change Committee. They still push EV cars when they cause produce far more CO2 (in the manufacture and charging) than keeping your old ICU car running and CO2 is not a problem anyway.
What on earth are PayPal doing in trying to shut down Toby Young’s Free Speech union and the thedailysceptic site? Surely this is an appalling misuse of their power. The use of banking systems, the large social media companies and major search engines to try to censor and kill free speech in the way is appalling. Not even giving any reasons or justifications.
September 21, 2022
Persistent Remainers remind me of the Jacobites, forever pining for the King over the water despite the fact that (a) he wouldn’t be coming back again; (b) the vast majority rejected him and would not accept restoration and (c) he represented a largely unsuccessful dynasty which, at its worst point, caused a civil war.
The Jacobites refused to see the reality, preferring instead their romantic idea. Remainers are the same. The tragedy is that so many are in the anti-British Establishment and have used their completely undeserved and largely unaccountable power to try and thwart the Will of the people.
September 21, 2022
“Changing EU rules“
NO not Changing EU rules but scrap EU rules completely, then make rules that are suited to the U.K. it’s not rocket science
September 21, 2022
“Europe’s nations should be guided towards the superstate without their people understanding what is happening. This can be accomplished by successive steps, each disguised as having an economic purpose but which will irreversibly lead to federation”
……The words of Jean Monnet, founding father of the EU project, over half a century ago……
September 21, 2022
I always judge people on their overall opinions, not the occasional barmy one. I have noticed that certain EU sycophants NEVER EVER criticise the EU. EVER. If I find they cannot criticise the EU then their opinions are worthless. It isn’t natural, or healthy, whereas Brexiters are ready to put the blame wherever they think it lies, be it the UK government, the EU, International organisations, or wherever. That is the more honest approach and the reason why Brexit will succeed (so long as our politicians engage their brains and start working for the UK). If you can’t recognise the problem you will never find a solution.
September 21, 2022
Earth to Redwood, Earth to Redwood, the UK left the EU almost three years ago, there is no such thing as “Remain” any more. If Brexit is going badly, and it is, it’s all down to the UK, nothing to do with the EU
September 21, 2022
That is true, the remain side never argued for the EU the way for example president macron would, they were in denial of the federal political union objective of the EU which is fundamental. Set against that, there was a good argument that the U.K. pre-Brexit had a pretty good fudge, with a number of important opt-outs, not in the euro and therefore not liable to be sucked fully into political and economic union. It will be interesting to see whether the few remaining non-euro states are now on the hook for bailouts and transfers.
It is certainly the case that Brexit has been disruptive both for individuals and for businesses. It has also resulted in a deterioration of relations with important allied countries like France. To make it worthwhile we will need to see bold and radical steps by the govt to take advantage of it. Otherwise the juice will not have been worth the squeeze.
September 21, 2022
Re your last paragraph, Sir John. It was Ted Heath who took us into what he pretended was a Common Market. He and European politicians were not open and honest with their own electorates, not disclosing the grand plan of ever closer union and subservience to a European superstate.
September 21, 2022
I have wondered whether this is a reason why fracking isn’t happening in the UK. If the UK had a low cost supply of natural gas, used for the benefit of the UK population, that would mean an advantage to it being outside the EU.
As we know, our relationship with the EU has to be about a “level playing field”, and no advantage to it leaving the EU must be seen. How else could the population be persuaded to rejoin?
In reality, a little more gas by means of fracking will just be sold on world markets to the highest bidder, and the benefit to British citizens will just be marginal.
September 21, 2022
The EU sits complacently dependent on Chinese manufacture, Russian oil and American military force. It is powerless. It is subject to blackmail by the Russians, military weakness from everyone and hopelessly inefficient government. And it is poor too. Soon, I think, it will be dismembered as Poland was in the 18th century. This Twentieth Century Socialist model is not fit for the twenty first century.
We are.
September 21, 2022
Energy rationing is coming whatever happens now. High inflation too. Price caps cannot remove gas shortages.
Remainers have done all the damage they wanted to and I’m afraid to say that the most powerful of them were Tories. They have wrecked the country.
My guess is that the British people will be given their chance to rejoin the EU after much suffering… and probably will.
September 21, 2022
But in reality each successive UK Government allowed further control over our former independence. There was no real study or communication to the people about how entrenched we were getting signing up to. That is why the feeling gradually boiled up after realisation that absorption was taking over and soon it would be pointless having a government here at all.
September 21, 2022
“Even Mrs Thatcher ducked radical NHS reform. Liz Truss must be braver
For decades the health service’s funding model has been untouchable, but soon it will be untenable”
Philip Johnston in the Telegraph today.
She certainly did and she ducked many other things & made many other errors – The daft as a brush John Major as Chancellor being the main one but also destroying many good schools and failing to cut the state back sufficiently. A dire, grossly unfair competition, state monopoly NHS is idiotic and fails millions and kills hundred of thousands.
September 21, 2022
“One of the most bizarre features of the few Remain supporters who come daily to this site to rubbish anything good the U.K. does or could do with its freedoms is their refusal to analyse the impact of past EU laws and policies.”
An even more bizarre feature of Remain supporters is their willingness to accept directives, laws and policies made by people we do not elect and cannot remove. EU membership is truly a leap into the unknown.
September 21, 2022
I suppose there is money in it?
Shilling I mean.
September 21, 2022
You seem to have forgotten that the EU internal Energy Market was based on the privatisation model of the UK and Sweden! Particularly, the breakup of the vertically integrated system into separate generation, transmission and distribution sectors. Unlike the UK, Sweden and the rest of the EU governments kept a grip on there strategic energy infrastructure by maintaining ownership of the dominant parts of it; particularly France. Knowing the best way to regulate such important assets is from the inside, with all the others that are trying to rig the market into an oligopoly.
Reply Is that why half of French nuclear generating stations have been shut and they have been importing from the U.K. this summer?