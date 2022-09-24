The Central Banks want a recession

The Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England made the same mistake last year. They each went on printing new money and buying up state debt to keep interest rates too low through 2021 when recovery was well underway. As a result they each triggered a 10% inflation against a target of 2%. It was not mainly the Ukraine war and energy prices that caused the inflation. Their inflations were well set in before the war. The world’s second and third largest economies, Japan and China, kept inflation below 3% despite importing lots of dear energy because they did not create excess money and credit.
The three bad Banks have now decided to do the opposite and tighten money, sell some of the bonds they bought and jack up interest rates. This is now spooking the markets, who fear they intend to bring on a recession. Bonds fall in price to adjust them to the higher interest rates the Banks want, and shares fall in anticipation of a slump. All too often in last cycles these Central Banks have loosened near a peak to stoke the inflation more and tightened into a trough to make the recession worse. Unlike the Asian Banks the three big Western Central Banks fly blind, refusing to monitor and target money and credit. If they did they would have seen excess last year and would see too little this year. Yesterday was another bad day for share and bond markets in all three central bank areas.
There is a clear danger the Bank of England will lean too hard against government attempts to ease the squeeze and will engineer the recession they are forecasting. I believe their latest estimate that inflation will fall away rapidly next year so they can now pause their tough actions. Pressing on with selling bonds they have bought would be damaging at a time of a large external shock from energy prices. As this is a joint policy with the Chancellor they would be well advised to agree to delay it until recession is vanquished.
Indeed and the high energy prices are not mainly due to Putin they are due to the EU & UK’s insane energy policy and the May’s idiotic “net zero” agenda. This idiotic lockdowns and vast Covid waste of tax payers money did huge & needless economic and health damage too.
Listening to the left wing reports on the BBC and MSM on the Kwasi’s “budget” and Q. Time yesterday many seem to think he has made huge tax cuts. This is total drivel – most of the “tax cuts” were just reversals of Sunak’s Manifeso ratting increases on NI. But he has not even reversed the frozen allowance on income tax, CGT, pension limits, IHT… these are also vast tax increases at a time of high inflation.
Sorry Any Questions not Question Time I meant.
JR, Bailey has failed his mandate why is he not sacked? I keep reading your posts about who is to blame but your govt is in charge. Can you imagine any business putting up with this dire performance? Same for NHS, DEFRA, Home Office, Foreign Office, MoD. No more quangos created for govt excuses get ministers to act like leaders and get their depts to do what they are told.
Scrapping Bankers bonuses stupid without attaching any personal responsibility for failing, did your lot learn nothing from the last fiasco that we are still paying for as we own some of the banks! Glass and Steagle kept banks under control u til Clinton came along and Blaire and Brown copied.
The Government is desperate to blame Big Bad Putin for the shambles of our energy supply, when it is almost entirely home-grown by the EU and British Establishment acting in cohort with the Eco Nutters and their supporters in Parliament.
Sadly, the silence of the few sensible but cowardly politicians, who didn’t dare speak up against the lunacy of destroying our energy security in favour of unreliable alternatives, has helped facilitate it.
September 24, 2022
Donna,
Truss even claims expensive energy a price worth paying to fight Putin- no it is not! Pure spin and lies from her while she ridiculously promotes net stupid policy.
September 24, 2022
Certainly expensive energy is not a sensible price to pay to save a bit of CO2.
September 24, 2022
I too get fed up listening to politicians blaming Russia for the power shortage. As I said yesterday gas was producing 68% of generation, it’s not a shortage of gas but a shortage of generating capacity.
Wind was down to 2% as it is entirely unpredictable but the Business Extinction and Import Substitution want to build more windmills
Despite the know alls saying different fracking and coal mining is the immediate answer.
September 24, 2022
Alas idiotic ministers liked to be filmed blowing up most coal fired power stations!
September 24, 2022
@LL; “insane energy policy … idiotic lockdowns and vast Covid waste”
You really do take the biscuit at times Mr Life, when have you ever backed coal, the cheapest and most plentiful energy source under our feet, nor were you against lockdowns back in early 2020 when you sounded scared witless, all but demanding the govt buy vast amounts of PPE and vacuum cleaners that could also blow, whatever the cost…
As for those tax cuts, perhaps they were just reversing previous policies, but why were those polices put in place, have checked the GBP-USD FX rates this morning; Tax cuts for a select few, pain for the rest of us, yet you want more?!
September 24, 2022
Er, the sheer genius of the recent budget has caused Sterling to tank, and as a result the AA say that it will cost your Tory-voting petrolhead £6 a tank more to fuel, owing to the price of oil in our yet-again-devalued currency.
Oh. My. Aching. Sides.
September 24, 2022
Lifelogic, you weren’t saying the covid spending was a waste at the time, you were calling for more ventilators, PPE, more vaccinations for men targeted at younger age groups and faster than women, weren’t you the person writing here about getting test and trace set up faster and encouraging more test sites? I didn’t hear you complain about the free test kits!
