Wokingham Borough want to price shoppers out of Wokingham town centre

Wokingham Councillors have asked me to bring this to attention. I agree with them that the last thing we need are big parking charge rises when we need to get inflation down and help people on stretched budgets. We need to promote Wokingham shops, not price people out of them. I have been told: Breaking News – Wokingham’s LibDem /Lab / Ind Coalition propose to double parking charges, to charge on Sundays and in the evenings! This image, copied from the agenda for the Council’s Executive Meeting later this month shows that the price of one hour of parking will increase by 62.5%, massively ahead of inflation. For years officers at WBC asked the Conservative councillors to increase parking charges across the borough. We repeatedly resisted this for two reasons.

1) We always wanted to promote businesses and didn’t want to prevent residents from enjoying our towns, supporting local businesses or from living their daily lives.

2) The justification was not strong enough as the cost of running our car parks had not dramatically changed. Parking charge timings are also set to change, with the money hungry coalition proposing implementing charges until 10pm, a change from the current 6pm stop time.

Anyone used to going out for dinner at the weekend, parking and not needing a ticket after 6pm, is therefore likely to be caught out and fined through until 10pm. The coalition has also proposed to start charging on Sundays. Again, Conservative councillors repeatedly resisted this. In a time when the cost of living is significantly increasing, when many businesses are still struggling to regain their footfall and customers post-pandemic, the LAST THING our council should be doing right now is increasing the price of parking. It will discourage people from shopping local, further impact already struggling businesses, increase the cost of living in our community and penalise those who work in our towns or use our car parks as part of their commute. Wokingham Borough Conservatives will fight against this disgraceful and unjustified daylight robbery of our community.

We will keep members updated to ensure you can sign the petition and give your support to fight this.