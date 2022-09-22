New management should take a fresh look at the NHS

Today the new Health Secretary will seek to focus the NHS on a new alphabet. A is for ambulance use, B is for backlogs or waiting lists, C is for transfers to care and recovery homes and D is for doctors and dentists. I wish her well in getting ambulance waiting times down , treatment waiting lists down, transfers from hospitals up and numbers of medical professionals up.
None of this can be done without learning from the mistakes of the last two years. Huge sums have been thrown at the NHS but the non covid services have suffered, with unhappy staff and too many patients in an ever growing queue. So where has all the money gone and why didn’t it buy success? Just throwing more at it will not solve the problems.
Let me begin by repeating that I like many am grateful for the hard work and risks run by the teams that responded to covid before medical science knew which medicines helped and before there was a vaccine.
Unfortunately the senior management refused to use the Nightingale capacity to create covid specialist hospitals. That meant many non covid wards in general hospitals were unable to work fully, leading to many other untreated conditions. Money spent on the Nightingales was written off. Large sums were also spent on taking over the capacity of private hospitals to do non covid work, only for that capacity to be too little used.
The NHS then spent a fortune on a Test and trace scheme of very variable quality which some people gamed to carry on their normal lives. This spending has now rightly been wound down.
The management needs to share its manpower plan and detailed budget with Ministers and Parliament. Ministers who take the blame need to be more engaged with the use of all the cash.
12 Comments
September 22, 2022
I forgot to add you must be working, officially unemployed or retired to use the health services. Otherwise private insurance is needed, costing 700 euros per month. I don’t know what they provide for illegals.
September 22, 2022
It was my understanding that the Nightingale Hospital were not used, because the NHS did not have the staff to man them.
Was that not the case?
Reply Not so
September 22, 2022
I suppose that if you’re trying to hoover up the votes of the infantile, then yes, be infantile.
September 22, 2022
The government is to blame, you are their employers. If the employees,ceo’s or anyone else refused to carryout a reasonable request to use the nightingale or private hospitals the government certainly had the right to show them the door. This is another reason why this country is in so much debt, bad management by the Conservatives.
September 22, 2022
And E is for entropy and F is for failure?
The managers are always taking a fresh look (the Lansley reforms for example) but success remains elusive. The likelihood is that cultural change is needed first and that of course is very difficult to bring about.
September 22, 2022
I was under the impression that during our period of house arrest the NHS WAS being “reformed ( aka destroyed even more thoroughly).
Haven’t the people who shut it down ( thus cheating us out of our contributions and upending the very meaning of healthcare) already decided to automate it?
ie…NO staff!
September 22, 2022
Since, during our imprisonment, GP surgeries and outpatient/casualty were firmly closed.. as were dentists… and nurses and doctors were spending hours practicing their line dancing routines I have never quite understood where the great pressure on the NHS came from.
Was it all the conferences they were holding?
September 22, 2022
In the Telegraph the other day;-
Ex-NHS chief resorted to paying for his own cancer care in lockdown
Rob McMahon, former CEO of Leicester City West Primary Care Trust, says he has lost faith in Britain’s healthcare system.
Total deaths (non Covid) still running about 10% up on normal levels and after the recent bad years you would expect them to be lower.
September 22, 2022
And in other news we see the bureaucratic nonsense and related costs by this nanny state insisting first floor windows in new builds have to have bars because people are getting taller and might fall out.
The extra hundreds of millions of costs and building delays are based on outdated information and less than 100 accidents a year, I suspect some alcohol related.
We are told Ministers sighed it off. There is no hope.
September 22, 2022
I heard yesterday that the clinics in the Reigate/Redhill hospitals are going to close soon to free up staff for a Covid onslaught in the autumn. There will be just two clinics in the evening.
Comparing experiences with this person on our respective hospitals during the lockdowns, it appears some of the mistakes are about to be repeated. What if there is no onslaught? What happens to those patients needing a clinic appointment?
September 22, 2022
Alistair Heath in the DT surely right with his list of shame, the PMs from Cameron to Johnson giving in to left wing lobby groups to keep Browns command and control economy with the economic result for all to see.
September 22, 2022
Remove the grant funding system and replace it with a system which pays for procedures and patient interaction.
GPs need to be paid by appointment carried out, not the number of patients on their rolls and trusts need to generate income from actions, not be given grants to exist.
Only by changing the revenue model of the NHS to one of getting paid for doing rather than just being will things improve. The funds can still be fleeced from the taxpayer but they should not be paid unless requested by invoice with a robust auditing process.