People have very short memories, the Unions were insisting on regular frequent testing even on tiny children or they would walk out. The opposition and media was using testing as a frequent stick, in fact if you remember they didn’t want it stopping in January 2022, it has been borne out that it was right to reduce it. People can still get test kits, how many fewer though when they have to put their hands in their own pockets!
September 24, 2022
Indeed and I was largely correct in this sensible precautions given knowledge at the time. I did not support the endless lockdowns, the vacciation children ot at risk or those who had had Covid or the school closures. The vaccination of men slightly younger than women would have saved hundreds of lives had the vaccines been about 80% effective as was falsely claimed from the trials and by gov experts but we now know they are rather ineffective often dangerous too.
September 24, 2022
What is your criteria for using the first name of a person, rather than their surname ? Do you know them personally, and therefore use the first name ?
Not a word in your lengthy postings about the true peril here, which is immigration and the costs paid by English people.
September 24, 2022
Well not much confusion over Kwasi, Redwood, Osborne or Boris or Truss or Cameron but if you said John, George, Johnson, Elizabeth, David… rather more so.
September 24, 2022
Spot on! He has rejected imposing increases.
September 24, 2022
Some tax rates now and when Thatcher left office. VAT 8%/12.5% now 20%, Insurance Premium Tax 0% then now 12%, Income tax top rates 40% & now finally back to 40%, Stamp duty 1% now the top rate is 15%, NI (both) about 5% higher now too combined). Plus we have the virtually enforced workplace pension contribution for both employers and employees in effect another tax. The student loans + interest are yet another income tax of 9% for many people. Most of these loans were for fairly worthless degrees too. Often the interest far exceed the repayments deducted from salary.
Also we now have the pension lifetime limit of just circa £1,070K (frozen) when we had no limit at all under Thatcher (nor should there be a limit as it is mainly just tax deferral after all. Also Brown taxed the dividend in the pension funds). Osborne tax landlords at over 100% of profits with his moronic attack on Landlords and thus Tenants too. The IHT limit is now pathetically low in real terms at £325K, we no longer have inflation adjustment on CGT which makes the rates of up to 28% absurdly high. We also got tax breaks for private medical insurance too.
Overall tax rates in the UK have increases hugely since 1980 and are still absurdly high. They were far too high even in 1980! Absurd tax complexity, daft employment tax and endless red tape are another “tax” in effect on top too. The government are the main cause of low productivity, low growth, lack of investment and of the absurdly high energy prices.
September 24, 2022
All these vast tax increases and yet still most public services are dire & generally are still declining. People even waiting many hours for “emergency” ambulance and many dying as a direct result of the delay.
Much government expenditure even does positive harm – the lockdowns, test and trace, the worthless degree loans, HS2, vaccination of the young and children, & most of what is wasted on the NHS.
September 24, 2022
Lifelogic
Correct on that pal.
I know five people all put on end of life care with cancer but there family are told they don’t know where it is. They are all over 65 and have been undergoing tests in some cases for over a year. Add to that friends with dementia and their partners half killing themselves with the stress of being a carer in turn making themselves ill, their world is not a very nice place. Worked alĺ their days never took any handouts and the families perception is they are being left to die.
September 24, 2022
Juliet Samuel says Kwasi Kwarteng has gambled on revolution.
Well hardly a revolution! A tax-cutting stimulus amounting to £45 billion per year by 2026-27 but £37 billion of this is just not choosing not to implementing Sunak’s moronic manifesto ratting tax increases that were planned but not in place
The freezing of all the many allowances will claw much of this back unless he increases these anyway. A first tiny step in the right direction but no more.
September 24, 2022
As the last responsible Chief Secretary to the Treasury, William Waldegrave, used to say, the bigger the government, the bigger the mistakes. Another thing he used to say of various destructive developments was, “if they hadn’t been given the money in the first place, they couldn’t have done the damage.”
September 24, 2022
September 24, 2022
Massive taxes, yet the government has still lost control of the economy. The only exit path is for the money markets to turn their backs on sterling and state spending is crashed. Then the waste will end.
September 24, 2022
Excellent post LL
September 24, 2022
Which one P2?
September 24, 2022
The first one heffy.
You are so keen aren’t you, hanging on my every word.
Bless
September 24, 2022
Yes and the shameful thing is those politicians now crowing about freedoms, reduced tax etc who sat on their hands supporting previous PMs because keeping/getting jobs was more important than the appalling state they were allowing this country to get into.
Plus zero comment on egregious amounts of money wasted so we that will continue and the usual tosh about deregulation, simplification etc. it has been said so many times before, I don’t believe you.
12 years of Tory rule has got us into this mess, not one scintilla of apology indeed even today our host is blaming Central Banks.
reply I made the case against the NI tax rise, voted against and then helped get it repealed.
September 24, 2022
Labour makes the valid point that the last 12 years of the Tories got us into this mess and Truss was in the Cabinet voting for it. But then they supported all the green crap, the bonkers long lockdown and would have had even more taxes and even more red tape and other insanities from Labour.
The reality is the UK has been appalling governed certainly since Attlee with only a gap for Thatcher (and that only partial) until she appointed the fool John Major and allowed him idiotically to join the ERM as a precursor to joining the Euro. Still I suppose without this fool and his predictable ERM disaster we would never have got Brexit.
September 24, 2022
LL Not quite sure what you mean that Liz Truss was ‘in the Cabinet voting for it’. Do you meann she was voting for it while in Cabinet, or in the Cabinet which was voting for it. Could you clarify.
Reply It is true Liz was in the Cabinet when Sunakl put through tax rises. I think she argued against but lost the argument.
September 24, 2022
Brilliant post LL. Thank you.
September 24, 2022
It’s this post I think is brilliant. Former post in wrong place. Second post from LL.
September 24, 2022
@LL; “Some tax rates now and when Thatcher left office.”
You need to also list tax rates before Mrs Thatcher entered office and how they changed during her time in office, many people ended up effectively paying vastly more in tax during the 1980s, due to the shift from direct to indirect taxation, or the scrapping of subsides, the regulated price of milk for example.
You cite the level of VAT when Mrs Thatcher left office, but give the rates for when she entered office, oops!
Mrs Thatcher actually oversaw the highest ever single-step percentage rise in the standard rate of VAT, an increase of 7%. Even Luxury goods and petrol became 2.5% more expensive under the single unified rate then when she entered office:-
Historical Standard rates of VAT.
1 April 1973 to July 1974 – 10.0%
July 1974 to 17 June 1979 – 8.0%
18 June 1979 to 18 March 1991 – 15.0%
19 March 1991 to 30 November 2008 – 17.5%
1 December 2008 to 31 December 2009 – 15.0%
1 January 2010 to 3 January 2011 – 17.5%
4 January 2011 to Present – 20.0%
September 24, 2022
Thanks 15% then.
September 24, 2022
Higher under the Tories
September 24, 2022
You didn’t mention Class 1A and 1B contributions introduced April 1991. The national insurance increases have been much greater than you mentioned.
There is fiscal drag on other expenses too i.e only a £5 meal allowance if you stay away from home for work purposes.
September 24, 2022
Indeed and they have pushed back the pension age by up to 8 years for some women and three years for men I think (another back door tax) many other tax grabs all over the place too.
Reply This was a spending reduction which you normally urge upon us. As life expectancy rises so people either need to pay higher NI into the (unfunded) state pension scheme or work for more years before drawing the pension.
September 24, 2022
daft employment laws and red tape I meant – not tax.
September 24, 2022
Specifically tell us which employmet laws and red tape are ‘daft’?
As you have previously not been able to the why right this fanatical nonsense?
Daft to you because you have no skin in the game one presumes.
September 24, 2022
Much talk on Mark Dolan (GB New) about how brilliant Kwasi is with his free scholarship at Eton and his doctorate at Trinity. Well perhaps he is (he seems to have a reasonable grasp of sound economics). But if so why did he accept the job as Energy Minister when the job was to push through an insane energy agenda that has wreaked havoc and gave us rip off unreliable energy?
He spent much of his time in the job wittering nonsense about the UK becoming “the Saudi Arabia of Wind” and demonstrating his almost total ignorance of energy engineering and the realities of climate, physics & energy production and security. He, like the Dept. of Transport, quite wrongly seem to think that walking and cycling produce no CO2 (they can actually be worse than full cars) and that EV cars actually save CO2 (keeping your old car is far better for CO2 in general). Not that a little more atmospheric CO2 is a serious problem anyway – it is prob. a net benefit in fact. He even retained the insanity of importing wood (young coal) to burn at Drax when old cold is far more efficient and produces less CO2 per KWH.
So why is the government still sticking to the insanity of Net Zero Kwasi/Truss?
Then again 98% income tax Dennis Healey had a double first in Greats.
“There are some ideas so absurd that only an intellectual could believe them.” ― George Orwell
September 24, 2022
old coal (not cold)!
September 24, 2022
Dolan did a very good opinion piece on why we should cancel Net Zero
https://www.gbnews.uk/news/blindly-pursuing-net-zero-threatens-to-hasten-the-decline-of-the-west-and-therefore-poses-an-existential-threat-to-the-free-world-says-mark-dolan/369952
September 24, 2022
LL :
Agreed.
But be grateful that Drax managed to bamboozle Kwasi Kwareng/BEIS into substituting coal with wood pellets (probably willingly as it meant the percentage of electricity supplied by “renewables” increased by 10 percentage points as a result) because it managed to prevent Drax being explosively demolished by the COP 26 President, Alok Sharma :
Official SSE video of the demolition of a UK asset :
https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1429456184902393858/pu/vid/720×720/JwPnpycxEiyBmqVJ.mp4?tag=12
September 24, 2022
Usual fsct and evidence free drivel fom Rigsby.
September 24, 2022
Good morning.
But is not the Chancellors job to sign off on this or any new money ? If it is, then there will no engineering of a recession.
I am afraid Sir John that the actions of this government and the failure of parliament to hold it to account over its actions before, during and after the SCAMDEMIC are coming back to haunt you.
We can not continue with the policy of spend, spend, spend. Because, sooner or later, you are going to run out of other peoples money.
September 24, 2022
MarkB, they need some small business people in as volunteers to find savings.
September 24, 2022
Not their money though.
September 24, 2022
The Federal Reserve is certainly promoting a recession but its forecasts do not show one as it uses numbers that would make the OBR proud.
The Chancellor can prevent the Bank raising rates by giving it a new inflation target, can he not?
(Did yesterday’s activity that ignored VAT rates prove at last the oven ready deal prevents that?)
September 24, 2022
“that” being revising VAT rates. !
September 24, 2022
I think it does.
September 24, 2022
When is the government going to address all the waste and grow up and stop talking handing out money to all and sundry
and stop all these Net Zero, dingy invaders nonsense and all these woke jobs being created in the civil and public services.
Government has an obligation to show it is being responsible in spending our money, but that is for the fairies, it never happens and nobody is ever held to account.
September 24, 2022
Reading this in bed early on a Saturday morning, I’d have to say to LifeLogic – in the nicest possible way – ‘get a life’. You must trot this stuff out in your sleep. Don’t you ever get tired of saying the same thing over and over again? What do you think you’re achieving?
It’s a beautiful morning down here in West Dorset. I’m off for a walk along the coast path with the dog. I won’t be thinking about central banks, bond yields, green crap, ‘ the lockdowns, test and trace, the worthless degree loans, HS2, vaccination of the young and children, & most of what is wasted on the NHS.’ etc.
September 24, 2022
I’m sorry Mike, but the points LL makes, and the questions s/he asks, are far more relevant to me than learning what you happen to be doing today. If our good host is LL’s MP, I’d say s/he is especially entitled to keep asking what this Conservative government is up to, enforcing the Greens’ agenda. Perhaps one day Sir John will explain.
September 24, 2022
Ignore the envious Left: this Budget helps rich and poor
There is a backlash to any policy that benefits high earners, but they are often the ones who create jobs and foster growth
John Redwood in the Telegraph.
The problem is it did not go anywhere far enough. The very many allowance freezes all remain and these are still vast tax increases at times of high inflation, net zero and the “green” levy remain too. Vat not cut, corporation not cut (just the increases stopped thank goodness) the landlord/tenant mugging remains. Yes the evil politics of envy from the left harms and embitters everyone both rich and poor.
September 24, 2022
Specifically in what way does trickle down economics help the poor?
Reply We are not doing trickle down. If you have income and company tax rates above the world average you attract less international investment and business to your country
September 24, 2022
I remember Liz indicating, before her election, that she’d lower the VAT on energy, remove the green levy and reduce fuel duty….nothing has came to pass
Reply The removal of green levies and the VAT charge is incorporated in the overall substantial energy assistance
September 24, 2022
But in truth maybe they really do want a recession.
I know I have banged on about it…but isn’t this actually the Cloward-Piven Strategy the end game of which is Universal Basic Income?
It is said that Obama tried to implement it. ( To abolish poverty).
So many bizarre things have happened I would not be surprised if it were the banks’ plan.
September 24, 2022
Given that the new measure of poverty is “relative” any implementation of universal basic income will just move the point at which people become relatively poor.
Universal basic income would really feed inflation and it would not stop once prices had adjusted to account for everyone’s extra money because as we have seen recently when inflation spikes wage demands soon follow.
September 24, 2022
Your party is spending money the country hasn’t got. Our children will pay. Tories used to be the party of sound money, you will pay a savage price at the next General Election
September 24, 2022
How does a bank “want”?
Some people might though, so who does Sir John mean?
September 24, 2022
Good question, lad. Our host may well reply for himself, but in the meantime, what about Mark Carney? As BoE governor and then Johnson’s Finance Advisor he was all for net zero. Last year he promoted the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), which advocates directing finance only to projects that are in line with its objectives. As he said: ‘With private finance focused on achieving Net Zero, country platforms must integrate Paris-aligned NDCs to attract capital at scale. Projects that are consistent with long term country strategies that are certified as Paris aligned are more likely to attract private capital.’
https://climatechampions.unfccc.int/mark-carney-hosts-gfanz-ceos-meeting/
That sounds to me like synchronised globalist central banking. So it’s perhaps no surprise that all three big central banks are operating in much the same way in other respects, as Sir John points out.
September 24, 2022
I am lost for words. The UK is being driven into despair by incompetent people! I have never known such ridiculous ‘tax everything’ agenda, especially if it moves, while providing such appalling (and virtually non-existent) services for the taxpayer. We are just the cash cows for the virtue signalling and generosity given by our politician and ‘influencers’ to every other inhabitant of the world. Don’t they realise they are killing the golden goose? If you kill the source of the money …. who can you help then?
September 24, 2022
Not mentioned is the currency. BOE traditionally in the 80s and 90s had to maintain rates at around 2% above German and US rates because of our history of inflation and because reducing them ran a risk of house price runaway. Now BOE seem to be frightened to increase. So the Pound collapses and leads us back to where we started with bad inflation.
The stupidity was allowing borrowing at low low rates for so long, chucking money at people sitting at home. It’s led us back to inflation. Both Tory inspired, home grown actions, I’m afraid.
Reply The pound has not collapsed. This year it is up against the yen, down against the dollar and little changed against the Euro
September 24, 2022
£1 is about 15% down against the Swiss France this year and about 10% down on the gold price in just nine months.
September 24, 2022
They will blame it on Putin (who ironically is now on the gold standard – a much more sensible policy) but the economy would be much healthier without central bank interference.
September 24, 2022
Unfortunately, oil is priced in dollars – so in spite of a fall in the cost of oil, we will probably not see that reflected in the cost of fuel at the pumps here. Not entirely within the control of the BoE (whilst the Fed is raising their rates in 0.75% jumps) but clearly the BoE was late in increasing rates and still seems hesitant to keep up with other Central Banks.
September 24, 2022
Excellent article.
Call me a conspiratorial cynic but I have a sneaking feeling the three (Fed, ECB and BOE) main CB’s have $/£/EU parity in mind forming the basis of something much more sinister. I believe some warped souls refer to it as ‘the great reset’ or something akin to that
In the UK we are now not far away from $£ parity which reflects the appalling political management of our public finances and John’s party is intimately involved as are the main parties who desperately seek to maintain their positions in this destructive undermining of trust in how this nation’s finances are run.
Politicians simply refuse to tell the TRUTH. There is no free lunch and yet they continue to roll out policies based on that simple lie. The State is diluting the future of the person in the street to finance itself as a vested interest in its own right. It has become a loan shark in the truest sense of that word. At some point it will seek to take what it wants using threat
The State should not buying peoples appeasement by paying their energy bills, buying off unions and paying public sector workers to stay home. It is a monstrous SCAM
Slash spending on the feather bedded union-Labour controlled public sector including the politicised bottomless pit that is the NHS. Stop all immigration into the UK unless necessary.
September 24, 2022
Would the new currency be called World Electronic Funds? Global fungibility would of course have to be avoided, otherwise it becomes too easy to take advantage of the new Colombian president’s apparent plans to depend on income from the sale of cocaine rather than oil and coal and coffee and emeralds.
September 24, 2022
Illuminating and instructive though it would have been to have had a critique today of yesterday’s special fiscal operation, we know largely what you would have done instead and so realize what is disappointingly missing. It is a gamble, whatever Kwasi says, and if it fails we get a Labour government but one that because of your Party’s naughty, pure cunning, will have no money to spend so we need not fear it.
September 24, 2022
It wasn’t enough of a gamble. To have done nothing, to have continued with high tax, high spending, low growth, and no energy, would have beeen worse than a gamble.
September 24, 2022
Ever since Andrew Bailey was appointed to the top job in the B of E I have always felt that we were filling a place with a ‘nice chap’ who’s only qualification was long service. He is no leader and seems to have no foresight and is being led by the other two central banks. He is out of his depth and needs to be replaced
September 24, 2022
While he was head of the FCA they gave us the “40% overdrafts for all” regardless of credit rating rules! The man is not fit to run his own piggy bank!
September 24, 2022
I am slightly perplexed with the narrative coming out of yesterday’s statement. And I blame the Chancellor for it, politically naive.
A huge amount of money is being spaffed to keep poor people able to heat their homes. The panic that they may have to choose between heating and eating (rich people would not have to make that choice) was overwhelming leading up to Liz Truss being announced as leader of the party and this massive intervention has been over shadowed removing the 45% rate of tax.
Reversing corporation tax and the NI increase would have signalled that the new administration was serious about cutting taxes – stamp duty changes have been shown to only affect the price of house and removing the top rate of tax just looks like handouts for the rich.
Budgets are as much political events and fiscal ones and your administration lost this one when they had an open goal.
September 24, 2022
To be clear, I am very much in favour of letting people keep more of their own money, and it is fair that the people expected to pay for government largesse get to keep as much of their own money as possible but you have to be mindful of the politics and optics. This was an opportunity to win back support and have that carry you to the next election whereas now you have to wait for the economy to recover to be able to say I told you so.
September 24, 2022
NS, yes I thought it was odd to reduce the higher rate now, did they also remove the claw back of the personal allowance at £100,000-£120,000 thats gives an effective tax rate over 60%? I would have preferred they not do that and just give the child benefit back to single earning men.
You never hear that mentioned do you when people shout about rich people not paying enough tax, so it would have been a far easier tax reduction without the fanfare as there is no fanfare about it being there in the first place!
September 24, 2022
The removal of the allowance stays a-tracy and I would substitute single earners for single earing men in your statement above but otherwise wholeheartedly agree.
Giving back the 5% over £150,000 only reduces the tax take by £2 billion, giving back the personal allowance would cost much more as would raising the threshold from £12,570 for all. It was grandstanding for no gain.
September 24, 2022
Yes, a-tracy, the pere de famille is never encouraged.
September 24, 2022
The B of E is tasked with keeping inflation at 2%. It is, we are told, independent (yes, I know that is being economical with the actualite) so it is up to the B of E how it achieves the 2% inflation rate. All it has to do is write a letter each month to the Chancellor explaining why it has failed.
Inflation is currently around 10%. The quickest way to get it down again ….. and achieve the 2% rate it is tasked to deliver by the Government ….. is to generate a recession.
Perhaps the Government should pay more attention to the duties and responsibilities it assigns to organisations like the B of E, and the rest of the 1000 Quangos we are now paying for. There are numerous examples of these organisations taking the action they deem appropriate to deliver the outcome they are tasked to deliver …. with catastrophic results (ie the Environment Agence/flooding the Somerset levels; the Highways Agency/SMART motorways etc).
September 24, 2022
Donna, smart motorways! When we didn’t have ‘smart’ motorways if someone broke down on the hard-shoulder the other three lanes were able to continue on their way. Last Saturday we got held up 30 minutes stuck between junctions no warning prior to the immediate junction so that we could come off the motorway, just because one vehicle had broken down in the inside line, they said they’d got two lanes closed they didn’t, they put up the signs saying to get over into lanes 3 and 4 miles too soon, so all the jack the lads, and racy ladies, sped down the inside two lanes and got a free pass, everyone else following the rules just stood still unnecessarily.
September 24, 2022
Can we take today’s article as an explanation of how tax cuts, releasing liquidity into the economy at a time where demand is stoking inflation, are countering the Bank of England tightening money?
We do not need to fear a recession, our GDP is being stoked by new arrivals. That has been the government’s growth strategy for 17 years.
September 24, 2022
We have noticed that more smaller businesses are shutting down, whether in services such as key cutting, hardware or catering. These were very good and we used them until recently and they appeared to be recovering from the lockdown. The huge increases in energy bills hit them and perhaps rent increases. Any help for them is six months too late. Their customers have also had to avoid spending on non essentials, owing to the high general inflation and higher fuel and electricity bills. The capping of bills will still leave them doubled.
In this situation I cannot see that putting the tax cuts only for the high income groups and just reversing the unwise increases is going to help smaller businesses or their customers. The raid on private landlords is also resulting in many giving up rather than face the inability to end tenancies and the forthcoming very high costs of attaining energy certificates grade C. The increased CGT without indexation continues and is obviously aimed to collect the resulting house price increase gain resulting from near zero interest rates. Instead, it appears that this ‘Conservative’ government prefers to have the banks buy up the letting market and close the only successful investment to supplement the poor pensions after taxation and banking bonuses whittled those away. It looks like the idea that we will own nothing but be happy has taken hold. The bankers of course will own plenty and be even happier with their increased bonuses.
If Liz and Queasy think that ordinary voters are not going to notice that they are still being fleeced, they are not in touch with reality.
September 24, 2022
Yawn, the usual diversionary blog after the night before, blame the BoE…
There is nothing “incisive” about this mornings blog, just pure partisan party politics, whenever a Tory govt messes up our host always claims its someone else’s fault the next morning, rather than be incisive and lay the blame at the feet of his own colleagues in his own party who make the polices. It wasn’t the Central Bank’s QE that spooked the markets yesterday, it wasn’t the Central Bank who announce the biggest fiscal event in 50 yeas, thus sending the GBP plunging to all but parity with the USD, no it was his leader and her Chancellor, people he backed, people he likely advised if the whispers are true.
Reply The share markets in the EU and the USA fell a little more than the UK! The main news channels are leading today on the global sell off in recent days heralding recessions brought on by Central Banks. Do try to follow what is happening.
September 24, 2022
@JR reply; Come off it! Central Banks operate under laws and policies set by govts or presidents, hence why the GOP in the US are blaming Biden, not the Fed’.
Had Kwarteng delivered the correct polices yesterday, for the times we live in now (not those of 40 years ago), he could have made Sterling stronger, it could well have become a safe currency, as would UK listed Stocks.
“The main news channels are leading today on the global sell off in recent days”, “Do try to follow what is happening”, you suggest, yet the more rounded coverage given by the ‘traditional heavyweights’ here in the UK today are all leading on Kwarteng’s mini budget not the global market turmoils. The FT is Headlining ‘Pound slumps below $1.09 after Kwarteng’s £45bn tax cut gamble’, whilst citing comments made on Blomberg TV; nor does it get much better in the Telegraph, calling the mini budget a ‘high-risk leap of faith’; the Times questions the level of borrowing, calling it a ‘tax gamble’ too. Who needs enemies with friends like that, and those three publications should be a reliable friend to the (supposed) party of business.
Reply Eurostox Index Friday -2.29% year to date -22.7%
FTSE 100 Friday -1.97% YTD -6.48%
S and P 500 Friday -1.7% YTD -23%
Care to explain the differences?
September 24, 2022
Now we have the government attempting to inject spending power into the economy, hoping the recipients will actually spend it and not save it, like usually happens to tax cuts. Meanwhile, telling the Debt Management Office to issue another £72 billion of savings certificates (Gilts) to take spending power out of the economy this year alone. While the one-trick-pony Central Bank, persists with the theory (Phillips Curve) higher interest rates are needed because economic growth will cause inflation, by increasing employment and employee spending power. (The Phillips Curve Economic Theory Explained By THE INVESTOPEDIA TEAM)
September 24, 2022
The velocity of the money stock in Japan and China is very low, people are saving the government’s money not spending enough to create high inflation. The UK velocity is only a bit higher with high inflation, indicating the inflation is imported through multiple channels. Raising bank rate can only make it worse.
September 24, 2022
Some (paper) bank notes are being scrapped apparently. These to be replaced with polymer (aka plastic I think).
The B of E says that plastic money helps stop counterfeiting.
But what is QE then?
More counterfeiting than Frank Bourassa could ever dream of!
(Oh and of course it can’t cause inflation ‼️)
September 24, 2022
The Central Banks, who amply demonstrate Robert Conquest’s second and third laws of politics, want more than a recession. They want economic collapse so they can “build back better” – viz feudalism where “you will own nothing”.
Hence the economy destroying CAGW/Net Zero scam where energy is being deliberately made to be expensive and intermittent as evidenced by the ludicrous policy of wind and electrification rather than nuclear and gas.
There is no climate emergency. The planet is at about its lowest in temperature and CO2 levels since the start of the Cambrian explosion 570 million years ago. We have just exited from an ice age just 11,000 years ago (one of many in our era). Eight times over the last 800,000 years the CO2 has fallen to 180 ppm, just 30 ppm above the level plants need to survive. Fortunately the CO2 level has risen slightly, although no-where near past levels, so the planet is greener and we can grow more food.
September 24, 2022
I have never understood why central banks think putting up interest rates is a sensible policy when so much money is already being taken out of people’s pockets by elevated energy bills. I do not see how this can reduce inflation any faster, all it will do is make things worse by driving us into a recession. I posted about this here months ago.
The three main Central Banks now seem to have got into a pissing contest over how high interest rates should be, encouraged by markets driving down exchange rates by attacking currencies who are deemed not to be charging high enough rates.
Higher rates and lower exchange rates will certainly blunt the effect of the fiscal changes the government has sensibly adopted.
September 24, 2022
What are US currency amateur speculators thinking? Would it be worth their buying pounds now?
September 24, 2022
Firstly congratulations on your campaign Sir J to see the repeal of the worst of IR35 rules, I am hoping Kwasi will be able to go further too, once he’s had a bit more time to settle in, however an excellent start!
Thoroughly enjoyed the growth mini-budget tax cutting and agree with Lifelogic’s comments about tax allowances, they too will need inflation adjusting next year on; some are ludicrously low as unchanged for decades.
The one area I felt the Chancellor was silent on, was spending. I would have liked a bold statement about cost cutting in all Government departments and especially the quango’s. Repealing swathes of EU regulations should enable Government to operate with a lot less people. 1000 people ‘attend’ in OfGem, really? He did promise fiscal control of the deficit, but no substance re his overall approach to spending, accepting this was a a de facto mini-budget, after a tumultuous 2 weeks.
September 24, 2022
I may be wrong, but I thought the problem of inflation was that it can become entrenched if it leads to a wage spiral, as people demand higher wages which in turn feeds inflation.
To stop inflation becoming entrenched, you need to reduce the pressure on wages – either by reducing the number of jobs available or increasing the number of people looking for jobs.
The only cure for inflation is therefore to deflate the economy as painlessly as possible and hope for the best – or else pray this energy crisis ends soon, which I can’t see happening.
While I understand it is political suicide to say this, I am actually quite surprised at this article for someone of John Redwood’s standing. I thought this was fairly basic economics, but I am not an economist and happy to be corrected.
reply We needed to shift from inflation fighting to recession fighting. The huge energy price rise has hit incomes and will hit output quite enough without more pain from more rate rises.
September 24, 2022
It occurred to me that you could also reduce the pressure on prices to reduce inflation, but this is also means deflating the economy.
All roads it seems…
September 24, 2022
A central bank should not be ‘independent’. The government needs to have the bank’s actions coincide with its policy changes on taxation, borrowing, and spending. Not wait months until the changes start to have an observable affect. Gordon Brown had to declare his intention to give the Bank of England independence to lessen the concern about Labour being elected for the first time since the ’70s. Governments with independent central banks tend to ignore inflation and say it’s the bank’s problem allowing them to overspend. Andrew Lilico has a good summary of the pros and cons: https://conservativehome.blogs.com/centreright/2008/05/the-last-piece.html
September 24, 2022
Central banks have no viable policy options that do not cause pain, having erred egregiously in the past. The only choices are where the pain is to be applied harder. They have been complicit in allowing governments to trash their economies rather than pursuing productive outcomes.
We have a sea of debt, much of it held as a shelf issue a.k.a. QE, and another tranche privatised through borrowing against ZIRP asset bubbles. We are being forced to add to it, most obviously through the consequences of two decades of bad energy policy, but also through our chronic trade deficit enlarged by deindustrialisation, and other malinvestment and poor management in health, education, defence, transport… The Magic Money Tree has now lost its magic as our stock of real assets to sell and mortgage to feed it and maintain the exchange rate is depleted.
We have two problems: steering the economy back to a productive path, and handling the consequences of the bad debt mountain. We certainly cannot achieve the latter without the former. A sound bank evaluates its lending business by critically examining casflow forecasts. A central bank has the added responsibility of ensuring that its policies do not wreck the chances of a sound economy. ESG must be ditched. Back to basics.
September 24, 2022
Am afraid that this approach to saving the economy is not going to work – I can see the logic at first by encouraging FDI, scrapping bankers bonuses etc thereby increasing activity in the financials but we are still left with closed shops on the High Street, increasing energy prices , a scared people mentality and food banks. The people are not going to respond to this they are only going to get into their bunkers and tighten their belts. Likewise small busines will just shut down hoping to sit it out – thing is.. if we were not already in a recession and if world economies outside were OK we might have a chance, also If only we knew where we were headed trade-wise now that we have taken back control? Surely if we are looking for growth then we are going to need to reconfigure trade patterns and create opportunities with foreign others? Yes but with a bit more than WTO rules8.. I see the way we are going will only hasten the breakup of the Union itself- as I m sure the scots and the Irish will have something more to say when things bad enough which they will. The people not going to put up with this tory led madness ad nauseum
September 24, 2022
No, central banks are draining liquidity from markets, this means the high street banks have to increase their lending rates and people stop borrowing money, high street banks need 2 year gov bonds below 10 year bonds otherwise they are losing money, no bank is going print money out of thin air to lose money, when the tide turns the frist thing HSB do is to buy gov bonds to lower rates along with others but if CB indicates to the banks that rates should be 3 per cent and no lower, that means that CB want less malinvestments and more money into real economy to rise growth, that mean building factories and alike but after years of bad gov regulations and no support from the banks who find it hard to lend to these businesses so they lend to markets, commercail and housing instead because it a safer bet. Nobody in their right mind is going lend money to real economy while policies like net zero are enforce. EU regulation was away of getting rid of the real economy and lending for malinvestments instead. If john is at home buying shares on his computer thats malinvestment because the money goes nowhere but if john goes out and buys something for 100 pounds in a shop and that shop buy something with that 100 pounds and then buys something before go to the bank, that called velocity of money as money goes round.
September 24, 2022
Excellent article in today’s DT by SJR, the best Chancellor we never got!
It seems the BOE want to negate the new growth Budget! Crazy.
September 24, 2022
If the timid tax-cuts fail to deliver growth, scuppered by the increased Central Bank rates rises which are universally cruel, then the left will cite it as proof that ‘low taxes’ are the wrong policy.
Sadly I’m pretty sure that there will be no positive impact, although the fracking will be a welcome new industry added to our bow, worth a trillion or so.
Poor Biden, an Irishman so with an interest, has no concept of what the Good Friday Agreement is about. He has weighed in on the wrong side. Should Truss not learn from that and not intervene in quarrels between foreign people far away that we (and definitely she) does not understand for fear of weighing in on the wrong side? Anyway, Boris maxed out the credit cards so we have nothing for Elensky and the Ukraine. (Zelensky demanded the world ban the letter Z which is used to mark the forces of the Russian Federation and its Allies, and Many EU countries have deleted the Zeds from their language and roadsigns etc. therefore he is ‘Elensky’).
September 24, 2022
There seems a fundamental phylosophic difference between the way the BOE would wish to run the economy and that of the current government. Factually the BOE and Treasury under EU influence have not done that well. Our government deserves the opportunity to show that an incentivised population is likely to be more successful than one chained by taxes.
September 24, 2022
We are already in a recession due to 12 years of Tory incompetence.
For many they are in poverty.
Reply Not yet a recorded recession, unlike USA which was in a technical recession first half of this year, presumably owing to President Biden’s incompetence in your view .
September 24, 2022
